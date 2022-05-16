Alarmism heat wave

Heatwaves Getting Worse In India? More BBC Lies

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
19 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MAY 16, 2022

By Paul Homewood

The BBC says heatwaves are getting more intense in India:

An intense heatwave is sweeping through northern India with temperatures hitting a record 49.2C (120.5F) in parts of the capital, Delhi.

Summers have always been gruelling in many parts of India – especially in the northern and central regions. Even before air-conditioners and water coolers started selling in the millions, people had devised their own ways of coping with the heat – from keeping water cool in earthen jugs to rubbing raw mangoes on their bodies to ward off heat strokes.

But many experts say India is now recording more intense, frequent heatwaves.

Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, agrees that several atmospheric factors have led to the current heatwave. But adding to all that, he says, is global warming.

“That’s the root cause for the increase in heatwaves,” he says, adding that more research is needed to link climate change to other, less extreme weather fluctuations.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-61242341

Except that the facts don’t support this, in Delhi at least:

https://climexp.knmi.nl/gdcntmax.cgi?id=someone@somewhere&WMO=IN022021900&STATION=NEW_DELHI/SAFDARJUN&extraargs=

There is only complete data since 1973, but even this shows there has only been one day since 2000 when temperatures reached 46C in New Delhi, in stark contrast to the 1940s and 1990s.

https://climexp.knmi.nl/data/xgdcnIN022021900.dat

These temperatures are recorded at a site called Safdarjun on the edge of the city, near the airport, well away from the built up area.

The record of 47.2C was set there on 28th May 1944. (Wikipedia gives a record for New Delhi of 48.4C, set at the airport on 26th May 1998; on that day, Safjardun recorded 46.2C, which I guess says a lot about UHI at the airport.

The BBC is talking about temperatures hitting a record 49.2C (120.5F) in parts of DelhiWe await to see what Safdarjun recorded, but I strongly suspect that these “parts of Delhi” are highly affected by UHI, and therefore meaningless.

By the way, we should ignore any claim that May is early to see such heatwaves. It is actually May and early June when temperatures peak in Delhi. Once the monsoon arrives in June, temperatures decline.

Whether there is a new record set this week or not, it is clear that this is not part of any trend.

FOOTNOTE

According to Weather Underground, the temperatures at Safdarjun peaked this week at 114F, 45.6C

In other words, it did not even hit the 46C threshold:

https://www.wunderground.com/calendar/in/new-delhi/VIDD

Shame on the BBC for publishing this disinformation.

4.8 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rud Istvan
May 16, 2022 2:10 pm

Another BBC example of confounding weather with climate. Ditto the recent South African floods. Ditto the recent German floods. More they try the worse they look.

6
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2022 2:28 pm

Well, they’re not called the Baghdad Bob Corporation for no reason.

4
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  philincalifornia
May 16, 2022 4:59 pm

What an insult to Baghdad Bob (aka Comical Ali).
He at least wasn’t purporting that his cause was saving the planet.
(Just the erstwhile sweet gig with the Republican Guard)

0
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2022 2:32 pm

“More they try the worse they look.”. True. But one has to ask what it is that they are actually trying to do – inform people or spread propaganda?

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Mike Jonas
May 16, 2022 2:47 pm

Easy. They force you to pay them to spread propaganda. Nice racket BBC has going in UK. Like a Mafia shakedown protection scheme. Pity US RICO does not apply to UK.

3
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Mike Jonas
May 16, 2022 3:12 pm

Disinformation 😉

1
Reply
Nick Stokes
May 16, 2022 2:46 pm

” I strongly suspect that these “parts of Delhi” are highly affected by UHI, and therefore meaningless.”
They are not meaningless. It was very hot, and people suffered. And newspapers reported it, as they should.

In fact the main location was Mungeshpur, on the edge of town. Here is the report in the Hindustan Times

“On Sunday, all 11 weather stations across Delhi recorded maximum temperatures above 45°C, but Mungeshpur and Najafgarh (in south-east Delhi) recorded readings above 49°C, numbers that the national capital has never clocked.”

It did note that those two stations are new, so there is not a long record there.

