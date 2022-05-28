Energy

All of the Above' Energy Policy Would Help Reduce Energy Poverty Here and Abroad

Guest Blogger
From the CO2 Coalition

By Derrick Hollie & Vijay Jayaraj

Many Americans have felt inflation’s sting as it climbs to 8.5% — the highest level in over 40 years. This has increased the cost in housing, heating, food and everyday expenses — causing many to live paycheck-to-paycheck while others look for creative ways to cut cost wherever they can.

Considering the current crisis, solutions to combat energy poverty should be at the forefront of every conversation and news report. Yet it is ignored.

Energy poverty can be found in all conditions where there is a lack of adequate, affordable, reliable, quality, safe and environmentally sound energy services to support development.

According to the most recent results from U.S. Energy Information Administration’s recently released Residential Energy Consumption Survey (RECS), about one in five households reported reducing or forgoing basic needs like food and medicine to pay an energy bill, and nearly one-third of U.S. households — 31% — reported facing a challenge in paying energy bills or sustaining adequate heating and cooling in their home.

Despite these conditions, energy poverty is not formally recognized as a government concern. This limits an effective response from local and federal authorities.

The average American household experience with energy poverty is different from other countries. In these countries, one may own a heating unit, refrigerator or television. But they are unusable because their government’s cannot provide adequate access to energy or worse, no access to energy at all due to a lack of infrastructure. In making the case for its “sustainable development” goals, the United Nations reported that 789 million people — predominantly in sub-Saharan Africa — are living without access to electricity, and hundreds of millions more only have access that is very limited or unreliable. Under this current trajectory, the UN warns there will still be 650 million people with no electricity by 2030.

Energy poverty is detrimental. Close to three billion people rely on wood, coal, charcoal or animal waste for cooking and heating. That’s around 38% of the total world population not having gas or electricity for their cooking needs. The UN’s World Health Organization reports that around 2.6 billion people cook using polluting open fires or simple stoves fueled by kerosene and biomass (wood, animal dung and crop waste). This causes four million premature deaths from illness attributable to household air pollution from inefficient cooking practices. Additionally, noncommunicable diseases including stroke, ischemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer are more common. Close to half of pneumonia deaths among children under five years of age are caused by particulate matter (soot) inhaled from household air pollution.

Using Liquified Petroleum Gas (Methane, Propane and Butane) can help overcome energy poverty. In most of the developed world, cooking food is a non-issue. People have electricity or gas to power their stoves. In the developing parts of the world and poor countries, people have neither.

It is important to address the need for more oil and gas, and not less. Any attempt to complicate global oil and gas needs ensures more widespread sickness and even death among the world’s least privileged.

Continued development of hydrocarbons are requisites for the sustenance of the poor. Without them, there is no cooking fuel for billions of people. Even a slight interruption of energy results in blackouts for more than a billion people every day.

It makes no sense for governments to switch to intermittent renewables like wind and solar in the name of climate change, abandoning mainstay sources of petroleum and natural gas we still need. There is no backup solution other than fossil fuels and hydrocarbons to handle demand in real-time during peak hours.

A truly just energy evolution requires more power, from all sources — not less. Even advanced economies like the United Kingdom and Germany are unable to cope with the power demand when renewables fail. Why would developing countries fare any better?

The clarion call from the world’s poor is not a climate SOS.  Rather, the world’s neediest desperately need economic growth that can be fostered only through extensive use of fossil fuels and hydrocarbons.

Derrick Hollie is President of Reaching America, an educational organization he developed to address complex social issues impacting vulnerable populations and a member of the Project 21 black leadership network. 

Vijay Jayaraj is a research associate at the CO2 Coalition and holds a Master’s in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England.

This commentary was first published at Real Clear Energy May 27, 2022

13 Comments
Bruce Cobb
May 28, 2022 6:08 am

Coal, Oil, Gas, Nuclear
All of the above. Hydro, if available and economical.

Solar, Wind, and other Greenie schemes
None of the above.

5
Reply
Tom Halla
May 28, 2022 6:10 am

Greenies want peasants living in mud huts.

5
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
May 28, 2022 6:13 am

“It makes no sense for governments to switch to intermittent renewables…”

It does if the government consists of politicians who won their elections due to funding from the owners of the unprofitable intermittent renewables who need tax payer provided subsidies.

It does if those same politicians want to impoverish their citizens to make them reliant on government & therefore docile subjects.

These politicians are not people of good will.

