Economics of Climate Change

The Economic Cost of Eliminating Fossil Fuels

3 hours ago
Andy May
35 Comments

By Andy May

The debate on how much impact humanity has on climate change continues. As nearly everyone knows by now, there is no observational evidence that humans have a significant impact on climate, so the debate is mostly over which future climate projection is likely. It also isn’t clear that the changes we might cause are bad, most of the evidence suggests that additional CO2 and warming have been beneficial so far and will likely be beneficial in the future. But what if we do decide to eliminate fossil fuels? What is the economic impact?

Gregor Semieniuk, and nine co-authors have just published an open-access paper in Nature Climate Change discussing this option. The net present value of future lost fossil fuel profits exceeds $1.4 trillion, with $0.4 trillion lost in the U.S. alone. Compare this to the loss of about $2 trillion in U.S. home value during 2008, according to Zillow, due to the housing crisis. Note the two numbers are not directly comparable, as we are comparing fossil fuel profits to total home value, not homeowner’s equity. Average 2021 U.S. home equity is about $153,000 and the average cost of a home is about $374,900. This ratio reduces the $2 trillion-dollar 2008 loss in home value to a loss of 0.8 trillion in home equity. We could expect a serious economic shock from the loss of oil, gas, and coal assets.

Most of the risk falls on private investors who are overwhelmingly in OECD countries, especially in the U.S. and U.K. To better put this into perspective, the OECD GDP for 2021 was $59 trillion and the U.S. GDP was $21 trillion.

Those that believe that climate change is dangerous want a fast phase-out of fossil fuels, which will necessitate the write-down of fossil fuel assets. The article tracks the ownership of these assets. Once the assets are stranded, who loses? The fossil fuel industry is very large and contains 43,439 oil and gas production assets, not to mention many coal mines. The oil and gas assets are owned by almost 70,000 individual oil and gas companies.

The ultimate owners of these assets are predominantly managed investment funds (whose largest customers are pension funds), banks and other lenders, and self-managed pension funds as shown in Figure 1. The highest losses relative to GDP are in countries where government ownership is significant, as in Russia and Norway.

Figure 1. Losses due to the fast phase-out of fossil fuels by financial sector (top) and by country (bottom). Source: (Semieniuk, Holden, Mercure, & al., 2022).

Discussion

The article claims that compensating the entire loss of the oil and gas companies would “only” cost one to two percent of GDP. However, they do not count the losses of oil and gas service companies or the total resulting unemployment, which is likely more than nine million job losses in the U.S. alone. This does not count the 42,117 jobs in the U.S. coal mining industry.

Suffice it to say their estimate of the cost of curtailing or eliminating fossil fuels is way too low.

As Vaclav Smil makes clear in his new book, oil, gas, and coal underpin all of modern life. Besides energy, they are essential to feed, clothe, and shelter us. He calls ammonia, steel, concrete, and plastics the four pillars of modern civilization, and currently these can only be made with fossil fuels. These four indispensable materials use 17% of the worlds primary energy supply and produce 25% of all CO2 emissions. The IEA reports that 14% of the worlds oil and 8% of the natural gas are used as feedstocks for producing petrochemicals. Further, between 1973 and today the fossil fuel share of energy production has barely decreased at all, and the decrease is nearly entirely due to additional nuclear energy production. If fossil fuels are eliminated, or “phased out” using the euphemism from the article, the result would be catastrophic for the entire world, with nearly unimaginable consequences.

Works Cited

Lomborg, B. (2020, July). Welfare in the 21st century: Increasing development, reducing inequality, the impact of climate change, and the cost of climate policies. Technological Forecasting & Social Change, 156. Retrieved from https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0040162520304157

Semieniuk, G., Holden, P., Mercure, J., & al., e. (2022, May 26). Stranded fossil-fuel assets translate to major losses for investors in advanced economies. Nature Climate Change. doi:10.1038/s41558-022-01356-y

Smil, V. (2022). How the World Really Works. Viking. Retrieved from https://www.amazon.com/How-World-Really-Works-Science-ebook/dp/B09CDB69WT/ref=sr_1_1?crid=15LL4YNFP77F&keywords=how+the+world+really+works&qid=1653753577&sprefix=How+the+World+Really%2Caps%2C79&sr=8-1

John Garrett
May 28, 2022 2:13 pm

Over the course of my lifetime, I have witnessed several instances of collective human insanity.

