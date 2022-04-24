Earth Day’s Failed Predictions Of 52 Years Ago & The Amazing Environmental Improvements That Have Occurred Since

From Climate Depot

Morano: “We should actually promote prosperity, technology, and wealth. We should do what we’ve been doing since the first Earth Day in 1970, when we had filthy rivers, dirty air, and massive pollution. We raised awareness and ended up with, in the 50 years since 1970, radical increases in population, radical increases in economic growth, and incredible improvements in just about everything, to the point where even mainstream media and climate activists now admit that the pollution problem has largely been solved. Where we were and where we are now is a light-and-day difference. I would argue that we do the best environmental policy, that we invest in technology, and that we keep doing what we’ve been doing.”Watch: Morano on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News talks about failed climate tipping points going back to 1864

Broadcast premiere of Climate Hustle 2 set for 8pm ET May 8, 2022 on Newsmax TV!

Earth day is coming up. It is a good time to remind the public what the (failed) predictions were 52 years ago– Here are some of the dire predictions from the first Earth Day, compiled by Mark Perry of the American Enterprise Institute:

1. Harvard biologist George Wald estimated that “civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.” 2. “We are in an environmental crisis that threatens the survival of this nation, and of the world as a suitable place of human habitation,” wrote Washington University biologist Barry Commoner in the Earth Day issue of the scholarly journal Environment. 3. The day after the first Earth Day, the New York Times editorial page warned, “Man must stop pollution and conserve his resources, not merely to enhance existence but to save the race from intolerable deterioration and possible extinction.” 4. “Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make,” Paul Ehrlich confidently declared in the April 1970 issue of Mademoiselle. “The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.”

Earth Day, Then and Now,” by Ronald Bailey, Reason.com. May 1, 2000

Earth Day At 52: None of the eco-doomsday predictions have come true

Flashback: Prof. Ross McKitrick: ‘I abhor Earth Hour…It celebrates ignorance, poverty & backwardness. By repudiating the greatest engine of liberation it becomes an hour devoted to anti-humanism’

Earth ‘serially doomed’: The official history of climate ‘Tipping Points’ began in 1864 – A new ‘global warming’ 12-year deadline from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez– Climate Tipping Points date back to at least 1864 – “As early as 1864 George Perkins Marsh, sometimes said to be the father of American ecology, warned that the earth was ‘fast becoming an unfit home for its “noblest inhabitant,”’ and that unless men changed their ways it would be reduced ‘to such a condition of impoverished productiveness, of shattered surface, of climatic excess, as to threaten the depravation, barbarism, and perhaps even extinction of the species.’” —MIT professor Leo Marx

Earth “Serially Doomed” – Perhaps the best summary of the tipping-point phenomenon comes from UK scientist Philip Stott. “In essence, the Earth has been given a 10-year survival warning regularly for the last fifty or so years. We have been serially doomed,” Stott explained. “Our post-modern period of climate change angst can probably be traced back to the late-1960s, if not earlier. By 1973, and the ‘global cooling’ scare, it was in full swing, with predictions of the imminent collapse of the world within ten to twenty years, exacerbated by the impacts of a nuclear winter.”

Dartmouth Review profile: Debunking the Climate Myth: An Interview with Marc Morano: Morano: “We should actually promote prosperity, technology, and wealth. We should do what we’ve been doing since the first Earth Day in 1970, when we had filthy rivers, dirty air, and massive pollution. We raised awareness and ended up with, in the 50 years since 1970, radical increases in population, radical increases in economic growth, and incredible improvements in just about everything, to the point where even mainstream media and climate activists now admit that the pollution problem has largely been solved. Where we were and where we are now is a light-and-day difference. I would argue that we do the best environmental policy, that we invest in technology, and that we keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

Bjorn Lomborg: 50 years after the first Earth Day, the planet’s doing pretty well: Lomborg: In America, for instance, a recent comprehensive study showed that “water pollution concentrations have fallen substantially” over the past 50 years. And a stunning 3.8 billion people in the world have gained access to clean drinking water since the 1970s. Air pollution, the world’s biggest environmental killer, has seen even greater improvements. Outdoor air pollution has declined dramatically in rich countries, in no small measure due to attention from the 1970 Earth Day and the legislation it inspired, such as the landmark US Clean Air Act enacted later that year.

For the world’s poor, the deadliest air pollution is ­indoors. Almost 3 billion of the world’s poorest still cook and keep warm with dirty fuels like dung, cardboard and wood, and the World Health Organization estimates the effects are equivalent to smoking two packs of cigarettes daily.

Since 1970, the death risk across the world from indoor air pollution has been cut by more than half.

WHO reports: US ranked among countries with the cleanest air in the world – Significantly cleaner air than in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, UK, Japan, Austria, & France– President Trump was right – being in the Paris Climate Accord was not in America’s best interests. Especially since the US is listed among countries with the cleanest air in the world, according to the W.H.O… That’s after all the G7 countries whined about Trump removing us from the accords in 2017

In its 2018 report (& 2019 report) on air pollution, the W.H.O. ranked the United States among the countries with the cleanest air in the world, significantly cleaner than the air in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the UK, Japan, Austria, and France.

WHO 2019 report: “Northern America remains one of the regions with the lowest overall PM2.5 levels worldwide.”

