Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) Has her EV, so Gasoline Prices Don’t Matter

“… after waiting for a long time to … get my electric vehicle, I got it and drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every single gas station, and it didn’t matter how high it was …”

Let them buy Teslas: Electric car owner Stabenow says gas prices don’t matter by Breanne Deppisch, Energy and Environment Reporter

June 07, 2022 05:58 PM Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said it “doesn’t matter” how high gas prices go because she drives an electric vehicle, sparking backlash as gas prices in the United States climb to record highs with no short-term relief in sight. Stabenow’s remarks came during a Senate Finance Committee hearing Tuesday to discuss Biden’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. When the subject turned to record-high fuel costs in the U.S., Stabenow chimed in: “I do have to say, just on the issue of gas prices, after waiting for a long time to have enough chips in this country to finally get my electric vehicle, I got it and drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every single gas station, and it didn’t matter how high it was,” the Michigan Democrat said. Stabenow added she is “looking forward to the opportunity for us to move to vehicles that aren’t going to be dependent on the whims of the oil companies and the international markets” and stressed the role that supply chain problems have had in hampering EV production and driving up costs. … Read more: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/energy-environment/let-them-buy-teslas-electric-car-owner-stabenow-says-gas-prices-dont-matter

Video of Senator Stabenow’s comments;

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) says she drove her electric vehicle past every gas station and it didn't matter to her how high the price was.



Median income of my constituents in #PA16: $54,627. Avg. EV price: $60,000.



Democrats don't understand the problems of everyday Americans. pic.twitter.com/4DZBS7F5Of — Rep. Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyPA) June 7, 2022

As Rep. Mike Kelly pointed out, the average price of an electric vehicle is higher than the median income of his constituents. Checking census.gov, the median annual income of Michigan residents is $59,234, just short of the $60,000 they would need to buy an EV.

So if we assume a service life of 10 years, if Michigan residents earning median income put aside around 10% of their money before taxes, they can afford to own an average EV.

Oops, I forgot interest rates, which are on an upward trajectory thanks to Bidenflation – so I guess if they don’t have a spare $60,000, and have to finance their EV, maybe we’re looking at more like 20-30% of their pre-tax median MI income.

I mean, its not like people have to eat or heat their homes in Michigan, right? /sarc

Or perhaps Michigan residents will just have to be patient, and endure skyrocketing gasoline prices until everyone can afford an EV, like their Democrat senator suggested.