6
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
May 28, 2022 7:21 am

Well, things seem to be humming right along according to plan right now, Thomas. We haven’t got to the mud huts part yet. Give it just a little more time, though.

0
Reply
fretslider
May 28, 2022 6:30 am

“Despite these conditions, energy poverty is not formally recognized as a government concern. “

Depending on what/who you read, a government’s first concern[s] is:

stopping climate chaos
protection of life
uphold the law
etc

It’s interesting that fuel poverty is not a concern, but using fuel is; and using that fuel is frowned upon by the great and the good. Get a smart meter…

2
Reply
Joe Crawford
Reply to  fretslider
May 28, 2022 7:37 am

We use to say that we have only two requirements for government: to protect private property, and keep us from killing each other when we’re having fun. :<)

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Joe Crawford
0
Reply
mkelly
May 28, 2022 7:00 am

Post says”…environmentally sound energy services to support development.”

Which is preferable having e energy that is all the things mentioned before this but not environmentally sound no no energy at all?

And what does that caveat mean? Is an old coal plant to be forsaken because it is not clean coal, but will produce electricity?

Cheap, affordable, abundant energy saves lives. No caveat.

2
Reply
David Dibbell
May 28, 2022 7:01 am

“A truly just energy evolution requires more power, from all sources — not less.” Agree. Except only with this change: Stop allowing intermittent wind and solar developers to inject energy into the grid – any grid, new or existing – when windy or bright, with no responsibility to provide any power at all when calm or dark. Oh, and stop all subsidies and incentives based on a fictitious “social cost of carbon!” These current policies are parasitic to the reliable sources of power, diverting the revenue needed to provide a reasonable return on investment.

2
Reply
TonyL
May 28, 2022 7:11 am

Somebody is making assumptions.
They assume that governments and the people who can influence energy supplies perceive energy poverty as a problem.
Hint: They do not.
Witness the US. On day 1, literally, a new incoming national administration did everything in it’s power to halt as much energy production as possible. Well known were “executive orders” to shut everything down insofar as possible. Less well known were the efforts to use the giant federal bureaucracy and the myriad “alphabet soup” agencies to hamstring the remaining energy production wherever and whenever possible.

1
Reply
Olen
May 28, 2022 7:18 am

One thing for sure it is government involvement that has put this and other countries in the engery crisis and driven up the price of everything including taxes without legislation.

Just a thought, check their bank accounts and those of their families.

0
Reply
Duane
May 28, 2022 7:46 am

It’s tiresome, this matter of “experts” declaring anything and everything a “crisis”. We aren’t having a “crisis”. We’re having “life”.

As for those of us in highly developed first world nations, if the price of gas or electricity goes, up, we easily adjust by either cutting back or earning more, or going deeper into debt. Fewer restaurant meals, fewer video games, fewer clothing purchases, fewer vacations, drop some of the cable TV or streaming subscriptions. Give the teenaged kid an older used car instead of a new car. Nobody is going to starve or lose their home here over paying $4.50 a gallon for gas instead of $2.50 a gallon – to which the price of gas will inevitably decline sooner or later, this year or next year or the year after when supply and demand are better balanced than they are now.

As for weeping tears over third-worlders who have to burn cowshit to cook their food, they aren’t suddenly doing that now because of the price of gas this month, whereas last month they had all the power they wanted. They and all their forebears have been doing that low quality of living/subsistence thing for approximately 2 million years now. Fortunately in the 21st century the vast majority of humans aren’t forced to live like that.

0
Reply
Terry
May 28, 2022 7:47 am

Get with the current program gentlemen. Energy poverty is the goal of the left. It’s called de-growth, and it’s object is the destruction of the standard of living of the middle class. It’s the greatest demonstration that capitalism does not work, and if a few Africans get chewed up, well that cost is totally bearable to make the point.

0
Reply
DHR
May 28, 2022 7:51 am

“…government’s cannot provide adequate access to energy or worse, no access to energy at all…”

I see. Now it is the Government’s duty to provide energy?

It was once, in the US at least, that free enterprise had opportunities to meet needs and demands such as energy and make a profit doing it. The Government’s duty was to regulate these enterprises to ensure competition was fair to all involved.

Recently Government regulation has ensured that competition is not at all fair making it impossible for many such enterprizes to make a profit so they are quit leading to a lack of energy. And to add to the puzzle, Government is actually paying a few mostly foreign enterprises to build poor energy systems that cannot now and never will meet energy needs and demands and cannot make a profit by themselves because of their self-evident shortcomings.

All this because Government is not doing what Government is supposed to do.

0
Reply
