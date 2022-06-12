Climate Politics

Aussie Farmers Demand Compensation for the new Green Electricity Grid

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Farmers are queuing for their share of the NSW government’s green grid expansion spending spree, by demanding compensation for any power line lines which cross their land.

Farmers want compensation for $1.2 billion renewable energy transmission lines across properties

A NSW government promise to invest $1.2 billion for renewable energy transmission over the next ten years has been welcomed by the Nature Conservation Council (NCC), but farmers are worried about the impact on agriculture and how they will be compensated.

Key points:

  • The NSW Government promises $1.2b to fast track transmission lines for renewables
  • The Nature Conservation Council is supporting the push to renewables to address climate change
  • Farmers want compensation if their land is affected

NSW Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean says the Transmission Acceleration Facility will fast-track the Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) needed to replace existing power stations as they close by funding the development stages of transmission and other infrastructure.

“We want to make sure that every family and business across NSW has access to the cheapest and most reliable form of energy,” he said.

“That’s exactly why we’re spending $1.2 billion to make sure we can get our wind and solar power connected into the system.”

Chris Gambian from the NCC wants the lines to go underground in key sensitive areas like Alpine National Park, but argues the shift to clean energy is fundamentally good for the environment.

“One of the best things we can do to move away from dirty fossil fuels is invest in clean renewable energy,” he said.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/rural/2022-06-10/nsw-renewable-energy-billion-dollar-transmission-lines/101142088

Don’t underestimate the cost blowout such demands for compensation might cause.

People who make an effort can extract some serious danegeld from the bureaucrats who want access to their land, who pay up just to make the objectors go away and stop making their lives a misery. Its not their money, so what do the bureaucrats care?

I’ve seen this first hand – one of my relatives was an artiste when it came to making life miserable for bureaucrats who wanted his land, he showed me his correspondence and very generous settlement offers, usually with tears of laughter in his eyes. He eventually extracted several times the value of all his land + a new $100,000 driveway from the bureaucrats, in return for giving up a few thin, barely noticeable strips of land. So I’ve seen for myself how far a farmer shakedown of bureaucrats can be taken.

n.n
June 12, 2022 10:12 am

A blight in production and distribution. A progressive risk from recovery to reclamation to climate, environment, and ecology. An unreliable/intermittent source of unsynchronized energy with “benefits”.

Oldseadog
June 12, 2022 10:18 am

” …….. cheapest and most reliable form of energy.”

That’ll be coal, oil and gas, then.

Can the farmers not rent the land on which the pylons stand to the owners of the pylons so as to get an annual income?

Chris Nisbet
Reply to  Oldseadog
June 12, 2022 10:52 am

The claim that wind and solar is the cheapest and most reliable form of energy is just a lie, isn’t it?

Cripes, Australia is finding out right now just how ‘reliable’ their electricity grid is without FF generation. Even the politicians who have been calling for an end to ‘dirty’ FF generation want it back online to shore up the system.

Although, come to think of it, wind/solar is pretty reliable – you can rely on it being useless when there’s no wind/sun.

H.R.
Reply to  Oldseadog
June 12, 2022 10:58 am

I’m with you on the income stream idea, Oldseadog, except my thought for the charge was $1/foot of line/day.

Now that could provide some amusement. The bureaucrats would have the lines zigging and zagging down every public road to avoid crossing any farmer’s field. “See? We saved the ratepayers a lot of money with our crafty plan.”

We could bet on how much that would increase the length of the transmission lines. I’d set the over/under at 5 times the length of a straight through power line.

RicDre
Reply to  Oldseadog
June 12, 2022 11:04 am

When I read

“We want to make sure that every family and business across NSW has access to the cheapest and most reliable form of energy,”

My first thought was that the next part of the sentence should have been:

“and we are going to accomplish this by installing the most expensive and unreliable forms of energy generation available.”

markl
June 12, 2022 10:49 am

Just the cost of doing business. I would say good luck to the farmers but that cost will be passed on to the people. How many more of these boondoggles will it take before they realize they’re chasing a dream and give up? Wait for appropriate storage ….. then do the sun and wind energy if it’s affordable and practical.

Nick Stokes
June 12, 2022 11:09 am

by demanding compensation for any power line lines which cross their land”

Of course they do, and always have. And of course their case is justified, and they get it. And yet the land is criss-crossed with major power lines. Nothing new here.

Rich Lambert
June 12, 2022 11:51 am

I don’t know about Australia but it is normal that property owners in the USA are compensated for the utility right-of-ways that cross their property whether above or below ground.

