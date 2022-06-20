Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #508

The Week That Was: 2022-06-18 (June 18, 2022)

Quote of the Week: “Social Engineering – The art of replacing what works with what sounds good.” – Thomas Sowell [H/t Ron Clutz]

Number of the Week: From $50 per barrel to $88 per barrel before Russia invaded Ukraine.

THIS WEEK:

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Scope: Tom Sheahen and Ken Haapala filed SEPP’s comments on SEC’s proposed rules on climate change risk disclosure. Separately, Howard Hayden filed his comments. Both sets of comments assert that no one in this administration understands the greenhouse effect, confusing it with other human influences and natural variation. Bureaucrats cannot regulate concepts they don’t understand despite costly, pathetic efforts. TWTW does not expect anything meaningful to come from these comments. But they may make interesting reading for those pursuing litigation against the SEC, which is sure to follow if the rules are implemented.

Several papers appeared on possible solar influences. One solar influence was direct, a mapping of the major magnetic storm of March 1989. The other possible solar influence was implied, but not discussed by the authors of the paper, the unusual drought in the sixth century that paved the way for Islam.

Blackouts were a problem in Australia, compounded by government policy. Consumers were simply told to use less electricity – the sure-fire answer for many problems brought on by government policy. The public may be realizing the Green New Deal for what it is – a poorly thought-out illusion. To relieve problems they created by trying to stop use of fossil fuels, some politicians are proposing subsidizing the use of the fuels by the poor. This is particularly absurd in North America, where there is no shortage of fossil fuels, except that created by government.

There are two book reviews. Jim Steele reviews a book by John Christy on measurement of surface temperatures with significant land-use changes. Allen Brooks reviews a new book by Vaclav Smil, a prolific writer on energy and modern civilization.

Economist Donald Boudreaux warns of the allure of simple solutions proposed by public opinion manipulators he terms as the clerisy. Very often their attitudes and opinions are childish. The Green New Deal is one example.

SEPP Comments to SEC: After an introduction and a reference to comments submitted by the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the comments state:

The science used by the US government to claim a climate crisis or climate emergency fails to understand and explain the realistic influences of greenhouse gases on the earth’s temperatures. That science ignores the proper field of physics, the proper mathematics, and the proper databases to correctly capture the maximum influence of a doubling of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases. The proper physics and mathematics have been long established, The databases of what is actually occurring in the atmosphere have been established for over 40 years with the use of instruments on weather balloons and satellites,

In declaring a climate crisis, the US government ignores modern advances in our understanding of what is occurring in the atmosphere and relies on global climate models which fail to capture these over forty years of advances in understanding. The deficiency of the global climate models is illustrated in Figure 1 of the Lewis comments, a simplified version is given below [not shown here].

A simplified version of the well-known graph by John Christy showing the great disparity between observations from four different weather balloons data sets and three satellite data sets is used. The comments then state:

The Scientific Method: The scientific method has been developing since the days of ancient Greece. The Egyptian astronomer of Greek descent, Claudius Ptolemy, carefully studied the observations and measurements of Babylonian and Greek astronomers before him, and used his mathematical skills to develop a model of an earth-centered universe about 150 A.D. This was generally accepted by all western astronomers until the work of the Polish astronomer Nicholas Copernicus became known after his death in 1543, creating a major controversy, an earth centered universe, or a sun centered planetary system. A problem with both systems was the belief that planetary motion was circular. Thus, the models required some planets to move in small circles [epicycles] while generally moving within a large circular path.

The Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe believed he could resolve the strong controversy between an earth centered system and a solar centered system by careful observations, helping establish the principle that in physical sciences the scientific method requires physical evidence, from either observation or experiment.

After Brahe’s death, his assistant Johannes Kepler used Brahe’s observations to develop his laws of planetary motion: 1) The planets all move in elliptical orbits with the Sun at one focus and 2) an imaginary line drawn from the center of the Sun to the center of the planet will sweep out equal areas in equal intervals of time meaning that the planet’s speed changes during its orbit. About the same time Galileo Galilei used the telescope to study planetary movement, particularly the moons of Jupiter. Also, Galileo conducted experiments on falling bodies.

Later, Isaac Newton put the work of Kepler and Galileo together to develop the three laws of motion and gravitation, which have been modified by the theory of relativity. The purpose of this brief summary is to emphasize that physical sciences must consider all available physical evidence, both experimental and observational. Those who ignore contradicting physical evidence are no longer adhering to the scientific method.

The global climate models used by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), whose findings are used to justify a climate emergency or climate crisis, overestimate the warming of the atmosphere. By ignoring this fact, the modelers are no longer following the scientific method. Instead, they are creating an artificial atmosphere.

Understanding the Greenhouse Effect: The term “greenhouse gas” was first used by Irish physicist John Tyndall working in England trying to solve the vexing problem of why the earth was warm enough to support life, given its distance from the sun. Tyndall was a pioneer in spectroscopy, the study of the absorption and emission of light and other radiation by matter. It involves the splitting of electromagnetic radiation (light) into its constituent wavelengths (a spectrum). Newton discovered it by using a prism of glass to split a beam of light into a rainbow of colors.

Starting in 1859, Tyndall used early instruments to study how certain atmospheric gases are transparent to sunlight (permit it to pass through unimpeded) but delay the transmission of heat (now called infrared energy) from the surface to the earth to space. He identified water vapor as the dominant greenhouse gas and the principal gas controlling air temperature, preventing the planet from cooling so much at night as to kill all growing life. Also, he identified the absorption powers of carbon dioxide, methane, and other trace gases.

