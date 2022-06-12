Alarmism Oil and Gas

Energy Crisis Is a Taste of What the IEA Has in Store for Us

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
10 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Biden may call it the “Putin price hike”, but the root cause of our energy crisis has been festering for a few years now.

Tilak Doshi details how the oil and gas sector in the West has been starved of investment in this Forbes article. Governmental climate policies, pressure on banks from governments, central banks and regulators not to lend to fossil fuel companies, the activities of eco-activist investors, woke hedge funds and judicial decisions have all contributed to a gradual decline in new investment.

Instead oil companies are happier using surplus cash for dividends and share buy backs, or plough money into the heavily subsidised green trough. Anything for an easy life!

Unsurprisingly then supplies are tight and prices rocketing.

But at the moment the imbalance is still tiny – after all we can still buy the stuff. The frightening thing is that this major shock to the global economy is just a taster of what the Climate Alarmist Cult has in store for us.

We just need to recall what the IEA proposed last year:

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/IEA-Net-Zero-Goal-Means-No-More-New-Oil-And-Gas-Investment-Ever.html

And here it was from the horse’s mouth:

https://www.iea.org/news/pathway-to-critical-and-formidable-goal-of-net-zero-emissions-by-2050-is-narrow-but-brings-huge-benefits

An immediate ban on all new oil and gas projects would be absolutely catastrophic for global energy markets.

According to the anti-fossil fuel Global Witness, such a ban would quickly lead to substantial cuts in production. By 2030, it will have fallen by 40%:

https://www.globalwitness.org/en/campaigns/oil-gas-and-mining/overexposed/

It does not take an Einstein to work out the effect this would have on markets, prices and consumers. Not least when world demand would have continued to rise, Paris Agreement or no Paris Agreement.

It would be impossible to predict how much prices would rise, as we would be in totally uncharted territory. What is certain though is that those who could not afford energy would have to go without.

Those of us old enough will recall the oil crisis of 1974, caused by the oil embargo, which followed the Arab-Israeli War. Global prices tripled, yet curiously global oil production actually rose slightly in 1974, (though for some reason fell by 5% in 1975). Nevertheless we were on the verge of petrol rationing in the UK; I still remember getting ration coupons.

Less memorable, for some reason, was the 1979 oil crisis, precipitated by the Iranian revolution, which led to a 4% decline in oil output. Crude oil prices doubled, and there were fuel shortages and long queues at petrol stations. This energy crisis was in large part responsible for the global recession of the early 1980s.

But both of these short term crises were tea parties compared to the global shock which the IEA’s policies would instigate. Those earlier crises were quickly nipped in the bud by new oil fields being brought on stream to make up for shortages. Global oil production, for instance, was already 22% higher in 1979 than it had been in 1972, before the Arab- Israeli War.

But in the IEA’s world, there will be no such recovery, only a long, continued contraction. In the IEA’s fantasy world, none of this matters because we will get all of the energy we need from wind and solar power.

But in the real world the results will be cataclysmic. So far we have only been talking about abstract numbers, but with such a collapse in the supply of energy however, the effects will go way beyond a hit to our wallets, or even a bit of rationing.  There will inevitably be civil disorder and riots, poverty and starvation. Societies will be destabilised and governments overthrown.

And all in the name of a baseless fear.

Fortunately, I suspect that most of the world will refuse to follow the West down its suicidal path. But if they were ever in any doubt, the past 12 months have surely been a warning of what lies in store.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scissor
June 12, 2022 6:06 am

A problem that politicians have is that they think they can snap their fingers and their desired result appears in an instant. Basically, the central planners have a distorted view of reality and are actually terrible at planning.

2
Reply
Bruce
Reply to  Scissor
June 12, 2022 6:45 am

Planners direct others through a process. Planners themselves never write plans, because they don’t have expertise in any discipline. All they know is what a planning process should look like.

0
Reply
David Elstrom
June 12, 2022 6:11 am

All of which is to say that government, rather than working to protect life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness of the people, is working against the people. One thing is certain. The elite will get all the heat, light, power, luxury housing, gourmet food, limos, private jets, and other luxuries it desires. Sacrifices are for the Deplorables.

2
Reply
Spetzer86
June 12, 2022 6:18 am

The USA doesn’t have that many months to correct output in order to support American agriculture. If this situation doesn’t change, 2023 is going to become very interesting. And I mean that in the Chinese curse sense…

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Spetzer86
June 12, 2022 6:25 am

The Biden administration obviously doesn’t have the wherewithal to navigate these challenges. There are some that say the damage it’s causing is intentional. I’m not sure it isn’t, for sure the CCP didn’t enrich the Biden family with millions for nothing.

2
Reply
James F. Evans
June 12, 2022 6:24 am

Not a single model (projection) by a climate alarmist “scientist” since 2000 has accurately reflected what actually happened weather-wise in those years up to 2022.

(Anybody know of an accurate model?)

“Net-zero” will collapse the economy and turn almost all energy use decisions into political questions with rationing via who gets what, how much, and for what price.

AGW is dogma for political subjugation.

Hydrocarbons are the foundation of Man’s energy needs (at this point in time).

Drill baby, drill..

2
Reply
Tom Halla
June 12, 2022 6:26 am

The supply shortages in the US were due to price fixing by Nixon and Carter, which is one reason I despise both.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 12, 2022 6:56 am

The main idiots in charge want to do the same thing. I hope there are enough people in congress who aren’t that stupid but the whole executive order process could be trouble.

0
Reply
fretslider
June 12, 2022 6:30 am

“Fortunately, I suspect that most of the world will refuse to follow the West down its suicidal path”

We saw the Maldives example. They wanted free climate money. They claimed they were sinking, fast. Then the tourism dried up. Then they were building airports, marinas and hotels etc and no longer sinking.

The Maldives might have blown their chances [of big money], but many others haven’t…

Egypt says climate finance must be top of agenda at Cop27 talks – Griffian’s Bible

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/may/25/egypt-climate-finance-top-of-agenda-cop27-talks

Socialism – the art of managing shortages of just about everything – bar misery.

1
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
June 12, 2022 6:42 am

“And all in the name of a baseless fear.”

No, that’s just a useful “feature” of their plan for total control .

Wish it was the only “feature ” in their plans ….

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Oil and Gas

The Revenge of The Fossil Fuels

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Economy-health

CNN Hypes False Dengue Fever Claims, Putting Climate Fears Ahead of Facts, Again

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Oil and Gas

India is Buying Up Cheap Sanctioned Russian Oil and Selling it to the U.S. and E.U. at Huge Profits

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate News Oceans

Model vs Model: Is the North Atlantic Current Collapsing?

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism Oil and Gas

Energy Crisis Is a Taste of What the IEA Has in Store for Us

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

German Economics expert Sees 6 Formidable Problems with Germany’s Green Energy Push

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Curious things NASA

NASA to Set Up Independent Study on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Opinion

Yahoo: “Biden’s on the verge of losing on climate change”

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: