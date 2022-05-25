Sharm El-Sheikh Night Scene. Source Nightlife-CityGuide, fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
COP conferences

COP27 Sharm El-Sheikh to Open Early

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon – Egyptian COP27 organisers have successfully convinced the UN to start COP27 a day early, to allow delegates additional time to cruise the night scene at Sharm El-Sheikh build momentum for a new climate agreement.

INFORMATION NOTE

Early opening of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 27/CMP 17/CMA 4
Sharm el-Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt

On 24 May 2022, the Bureau of the Conference of the Parties (COP), the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP) and the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA) met to consider a proposal by the incoming Presidency of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh to advance the opening of the conference to provide additional time to allow for the participation of Heads of State and Government with a view to building political support to enhance climate action and support while also allowing work to advance.

I hereby inform Parties and observer States to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, United Nations organizations, and intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations admitted as observers that COP 27, CMP 17 and CMA 4 will open on Sunday, 6 November 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt. The revised dates of the conference are therefore 6 – 18 November 2022.

The secretariat is liaising with the host country on logistical arrangements for the sessions regarding the new opening date, including pre-sessional and preparatory meetings to be held prior to the conference.

Further information on the conference will be communicated in due course. Yours sincerely,

(Signed by)

Patricia Espinosa

Source: https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/resource/information_note_early_opening_of_cop27.pdf

Doesn’t your heart go out to those hard working government funded delegates? Thanks to this extension, those hard working representatives will have to ignore the legendary hedonistic pleasures of Sharm el-Sheikh for one entire additional day, while they focus on negotiating new climate agreements.

My prediction – this will not be the last COP27 conference extension. I mean they need the extra time, right?

Tom Halla
May 25, 2022 10:04 am

Can’t hook up over Zoom.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 25, 2022 10:26 am

Jeffrey Toobin could cover it and even keep his hands to himself.

Steve Case
May 25, 2022 10:06 am

Egyptian COP27 organisers have successfully convinced the UN to start COP27 a day early, to allow delegates additional time to build momentum for a new climate agreement.
________________________________________________________

That’s pretty much an in your face abuse of government funding.

Danley Wolfe
May 25, 2022 10:09 am

What is the action required from this post? File a complaint with the UN on abuse of funds? What? if it is just a rant, skip it.

fretslider
May 25, 2022 10:22 am

The momentum is killing me…

ResourceGuy
May 25, 2022 10:23 am

Let me guess OPEC members will push for net zero in a big bet they rake in 30 years worth of economic rent in 5 years.

TonyL
May 25, 2022 10:26 am

My kind of conference. My kind of luxury resort vacation spot.
Anybody who ever thought big flashy international conferences were anything else is just an NPC, (a non-player character, preprogrammed, dumb).

A second example, if you like, This from Davos, Switzerland:
World Health Organization (WHO)
The world leaders are about to break for a lunch of
fresh Atlantic crab and Spanish pork, followed by duck
and the worlds best cod from a sustainable farm in
Norway. When we resume we will be discussing
freedom of speech and how it could be reformed.

Well, How About That!
The World Health Organization takes upon itself the mission to “reform” freedom of speech. There seems to be something about freedom of speech that the WHO’s Chinese overlords just do not like.

And of course they all live it up on taxpayer (NPC) expense.

fretslider
Reply to  TonyL
May 25, 2022 10:43 am

“My kind of conference.“

“Bars & Pubs in Sharm El Sheikh‎”

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurants-g297555-zfg11776-Sharm_El_Sheikh_South_Sinai_Red_Sea_and_Sinai.html

StephenP
May 25, 2022 10:29 am

I don’t know how happy the renewable generators will be if they have to suffer a windfall tax along with the FF generators. Sauce for the goose…….

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/investing/funds/investors-hit-windfall-tax-wipes-226m-value-green-energy-firms/

markl
May 25, 2022 10:43 am

The whole AGW cabal operates on their own wants and needs. Being 100% supported by the WEF they can do, say, and get away with anything they want. The WEF is quickly becoming the backbone of One World Government and needs to be called out and stopped.

Steve Richards
May 25, 2022 10:58 am

Are there any spare tickets? I like the look of momentum.

Duane
May 25, 2022 11:41 am

Having an extra day to party will surely convince the world that this is a great time to depress world energy supplies, considering …

HOJO
May 25, 2022 11:44 am

Maybe a lockdown would give them more time for fun before destroying society. Just sayin’

Coeur de Lion
May 25, 2022 11:53 am

Given the gross failure of COP26, I’m surprised they have the brass neck to have a 27. Maybe we will see some MSM scorn for once.