Some scientists misunderstood the work of Tyndall, chiefly Svante Arrhenius who in 1896 made calculations of how much carbon dioxide is needed to eliminate Ice Age glaciation and who retracted these calculations in 1906. Generally, the retractions have been ignored. However, decades of laboratory experiments demonstrated that all greenhouse gases are what is termed “saturated.” That is, when more of that gas is present, infrared radiation cannot all be absorbed, because of the saturated energy states of the molecules. In effect, an increase in the concentrations of a greenhouse gas results in only a logarithmic increase in absorption: as the concentration increases, the total effect levels off.

Stagnation In 1979, the US National Academy of Sciences published an influential report by the National Research Council, called the “Charney Report.” It established the benchmark for comparisons to be a doubling of the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere. Heavily influenced by climate modelers who claimed that a small warming from carbon dioxide would cause an increase in water vapor, which in turn would cause greater atmospheric warming, The Charney Report estimated that doubling CO2 would cause warming of 3 °C (plus or minus 1.5 °C). That range is roughly 3 to 8 degrees F. Across 4 decades since then, six reports by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) (1990 to 2021) and four US National Climate Assessments (2000 to 2017) have made similar estimates.

The science has stagnated, despite enormous advances in computing power, as well as improved measurements of changes in the atmosphere (where the greenhouse effect occurs).

A Better Way: The experiments of Tyndall led to the development of Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics (AMO). Further measurements over the following century yielded a good understanding of how atmospheric gases affect the transmission of light through the atmosphere. This accumulated science led the US Air Force and others to develop and maintain two important databases.

The SEPP comments quote extensively from MODTRAN and the HITRAN websites without attempting to make the terminology readily understandable. Western science journals have become highly politicized, refusing to publish articles questioningly the party line of the IPCC and its followers. These databases are needed for national defense. The precision of optically guided weapons systems depends on realistic understanding on how atmospheric gases influence electromagnetic energy. After the quotes, the comments continue:

In short, these databases give a good understanding of what is occurring in the atmosphere with changing concentrations of greenhouse gases. But they have a significant limitation. They are appropriate for only clear sky (cloudless) calculations. As of now, no one has developed a good model for radiation absorption and emission when clouds are forming and disintegrating. Knowing that clouds generally cause surface cooling, the databases are useful for determining the maximum possible warming that may be caused by a doubling of carbon dioxide.

Realistic Results: Using the HITRAN database physicists W. A. van Wijngaarden and W. Happer (W & H), who specialize in AMO physics, calculated the influence of the five most abundant greenhouse gases, water vapor, carbon dioxide, ozone, methane, and nitrous oxide, on infrared radiation (heat loss from the surface of the earth). They determined the extent to which the influences of these gases overlap and the influence they have throughout the atmosphere They found that all the gases are saturated, meaning that adding additional gases will have a small impact on earth’s surface temperatures. It would be like adding an 11th coat of paint to a barn that has been freshly painted with 10 coats of the same paint. It won’t change much.

They find that a doubling of CO2 would cause an increase in surface temperature of 1.4 °C. That change at the surface occurs with fixed absolute humidity; it would be 2.3 °C with fixed relative humidity. It bears mentioning that the data are not clear whether absolute humidity will increase with an increase in temperatures – an assumption critical to the Charney Report and subsequent governmental reports. As stated in the Lewis comment, there is no atmospheric evidence of a pronounced warming from an increase in humidity (water vapor).

Using the analysis by W & H, AMO physicist Howard Hayden developed 10 essays posted on the SEPP website on Basic Climate Physics. He uses the well-established Stefan-Boltzmann law to establish a planetary heat balance for the earth. Then he shows that the numbers used in the UN IPCC Sixth Assessment Report (AR6, 2021) for important components of the Earth’s heat balance cannot account for even 25 percent of the 3 °C warming still claimed in the reports.

Conclusion: The reports produced by the UN and the US government greatly exaggerate a warming from a doubling of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. The temperature data taken by over 40 years of satellite observations and weather balloon observations plus weather reanalysis data show this deficiency. Using the proper field of physics to understand the greenhouse effect, the proper mathematics (which includes integral and differential calculus as well as probability theory), and the proper databases based on atmospheric observations and calculations therefrom, competent physicists have calculated the maximum extent to which a doubling of carbon dioxide and other gases will increase temperatures.

Given the extent to which government entities exaggerate the impact of increasing CO2, government estimates should not be used for policy or for regulating private entities. Any effort of the SEC to do so will erode public confidence in the national financial system and undermine the integrity of the SEC.

References include: “Dependence of Earth’s Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases;” by W. A. van Wijngaarden1 and W. Happer; Department of Physics and Astronomy, York University, Canada; Department of Physics, Princeton University, December 22, 2022 https://wvanwijngaarden.info.yorku.ca/files/2020/12/WThermal-Radiationf.pdf?x45936 and “Basic Climate Physics;” by Howard “Cork” Hayden, Prof. Emeritus of Physics, UConn, 2022; http://www.sepp.org/science_papers.cfm

As stated above, TWTW does not expect much will come of this during this administration. However, the selective ignorance by journal editors who reject papers that challenge the IPCC is truly anti-science. Upon reflection, the above omits a few critical concepts such as the current atmospheric temperature trends by Spencer and the per molecule forcing calculated by W & H. See links under Problems in the Orthodoxy and Expanding the Orthodoxy.

Hayden’s Comments: In his comments, Howard “Cork” Hayden uses graphs to illustrate a decline in major hurricanes, tornadoes, and major heat waves hitting the US. He also shows the enormous decline in global annual death rate from natural disasters from Our World In Data. He writes:

“I have only a trivial amount of investment, and I have nothing to gain or lose by your decisions regarding ‘climate-related disclosures.’ My interest is in the science, and it is fair to say that the public has been overwhelmed by inept climate science.

