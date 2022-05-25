COP27 Sharm El-Sheikh to Open Early

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon – Egyptian COP27 organisers have successfully convinced the UN to start COP27 a day early, to allow delegates additional time to cruise the night scene at Sharm El-Sheikh build momentum for a new climate agreement.

INFORMATION NOTE

Early opening of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 27/CMP 17/CMA 4

Sharm el-Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt

On 24 May 2022, the Bureau of the Conference of the Parties (COP), the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP) and the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA) met to consider a proposal by the incoming Presidency of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh to advance the opening of the conference to provide additional time to allow for the participation of Heads of State and Government with a view to building political support to enhance climate action and support while also allowing work to advance.

I hereby inform Parties and observer States to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, United Nations organizations, and intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations admitted as observers that COP 27, CMP 17 and CMA 4 will open on Sunday, 6 November 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt. The revised dates of the conference are therefore 6 – 18 November 2022.

The secretariat is liaising with the host country on logistical arrangements for the sessions regarding the new opening date, including pre-sessional and preparatory meetings to be held prior to the conference.

Further information on the conference will be communicated in due course. Yours sincerely,

(Signed by)

Patricia Espinosa