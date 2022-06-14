Climate FAIL Energy Government idiocy

Sydney Grid Fail: Australia’s Greenest Voters Plunged into Darkness

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
30 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Phil Salmon; Will nobody turn up the solar panels?

Entire Sydney suburbs plunged into darkness as more power outages loom

Suburbs around Sydney suffered power outages on Monday night, as officials warn more blackouts could be on their way.

Homes in Beacon Hill, Frenchs Forest, Narraweena, Cromer and Dee Why were all temporarily without power, Ausgrid said.

Queenslanders were warned they were at risk of a significant power disruption between 5.30pm to 8pm on Monday, but blackouts were avoided.

Meanwhile, NSW is on high alert from 7pm on Tuesday due to a predicted supply shortfall.

The power outages come as Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen warns the system is “under pressure” and said households should ‘brace for a bumpy period ahead’.

“In terms of the immediate situation, it’s being very actively managed,” Bowen told Sunrise on Tuesday morning.

“We managed to avoid any load shedding or blackouts in Queensland last evening.

Read more: https://7news.com.au/technology/power-outage/entire-sydney-suburbs-plunged-into-darkness-as-more-power-outages-loom-c-7154237

The AEMO government regulator greensplained that the shortages are because greedy power plant operators refused to provide power at below cost.

Power companies accused of ‘unconscionable conduct’ as they withdraw from grid

By Mike Foley
June 14, 2022 — 3.43pm

Power generators are exploiting the chaotic energy market by withdrawing power supply from the electricity grid and waiting until strict rules to prevent blackouts kick in, forcing the energy market operator to direct them to fire their plants back up and triggering profitable compensation payments.

There’s no law stopping power companies from withdrawing their electricity generation from the market, and in the past two days they have reduced the volume available by 2 gigawatts in Victoria, 3 gigawatts in NSW and 1.5 gigawatts in Queensland.

The withdrawals were prompted by the Australian Energy Market Operator’s (AEMO) decision to put a cap on spiralling prices that electricity generators are charging for wholesale power, which crimped the profit margin of some generators, which are battling coal prices that are soaring because of sanctions on Russian exports.

But the electricity market is tightly regulated and AEMO has powers, designed to prevent blackouts, which enable it to force generators to fire up units and start supplying electricity to the grid. Whenever AEMO does this, companies are awarded compensation.

AEMO was unusually forthright in a public statement yesterday when it said that directly after price caps were imposed on power companies “available offers were reduced”.

A spokesperson for the Australian Energy Council, which represents major power generators including AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin, said its members faced a “complex issue” but were seeking solutions to the power crunch.

The price cap unintentionally means that some plants can’t recover their fuel costs. Participants are legitimately seeking ways to resolve the problem,” the spokesperson said.

Read more: https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/politics/federal/power-companies-accused-of-unconscionable-conduct-as-they-withdraw-from-grid-20220614-p5ath9.html

If only there was a reliable, dispatchable 24×7 zero carbon energy source whose generators only required refuelling every couple of years, which Australia could refuel from our world class mineral resources, which could shield Australian consumers from volatile fuel prices, and maintain stable baseload during difficult circumstances.

30 Comments
Leo Smith
June 14, 2022 2:06 am

The penny is beggininng to drop, with molasses-like alacrity…

Enthalpy
June 14, 2022 2:11 am

Very unfortunate for those not enclosed in the bubble, but for the enthusiastic supporters of the climate agenda its a wonderful endorsement of a lovely bunch of teals.

michael hart
June 14, 2022 2:24 am

Nicely phrased last paragraph. You summed up nuclear power in a nutshell, without even using the word.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  michael hart
June 14, 2022 2:34 am

He he 🙂

Oldseadog
Reply to  Eric Worrall
June 14, 2022 2:53 am

That is sexist, Eric, you have to say “them them” now.

HotScot
June 14, 2022 2:26 am

“We managed to avoid any load shedding or blackouts in Queensland last evening.”

That has to be the statement of the year.

The 21st Century and they can’t keep the lights on.

LdB
June 14, 2022 2:28 am

“Power companies accused of ‘unconscionable conduct’ as they withdraw from grid”

If it was a trade union on strike over pay and conditions then they would be heros to the lefty press.

It will take a couple of days of action before the regulator will get the message … in the meantime the companies will just keep relying on engineering reports saying it’s unsafe to operate and there is nothing the regulator can do. You can’t force a company to run generation unsafely.

Nick Stokes
Reply to  LdB
June 14, 2022 2:37 am

I think you’re missing the point of the article. They say that it’s just a ploy to get compensation. You can’t get that if you’ve taken a sickie.

rbabcock
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 14, 2022 3:34 am

According to the article it appears if the energy producers did supply power, they would be doing it at a loss. Would you go to work for someone if it cost you more than you received in compensation? Australia has gone from being one of the lowest priced electricity markets in the world to one of the highest.. and now one of the most unreliable. My suggestion is to supplement windmills and solar farms with unicorns. That should solve the problem.

Nick Stokes
Reply to  rbabcock
June 14, 2022 3:45 am

Read it again
Power generators are exploiting the chaotic energy market by withdrawing power supply from the electricity grid and waiting until strict rules to prevent blackouts kick in, forcing the energy market operator to direct them to fire their plants back up and triggering profitable compensation payments.”

