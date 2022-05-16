La Nina is Not Going Away. What Does This Mean for This Summer’s Weather?

Lake Chelan, Washington.
3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Cliff Mass

Cliff Mass

 It is now clear that La Nina is not going away, and may hang around into next winter.   

Cold water is entrenched over the central and eastern tropical Pacific (the definition of La Nina) and the latest forecast model runs suggest a continuation into fall.

Several of you have asked:   what does this imply for our summer weather?

Let me tell you.   

But first, the bottom line:   the summer effects of La Nina are modest, but will push the western side of our region towards cooler than normal conditions.

The Impacts

During La Nina years, sea surface temperatures off the West coast are usually cooler than normal, and those cooling effects spread inland. 

 To illustrate, here is the sea surface temperate difference from normal for the summer months (May through September) for La Nina years.    Blue colors are cooler than normal.

And if we average surface air temperatures for La Nina summers and subtract those temperatures from normal, we find that cooler than normal summer temperatures (e.g., green colors in the figure below) occur from California to Washington during La Nina summers (temperatures anomalies in degree C are shown below).


In contrast, West Coast precipitation is hardly changed…perhaps slightly drier on the western sides of the Cascades.  I suspect this is because the colder water works against thunderstorms.  Interestingly, La Nina seems to have more summer impact over the Midwest U.S.


Summer versus Winter
La Nina (and El Nino) have far more impact on West Coast weather during winter and early spring than summer.    The atmosphere is far more active during the cool season, with stronger, more active flow in the midlatitudes and more interaction between the tropics and midlatitudes.
A Record-Breaking Spring
As I will detail in a future blog, we are on track to “enjoy” the coolest spring in a half-century.  Right now, the average April/May high temperature at SeaTac is the second-lowest in the past 50 years (see below).  And there are a lot of cold temperatures ahead.


And at Yakima, this spring IS the coldest by far.


La Nina gets part of the blame…but not all.
And I hate to tell you this…. record-breaking cold will be returning later this week.  So don’t put your sweaters away yet.

Tom Halla
May 16, 2022 10:04 am

The weather map is fairly close, it is rather hot in Texas.

Doonman
May 16, 2022 10:12 am

If, in fact, La Nina’s are the mechanism which recharges the tropical oceans with heat from the sun, then eventually we are going to get a whopper of an El Nino as this heat must be released to the atmosphere eventually.

So, it would seem to me that now is the time to build additional catchment basins for the coming deluge instead of wringing our hands over punishing drought. But that would require foresight from politicians who are more than happy to join in the hand wringing instead.

Bryan A
May 16, 2022 10:38 am

La Nina brings Cooler weather in the west but unfortunately also drier

meab
Reply to  Bryan A
May 16, 2022 11:53 am

Nope. Apparently you missed the precipitation anomaly chart.

Bryan A
Reply to  meab
May 16, 2022 12:07 pm

Historically speaking…
comment image

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Bryan A
May 16, 2022 12:32 pm

Bryan A;

Are those charts for the whole year, winter, or summer?

ResourceGuy
May 16, 2022 10:51 am

Somehow I don’t think this cooling with have any impact on the crazy governors on the west coast and their entrenched, science debate-has-ended policy bias. Better call it a severe heat wave pause or they will label it disinformation.

Eisenhower
Reply to  ResourceGuy
May 16, 2022 12:39 pm
  • It does in one significant way, this summer Sacramento will suffer record amounts of hot air as La Nina is coinciding with a midterm election. This rare event is expected to break all previous records as energy shortages will enhance this effect resulting in superheated gibberish and pomposity with extreme gusts of pretentiousness.
ResourceGuy
May 16, 2022 10:58 am

But but the models said it was going away several times now.

Pillage Idiot
May 16, 2022 11:00 am

I occasionally check the Columbia Climate School site for their ENSO forecast.

It previously had the La Nina dissipating late this summer and neutral conditions being the most likely forecast for this fall and winter.

Their most recent update (5/12/22) has La Nina forecast as the most likely conditions as far out as they publish their model (Dec-Jan-Feb).

Does anybody know what are the main factors that shifted such that the model forecasts have been so significantly revised?

Pillage Idiot
May 16, 2022 11:09 am

SoCal typically does not get a large percentage of their annual precipitation during the summer monsoon. However, Arizona and New Mexico do get a big chunk of their rain in June and July.