The two most memorable episodes were The Great Stock Market Internet Bubble of 1998-2000 and the whole lunacy of The Drug-Addled Hippie Flower Children.

I have consigned the current delusion arising from widespread acceptance of the evidence-light “Catastrophic/dangerous, CO2-driven anthropogenic global warming/climate change” CONJECTURE to yet another case of collective human delusion.

It is nuts.

Last edited 2 hours ago by John Garrett
Rud Istvan
Reply to  John Garrett
May 28, 2022 4:01 pm

I’ll add one you overlooked.In 1968-69, I was a freshman at Harvard College on a full ARMY ROTC scholarship (only way my military family could have afforded it—Alternative was West Point).
In May 1969 the ‘Students for Democratic Society’ (SDS), came to campus and held a big rally and then a ‘VOTE’ at Weld Hall, Harvards largest lecture auditorium—seats 1200. SDS wanted to occupy Harvard Yard to protest Vietnam. We students voted them down, twice. I went home at 1Am, and awoke to them having taken over University Hall (center of Harvard Yard and University admin, in front of which is the famous Harvard ‘statue of three lies’ illustrated and explained in the intro to my ebooK ‘The Arts of Truth’. Taught me a lot about leftist ‘Democratic Societies’
Let’s just say nothing good happened after, except my budding Army officer career was brutally terminated by faculty vote that summer reversing Harvard policies stemming from the Civil War
Well, at least I got in my 60 days of basic training, so was disqualified from the then draft.

Ron Long
May 28, 2022 2:23 pm

The thing that infuriates me is that the big generators of CO2 China and India, have no intention of abandoning fossil fuels, so the other countries cripple their economies for nothing (for nothing anyway as CAGW is nonsense). One can only hope that sanity prevails some day, like after the next election cycle.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Ron Long
May 28, 2022 3:00 pm

Ron, true. But my guess is not for long. Too much at stake. And Biden’s mess is hastening the US midterm awakening, from all the data I see—with a few exceptions like the moderate Dem losing to a progressive Dem in lunatic Oregon.

Ron Long
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 28, 2022 3:24 pm

Rud, I was born in lunatic Oregon, when I left it went to hell, I’ll be back.

Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 28, 2022 3:31 pm

I continue to be amazed that the left (including Biden and swamp) will not change direction even though it is obvious they are wrong and have to. Right off the cliff they go.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Andy May
May 28, 2022 3:34 pm

The sooner, the better.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Andy May
May 28, 2022 4:28 pm

‘I continue to be amazed that the left (including Biden and swamp) will not change direction even though it is obvious they are wrong and have to.’

They don’t have to because if they ‘change direction’, their base will abandon them. They’ll press on for the same reason good men got chewed up in futile frontal attacks in WWI – they’ve been ordered to.

What we should be concerned about is the RINO’s going squishy on ‘common sense gun control’, in which case the Republican’s populist base will bail and allow the Left to maintain control.

Eric Lerner
May 28, 2022 2:29 pm

This ignores the enormous economic gains if fossil fuels are replaced with fusion energy, which potentially is ten times cheaper. The trllions now spent on fossil fuels can instead be spent on world urbanization, environmental restoration, inrovements in health care and other things which will create hundreds of millions more jobs than the fossil industry will lose.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Eric Lerner
May 28, 2022 3:06 pm

EL, fusion—are you serious?
4th Gen fission I am in favor of. There are several potential real engineering candidates to prove out. But any form of fusion generation is just hopium.

A French Physics Nobel prize winner said it best about fusion generation:
”Fusion. Put the Sun in a box. Pretty idea, but we don’t know how to make the box.”