-5
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 16, 2022 3:18 pm

Nick, you do know that according to NASA official website the last time this happened was 2015 and hundreds of people died then also? Check before posting. I gave the NASA cite last time this came up. No way this is climate. Just India weather.

1
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 16, 2022 3:28 pm

Check before posting.”
Check what before posting? How about a link? “the last time this happened” where? What error do you find in my comment? Is the Hindu Times wrong?

-2
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 16, 2022 3:31 pm

And people suffering is caused by CO2? Show us how peak temperatures are driven by CO2, Nick.

1
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Dave Fair
May 16, 2022 4:44 pm

NO, it’s caused by the heat. As the BBC said in its lede (the headline also):
An intense heatwave is sweeping through northern India with temperatures hitting a record 49.2C (120.5F) in parts of the capital, Delhi.”
Seems to be something the BBC should report.

0
Reply
MarkW2
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 16, 2022 3:35 pm

That would be a fair point, Nick, IF the BBC and similar media weren’t biased in what they report and what they don’t.

There are numerous stories every bit as newsworthy but which don’t support the climate change agenda, so the BBC ignores them. In other words the BBC peddles propaganda.

Thankfully, Joe Public isn’t as stupid as the BBC thinks, which is why the vast majority of the UK population doesn’t believe the world is facing the doom predicted by ridiculous climate models, along with the people who build them.

The implication, of course, is that this is down to man-made emissions. Yet there isn’t a shred of evidence to say this is anything other than Mother Nature doing what she always does, which is produce surprises.

0
Reply
b.nice
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 16, 2022 4:20 pm

Do you have pictures of where these warm temperatures were recorded?

Or don’t you know?

0
Reply
M Courtney
May 16, 2022 3:03 pm

India has just banned the export of grain because their crops were ruined by the heat.
Weather is not climate.
But there is no point in pretending the weather didn’t happen. It did. It’s a bad thing.

Especially as Ukraine’s agricultural exports are restricted this year too.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  M Courtney
May 16, 2022 3:23 pm

Ukraine accounts for about 12% of annual global wheat exports. That isn’t happening now, and it is Russia’s fault. Will be real bad for the Middle East countries like Egypt and Lebanon reliant on these wheat exports.

0
Reply
Old Man Winter
May 16, 2022 3:50 pm

Delhi has an ‘urban cool island’ in May-June during peak summer & again from October to
December due to pollution.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/delhi-news/how-air-pollution-helps-urban-delhi-stay-cooler-during-the-day/story-hOvaTvFp6wyDK50J8Bqn6M.html

0
Reply
wazz
May 16, 2022 3:57 pm

Recent TV news in Australia on this subject showed workers and scavengers on a huge rubbish dump which was ON FIRE – I thought it was a biassed site if you were seeking rational comments from locals about how hot the weather was.

Last edited 1 hour ago by wazz
0
Reply
Peta of Newark
May 16, 2022 4:40 pm

Check it out yourself…
There are a modest few Wundergrounds around Delhi. here’s the one closest the airport..

May 2022 so far

In common with the other city centre station, it seems that yesterday (Sunday 16th) was the warmest this month at between 46 and 47 Celsius

Or this one, not very far east of the airport saw 44.6°C max on Sunday also

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 16, 2022 4:51 pm

And here’s why it’s A Hot Place – bang next to and an offshoot/spur off the humongous desert that is Rajasthan.
An Indian version of Death Valley

See all around the city itself – perfectly no greenery, no water, no cooling – apart from the city-centre parks

Gogol Delhi.JPG
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism measurement

UN: “The World is Going to End” – Kink Analysis Says Otherwise

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism flooding

Wrong, CNN, AP, NYT, etc., Climate Change Did Not Cause South Africa’s Tragic Floods

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

EU Civil Service Pushing Meditation, “Inner Green New Deal”, to Defeat Climate Anxiety

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

CBS: “…the 2030s will bring “extreme [climate] events unprecedented in the observational record.” 

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism heat wave

Heatwaves Getting Worse In India? More BBC Lies

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
El Nino Basics Weather

La Nina is Not Going Away. What Does This Mean for This Summer’s Weather?

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA

WUWT Contest Runner Up, Professional: NASA Knew Better #NASA_Knew

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #504

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: