Aussie Farmers Demand Compensation for the new Green Electricity Grid

Essay by Eric Worrall

Farmers are queuing for their share of the NSW government’s green grid expansion spending spree, by demanding compensation for any power line lines which cross their land.

Farmers want compensation for $1.2 billion renewable energy transmission lines across properties ABC Rural / By David Claughton, Hamish Cole, and Sally Bryant

Posted Fri 10 Jun 2022 at 2:02pm A NSW government promise to invest $1.2 billion for renewable energy transmission over the next ten years has been welcomed by the Nature Conservation Council (NCC), but farmers are worried about the impact on agriculture and how they will be compensated. Key points: The NSW Government promises $1.2b to fast track transmission lines for renewables

The Nature Conservation Council is supporting the push to renewables to address climate change

Farmers want compensation if their land is affected NSW Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean says the Transmission Acceleration Facility will fast-track the Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) needed to replace existing power stations as they close by funding the development stages of transmission and other infrastructure. “We want to make sure that every family and business across NSW has access to the cheapest and most reliable form of energy,” he said. “That’s exactly why we’re spending $1.2 billion to make sure we can get our wind and solar power connected into the system.” Chris Gambian from the NCC wants the lines to go underground in key sensitive areas like Alpine National Park, but argues the shift to clean energy is fundamentally good for the environment. “One of the best things we can do to move away from dirty fossil fuels is invest in clean renewable energy,” he said. … Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/rural/2022-06-10/nsw-renewable-energy-billion-dollar-transmission-lines/101142088

Don’t underestimate the cost blowout such demands for compensation might cause.

People who make an effort can extract some serious danegeld from the bureaucrats who want access to their land, who pay up just to make the objectors go away and stop making their lives a misery. Its not their money, so what do the bureaucrats care?

I’ve seen this first hand – one of my relatives was an artiste when it came to making life miserable for bureaucrats who wanted his land, he showed me his correspondence and very generous settlement offers, usually with tears of laughter in his eyes. He eventually extracted several times the value of all his land + a new $100,000 driveway from the bureaucrats, in return for giving up a few thin, barely noticeable strips of land. So I’ve seen for myself how far a farmer shakedown of bureaucrats can be taken.