All the above is detailed with footnotes in essay ‘Going Nuclear’ in the future energy section of my ebook Blowing Smoke. Available cheap at iBooks or Kindle.

Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 28, 2022 3:35 pm

Fission, especially Thorium molten salt reactors make sense. But, electricity is only about 18% of energy consumption and there are no commercial electrical ways to make cement, ammonia, steel, or plastic. Just pie in the sky ideas. Not to mention the huge infrastructure changes required to deliver that much electricity.

Eric Lerner
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 28, 2022 4:09 pm

Enormous progress has been made in research by private firms, not the giant tokamaks. Our research has moved forward with only $9 million in crowdfunded investment. visit lppfusion.com and learn new things.

MarkW
Reply to  Eric Lerner
May 28, 2022 4:21 pm

Another poster trolling for ignorant investors.

Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Eric Lerner
May 28, 2022 3:32 pm

For 60 years fusion has been 20 years in the future, and it still is.

RicDre
Reply to  Eric Lerner
May 28, 2022 3:35 pm

This ignores the enormous economic gains if fossil fuels are replaced with fusion energy…

And fusion energy is only ten years away (and always will be).

Nicholas Harding
Reply to  RicDre
May 28, 2022 4:02 pm

Why all the fuss about fossil fuels? Since fusion is only 10 years away, we can phase out fossil fuels as fusion comes (say oer the next 25 years starting 10 years out) online to replace it and we can do that without disrupting life…sort of the way gas and oil replaced coal in the home heating sector.

Rud Istvan
May 28, 2022 2:33 pm

Interesting exercise calculating financial suicide. Details don’t matter too much in the bigger picture:

  1. For many applications (mining, ag, forestry, aviation, much military, coking coal or direct nat gas sponge iron reduction for primary steel making) there are literally no substitutes available. So there won’t any fossil fuel phaseout at all, fast or slow.
  2. For other applications (EV’s) there aren’t enough mineable minerals for full substitution of gas and diesel ICE even IF large scale recycling becomes feasible. Cobalt and lithium are but two limiting examples.
  3. For other applications (grid electricity generation transitions to nuclear), it isn’t possible to have a FAST transition. Too many nucs would have to be built, and they take too long to build. At most, this might be a future slow transition.

So the notion of a fast transition financially ruinously stranding fossil fuel assets is an interesting but not very realistic exercise. It does however show how unaware of reality proponents of a fast transition out of fossil fuels are. But then, nobody ever claimed AOC was or is aware of any part of actual climate and energy reality.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 28, 2022 4:13 pm

I started making a list of small things that are produced from fossil oil that we would miss terribly. Keyboard keys, ball point pen cartridges, nylon bearings in any number of industrial machines. inexpensive automobile seats/interiors, high power speakers, television cases, parachute cord, bungee cords, printer cartridges, vinyl siding/gutters.

Need I go on? When I begin listing these out, people wonder why they have never been told about what they would be giving up. They immediately think of autos and electricity but never think of everyday items that will be gone.

It almost makes you cry that people in a technological world are not taught about the most simple things that didn’t exist even a little over a century ago.

Ask the most vociferous what their toilet seat is made of. Watch the look of wonder on their face!

markl
May 28, 2022 2:50 pm

It’s part of the “plan” to cripple Capitalism and has nothing to do with temperature. Just like the ESG movement it’s Marxist propaganda intended to dupe the people into economic suicide because they know Socialism on its’ own can’t win the people’s confidence. The question is, if they do succeed what will pay for Socialism?

Bruce Ploetz
Reply to  markl
May 28, 2022 3:13 pm

Human blood sweat tears and life will pay for Socialism. Just as it did in Ukraine under Stalin. Eventually the sheep look up, but only after much is lost.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  markl
May 28, 2022 3:16 pm

I made a comment on the previous ESG thread. ESG cannot ‘win’, ever, for a couple of reasons:

  1. In the US, a fiduciary’s sole duty is to maximize financial returns for it’s beneficiaries. ESG provably does not do that—see point 2.
  2. The E and S parts are arbitrary and nothing to do with the sole fiduciary max return duty. The G part has some validity as there are provably badly governed enterprises. The LBO and Private Equity funds make their money by cleaning up G stuff. NOT E and S stuff.
markl
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 28, 2022 4:22 pm

I hope you’re right and would like to think so but there’s an awful lot of large corporations signing up for ESG (or so it seems). I think it will fail because it’s just another attempt at putting lipstick on the Socialism pig and people in successful Western Capitalistic countries aren’t buying it.

