Emissions

Claim: Breakthrough in Estimating Fossil Fuel CO2 Emissions

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
30 Comments

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA

Weybourne Atmospheric Observatory
IMAGE: WEYBOURNE ATMOSPHERIC OBSERVATORY, NORFOLK, UK. view more CREDIT: GRANT FOSTER

A team of scientists led by the University of East Anglia (UEA) has made a major breakthrough in detecting changes in fossil fuel carbon dioxide emissions more quickly and frequently.

In a study published today they quantified regional fossil fuel CO2 emissions reductions during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020-2021, using atmospheric measurements of CO2 and oxygen (O2) from the Weybourne Atmospheric Observatory, on the north Norfolk coast in the UK.

The estimate uses a new method for separating CO2 signals from land plants and fossil fuels in the atmosphere. Previously it has not been possible to quantify changes in regional-scale fossil fuel CO2 emissions with high accuracy and in near real-time.

Existing atmospheric-based methods have largely been unsuccessful at separating fossil fuel CO2 from large natural CO2 variability, so that estimates of changes, such as those occurring in response to the lockdowns, must rely on indirect data sources, which can take months or years to compile.

The atmospheric O2-based method, published in the journal Science Advances, is in good agreement with three lower frequency UK emissions estimates produced during the pandemic by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Global Carbon Budget and Carbon Monitor, which used different methods and combinations of data, for example those based on energy usage.

Crucially, as well as being completely independent of the other estimates, this approach can be calculated much more quickly.

The researchers are also able to detect changes in emissions with higher frequency, such as daily estimates, and can clearly see two periods of reductions associated with two UK lockdown periods, separated by a period of emissions recovery when Covid restrictions were eased, during the summer of 2020.

Researchers at UEA – home of the UK’s only high-precision atmospheric O2 measurement laboratory – worked with colleagues at Wageningen University in the Netherlands and the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry, Germany.

The study’s lead author, Dr Penelope Pickers, of UEA’s Centre for Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, said: “If humans are to reduce our CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and our impact on the climate, we first need to know how much emissions are changing.

“Our study is a major achievement in atmospheric science. Several others, based solely on CO2 data, have been unsuccessful, owing to large emissions from land plants, which obscure fossil fuel CO2 signals in the atmosphere.

“Using atmospheric O2 combined with CO2 to isolate fossil fuel CO2 in the atmosphere has enabled us to detect and quantify these important signals using a ‘top-down’ approach for the first time. Our findings indicate that a network of continuous measurement sites has strong potential for providing this evaluation of fossil fuel CO2 at regional levels.”

Currently, fossil fuel CO2 emissions are officially reported with a ‘bottom-up’ approach, using accounting methods that combine emission factors with energy statistics to calculate emissions.

These are then compiled into national inventories of estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to the atmosphere from anthropogenic sources and activities, such as domestic buildings, vehicles, and industrial processes.

However, inventories can be inaccurate, especially in less developed countries, which makes it more difficult to meet climate targets.

It can also take years for the inventory assessments to be completed, and at the regional scale, or on a monthly or weekly basis, the uncertainties are much larger.

An alternative method of estimating GHG emissions is to use a ‘top-down’ approach, based on atmospheric measurements and modelling.

The UK emissions inventory is already successfully informed and supported by independent top-down assessments for some key GHGs, such as methane and nitrous oxide.

But for CO2, the most important GHG for climate change, this has never before been feasible, because of the difficulties distinguishing between CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and land plant sources in the atmosphere.

Dr Pickers said: “The time taken for inventories to be completed makes it hard to characterise changes in emissions that happen suddenly, such as the reductions associated with the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

“We need reliable fossil fuel CO2 emissions estimates quickly and at finer scales, so that we can monitor and inform climate change policies to prevent reaching 2°C of global warming.

“Our O2-based approach is cost-effective and provides high frequency information, with the potential to provide fossil fuel CO2 estimates quickly and at finer spatial scales, such as for counties, states or cities.”