“In particular, two matters of basic, fundamental, freshman physics have been lacking from the ruminations on climate by the IPCC, upon which thousands of official documents and hundreds of millions of climate comments rely. If you can imagine a thousand Constitutional Scholars meeting frequently and producing document after document for three decades without explicit mention of the Bill of Rights, then you are getting a glimpse of how bad things are in ‘climate science.’

“The surface of the earth, consisting of solids and liquids, emits heat according to a law that has been with us since the late 1800s, and understood theoretically by Planck in 1900. Though the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) pretends to understand the greenhouse effect, they have spent 30 years with no explicit mention of this law — the Stefan-Boltzmann radiation law. Far worse is that they have never — repeat, NEVER — applied the law to their speculative temperature rises. Failure to do so has led to hundreds of models that violate the law of conservation of energy.

“Planetary Heat Balance — a law that says that the heat that a planet absorbs from the sun equals the heat the planet radiates away — tells us that the heat radiated away can be determined by the solar intensity and the fraction of heat reflected away. Yet, IPCC’s model after model fails to account for this almost trivial fact. Three decades of failure to understand this law has led to three decades of bizarre predictions from the IPCC — equilibrium situations that violate the Planetary Heat Balance equation.

“After three decades, the IPCC finally came to the realization that the greenhouse effect is the numerical difference between the heat emitted by the surface and the heat radiated to space. (In other words, after 30 years, they finally learned to subtract.)

“Now let us look at ‘remedies.’ The population of polar bears was rather low for a while, and climate alarmists blamed the low population on ‘climate change,’ by which they mean ‘CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels.’ Their remedy then would be to reduce CO2 emissions. The problem, however, was excessive hunting of polar bears. The correct remedy was to reduce hunting; the polar bear population is on the strong increase.

“Another inappropriate remedy was to burn witches.

“That much said, what is the meaning of the expression, ‘Climate-Related Disclosures?’ Herein lies an utter failure to understand that we presently live in a climate that is the most amenable to human existence that has ever existed. In 1900, life expectancy in the US at birth was 45 years; now it approaches 80.”

Solar Influences: Solar influences on earth can be dramatic or subtle. The sun can have solar flares (magnetic energy) and coronal mass ejections (massive clouds of particles) that greatly increase the total energy carried by the solar wind. These may cause geomagnetic storms on earth. One such geomagnetic storm occurred during March 13 to 14, 1989. It disrupted electric power systems in eastern Canada and US, causing a blackout of the Hydro-Quebec power system. Understanding these events is critical for retaining reliable power. WUWT reports a mapping of how the event developed. An electromagnetic pulse weapon may cause similar disruptions.

In his lecture series, Jim Steele discusses how solar influence may change the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), causing rains or droughts in major regions of the world. The 2008 NIPCC report showed the remarkable correlation between carbon-14 produced by cosmic rays (a proxy for solar activity) and oxygen-18 (a proxy for climate change) in a stalagmite in Oman. The period covered over 3000 years from about 6500 years before present to over 9500 years before present and supported the Svensmark Hypothesis.

Now we have a study based on a stalagmite in a cave in Oman that was used to asset that Saudi Arabia had an extreme drought about 600 AD giving rise to the emergence of Islam. The cave, the Hoti Cave, is close to the approximate boundary today of the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), marking the northern limit of the current monsoon rainfall. Strangely, this study was published in AAAS Science which does not publish studies questioning CO2-caused climate change. Perhaps the editors did not realize the significance of what they were publishing. See links under Science: Is the Sun Rising? Commentary: Is the Sun Rising? Challenging the Orthodoxy – NIPCC, and

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Location-map-of-Hoti-Cave-black-star-arrows-indicate-generalized-modern-summer_fig1_253283005

*******************

Blackouts: Blackouts and high energy prices are creating problems for governments that are trying to replace fossil fuels, contrary to the physical evidence that fossil fuels are not causing a climate emergency or crisis. North American can easily produce all the fossil fuels the countries need for reliable energy (particularly electricity), if governments stop overregulating in pursuit of a fantasy.

There is an energy crisis coming and the Russian invasion only accelerated it, not caused it. Australia, which has huge deposits of uranium, coal, and natural gas, is experiencing blackouts, because A) nuclear and coal power require constant operation to pay for the capital costs of the plants, and B) the politicians placed a cap on the price emergency generators (natural gas) can charge to provide electricity when wind and solar fail. The UK is experiencing similar problems after making vain boasts of Net Zero at COP-26.

Australian blogger Jo Nova has amusing comments about the sad government failures such as:

“Reality must be depressing for Green-believers. Here they are, after all this revolutionizing, they’ve installed more than a million megawatts of glorious solar and wind totems and it has barely made a dent. The world still stubbornly runs on fossil fuels.”

“The renewable wonderland of South Australia is tonight running on fossil fuels:”

“The Renewable Crash Test Dummies: Test in progress”

See links under: Change in US Administrations, Problems in the Orthodoxy, Questioning European Green, Energy Issues – Non-US, and Energy Issues – Australia

Book Reviews: Ecologist Jim Steele reviews John Christy’s new book: Is It Getting Hotter in Fresno…or Not. Fresno is in the heart of the Central Valley of California, which has undergone significant human alteration of the landscape. TWTW was unaware of the book and cannot comment on it except to say that Christy is a very competent scientist and Steele understands the interrelationships among natural variation, human causes, and CO2-cause. In the review, the following paragraph stood out:

“You might need to read twice the chapters on why temperature adjustments are needed, but I suggest you do. It points out how different landscapes, natural or altered, affect the weather. That will help you separate good adjustments from bad adjustments. Christy saw firsthand how each change in the location of Fresno’s weather station brought it to a new landscape. He witnessed the effects of growing urbanization on various areas of the region. Too many climate skeptics readily assume all adjustments are driven by a political bias. Indeed, without a thorough knowledge of the surrounding landscape changes, applying a one-size-fits-all algorithm and the expectation that any warming must be driven by rising CO2, will certainly bias temperature adjustments. But good skeptical climate scientists, like John Christy, understand there are several important variables affecting weather, and good adjustments must be made.”

