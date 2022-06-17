Aussie Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Fiddles While Australia's Energy Security Burns. Note this is a satirical photoshopped image.
Government idiocy

Australian Government: More Committed than Ever to Renewable Energy

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

The Aussie climate change clown show continues, with state and federal politicians arguing about whether to allow some gas projects until the battery backup is ready.

Blackout warnings lifted for weekend as national cabinet weighs up energy solutions

By David Crowe and Mike Foley
June 17, 2022 — 7.30pm

Soaring coal prices and multiple plant failures meant 25 per cent of coal-fired power capacity was offline, forcing the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) to take the unprecedented step of suspending the National Electricity Market on Wednesday so it could command when and where electricity supply should be directed.

But AEMO chief executive Daniel Westerman said on Friday “the outlook from today is much more healthy than it was a couple of days ago”.

Westerman said the chaotic week demonstrated the need for investment to bring on and back up more renewable energy. The operator’s renewables road map was still “absolutely the right pathway for Australians to have access to the lowest cost, most reliable energy”.

“These last couple of days are a reminder that the pace of change is high and that we actually need to make sure we’re investing in renewables, in firming, in transmission and then take those longer-term actions,” he said in an interview.

Albanese told a climate summit on Friday night that high prices for gas and coal made the shift to renewable energy even more urgent.

“Australia recognises that climate change is not only a problem to be solved but an opportunity to be embraced,” he said in an online address to the Major Economies Forum hosted by United States President Joe Biden.

“With gas and oil prices soaring, the case for transitioning to secure, reliable and affordable clean energy has never been stronger.

“Our policies mean renewables will contribute 82 per cent of our National Energy Market by 2030.

“My ambition is for Australia to be a clean energy superpower.”

With the energy regulator forecasting peak winter demand for gas may exceed supply in the long-term, federal and state political leaders have been unable to reach a consensus on whether Australia should develop Narrabri or other gas fields.

Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King backed the Narrabri project this week but was criticised for doing so by the Labor Environment Action Network, Greens leader Adam Bandt, Greenpeace and others. King also said the Victorian restrictions on gas were a barrier to future supply.

Read more: https://theage.com.au/politics/federal/blackout-warnings-lifted-for-weekend-as-national-cabinet-weighs-up-energy-solutions-20220617-p5aum7.html

The Narrabri gas project is not due to come online until 2026. Renewables are supposed to solve Australia’s problems by 2030. But Australia’s 2022 energy supply is still very much in peril – any further failures, during what is promising to be a very cold winter, will reignite the threat of blackouts.

The previous federal government planned to build a $600 million gas plant, to replace the 1000MW Liddell coal plant, which is scheduled to close in 2023. This wouldn’t have fixed 2022’s problems, but at least it would have been a step in the right direction – providing enough gas could be found to run the plant. I somehow doubt Prime Minister Anthony Albanese intends to upset all his green friends by continuing with this plan.

Private energy companies currently have zero incentive to address these issues. Our new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised to shut down emissions by 2030, which effectively means he intends to shut down fossil fuel power companies. There is no talk of compensation.

The only rational commercial response is to spend the absolute bare minimum on maintenance, invest nothing in new capacity, and extract what remaining profit can be extracted from our crumbling power generators, until the day they finally break down for the last time.

Update (EW): h/t TonyL; The guy at the top with the fiddle is our national Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Note this is a satirical photoshopped image.

Robber
June 17, 2022 6:10 pm

Australia’s new Labor Minister for Energy Chris Bowen has stated that just as we store water, so we can store electricity. Problem solved?

Stephen Mueller
Reply to  Robber
June 17, 2022 6:21 pm

This is the same genius that said you can charge you EV overnight from solar. I for one am tired of having such stupid people in our Govt.

Duker
Reply to  Stephen Mueller
June 17, 2022 6:57 pm

he should have said we can also store candles !