Eco-Reality Strikes Back: Earth Day at 50

Air quality. U.S. air is as clean as it has ever been. From 1980 to 2018, except where noted [Source: U.S. EPA]:

Carbon monoxide, down 83% Lead, down 99% Nitrous oxides, down 61% Ozone, down 31% Particulate matter (10 micrograms & below), down 26% Particulate matter (2.5 micrograms & below), down 39% (2000-2018) Sulfur dioxide, down 91%

Flashback: Analysis of EPA: Climate change ‘politicized the EPA’ – ‘EPA has (mostly) solved the most basic and widespread public health and environmental problems that plagued the U.S’– Amy Harder of Axios: ‘The EPA has (mostly) solved the most basic and widespread public health and environmental problems that plagued the U.S. back around the ’60’s. Climate change is now the top environmental issue in the country. That politicizes the EPA, makes it less of a big deal to average Americans and fuels antipathy from elected Republicans, most of whom don’t acknowledge it’s a real issue.’

‘The Obama administration issued a steady stream of major regulations on climate change…It was one of the most aggressive EPA’s ever’

‘Most past Republican presidents nominated EPA administrators who were more to the left on environmental issues than the Republican Party writ large.’

50 years of climate predictions gone bust – The comic cries of climate apocalypse

Climate Depot’s Earth Day Round Up: Reuters: ‘If the environmental movement has a high holiday, Earth Day is it’

Wash. Post hosts ‘Earth Day theology’: ‘God is judging our sin against the planet, and She is very, very angry about it’

Earth Day Dissent: ‘Environmentalism is devoted to the collapse of every scientific and technological advance of past century, along with the capitalist system that made them possible’

1970 Earth Day Quotes: ‘Civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind’ — George Wald, Harvard Biologist

Flashback: Former GOP Congressman from Texas Steve Stockman: ‘The Best Thing About The Earth Is If You Poke Holes In It Oil And Gas Come Out’

Alex Epstein’s Earth Day truth: Fossil fuels make Earth BETTER – ‘World has never been a better place for human beings to live’

Epstein: “Fossil fuels are making Earth a better and better place by providing uniquely low-cost, reliable energy to billions of people–and are needed by billions more.”

Fossil fuels have actually made us far safer from climate by providing low-cost energy for the amazing machines that protect us against storms, protect us against extreme temperatures, and alleviate drought. Climate disaster deaths have decreased *98%* over the last century.

Solar and wind only provide electricity (20% of energy use)—and they don’t even do that well. Because solar and wind are unreliable, they don’t replace reliable power plants—they add to the cost of reliable power plants.

3 billion people use less electricity than a typical American refrigerator. 1/3 of the world uses wood and dung for heating and cooking.

The world needs to continue and expand its massive use of fossil fuels, while ensuring we have the freedom necessary for truly cost-effective alternatives to emerge. E.g., we need to decriminalize reliable, non-carbon nuclear energy.”

Earth Day 2022: Investing in Poverty, Suffering, & Human Degradation

Benjamin Zycher: “As with every previous Earth Day, we will be bombarded with innumerable web sites both infantile and mendacious, crude propaganda exercises, myriad pleas for networking, virtue signaling as a central dynamic, mindless recommendations for localism and other useless, wasteful, and environmentally destructive silliness. And — of course — there will be the usual shameless groveling by a long queue of spineless corporate officials and public relations gasbags desperate to advertise their environmental bona fides so that the green alligators might eat them last.”

Listen: Morano on DC WMAL radio on Earth Day talks Matt Damon, Schwarzenegger & Hollywood hypocrisy – & More wealth = a cleaner environment

MILLOY: Earth Day — Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off – ‘Environmentalism has become totally unhinged as it is all in for climate hysteria’

Steve Milloy: Looking past the left-wing politics of the Earth Day’s organizers, 1970 was the right time to make a concerted effort to clean things up. And we did. Many at the time were genuinely concerned about the potential effect of chemicals and emissions on human health. … When the Cold War ended around 1990, many left-wing radicals found themselves with nothing to agitate. So they joined the environmental movement. About this same time, global warming fears started to gain traction. It didn’t take long for the radicals to figure out that global warming was a horse they could ride since the implication of government regulation of fossil fuel emissions was total economic and societal control. …

Now in 2022, environmentalism has become totally unhinged as it is all in for climate hysteria. .. it’s way past time to stop and get a grip on reality. Earth Day? No thank you. Let’s instead return to an age of reason.

AP: Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day

Geologist: Cancel Earth Day, celebrate EarthHappy Earth Day – Real Air Pollution issues solved, CO2 a benefit not a dangerEarth Day: FIFTY YEARS OF ENVIRONMENTALIST LIESEarth Day 2022: Stop Media Climate Disinformation – We need to ‘build herd immunity against the nonsense’Earth Day 2022: Gladness Expels Gloom – ‘Our planet gets greener as we get wealthier’

Our World in Data drew two very important observations out of these numbers; both point to the importance of economic growth as a weapon against pollution. Death rates tend to be lowest in the poorest and wealthiest countries. Nations with higher death rates, India, for instance, are often emerging economies that haven’t yet turned their attention to pollution reduction. …

Our planet gets “greener” as we get wealthier. The warnings that we’re running out of time “to restore nature and build a healthy planet” will grow more shrill as Earth Day approaches. Just remember to take the doomsday predictions with a grain of salt and reflect on the tremendous progress we’ve made in living sustainably.Watch: Morano on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News talks about failed climate tipping points going back to 1864

Jesse Watters Primetime – Fox News Channel – Broadcast April 22, 2022

Judge Jeanine Pirro: Marc, you have a lot of information on this. The thing that struck me that I remembered from three years ago was apartment AOC saying 12 years now we have nine years. What is going to happen? Will you tell me what it is?

Morano: The end of civilization. Prince Charles had a 100-month climate tipping point. He counted down the 100 months and when he got to zero he issued a new tipping point to something like 2048. They extend the tipping point when it expires. I was able to trace the first climate tipping point, Judge, back to 1864 when Abraham Lincoln was president. An academic named Leo Marx warned of ‘climatic excess’ unless men changed their ways.