TWTW looks forward to reading the sections on temperature adjustments.

Allen Brooks reviews How the World Really Works by Vaclav Smil. Smil is an exceptional researcher and writer. One may not always agree with his conclusions, but he is thought-provoking and provides solid evidence supporting his conclusions. As Brooks writes:

“The thesis of Smil’s book, and most of his other books, too, is that the clean energy transition people desire will take a long time and unrealistic assumptions about how fast it can be done, premised on flawed understandings of our energy system and its role in modern life, may make things worse.”

Part of the public in countries going down the road of Net Zero are discovering their leaders do not have a clue. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy, Seeking a Common Ground, and Science, Policy, and Evidence,

*******************

Clueless: Economist Donald Boudreaux has an essay in American Institute for Economic Research, which Ron Clutz reposts with comments. Although taking a different approach, Boudreaux draws conclusions similar to Smil. He writes:

“Most journalists and writers working for most premier media and entertainment companies, along with most professors and public intellectuals, think, talk, and write about society with the insight of kindergartners.

“This sad truth is masked by the one feature that does distinguish the clerisy from young children: verbal virtuosity. Yet beneath the fine words, beautiful phrases, arresting metaphors, and affected allusions lies a notable immaturity of thought. Every social and economic problem is believed to have a solution, and that solution is almost always superficial.”

Clueless in Washington could be a new movie. See links under Questioning the Orthodoxy. See links under Questioning the Orthodoxy.

SEPP’S APRIL FOOLS AWARD – THE JACKSON

SEPP is conducting its annual vote for the recipient of the coveted trophy, The Jackson, a lump of coal. Readers are asked to nominate and vote for who they think is most deserving. The entire Biden Administration won in 2021, so individuals in it are still eligible.

The voting will close on July 30. Please send your nominee and a brief reason the person is qualified for the honor to Ken@SEPP.org. The awardee will be announced at the annual meeting of the Doctors for Disaster Preparedness on August 14 to 16 at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Registration: https://aaps.wufoo.com/forms/qb79fo31o62uh1/; Hotel: https://be.synxis.com/?adult=1&arrive=2022-08-14&chain=6903&child=0¤cy=USD&depart=2022-08-15&group=DOC0811&hotel=11548&level=hotel&locale=en-US&rooms=1

Number of the Week: From $50 per barrel to $88 per barrel before Russia invaded Ukraine. In Master Resource, David Simon writes:

“Biden’s restriction of U.S. oil production has driven the price of West Texas Intermediate sharply higher. It was $51.56 a barrel in January 2020, when the economy was humming before the pandemic, and about $50 in December 2020, the month before Biden took office. By January 2022, Biden’s actions had pushed it to $88.15. A month later, Russia launched its war against Ukraine and sent the price to over $100.” See link under Washington’s Control of Energy.

NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Science: Is the Sun Rising?

Mapping a Magnetic Superstorm: March 1989 Geoelectric Hazards and Impacts on United States Power Systems

Posted by Charles Rotter, WUWT, June 15, 2022

Link to paper: Mapping a Magnetic Superstorm: March 1989 Geoelectric Hazards and Impacts on United States Power Systems

By Jeffrey J. Love, et al. Space Weather, May 12, 2022

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021SW003030

Commentary: Is the Sun Rising?

Droughts in the sixth century paved the way for Islam

Press Release, University of Basel, June 16, 2022 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/955489

Droughts and societal change: The environmental context for the emergence of Islam in late Antique Arabia

By Dominik Fleitmann, et al. AAAS, Science June 16, 2022

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abg4044

Scientists Link 1950s-Present Climate Change In Europe To Sunshine Duration, ‘Natural Factors’

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, June 16, 2022

Link to paper: The thermal state of the North Atlantic and macrocirculation conditions in the Atlantic-European sector, and changes in sunshine duration in Central Europe

By Marsz, Matuszko, and Styszynska, Internal Journal of Climatology, June 30, 2021

Censorship

6 Truths About The Environment The Biden Administration Would Like To Censor

By Elise McCue, The Federalist, June 17, 2022

https://thefederalist.com/2022/06/17/6-truths-about-the-environment-the-biden-administration-would-like-to-censor/

“White House adviser Gina McCarthy proposed tech companies must shut down conversations that challenge the narrative on energy.”

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2013

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/CCR/CCR-II/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2014

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/climate-change-reconsidered-ii-biological-impacts/

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels

By Multiple Authors, Bezdek, Idso, Legates, and Singer eds., Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, April 2019

http://store.heartland.org/shop/ccr-ii-fossil-fuels/

Download with no charge:

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Climate-Change-Reconsidered-II-Fossil-Fuels-FULL-Volume-with-covers.pdf

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), Nov 23, 2015

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

Download with no charge:

https://www.heartland.org/policy-documents/why-scientists-disagree-about-global-warming

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

http://www.sepp.org/publications/nipcc_final.pdf

Global Sea-Level Rise: An Evaluation of the Data

By Craig D. Idso, David Legates, and S. Fred Singer, Heartland Policy Brief, May 20, 2019

Challenging the Orthodoxy

Replacing the World’s Fossil Fuels

By Andy May, WUWT, June 16, 2022

A Review of Dr. John Christy’s Book “Is it Getting Hotter in Fresno…or Not?”