The team used 10 years of high-precision, hourly measurements of atmospheric O2 and CO2 from Weybourne Atmospheric Observatory, which are supported by the UK’s National Centre for Atmospheric Science. Having long-term measurements of these climatically important gases was crucial to the success of the study.

To detect a Covid signal, they had to first remove the effects of atmospheric transport on their O2 and CO2 datasets, using a machine learning model.

They trained the machine learning model on pre-pandemic data, to estimate the fossil fuel CO2 they would have expected to observe at Weybourne if the pandemic had never occurred.

They then compared this estimate to the fossil fuel CO2 that was actually observed during 2020-2021, which revealed the relative reduction in CO2 emissions.

‘Novel quantification of regional fossil fuel CO2 reductions during COVID-19 lockdowns using atmospheric oxygen measurements’, Penelope A. Pickers et al., is published in Science Advances on Friday, April 22, 2022.

JOURNAL

Science Advances

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Data/statistical analysis

ARTICLE TITLE

Novel quantification of regional fossil fuel CO2 reductions during COVID-19 lockdowns using atmospheric oxygen measurements

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

22-Apr-2022

Janice Moore
April 24, 2022 10:05 am

And still…

CO2 UP GREATLY. WARMING NOT.

Game Over.

Paul Buckingham
April 24, 2022 10:07 am

Oh good, another ‘estimate’ from the home of climategate. That’ll be ok then. Still waiting for any of them to provide the scientific method for AGW though, without which it’s all pointless theorising, and doing the usual of adding one false premise onto another.

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  Paul Buckingham
April 24, 2022 10:24 am

The most trusted name in Climate Crisis alarmism.

Climategate_Titanic.jpg.jpg
Latitude
Reply to  Paul Buckingham
April 24, 2022 11:02 am

…and not one word about China…the worlds largest CO2 emitter by a long shot

if these clowns could get China to even meet them half way…they could meet their goals and then some

Philip
April 24, 2022 10:12 am

I didn’t see any explanation of how they differentiate a CO2 molecule breathed out by my car from one breathed out by me, my cat, a tree leaf, sea outgassing, a blade of grass or many of the natural chemical reactions which create CO2.

I saw vague references to models.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Philip
April 24, 2022 10:20 am

using a machine learning model.

All said, BS

n.n
Reply to  Krishna Gans
April 24, 2022 10:27 am

Machine learning is only as good as the fitness functions (“model”), which have proven to lack both retrospective and prospective skills.

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  Philip
April 24, 2022 10:29 am

They use the Greta Thunberg molecular differentiator on the exhaust pipe.

comment image

Richard Page
Reply to  Philip
April 24, 2022 10:32 am

Complete and utter BS from top to bottom. There is no way to differentiate CO2 from the different sources so they are creating more and more computer models to show what they think it should show – garbage in, garbage out and yet another complete waste of money, time and resources that could be spent better elsewhere.

commieBob
Reply to  Philip
April 24, 2022 10:57 am

It’s all about the isotopes of carbon. C14 is created by ultraviolet rays. It then degrades over time to C13 and C12. So carbon which hasn’t been in the atmosphere for a long time will have little C14. That describes the situation with fossil fuels. It also describes the situation with CO2 that comes from the deep ocean and CO2 produced by the weathering of rocks.

No matter how they spin it, their carbon budget is nowhere nearly as accurate as they purport it to be. But why is that important, you ask.

Blaming humanity for the increase in atmospheric CO2 depends on human produced CO2 staying in the atmosphere for decades. For that to be valid requires a very precise carbon budget.

Over and over, we see the alarmist message bolstered by over-simplification and extrapolation, and outright fraud. The only reason they’re not laughed out of town is that a lot of people want to hear that particular message.

