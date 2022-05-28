hurricanes

In Wake of Hurricane, Microbial Ecosystem Remarkably Resilient

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

Findings offer hope for coastal regions even as climate change intensifies storm risk

Peer-Reviewed Publication

JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY

Before and after the hurricane
IMAGE: PHOTOS TAKEN BEFORE AND AFTER THE HURRICANE DEMONSTRATE THE RESILIENCE OF THE MICROBIAL MATS. view more  CREDIT: JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY

After sustaining seemingly catastrophic hurricane damage, a primordial groundcover vital to sustaining a multitude of coastal lifeforms bounced back to life in a matter of months.

The finding, co-led by a Johns Hopkins University geochemist and published today in Science Advances, offers rare optimism for the fate of one of Earth’s most critical ecosystems as climate change alters the global pattern of intense storms.

“The good news is that in these types of environments, there are these mechanisms that can play an important role in stabilizing the ecosystem because they recover so quickly,” said Maya Gomes, a Johns Hopkins assistant professor of Earth & Planetary Sciences. “What we saw is that they just started growing again and that means that as we continue to have more hurricanes because of climate change these ecosystems will be relatively resilient.”

The team, co-led by California Institute of Technology and University of Colorado, Boulder, researchers, had been studying Little Ambergris Cay, an uninhabited island in Turks and Caicos, in particular the island’s microbial mats. Microbial mats are a squishy, spongey ecosystems that for eons have sustained a diverse array of life from the microscopic organisms that that make a home in the upper oxygenated layers to the mangroves it helps root and stabilize, which in turn provide habitats for even more species. Mats can be found all over the world in wildly different environments, but the variety this team studied are commonly found in tropical, saltwater-oriented places, exactly the coastal locations most vulnerable to severe storms.

In September 2017, the eyewall of Category 5 Hurricane Irma directly hit the island the team had been working on.

“Once we learned everyone was OK, we were uniquely well-poised to investigate how the mat communities responded to such a catastrophic disturbance,” Gomes said.

The tropical cyclone’s impact was immediately devastating, choking the mats with a blanket of sandy sediment that decimated new growth. However, as the team checked on the site first in March 2018, then again in July 2018 and June 2019, they were excited to see the mats regrowing, with new mats visibly sprouting from the sand layer in as little as 10 months.

New mat growth proceeded rapidly and suggested that storm perturbation may facilitate these ecosystems adapting to changing sea levels.

“For islands and tropical locations with this type of geochemistry, Florida Keys would be one in the United States, this is sort of good news in that we think that the mangrove ecosystem as well as the microbial maps are pretty well stabilized and resilient,” said lead author Usha F. Lingappa, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California Berkeley.

The team also included: Co-senior author Woodward W. Fischer., Nathaniel T. Stein, Kyle S. Metcalfe, Theodore M. Present, Victoria J. Orphan and John P. Grotzinger, all of California Institute of Technology’s Division of Geological and Planetary Sciences; Andrew H. Knoll of Harvard University; and co-senior author Elizabeth J. Trower of the University of Colorado Boulder.

The work was supported by: the Agouron Institute, NASA Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Science grant 80NSSC18K0278, and the NSF GRFP.

JOURNAL

Science Advances

From EurekAlert!

fretslider
May 28, 2022 2:27 am

In other words, life finds a way….

Not at all surprising

lee
May 28, 2022 2:32 am

So on the one hand climate change merely changes storm patterns, but on the other they are goiing to get more severe. CO2 the magic molecule.

Peta of Newark
May 28, 2022 2:43 am

Just a shame that The Microbial Mat that is = Topsoil aka the A Horizon is not so resistant to:

  • ploughing
  • tillage
  • burning
  • drowning
  • dessication
  • overgrazing
  • Roundup
  • sun & wind exposure

Oh well, maybe Marina Girl still around, we need her much more than these Anthropomorphic Muppets – to teach us how to survive in the water when there’s no dirt left.

Oh look, here she is. None too happy, has someone trodden on her Microbial Mat?

Philip Mulholland
May 28, 2022 2:57 am

they were excited to see the mats regrowing, with new mats visibly sprouting from the sand layer in as little as 10 months.

Truly pathetic.

Microbial mats? You mean the ecosystem that defined the Proterozoic Era, that defined life on planet Earth for 2 billion years? A vulnerable system?

This is obviously some strange use of the word “vulnerable” that I wasn’t previously aware of.
H/T Douglas Adams.

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Philip Mulholland