By Jim Steele, WUWT, June 17, 2022

New Data Absolutely Destroys Media Claims of ‘Climate Change is Causing More Wildfire’

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, June 14, 2022

Defending the Orthodoxy

UN: “New funding for fossil fuel exploration and production infrastructure is delusional

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, June 14, 2022

John Kerry Guarantees It

By Tony Heller, His Blog, June 16, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/06/john-kerry-guarantees-it/

Link to article: John Kerry: Green Transition Will Be Bigger Than The Industrial Revolution

By Haley Zaremba, Oil Price.com, Jun 15, 2022,

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/John-Kerry-Green-Transition-Will-Be-Bigger-Than-The-Industrial-Revolution.html

[SEPP Comment: The industrial revolution did not need subsidies, why should the green transition require them?]

Questioning the Orthodoxy

Out of thin air

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 15, 2022

Our Childish Leaders

By Ron Clutz, Science Matters, June 13, 2022

Article by Donald J. Boudreaux, American Institute for Economic Research, June 6, 2022

New research questions hypotheses about climate-controlled ecosystem change during the origin of dinosaurs in Argentina

Press Release, University of Utah, June 13, 2022

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/955562

Link to paper: Paleoenvironmental and Biotic Changes in the Late Triassic of Argentina: Testing Hypotheses of Abiotic Forcing at the Basin Scale

By Adriana C. Mancuso, et al. Frontiers in Earth Science, June 13, 2022

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/feart.2022.883788/full

If only it were mere hypocrisy

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 15, 2022

“Trudeau, like John Kerry, simply applies a different standard to himself than to you because he really, shamelessly, blithely believes he’s waaaaaay more important than you.”

Munich Professor: Role Of Methane From Cows On Climate Exaggerated By A Factor Of 3 To 4!

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, June 15, 2022

[SEPP Comment: The calculations by W & H indicate that it is a tiny fraction of what is claimed.]

After Paris!

UN Bonn Climate Talks Ends in Arguments Over Money

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, June 17, 2022

Change in US Administrations

Bumbling, Stumbling Biden’s War On Fossil Fuels

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 17, 2022

Video

The New Joe Biden – Friend of American Industry?

By Ben Lieberman, CEI, June 13, 2022

https://cei.org/blog/the-new-joe-biden-friend-of-american-industry/

Problems in the Orthodoxy

The UK Is Prioritizing Energy Security Over Climate Pledges

By Felicity Bradstock, Oil Price.com, Jun 16, 2022

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/The-UK-Is-Prioritizing-Energy-Security-Over-Climate-Pledges.html

“Despite the U.K.’s leading role in COP26, its ongoing presidency, and its ambitious climate pledges, in the face of energy shortages and rising prices, the government seems to be quickly turning back to oil, gas and even coal, in a bid to ensure the country’s energy security.”

‘We’re being led by a bunch of idiots’

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 16, 2022

Sky video on Australia

“India and China will burn this year 4 billion tons of coal.”

Seeking a Common Ground

Book Review: “How the World Really Works” (Vaclav Smil)

By Allen Brooks, Master Resource, June 15, 2022

The Energy Poverty Project: ‘Social Justice’ in Action

By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Resource, June 16, 2022

“Energy economists have long noted the regressive effect of higher energy prices on lower-income users. Energy is an essential, not a luxury. Al Gore and John Kerry can consume massive quantities of energy and not notice (and even support) higher prices; not so for the masses. Derrick Hollie represents the masses.”

‘The Energy Poverty Prevention and Accountability Act’ (H.R. 4266)

By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Resource, June 17, 2022

[SEPP Comment: The need for such an act is a sad reflection of Washington’s foolish energy policies.]

Science, Policy, and Evidence

Energy Crisis Is A Taste Of What The IEA Has In Store For Us

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 11, 2022

“But in the real world the results will be cataclysmic. So far we have only been talking about abstract numbers, but with such a collapse in the supply of energy however, the effects will go way beyond a hit to our wallets, or even a bit of rationing. There will inevitably be civil disorder and riots, poverty and starvation. Societies will be destabilised and governments overthrown.

“And all in the name of a baseless fear.

“Fortunately, I suspect that most of the world will refuse to follow the West down its suicidal path. But if they were ever in any doubt, the past 12 months have surely been a warning of what lies in store.”

Models v. Observations

The silence of the trees

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 15, 2022

“You have to persist to page 57 to be told that despite more fire suppression and less anthropogenic fires (now down to about 54% from 95%) ‘the current rate of burning is still lower than historical levels’.”

“As Blacklock’s notes, ‘The latest study follows Department of Environment claims that climate change was to blame for the worst forest fires in Canadian history. The findings cited in a 2018 report were based on climate modeling and data on fires that occurred after 1950.’ Because it seems that as so often, if you take the long view, natural variability dominates even if only man is vile.”

Measurement Issues — Surface

FINALLY. U.S. Drought Monitor Drops Severe Drought For Washington State

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, June 13, 2022

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2022/06/finally-us-drought-monitor-drops-severe.html

Measurement Issues — Atmosphere

The NASA TROPICS Mission: Monitoring Tropical Cyclones with a Fleet of Small Microwave Radiometers

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, June 12, 2022

Changing Weather

The Origins of the Yellowstone Flooding and a June Gloom Forecast: All in My New Podcast

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, June 17, 2022

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2022/06/the-origins-of-yellowstone-flooding-and.html

A comment from Richard (?) “In the not-too-distant past, the weather was in a very complex equilibrium situation. It is being nudged by global warming out of this equilibrium, perhaps into a new equilibrium – perhaps centuries in the future.”

[SEPP Comment: When and where was the weather in equilibrium?]