But the electricity market is tightly regulated and AEMO has powers, designed to prevent blackouts, which enable it to force generators to fire up units and start supplying electricity to the grid. Whenever AEMO does this, companies are awarded compensation.”
…not quoted here
“When there is a looming shortfall, AEMO is required to 
issue a notification, which it has been doing regularly 
due to the large volume of power being withheld. There 
are currently shortfall notices for Queensland, NSW, 
Victoria and South Australia, but AEMO said on Tuesday 
afternoon that about 2 gigawatts had been withheld in 
both Queensland and NSW and this could be directed to 
fire back up to supply the market, which would trigger 
compensation.”

Old Man Winter
Reply to  rbabcock
June 14, 2022 3:56 am

Which kind of unicorn will work best?

unicvars.jpg
FrankH
June 14, 2022 2:28 am

But… but… but… the energy from the sun and the wind is free. So what Australia needs is more solar panels and windmills.

(I don’tI have to point out that that isn’t a serious suggestion, do I?)

Ewin Barnett
June 14, 2022 2:30 am

Our wise overlords consult with the wizards of smart.

Nick Stokes
June 14, 2022 2:35 am

On the Sydney outage on Monday night, the Ausgrid tweet is here. It doesn’t say that the outages were load shedding, or anything other than normal line problems. The said they had crews working on it, which would be an odd response to load shedding.

The report, with no indication of how many homes were involved, appeared in Murdoch publications, 7news and the Daily Mail. There is nothing in more sober media.

Graemethecat
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 14, 2022 3:06 am

Blackouts were virtually unknown in the West until the advent of “Renewable” energy. Funny, that…

Nick Stokes
Reply to  Graemethecat
June 14, 2022 3:14 am

Short memory

Graemethecat
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 14, 2022 3:57 am

I wrote “virtually”, not “never”.

Reading comprehension is clearly not your strong point.

Derg
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 14, 2022 3:13 am

You will go to your grave believing in unreliables. Why do you hate the poor?

Screw you.

Speed
June 14, 2022 2:43 am

Clean, cheap, safe, reliable …

Rod Evans
June 14, 2022 2:52 am

That Federal Agency Energy Minister is a wag isn’t he? He speaks while controlling the worlds richest coal deposit area. An area that exports coal all over the globe and he thinks he has achieved something special, when he came out with this: quote.
“We managed to avoid any load shedding or blackouts in Queensland last evening.

David Wojick
June 14, 2022 2:54 am

Meanwhile back in America we too are rolling toward blackouts, while NERC does nothing:
https://www.cfact.org/2022/06/14/news-of-nerc-is-not-good-for-reliability/

Tony
June 14, 2022 3:05 am

Contrary to headline-this has nothing to do with green energy. In both states electricity producers have withdrawn multiple gigawatts of power in the hope they can get a higher price.

The other problem is the breakdown of ageing coal fired power plants. But, for WUWT- I guess this sort of misdirection is just routine.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Tony
June 14, 2022 3:09 am

If only someone would build some new coal power plants. I wonder what is stopping them?

Ron Long
June 14, 2022 3:06 am

This is another validation of the observation “if you subsidize something you get more of it, and if you penalize something you get less of it”. So, subsidize “green energy”, which can’t deliver 24/7, and you make the problem worse. Eric is right about Nuclear Energy, clean and safe, and Australia has lots of fuel for it.

Graemethecat
June 14, 2022 3:07 am

“Experience is a dear (expensive) school, but men will learn at no other”.

(Benjamin Franklin)

fretslider
June 14, 2022 3:24 am

Sounds even worse than Blighty – and we have Carrie. I stumbled on the madness of ABC and Tasmanian Catholics…

“”Loretta Lohberger noted in the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the archdiocese’s newspaper, The Catholic Standard, recently published an article “Exposing the ‘modern green religion,’” a favorable review of a speech given by geologist Ian Plimer at the Christopher Dawson Centre, a thinktank established by Archbishop Porteous.

In her article, Ms. Lohberger cites at length from Concerned Catholics Tasmania (CCT), a progressive Catholic group in Tasmania

While he is entitled to his opinion, I do not see why what he says and writes should be given free rein in a Catholic Church publication, especially without qualification,” wrote CCT chairman Kim Chen.””

https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2022/06/13/media-slam-catholic-archbishop-giving-space-climate-skeptics/

Yahweh, Gaia, it’s all the same to me – irrational

Tony
June 14, 2022 3:38 am

“it’s being very actively managed”
There’s a euphemism for the age.

Simonsays
June 14, 2022 3:39 am

Look, we voted for Better Weather and a few blackouts to get it is worth it! Maybe!!

2hotel9
June 14, 2022 3:43 am

Every moron who supports this shit deserves to sit in the dark and starve.

Alastair gray
June 14, 2022 3:52 am

The more outs of colour we have the sooner the dumb greens will catch on that renewables are not the answer I look forward to seeing the depowering of grids in UK, USA and EU this winter. Nothing gets the peasantry reaching for the pitchforks like a dose of cold and famine