Rich Davis
Reply to  commieBob
April 24, 2022 11:21 am

That is not accurate commie Bob. I’m surprised to see you make that error. “Blaming” human emissions for the rise in CO2 concentration (I’d prefer to say “Giving credit”) doesn’t depend at all on the specific molecules that were emitted remaining in the atmosphere for a long time. The constant large exchange of CO2 from natural sources and sinks largely replaces the emitted molecules with molecules stored in much larger natural reservoirs.

We don’t need this kind of rubbish analysis to show that the slow accumulation of emissions has caused an increase in concentration. The mass balance over the atmosphere is all we need to prove that point.

I assume that the Climatistas goal here (apart from having something to do spending grant money) was to create a metric that their paymasters can use to claim “progress” is being made at “decarbonizing” the economy.

Tom.1
Reply to  Rich Davis
April 24, 2022 11:43 am

I agree with what you said, and this is good enough for me:

How do we know the build-up of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is caused by humans? | NOAA Climate.gov

Scissor
Reply to  Philip
April 24, 2022 11:16 am

It’s all right here: https://www.science.org/doi/full/10.1126/sciadv.abl9250?af=R

Their figure 3 seems to show some bias, as they are forcing the fit, rather than using what the data is indicating. Still, better than nothing.

markl
April 24, 2022 10:14 am

More models on top of models. The article doesn’t say how the identification of fossil fuel produced CO2 is actually made other than taking measurements of pre and post pandemic atmosphere and assuming any anomalies were attributed to man. Huh? How come actual CO2 measurements didn’t vary?

Scissor
Reply to  markl
April 24, 2022 11:25 am

It’s here: https://www.science.org/doi/full/10.1126/sciadv.abl9250?af=R

1)

RicDre
April 24, 2022 10:15 am

I lost interest at this point:

“…An alternative method of estimating GHG emissions is to use a ‘top-down’ approach, based on atmospheric measurements and modelling…”

Steve Case
April 24, 2022 10:22 am

Models, models, models but the only thing of any importance at all will be their findings which will no doubt be:

“Worse than previously thought!”

Climate believer
Reply to  Steve Case
April 24, 2022 11:53 am

That’s the vibe I got.

TEWS_Pilot
April 24, 2022 10:23 am

Here is the 2022 model.

crystal ball brandon.png
Peta of Newark
April 24, 2022 10:27 am

Quote:”method for separating CO2 signals from land plants and fossil fuels in the atmosphere.

So, do we come over all politically correct and pretend to understand they know what they’re talking about or ask if they really do know what.

Plants do not emit CO2, unless you set them afire.
Emissions seemingly coming from plants are actually coming from (soil dwelling) bacteria.
This is where it all gets impossibly complicated because:

  • The soil bacteria are insanely temperature sensitive
  • The bacteria are nurtured by exudates (sugars) released by the plants from their roots
  • …also by what we would call ‘pollution’ = esp the oxides of Nitrogen and Sulphur
  • …likewise the plants themselves
  • The plants and their exudates are influenced by the strength of the sun, NOT particularly temperature.
  • The amount of CO2 the de-emit (absorb) is dependant on how the farmers have treated them (fertiliser applications) also by pesticide treatments and sun-strength
  • ….but also by dust pollution (Potash, Phosphorus, Magnesium etc etc blowing in from near and far
  • ….some considerable amount of that dust coming from road-traffic – which dried up during lockdown
  • and a few other things

Good grief, just look at all the contrails in that photo.
Get yourself a solar panel, connect it to some sort any sort of power measuring device and watch its output plummet when a contrail blows overhead.
(I used to get that many trails in Cumbria, being directly under the London> North America path. You use them to make weather forecasts – trails as numerous and long-lasting as those mean it will be raining inside 24, certainly 36 hours)

The lovely Penny Pickers did account for at least some of those things, didn’t she?
The contrails being the particular clanker – they all disappeared during lockdown

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
JCM
April 24, 2022 10:53 am