June 17, 1882 Tornado Outbreak

By Tony Heller, His Blog, June 17, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/06/june-17-1882-tornado-outbreak/

Changing Seas

James Bevan’s Ludicrous Sea Level Claims

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 12, 2022

CDN by the Sea: Bergen, Norway

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 15, 2022

Running AMOC with the climate

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 15, 2022

Video on false predictions of a 2003 Pentagon report: The Pentagon’s Cracked Crystal Ball

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Recent Greenland Cooling And Only ‘Limited Retreat’ Of Glaciers Since The Little Ice Age

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, June 13, 2022

Link to latest study: Early Holocene palaeoceanographic and glaciological changes in southeast Greenland, by Camilla Andresen, et al. The Holocene, 2022

https://notrickszone.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Greenland-sea-ice-iceberg-production-indicate-much-warmer-Holocene-Andresen-2022.jpg

Greenland’s Summers Surprisingly Cooling Over Past Decade…Driven By Natural Oceanic Cycles

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, June 12, 2022

Polar Bear Numbers Growing

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 17, 2022

Link to report: State of the Polar Bear Report 2021

By Susan Crockford, Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), 2022

https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2022/02/StateofPolarBears-2021.pdf?mc_cid=0d2ed88a24&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

Newly discovered SE Greenland polar bear subpopulation: another assumption proven false

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, June 16, 2022

Un-Science or Non-Science?

Particulate pollution is reducing global life expectancy by more than two years: analysis

By Sharon Undasin, The Hill, June 14, 2022

[SEPP Comment: There is no question that sulfur dioxide and nitrous oxide from unfiltered, coal-fired power plants are a health hazard, but lumping them in with PM 2.5 renders such studies meaningless.]

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

Climate Alarm From 1882

By Tony Heller, His Blog, June 17, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/06/climate-alarm-from-1882/

[SEPP Comment: The language has not changed, just the dates.]

Reuters Fails Journalism Test — Again

By Kip Hansen, WUWT, June 17, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

A durable U.S. climate strategy … or a house of cards?

We need to prepare to manage climate risks for decades, centuries ahead: How can we also manage inevitable shifting winds in priority setting?

By Richard Richels, Benjamin Santer, Henry Jacoby and Gary Yohe, Yale Climate Connections, June 6, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

More Sea Level Porn

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 17, 2022

“In the last fifty years, the rate of rise on the vulnerable East Coast has been just 1.54mm a year, much slower than the first half of the 20thC:

“They also invoke the “coastal erosion” bogeyman, even though they must know that the coast has been eroding for thousands of years:”

[SEPP Comment: The observed sea level rise has been 6 inches per century.]

Climate change causes inflation now too. Quick, put on more solar panels….!

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, June 12, 2022

“Starving for any attention, the carbon-haters need to find a reason to get into the inflation debate. CO2 keeps rising but crops are up, forests are greener, tropical islands are growing, mangroves are expanding, and the world is in more danger of being overrun with cheap soy and corn than by rising seas. Whatever. The disaster-bus will find a way to blame fossil fuels for everything that’s bad, as if through some miracle EV’s and windmills will make pork cheaper.

“It’s a cult:”

Holy Battery Powered Australia: Chris Bowen thinks we can store electricity “like water in a dam”

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, June 17, 2022

“Someone needs to tell the Australian Energy Minister the bad news about batteries.”

[SEPP Comment: Wrist watches run on battery power, why can’t civilization?]

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda

Climate Propaganda Award Winners

By Kip Hansen, WUWT, June 16, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda on Children

Vox: Stop telling kids that climate change will destroy their world

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, June 13, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Children for Propaganda

Germany’s Fridays For Future Spokesperson: “We’re Planning How To Blow Up” African Oil Pipeline!

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, June 14, 2022

Expanding the Orthodoxy

The Many Arbitrary and Capricious Aspects of SEC’s Climate Risk Disclosure Rule

By Marlo Lewis, Jr. CEI, June 17, 2022

https://cei.org/blog/the-many-arbitrary-and-capricious-aspects-of-secs-climate-risk-disclosure-rule/

GOP attorneys general push back against SEC climate change disclosure initiative

By Monique Beals, The Hill, June 16, 2022

CRES Submits Comments to SEC on Overreaching Climate Disclosure Rule and Risks to American Companies

By Staff Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, June 14, 2022

Questioning European Green

The Realities Of “Going Green”

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 14, 2022

“I came across this on Facebook, translated from Norwegian. It’s a good summary:”

Questioning Green Elsewhere

There Will Be No Just Energy Transition Without Mining In Our Backyards

By Murray W. Hitzman, Real Clear Energy, June 14, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/06/14/there_will_be_no_just_energy_transition_without_mining_in_our_backyards_837277.html

Funding Issues

Wrong kind of green

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 15, 2022

“BTW the Bank of Canada’s mission statement is impeccable: ‘We are Canada’s central bank. We work to preserve the value of money by keeping inflation low and stable.’”

“Even better. But it must be said that none of these institutions has managed to do anything about inflation… or climate change. So, they do need to stick to their knitting and, on inflation, knit harder, faster and better.”

Litigation Issues

New Mexico, Wyoming Oil and Gas Drilling Approvals Draw Lawsuit

By Maya Earls, Bloomberg Law, June 15, 2022

https://news.bloomberglaw.com/environment-and-energy/new-mexico-wyoming-oil-and-gas-drilling-approvals-draw-lawsuit?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=NEVE&utm_campaign=00000181-67af-d5b4-adab-ffaf68250001

Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes

‘Laughing stock’: New Zealand to tax sheep and livestock for ‘belching and flatulence’

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 12, 2022

Video

Subsidies and Mandates Forever

Automakers and climate activists agree on need for Congress to extend electric vehicle tax credits

By Ben Adler, Yahoo, June 14, 2022

https://www.yahoo.com/news/automakers-and-climate-activists-agree-on-need-for-congress-to-extend-electric-vehicle-tax-credits-202312459.html

[SEPP Comment: How “temporary” subsidies become permanent!]