Mike Smith
May 28, 2022 3:05 pm

The homes survived the home value crisis quite well. They lost value but continued to provide comfortable shelter for the millions and millions of residents.

The value of the fossil fuel assets and even the related jobs is not the primary issue here. The issue will be all of the investment and expense needed to provide replacement sources of energy. Hopefully, I don’t need to point just how essential that energy is.

Many of us already know that those costs will be astronomic as will the environmental costs if we continue with plans as advocated by greens and governments around the world (mining raw materials, disposing of spent batteries, solar panels, wind turbines etc).

Personally, I think there will be heavy social costs too since the burden will fall predominately on the poor and underprivileged.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Mike Smith
May 28, 2022 3:19 pm

Agree, but would sharpen your point. In some applications there is NO cost to replacement because no alternative exists at any price.

Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Mike Smith
May 28, 2022 3:39 pm

Agree, imagine the poor Indian, who has no electricity now. How will he and his family ever get it without fossil fuels?

Old Cocky
May 28, 2022 3:17 pm

Silly me. Once upon a time, economic cost was the system-wide impact of a change.

Now it’s just the NPV of profits foregone by the company, or in this case, the sector.
That makes so much more sense.

It’s nice to know that the next pandemic will have a negative economic cost* because the health sector will have more work to do.

[*] Well, it’s obvious, really. Pandemics affect health, so the economic cost must be determined by the change in profitability of the health sector.

BobM
May 28, 2022 3:26 pm

We need to start asking at every opportunity, “where is the demonstration project, and when will it begin?”

The irrationality of these things is completely misunderstood by the vast majority of the population because they assume the “renewables” and “sustainability” baloney will actually work, and is already being done somewhere by someone…

We need to burst that balloon for the unaware.

Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  BobM
May 28, 2022 3:40 pm

“They assume the “renewables” and “sustainability” baloney will actually work, and is already being done somewhere by someone…”

Too true. “Assume” makes an ass out of you and me.

marlene
May 28, 2022 3:33 pm

“…oil, gas & coal underpin all of modern life. This is why our Earth sustains us – it comes with all the energy we need to survive as a species – oil, natural gas, coal. It’s NOT sustainable to replace them. 

Chris Nisbet
May 28, 2022 3:41 pm

“As nearly everyone knows by now, there is no observational evidence that humans have a significant impact on climate”
Somebody forgot to let NZ pokiticians/MSM know.
I get the impression that TVNZ would like us to think that any/all ‘extreme’ weather events are due to human CO2 ‘pollution’.
Jacinda has just entered into some climate agreement with California. I suppose that means she wants NZ to follow California’s lead – shudder.

Loydo
May 28, 2022 3:49 pm

In an honest account you’d look objectively at both sides of the ledger. What about the cost of not eliminating fossil fuels?

MarkW
Reply to  Loydo
May 28, 2022 4:26 pm

There are none.
CO2 is on net very beneficial to the planet and to humans.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Loydo
May 28, 2022 4:41 pm

Since the economic and societal benefits of fossil fuels includes the vast increase in human health and welfare over the past 100+ years, I think the burden of proof that they should be eliminated is on you. Come back when you have it, otherwise, go away.

H B
Reply to  Loydo
May 28, 2022 4:56 pm

So list them and provide evidence

Chuck_M
May 28, 2022 4:45 pm

USA power consumption is around 10.8 TWH per day. Assuming battery backup could be provided for at $0.30 per WH, that’s $3.24 trillion per day. $97.2 trillion per month. No way to pay for that.