Scissor
Reply to  Robber
June 17, 2022 6:24 pm

Obama stores propane for primary and backup at his ocean side vacation house.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-fossil-fuel-fan-obama-orders-2500-gallon-propane-storage-vacation-home

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
June 17, 2022 6:14 pm

The headline reads (my boldface), “Australian Government: More Committed than Ever to Renewable Energy”
Anyone pushing renewable energy should be committed to psych wards.

Regards,
Bob

Chris Nisbet
June 17, 2022 6:33 pm

“transitioning to secure, reliable”
Umm, wind/solar generation is the exact opposite of secure and reliable. The evidence is staring everybody in the face.
People vote for these clowns.
They are clearly not our friends.

angech
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
June 17, 2022 6:40 pm

Only way back is to have a lot of blackouts

Duker
Reply to  angech
June 17, 2022 6:58 pm

Thats what they are heading into, just hastening the reckoning Wait till the actual peak power demand summer.

TonyL
June 17, 2022 6:39 pm

@ Eric Worrall

Eric, can you help us out here.
Is this SA, that has been featured here before. Or is this more national in scope?
Here in the US, we do not know the various players.
Thanks.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  TonyL
June 17, 2022 6:45 pm

Albanese is Prime Minister. Sorry, new face, I’ll add more detail.

Anti_griff
June 17, 2022 6:48 pm

Why is Australia copying Joey Biden’s dumbass programs? Do the opposite of Joey and you will WIN WIN WIN!

Geoff Sherrington
June 17, 2022 6:53 pm

AEMO, the Australian Energy Market Operator, has been the body dictating rules for energy producers.
 
AEMO was set up by COAG, Conference of Australian Governments, a mix of Federal, State and Local Governments.
Some COAG history is on Wiki –
COAG was established by agreement between the Prime Minister, Premiers and Chief Ministers in 1992 but enjoys legal recognition neither in the Constitution nor by statute…its existence necessarily remains tenuous.”
https://www.google.com/search?q=date+coag+started&rlz=1C1CHBF_en-GBAU911AU911&oq=date+coag+started&aqs=chrome..69i57.6472j0j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Soon after the Federal election on 21st May, the new Federal Government on 2nd June changed COAG to NFRC, National Federation Reform Council.
COAG becomes National Cabinet | Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (pmc.gov.au)
 
We now have our electricity supply and future planning decided by a group that bypasses the historic way that we have been governed. Before, in a matter like this, the Federal Parliament would decide if a matter was Federal or State by the Constitution. If it was Federal, it would make laws that involved the government and opposition elected Members of Parliament debating in the House of Representatives, plus the House of Review, the Senate. If it was a State matter, the State would go through a similar routine.
 
By recent changes, we have COAG, now NFRC, which is a semi-commercial body, more like a company than a Parliament, making the rules. Some of the NFRC members are not elected by voters, but are appointed by diverse governments. The Federal Government has a commercial share in NFRC, possibly a controlling share, but there is no compulsory room for an Opposition presence, as I understand it. (I could be wrong, since matters are moving fast.)
 
In a simple view, we seem to be now working outside the constraints of the Constitution. That, by section 51 and others defines that the Federal Commonwealth has the power to make laws in respect of a number of activities. It does not state that Parliament can farm out this law making to a commercial enterprise in which it holds shares. Lawyers might note if it does not prohibit such action either. Then there is each State with its own Constitution or equivalent, which adds diversity to what a particular government might or might not be authorised to do.
 
I am not a lawyer, but I have had experience with governments “going rogue” to disadvantage us. It seems to me that we have started on another, rather serious episode that eminent Constitutional lawyers might want to study.  Geoff S

Duker
June 17, 2022 6:56 pm

This a great news. The shift to renewables has made the power system more unstable so the answer is more renewables ! Added the physical stability required of HVDC grid it also now needs financial stability, another factor to cause disruption
( its not expropriation as some think any more than the government setting of interest rates by fiat- the finance industry has a product for that , called hedging)

It just hastens the inevitable – a complete blackout like they had in south Australia when an unexpected event -like a period of very high wind ( yes really) led to sudden loss of wind generated power and the loss of grid frequency stability mean interconnected HVAC supply ( stabilised by fossil fuel) was cut by computer control to protect their system.