Energy Issues – Non-US

Global-Woe: The transition has stalled — the world is using more fossil fuels than ever (Still 80%!)

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, June 16, 2022

Why record wind output is no cause for celebration

By Bruno Prior, Net Zero Watch, June 14, 2022

“California has advantages relative to the UK. It is nearer the equator so it enjoys higher solar load factors. And there is better correlation between renewable output and demand, because their peak demand is in summer for the cooling load, whereas the UK’s peak demand is in winter for the heating and lighting load. The problems that California is experiencing will be worse for us.”

Boris Johnson warned he won’t survive continued ban of UK shale gas

Press Release, Net Zero Watch, June 15, 2022

The Revenge Of The Fossil Fuels

By Tilak Doshi, Forbes, June 10, 2022

https://www.forbes.com/sites/tilakdoshi/2022/06/10/the-revenge-of-the-fossil-fuels/?sh=b8835d05bbce

Green energy ‘stagnates’ as fossil fuels dominate

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 17, 2022

[SEPP Comment: From BBC News?]

Gove Blocks Shale Gas Project Because Of “Fence”

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 11, 2022

‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s energy giant Ineos is ‘apoplectically cross’ after Michael Gove blocked plans for a fracking site in south Yorkshire.”

Energy Issues – Australia

Australian grid teeters on edge of blackouts tonight

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, June 13, 2022

Blackout risk in five states continues: Wholesale energy market suspended; Australians told to use less electricity

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, June 15, 2022

Still teetering: Blackout warnings across the Australian grid next three days

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, June 14, 2022

Australian “Green Transition” Electricity Grid on the Brink of Failure

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, June 13, 2022

Australian Government: More Committed than Ever to Renewable Energy

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, June 17, 2022

Chortle

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 15, 2022

Sydney Grid Fail: Australia’s Greenest Voters Plunged into Darkness

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, June 14, 2022

Energy Issues — US

Consumer Advocate Warns: Your Electric Bill Could Balloon by 50 Percent (FYI-just the start)

By Damien Fisher, ICECAP, June 16, 2022

http://icecap.us/index.php/go/new-and-cool/consumer_advocate_warns_your_electric_bill_could_balloon_by_50_percent_fyi_/

[SEPP Comment: Politicians respond by subsidizing those who suffer, rather than eliminating regulations that cause the suffering.]

Shell Goes Full BP – Part Trois

By David Middleton, WUWT, June 15, 2022

Washington’s Control of Energy

Biden’s Virtue-Signaling: The Costs of Climate Policy

By David Simon, Master Resource, June 13, 2022

Chevron Hits Back, Says Biden Trying To “Impose Obstacles” To Energy Delivery

By Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge, June 16, 2022

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/chevron-hits-back-says-biden-trying-impose-obstacles-energy-delivery

Exxon Mobil, Chevron push back on Biden blaming industry for oil prices

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill, June 16, 2022

“The company [ExxonMobil] said emergency measures “such as waivers of Jones Act provisions and some fuel specifications to increase supplies” could be used to address short-term concerns. Long-term policies could include “streamlined regulatory approval and support for infrastructure such as pipelines,” it suggested.”

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

Access to Abundant Natural Gas Shields U.S. Consumers from World Events

By Ed Finklea, Real Clear Energy, June 13, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/06/13/access_to_abundant_natural_gas_shields_us_consumers_from_world_events_837115.html

Jackdaw Gas Field Given Go-ahead

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 11, 2022

[SEPP Comment: In the North Sea.]

Nuclear Energy and Fears

Uganda to build East Africa’s first nuclear power plant

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, June 13, 2022

“Africa wants energy. The West can leave that space open for other powers to fill or act like the world cultural and technological leaders that they are.”

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

Runaway energy prices require a green energy rethink

By Jennifer Schubert-Akin, Washington Examiner, June 13, 2022 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/equality-not-elitism/runaway-energy-prices-require-a-green-energy-rethink

Welcome to a weather dependent nation — whether you can use your dishwasher depends on the wind

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, June 16, 2022

“Renewable Crash Test Dummy: Friday edition”

“It doesn’t matter how many wind farms we build when one High Pressure cell arrives to sit on them all

“And here is the cell that stops a million dishwashers.”

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Other

Dirty cost of keeping the Government’s net zero strategy alive revealed

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 17, 2022

‘The Government’s plan to reach net zero relies on burning the equivalent of the New Forest every five months, The Telegraph can reveal.”

Want to Keep Plastic Out of the Ocean? Burn It Like Coal

By Kathrine Nitter, Maritime Executive, June 12, 2022

https://www.maritime-executive.com/editorials/want-to-keep-plastic-out-of-the-ocean-burn-it-like-coal

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Storage

Hydrogen Is Unlikely Ever To Be A Viable Solution To The Energy Storage Conundrum

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, June 13, 2022

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2022-6-13-hydrogen-is-not-a-solution-to-the-energy-storage-conundrum

Link to estimates: Hydrogen Vs. Natural Gas For Electric Power Generation

By Myers-Briggs, Seeking Alpha, Dec 2, 2020

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4392471-hydrogen-vs-natural-gas-for-electric-power-generation

Battery shortage is affecting U.S. energy, drive to replace fossil fuels with other sources

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 12, 2022

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

EV’s Fossil Fuel Economy No Better than ICE Vehicles

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, June 17, 2022

The Last Thing the USPS Needs Is a ‘Green’ Fleet

By Cesar Ybarra, Real Clear Energy, June 15, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/06/15/the_last_thing_the_usps_needs_is_a_green_fleet_837292.html

Let Them Drive Teslas

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, June 12, 2022

Two videos

Stabenow’s Out of Touch Quip About Her Electric Car

By Holly Wetzel, Real Clear Energy, June 14, 2022

https://www.realclearpolicy.com/articles/2022/06/14/stabenows_out_of_touch_quip_about_her_electric_car_837121.html

Health, Energy, and Climate

We sense a pattern

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, June 15, 2022

Other Scientific News

Sun Dog

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, June 14, 2022

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2022/06/sun-dog.html

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE

Obama Installing 2500 Gallon Propane Backup at Martha’s Vineyard

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, June 17, 2022

https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/climate-change-global-sea-level

“Typical residential storage for back-up generators is 100 to 500 gallons.”