Nature created our soils, bio-systems, their hydrology and climate via carbon drawdown rates that exceeded oxidation rates, yet recently we have reversed this, greatly increasing carbon oxidation relative to draw down rates via our clearing and burning of forests and soils for agriculture. Storing carbon in our soil at scale is absolutely possible and crucial. This is not due to the carbon drawdown, but because it restores the the water cycle. It is the water cycle which controls 95% of climate dynamics. Experts often have a vested interest and power in defending what they know, and supplying solutions, predictions, and answers. Experts become gatekeepers, guarding the problem definitions that match their expertise while lacking context and effectiveness for complex problems. The so-called climate experts today will be studied in future decades as a prime example of the perils of reductionist gatekeeping.

JCM
Reply to  JCM
April 24, 2022 11:42 am

Our human default is to react against what we fear or don’t want. We are quick with blame, labels, and judgment of good or bad. We simplify our world to linear cause and effect. It will be fascinating to look back upon this time of active railroading and “fact-checks” to see where we went wrong and the damage inflicted on society

John Shotsky
April 24, 2022 11:00 am

This might be the first report in which it is admitted that land plants emit CO2, hence the desire to separate ‘plant’ co2 from ‘human’ co2.They fail to note that plant Co2 is over 10 TIMES the human CO2 in the first place. Nor do they mention that, with the increased CO2 of today, that plants are ‘greening’ the earth. That means more plants making CO2. Human emissions could drop completely to zero and earth’s climate would not even notice. $TRILLIONS to ‘reduce’ human emissions??? WHY???

Rud Istvan
April 24, 2022 11:14 am

Since plants are generally considered a carbon sink rather than source as EurekaAlert reports of the paper (hence carbon credits for planting trees), I was curious as to whether it was EurekaAlert or the paper itself that made the error. It was the paper itself, in black and white

And rest of the paper is worse. Three points:

  1. It found the UK COVID lockdown reduced CO2 0.7ppm using their methods.
  2. It said “We will show that it is NOT required to quantify data uncertainty.’ Huh? And then they didn’t. Their graphics show a high degree of daily jitter in the hourly measurements, hence significant hourly data uncertainty day to day.
  3. It said “It is necessary, however, to consider the performance of the machine learning algorithm and its associated uncertainty.” They did, finding “It generally performed well with a relatively small bias— -0.05+/-2.34ppm.”!!

So they claimed an AI estimated 0.7ppm COVID lockdown reduction in CO2 using an AI uncertainty of +/-2.34ppm—over 6x the estimate itself. Ridiculous.

More ‘quality’ UEA climate research—NOT!

E. Schaffer
April 24, 2022 11:25 am

If these white stripes in the sky might have any meaning?
Naaa, we will only focus on CO2!

Franz Dullaart
April 24, 2022 11:33 am

They go one better than Greta. She can only see CO2 whereas this crowd can actually see CO2 resulting from fossil fuel burning.

DMacKenzie
April 24, 2022 11:38 am

“…the potential to provide fossil fuel CO2 estimates quickly and at finer spatial scales, such as for counties, states or cities.”

Wow, complete crapola. With many possibilities of a future study as to why oxygen sampling doesn’t match the summation of CO2 as calculated from fuel meters.

John Bell
April 24, 2022 11:40 am

What a scary phrase…”meet climate targets.”

Larry Hamlin
April 24, 2022 11:51 am

Wonderful😖😖. More “model” bs.

Rick C
April 24, 2022 11:54 am

The article does not explain how the measurement of oxygen concentration relates to the determination of CO2 sources. There’s a lot of handwaving about faster determination than “traditional methods” whatever they are, but they seem to include collection of lots of data from around the world. So how can data from a single location possibly provide meaningful results for global phenomenon? The whole thing seems to come down to models and machine learning without the slightest hint of any effort to validate the claims. Just more pseudoscience nonsense. “Machine learning” seems to be the new magical incantation that is supposed to automatically instill credibility.

