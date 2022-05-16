Brave Man standing up to a Tank in Tiananmen Square. By Published by The Associated Press, originally photographed by Jeff Widener, Fair use, Link
Climate News

Guardian: Summer Beach Photos are “Tiananmen Square” for Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t fretslider; According to The University of Exeter, having fun in Summer masks concern about “climate breakdown”, and impedes climate action.

‘Fun in the sun’ photos are a dangerous distraction from the reality of climate breakdown

Saffron O’Neill
Sat 14 May 2022 17.00 AEST

Think of the images that defined our understanding of war or protest. Similar ones can tell the truth about this disaster

Open a British newspaper as a heatwave looms and you’ll likely see headlines about the unprecedented nature of the upcoming heat, the cost to lives and livelihoods, and even deaths caused by the extreme heat. But accompanying the same story you are also likely to see images of people having fun in the sun – kids splashing in city fountains, crowded beaches, blue seas, azure skies and holiday happiness. 

How the media communicates about climate breakdown reflects and shapes how societies engage with the issue. Behind every picture that makes it into the news is a person mirroring and perpetuating how society thinks about climate breakdown. Images are a key part of any media communication: they are often vivid and colourful, drawing readers in and helping them to remember a story.

They also shape news production: compelling visuals help stories rise up the media agenda. Think about the image of the man blocking a line of tanks in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, a young girl fleeing her village after being burned by napalm in the Vietnam war, smoke billowing from the twin towers. These images become part of our collective psyche – through them we remember the power of protest, the horror of war, and the moments everything changed. Images of the climate crisis can hold the same power, something the Guardian recognised in its sector-leading 2019 editorial decision to rethink the images accompanying climate stories.

Our new research, led by the University of Exeter, highlights a distinct problem with how the European media visually represents news of extreme heat. We examined media coverage from the UK, the Netherlands, France and Germany during the summer of 2019. Importantly, we only included news stories that mentioned both the keywords “heatwave” and “climate change”, reasoning that if we were to see responsible and accurate reporting of heatwave risks, it would be in coverage that at least alluded to the increasing risk of heatwaves becoming longer, more frequent and more intense under climate breakdown.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/14/sun-photos-climate-breakdown

My first thought was someone should check for fungus growing in the University of Exeter water supply.

But seriously, imagine what a locked down medieval dystopia we would all endure if these killjoys were fully in charge. It would be like living in the Middle Ages, sackcloth and ashes, restrictions on dancing and partying, because having fun leads to more travel and elevated respiration, an unnecessary increase in CO2 emissions, a total mockery of our burden of climate sin.

Of course the climate elite would still enjoy all the perks of an industrial civilisation, like their private jets. Their holy climate mission would justify any imaginable carbon extravagance.

I lived in Britain for over a decade. Britain is a lovely place, but every year they get maybe a week, maybe two weeks if they are lucky, when the temperature touches the high 80s (30C+) and they can really enjoy their lakes and beaches. Yet they have one of the most fearful climate worrier populations on the planet.

Imagine the climate breakdown calamity if Brits who worry about climate change had to endure THREE weeks of Summer.

Tom Halla
May 16, 2022 6:20 pm

I subscribe to several British news sites, For them, 25C is a heat wave.

4
Reply
Jeff L
May 16, 2022 6:38 pm

Case in point, In North America, how many people move north for the winter? How many move south to warm places, such as Florida ? We are a warm weather species after all. Makes for a hard sell that getting warmer is a bad thing. Just sayin ….

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Jeff L
May 16, 2022 6:56 pm

They’re calling for snow in Boulder this Friday. Not that unusual for May but the hard freeze is. A lot of plants are going to die.

1
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
May 16, 2022 6:38 pm

I have noticed with amusement over quite a long time that heat-wave stories are almost invariably accompanied by images of people enjoying themselves. If that damages the scare campaign, then maybe they could instead use images of lush plant growth, people not dying of cold, or people saving on winter heating. Too difficult? Better stick to people enjoying themselves.

2
Reply
Mike Smith
May 16, 2022 6:47 pm

The Brits hate hot sunny days. That’s why they so many head down to the Mediterranean for their summer holidays. Oh wait…

As a British expat now living in sunny California, I find the British obsession with climate change both amusing and alarming.