Anybody know the impacts of La Nina on the summer monsoon in the SW Region of the U.S.?

(I thought I had read a paper where the research suggested it was fairly bi-modal, i.e. the data showed both wetter than normal and drier than normal monsoon precipitation.)

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 16, 2022 11:14 am

It is not true. that the effects of La Niña in summer are more modest than in winter. The opposite is true, i.e., in winter the circulation at mid-latitudes is dominated by the polar vortex pattern in the lower stratosphere. In May, the stratospheric polar vortex separates from the troposphere and La Niña takes over the circulation over North America. Soon a zonal circulation begins to prevail in the northern hemisphere. We can already see more activity in the North Atlantic and strong thunderstorms are beginning in Western Europe.

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 16, 2022 11:24 am

In May, a decrease in temperature is evident in the subsurface equatorial western Pacific. La Niña will continue.
http://www.bom.gov.au/archive/oceanography/ocean_anals/IDYOC006/IDYOC006.202205.gifcomment image

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 16, 2022 11:36 am

La Nina is not strong. Niño index 3.4 remains at -1 C. La Niña expects a strong increase in solar activity. Then a strong Antarctic jet stream will increase the strength of easterly winds in the equatorial Pacific.comment image

Bryan A
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
May 16, 2022 12:08 pm

The Force is strong in this little girl

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 16, 2022 11:40 am

Although La Niña is not strong, the high SOI indicates a very typical on equatorial Pacific circulation.
https://www.longpaddock.qld.gov.au/soi/

JamesD
May 16, 2022 12:03 pm

La Nina usually causes severe drought in Texas. Bad for cotton and cattle prices.

Old Man Winter
May 16, 2022 12:05 pm

DTN does a weekly article on two farmers they follow from early spring to late fall, getting into the
challenges they face in their operations. This year, they have a specialty grain farmer from E
Colorado, where it’s been dry (from W Nebraska to W Texas) & a mixed grain/beef operation in C
Ohio, where it’s been wet. Each of the farmers is younger than average & use a lot of technology in
their operations. Further details on them & their operations are near the bottom of the page.

https://www.dtnpf.com/agriculture/web/ag/news/farm-life/article/2022/05/15/farmers-race-weather-plant-2022

Bruce Cobb
May 16, 2022 12:06 pm

Our fossil carbon is making La Ninas La Ninaer. Because science.

Vuk
May 16, 2022 12:06 pm

OT: a glimmer of hope
Most of engineers tend to be climate realists, not to say sceptics, although many are.
French President Macron just appointed Elizabeth Borne (civil engineering graduate from École nationale for bridges and roads).
It would be too much to hope for change in French climate policy, but having a voice of reason at very top of the government at least maybe a positive development.

Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
May 16, 2022 12:49 pm

On the other hand, my French friend tells me, her record as the minister of transport is not encouraging, although she declined to give Air France state aid in exchange for the reduction in CO2 emissions, and was ardent promoter of electrical bikes, promising state aid for the purchasers.

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 16, 2022 12:09 pm

La Niña also affects the circulation at high latitudes, which is evident in the extent of sea ice in the north.comment image

Lance
May 16, 2022 12:20 pm

Last Springs hot temperatures were global warming, climate change. This spring is simply “weather”

ResourceGuy
May 16, 2022 12:24 pm

What does it mean this summer?

probably more arsonists, climate doom evangelism, and now climate doom insurance agents….

First Street Foundation scores wildfire risk for every home in America (cnbc.com)

Gary Pearse
May 16, 2022 12:40 pm

Cliff, always a joy to read your top quality, knowledge-based, understandable meteorological analyses.

Regarding the persistent la Niña, I’ve commented about an apparent structural change in the cooling of the ENSO region since the 2015-2016 el Niño. Instead of the usual simple upwelling of cold water in the eastern equatorial region, water from extensive cold areas of the eastern temperate zones in both hemispheres slanted toward the ENSO region in the central Pacific.

This “outside” cold water reinforces the eastern upwelling, strengthening the la Niña, but it also dampens and even neutralizes an el Niño, something I noticed in the long neutral development prior to the the el Niño. I even stated that there wasn’t enough hot water in the system to sustain it after it developed and, indeed, it dropped precipitously after it peaked.

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 16, 2022 12:56 pm

Meanwhile, a below-average stratospheric temperature drop is evident at the South Pole, foreshadowing a strong polar vortex, a large ozone hole and rapid sea ice growth.comment image

