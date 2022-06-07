Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).
Climate Politics Opinion

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) Has her EV, so Gasoline Prices Don’t Matter

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

“… after waiting for a long time to … get my electric vehicle, I got it and drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every single gas station, and it didn’t matter how high it was …”

Let them buy Teslas: Electric car owner Stabenow says gas prices don’t matter

by Breanne Deppisch, Energy and Environment Reporter
June 07, 2022 05:58 PM

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said it “doesn’t matter” how high gas prices go because she drives an electric vehicle, sparking backlash as gas prices in the United States climb to record highs with no short-term relief in sight. 

Stabenow’s remarks came during a Senate Finance Committee hearing Tuesday to discuss Biden’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. 

When the subject turned to record-high fuel costs in the U.S., Stabenow chimed in: “I do have to say, just on the issue of gas prices, after waiting for a long time to have enough chips in this country to finally get my electric vehicle, I got it and drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every single gas station, and it didn’t matter how high it was,” the Michigan Democrat said. 

Stabenow added she is “looking forward to the opportunity for us to move to vehicles that aren’t going to be dependent on the whims of the oil companies and the international markets” and stressed the role that supply chain problems have had in hampering EV production and driving up costs. 

Read more: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/energy-environment/let-them-buy-teslas-electric-car-owner-stabenow-says-gas-prices-dont-matter

Video of Senator Stabenow’s comments;

As Rep. Mike Kelly pointed out, the average price of an electric vehicle is higher than the median income of his constituents. Checking census.gov, the median annual income of Michigan residents is $59,234, just short of the $60,000 they would need to buy an EV.

So if we assume a service life of 10 years, if Michigan residents earning median income put aside around 10% of their money before taxes, they can afford to own an average EV.

Oops, I forgot interest rates, which are on an upward trajectory thanks to Bidenflation – so I guess if they don’t have a spare $60,000, and have to finance their EV, maybe we’re looking at more like 20-30% of their pre-tax median MI income.

I mean, its not like people have to eat or heat their homes in Michigan, right? /sarc

Or perhaps Michigan residents will just have to be patient, and endure skyrocketing gasoline prices until everyone can afford an EV, like their Democrat senator suggested.

marlene
June 7, 2022 10:20 pm

Aw, Stabenow doesn’t care. Well, I suggest we give the gas to her for free, in a sippy cup with her name on it.

Reply
BobM
June 7, 2022 10:22 pm

Well, yes, she had to take a weekend to drive it, say from Detroit to Washington, D.C., because it is around 525 miles, and had to be recharged overnight somewhere… Dimwit.

Reply
Rod Evans
June 7, 2022 10:23 pm

I think we have to file the senators story in the, “I’m all right jack” cabinet.
I wonder if hypocrisy breeds insensitivity, or is it the other way round?

Reply
Dennis
June 7, 2022 10:44 pm

Henry’s Model T is still more convenient to use and can carry fuel in cans on board.

Reply
Charles Rotter(@jeeztheadmin)
Admin
June 7, 2022 10:50 pm

C’mon Eric, you missed: “Let Them Eat Cake” and other low hanging fruit.

Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Charles Rotter
June 7, 2022 11:05 pm

Sure Charles, but I bet everyone reading thought about it ;-).

Reply
pigs_in_space
June 7, 2022 11:07 pm

so her EV is not nuclear or natural gas powered.
How cute!

What happens when there’s no wind and at night?
She produces the wind by talking BS, like Harrabin?

Reply
Kenso Ghost
June 7, 2022 11:31 pm

Perhaps her car will catch fire, maybe when parked in her garage, and burn her house down.

Reply
Rod Evans
June 7, 2022 11:37 pm

The lack of understanding of even basic economics, shown by some modern politicians is frightening. We are moving into the dark ages again. The level of ignorance on display from people in positions of power, can only result in ever more damaging policies. The default position from this lack of education and lack of reasoning skill, shown by the political elite is anarchy.
It raises the question.
How long will the dark ages persist for, this time around? Will it be hundreds of years like the last time? Or will our discovery of AI systems truncate it this time?

Reply
decnine
Reply to  Rod Evans
June 7, 2022 11:47 pm

The BIG problem is that her stupidity gets reported by the MSM. The clamour of accurate reasons why she is a stupid narcissist does not.

Reply
fretslider
June 7, 2022 11:49 pm

Her motto must be “sod you jack I’m alright “

Reply
Barry Sheridan
June 7, 2022 11:55 pm

Oh how unusual, another selfish politician!

Reply
