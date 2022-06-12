Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

German Economics expert Sees 6 Formidable Problems with Germany’s Green Energy Push

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
7 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Leading German economist Hans Werner Sinn sees 6 major problems with Europe’s green energy transition (Energiewende) and warns other nations against following the German energy model.

Problem no. 1: The Paris Accord is non-binding

The Paris Accord in fact has been signed by only 61 of 191 nations and so pledge to reduce their emissions, i.e. more than two thirds of the globe’s nations are not obliged to do anything.

This will simply allow the rich signatories to outsource their emissions to unconstrained nations. China and India both end up with a free pass. The Paris Accord will have no effect on global emissions and citizens of rich countries will be forced to make huge sacrifices. We’re seeing it today already.

Problem No. 2: EU targets are “utopian”

The former IFO head calls the EU’s targets “utopian” and adds: “Germany at the same time wants to exit coal and nuclear power, thus making itself dependent on other nations.” Like Russia.

The belief that the EU can power itself solely using volatile renewables like wind and sun is kept alive purely by “propaganda media”. In fact it is doomed to fail.

Problem No. 3: Volatile energy supply

Prof. Sinn explains that another major problem is: “Electricity from wind and sun is too volatile to assure an affordable and complete power supply. Even if Germany doubles it’s current wind and solar production capacity, doing so will only double the volatility of the supply:

As the chart above shows, a doubling of the 2019 wind and solar capacity would lead to numerous times of severe oversupply and periods of extreme undersupply for Germany’s roughly average 60 GW of demand. Chart cropped here.

Problem No. 4: Innovation through government decreed central planning?

“Europe is squeezing out the auto industry and violating the law of ‘one price’. The market as a discovery process to innovate low CO2 technologies is being shut down,” Sinn explains.

Instead of allowing the market to naturally find the best and most efficient solutions, Brussels is simply doing it by decree. In the end, we’ll end up with a failed centrally-planned economy.

Problem No. 5: E-cars are not clean

One problem today already, using Germany’s current electric energy supply mix, electric cars are emitting far more CO2 over their lifetimes than conventional combustion engine vehicles.

Even after 150,000 km of driving, a diesel Golf-class car emits less CO2. Chart: H.W. Sinn

Yet, governments are aiming to force citizens to drive e-cars. In many countries, this will lead to more CO2 emissions, and not less.

Problem No. 6:  Europe going without fossil fuels will have zero global impact 

According to Prof. Sinn: “With tradable fossil fuels, Europe going without will not have just a tiny effect, but rather have no effect.”

Whatever fuels Europe opts not to use, other countries will simply burn them instead. As long as global oil production keeps growing, so will CO2 emissions – no matter what Europe does, decrees or decides

Summary

Sinn wraps up his presentation with a warning for Europe: “Europe’s unilateralism with climate policy will undermine the competitiveness of its industries, initiate its downfall and thus discourage other countries from following the the European – and especially the German – approach.”

7 Comments
Howard Dewhirst
June 12, 2022 2:10 am

It is astonishing that this simple explanation, which has been obvious to all on this side of the hill, is still invisible to Brussels. Do they have a secret agenda? There must be something that keeps them barreling down the luge they have created?

Nick Stokes
June 12, 2022 2:40 am

“Electricity from wind and sun is too volatile to assure an affordable and complete power supply.”
People make these assertions blithely, but without ever measuring the cost of volatility against the huge cost that fossil fuels bear, which is the cost of fuel. 

 The IEA has a site with an LCOE calculator here

You can haggle about the assumed discount rates etc, but the dominance of the fuel cost is stark. I’ve extracted from their big table some relevant Australian comparisons, and underlined the key cases with fuel cost (all in USD) in red, and combined capital/running cost in blue. The fuel is at 2020 prices; it would be near double that now. 

But even then for gas CCGT (the practical case) fuel cost per MwH at $56 alone exceeded the total of onshore wind at $43 or solar PV at $38. You could lumber the cost of solar with the full cost of building, running and keeping idle a gas generator ($17.70) and still come close to that 2020 cost of fuel.

comment image

Redge
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 12, 2022 2:50 am

Does this include costs associated with having to have fossil fuels on standby for when the sun doesn’t shine and there’s not enough/too much wind, green levies not imposed on unreliables?

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Redge
Graeme McElligott
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 12, 2022 2:57 am

What am I missing? The LCOE for coal and gas covers everything to assure pretty much continuous power with grid stability. What extra costs do wind and solar carry to assure the same outcome? I do not see that included. I often wonder too if this is a level paying field assessment. A modern coal fired power generator has a lifespan of about 50-60 years. I think you’d need to undertake major plant replacement at least once, perhaps twice, to get the same length of generation out of a wind/solar farm, souldn’t you?

Last edited 11 seconds ago by Graeme McElligott
Redge
June 12, 2022 2:47 am

Only 6?

willem post
June 12, 2022 2:52 am

Germany is continuing to implement programs that reduce CO2, and is committing economic suicide while doing it.

Has anyone figured out what effect reducing “carbon emissions” would have on global temperature?

Yes, actually they have.

There is MAGICC: Model for the Assessment of Greenhouse‐​gas Induced Climate Change (MAGICC was developed by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research under funding by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency). 

Using MAGICC, you can evaluate the effects of various emission strategies on temperature change over time. The results are quite interesting.

See https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/12/12/going-to-zero/&nbsp;

For an analysis of the entire US going to net zero carbon emissions.
 
It works out to 0.1 degree C by 2050.

One-tenth of a degree, if the entire USA goes to net zero!

WTF?

Is there a way to sue Brussels for malfeasance?

LdB
June 12, 2022 2:59 am

That leaves out point 7 and 8

7. There are lots of essential derivatives from fossil fuel as many are only just learning with the current fertilizer problem. Many of those derivatives are in some ways more important than fossil fuel as an energy source.

8. There will be countries that won’t play ball with ditching fossil fuels and will end up with a huge trade advantage that will attract industries to relocate from the more totalitarian greentard countries. The only stick that could be waved is trade taxes and that sets off a trade war likely breaking world trade into two halves. China and Russia will happily encourage that to break traditional alliances.

Last edited 8 seconds ago by LdB