2
Reply
Chris Hanley
May 16, 2022 6:49 pm

The second theme we found was “the idea of heat”, depicted through red and orange colours, which are (in western cultures) commonly associated with heat or danger …

That is what The Guardian’ magic red filter is doing to the beach scene at the top of the article that claims to be ‘Sunbathers in Margate, Kent, in May 2021’.
It certainly looks scorching!
Figuring it is probably a weekend given the number of people enjoying the sunshine, I looked up the maximum temperatures recorded on Sundays in Margate UK in May 2021:
Sun May 2 – 9C, Sun May 9 – 13C, Sun May 16 – 12C, Sun May 23 – 11C, Sun May 30 – 13C. 🤣

2
Reply
b.nice
May 16, 2022 6:51 pm

IIRC, Exeter Uni used to have the most IPCC troughers of any university in the world.

Don’t know their current situation.

But their existence relies on maintaining the AGW scam.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  b.nice
May 16, 2022 6:59 pm

I like the Barbara Hepworth sculpture there.

1
Reply
ray g
May 16, 2022 7:02 pm

Down here in Australia we have a lot of poms who have escaped to enjoy the warmth.Not much happening the other way.

1
Reply
ATheoK
May 16, 2022 7:04 pm

Now we know why…

Noel Coward wrote about this in a song:

“In tropical climes there are certain times of day

When all the citizens retire

To take their clothes off and perspire

It’s one of those rules the greatest fools obey

Because the sun is far too sultry

And one must avoid its ultry-violet ray

The natives grieve when the white men leave their huts

Because they’re obviously, definitely nuts!

Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun

The Japanese don’t care to

The Chinese wouldn’t dare to

Hindus and Argentines sleep firmly from twelve ’til one

But Englishmen detest a siesta

In the Philippines they have lovely screens

To protect you from the glare

In the Malay States there are hats like plates

Which the Britishers won’t wear

At twelve noon the natives swoon

And no further work is done

But mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun

It’s such a surprise

For the Eastern eyes to see

That though the English are effete

They’re quite impervious to heat

When the white man rides

Every native hides in glee

Because the simple creatures hope he will impale his sola topee

On a tree

It seems such a shame

When the English claim the Earth

That they give rise to such hilarity and mirth

Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha

Ho-ho-ho-ho-ho-ho-ho

He-he-he-he-he-he-he

Hm-hm-hm-hm-hm”

If you need it sung:
https://youtu.be/8tJjwBWBbX4

Last edited 54 minutes ago by ATheoK
0
Reply
John in Oz
May 16, 2022 7:28 pm

Will the US Disinformation Department announce that red filters on beach photos are not allowed?

0
Reply
ATheoK
May 16, 2022 7:36 pm

I worked for several years with representatives of a number of countries on some guidelines and regulations.

My part in this assignment was to Information Technology support for another department.

Each participating country hosted the meetings in turn.

That other department’s boss intensely disliked some of the participants. He took great glee selecting hosting facilities and locations. Facilities were Ramada Inns in some dreadful places. e.g.; one winter the Ramada Inn was located in the center of Chicago’s trainyards.

Anyway, the group I was supporting were involved in a major meeting-presentation of their own and sloughed off the location responsibility to me.

European members on that commission begged for meeting in Florida. Yes, it was to be another winter meeting in the states.

We met in San Antonio in a hotel next to the Riverwalk early December. Short sleeves were the dress code, day or night.

The entire group, including the Canadians were thrilled. Quite a few brought their wives or girlfriends and stayed for days/weeks afterwards.

Unlike most of the other meeting places, we did not meet up at night, as everyone was already busy. A surprising number were quite sober in the mornings.

Whenever another country had trouble hosting a conference after that, everyone hoped that I would volunteer… Not without my boss’ approval.

0
Reply
Pete Bonk
May 16, 2022 7:49 pm

Talk about having an approved narrative to uphold, facts and reality be damned.

0
Reply
stinkerp
May 16, 2022 7:54 pm

More evidence to heap on the pile that Leftists are fundamentally unhappy people. They’re not happy unless they’re miserable. Making others equally miserable seems to be their self-appointed life purpose.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