[SEPP Comment: Will the propane generators work when the home is covered by water from increasing sea level rise?]

Fear Dihydrogen Monoxide, Not CO2

By Ron Clutz, Science Matters, June 17, 2022

Video

A Great Science Fiction Writer Underwhelms With Climate Change Thriller

Celebrated science fiction writer Neal Stephenson’s latest novel on climate change has lots of interesting asides on technology, but little excitement and flat characters.

By Aguste Meyrat, The Federalist, June 17, 2022

https://thefederalist.com/2022/06/17/a-great-science-fiction-writer-underwhelms-with-climate-change-thriller/

Ice Cream Climate Justice

By Tony Heller, His Blog, June 16, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/06/ice-cream-climate-justice/

Things NASA climate scientists say:

By Charles Rotter, WUWT, June 16, 2022

ARTICLES

1. Climate-Change Censorship: Phase Two

Now Gina McCarthy tells Big Tech to stifle debate global-warming policy responses.

By The Editorial Board, WSJ, June 13, 202s

https://www.wsj.com/articles/climate-censorship-phase-two-gina-mccarthy-social-media-biden-white-house-11655156191?mod=hp_opin_pos_4#cxrecs_s

“Progressives first demanded that social media platforms silence critics of climate alarmism. Now White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy wants them to censor content on the costs of a force-fed green energy transition.

The editorial cites the efforts to fact check Bjorn Lomborg and Steven Koonin who criticized apocalyptic climate models and studies.

“Now progressives are moving to censorship phase two, which is shutting down debate over climate ‘solutions.’ ‘Now it’s not so much denying the problem,’ Ms. McCarthy said in an Axios interview last Thursday. ‘What the industry is now doing is seeding doubt about the costs associated with [green energy] and whether they work or not.’

“Ms. McCarthy cited the week-long power outage in Texas in February 2021. ‘The first thing we read in the paper was’ that the blackouts occurred ‘because of those wind turbines,’ she said. ‘That became the mantra.’ In fact, most of the media immediately blamed climate change and fossil fuels.

“We were among the few to point out that wind energy plunged as temperatures dropped and turbines froze. Gas-fired plants couldn’t make up for the wind shortfall despite running all-out, and then some went down too. Ms. McCarthy doesn’t want to admit the inconvenient truth that renewable energy sources are making the grid increasingly unreliable.

“Comparing fossil-fuel companies to Big Tobacco, she complained that ‘dark money’ is being used to ‘fool’ the public about ‘the benefits of clean energy.’ ‘We need the tech companies to really jump in,’ she said, because highlighting the costs of green energy is ‘equally dangerous to denial because we have to move fast.’ Got that, Mark Zuckerberg ?

“Merely pointing out technical limitations of lithium-ion batteries could be ‘disinformation.’ Asked whether climate disinformation posed a threat to public health, Ms. McCarthy replied ‘absolutely’ while adding hilariously that ‘President Biden doesn’t focus on, and neither do I on, bashing the fossil-fuel companies.’ The Axios interviewer smiled and nodded along.

“Some conservative scholars argue that Big Tech companies could be sued as ‘state actors’ for violating users’ First Amendment speech rights when they censor content at the behest of government officials. Ms. McCarthy is helping make their case.”

***********************

2. Richard Glick’s White House Chats

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission chairman had regular confabs with the climate adviser.

By The Editorial Board, WSJ, June 12, 2022

https://www.wsj.com/articles/richard-glicks-white-house-chats-federal-energy-regulatory-commission-climate-natural-gas-pipelines-11654875825?mod=hp_opin_pos_2#cxrecs_s

The editorial begins:

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard Glick denied taking orders from the White House when he rushed through regulations mandating climate reviews for new natural gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas terminals. Documents shared with us raise questions about that answer.

The Institute for Energy Research obtained Mr. Glick’s meeting calendar from Nov. 8, 2020, through this past April 19 via a Freedom of Information Act request. Not surprisingly, it includes many meetings with utilities, energy providers and FERC staff. But starting last September, he began holding biweekly meetings with Deputy White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi.

This is notable because Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy asked Mr. Glick point-blank at a hearing on March 3: ‘Has anyone higher up in the Administration ever spoken to you in regards to somehow slow-walking or otherwise impeding or otherwise accentuating policy that would have the effect of impeding the development of natural gas pipelines?’ Mr. Glick replied, ‘Absolutely not.’

Recall how Mr. Glick and his two fellow Democratic commissioners in February revised FERC’s long-standing policy for permitting new pipelines and LNG exports by mandating an analysis of the direct and potentially indirect greenhouse-gas emissions from upstream fuel production and downstream consumption. This was mere days before Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

Mr. Glick falsely claimed the policy change was required by federal court rulings. FERC is required by law to certify gas projects as long as they are in the public interest and won’t have a significant environmental impact. The new policy merely provided a regulatory pretext to veto enormously important gas projects such as pipelines that cause little or no direct harm to the environment.

After getting rapped by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the Democratic commissioners paused their new climate policy in late March. But President Biden last month appointed Mr. Glick for a second five-year term, and the chairman is likely to revive the policy once confirmed. That’s why his regular meetings with Mr. Zaidi merit scrutiny.

The editorial concludes that it has been impossible to discover if pipelines were discussed.

