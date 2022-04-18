Climate Communications Opinion

USA and Canada’s Plan to Silence Independent Media

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Prime Minister Trudeau’s follow up to distressing media images of police horses trampling old ladies appears to be a Communist Chinese style social credit system for news reporters, presumably to discourage publication of stories which embarrass the government.

Of course, Trudeau is not alone in doing this. Biden has also raised the introduction of incentives which provide government assistance to media outlets which produce content which his regulators approve.

Biden’s tax breaks for local media an effort to turn them into ‘versions of leftist NPR or PBS,’ critic says

Published November 15

The tax break allows eligible local media organizations to take a credit of up to $25,000 per journalist they employ

President Biden is proposing to give a major tax break to local media outlets as part of the $1.85 trillion reconciliation being considered by Congress.

The tax break would allow eligible local media organizations, including newspapers, digital news websites and television stations to receive a tax credit of $25,000 per journalist they employ, and $15,000 for the following four years. The tax break can be claimed for up to 1,500 journalists.

Read more: https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/biden-media-tax-breaks

In my opinion a funded social credit system for journalists is a dangerous attack on free speech and independent journalism, a consolidation of the preeminence of the government point of view on mass media, just a short step from outright government ownership of media outlets – defacto control without explicitly restricting free speech.

Obviously this unfortunate development is not directly related to climate change. But I wonder how many media outlets which play the game and accept the subsidies would risk their government handouts by giving airtime to climate skeptics, or to anyone who has a story to tell which politicians would not like? Paying someone’s mortgage is a powerful incentive to toe the line, to the detriment of everyone other than the political sponsors of these reprehensible media control schemes.

Ed Reid
April 18, 2022 6:05 am

Sliding down the slippery slope.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Ed Reid
April 18, 2022 6:19 am

Interesting take from Sundance as the toboggan may have been sliding down the hill a lot
longer than we realized. Not saying it did but it may have! (Nothing up my sleeve. Presto!
Chango!)

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/17/jacks-magic-coffee-shop/

Richard Page
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 18, 2022 6:27 am

Agreed. Less like sliding downhill, more like throwing yourself headfirst downslope with hands open to grab the free handout. Didn’t we used to criticise the state-run media of those oppressive societies, secure in the knowledge that such a thing could never happen in our ‘free’ democracies?

Bryan A
Reply to  Richard Page
April 18, 2022 6:53 am

W O W…
The only thing missing from that lead in a picture of Turdeau is the little boxy mustache of Uncle Adolph…TWINS

tomsa
Reply to  Bryan A
April 18, 2022 7:55 am

Either that or a nice full beard like his dad Fidel.

Tom Halla
April 18, 2022 6:09 am

ThIs has all the drawbacks of State funded religion, or State funded political campaigns. Who constitutes a “journalist”? Print newspapers? Broadcast TV or radio? Internet only magazines or websites?
Should MSNBC be funded? Fox? The Epoch Times? Infowars? CounterPunch?

DHR
April 18, 2022 6:22 am

Where is the flaw in Canadian Law or its Constitution which allows this to happen? A most serious development.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  DHR
April 18, 2022 6:34 am

With gangsters running a country, a constitution can be interpreted any way they want to. They have
the power to silence anyone who disagrees with them. Capice? I thought you’d see it my way!!! 😮 😉

Randy Stubbings
April 18, 2022 6:32 am

If the governments ban misinformation, Trudeau and Biden will be legally banned from ever speaking again.

william Johnston
Reply to  Randy Stubbings
April 18, 2022 6:42 am

That totally depends on who writes the criteria.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Randy Stubbings
April 18, 2022 6:46 am

Problem is, they ARE the Gubmint! True-Dope & LGB get to fact check what’s misinformation!!!
Remember the Canadian truckers? 😮 😉

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Randy Stubbings
April 18, 2022 7:37 am

Not when they are also the “fact checkers.”
And we know full well that those who have appointed themselves fact checkers are nearly 100% aligned politically and philosophically with these ruling class elitists.

Steve Case
April 18, 2022 6:41 am

But I wonder how many media outlets which play the game and accept the subsidies would risk their government handouts by giving airtime to climate skeptics…
______________________________________________________________

Not the government, but there’s this:

Covering Climate Now

Ten Best Practices 

10. For God’s sake, do not platform climate denialists.

Steve Case
April 18, 2022 6:56 am

Here’s a LINK to the the Canadian government webpage from June 2021.

Timo, Not That One
Reply to  Steve Case
April 18, 2022 7:17 am

Yup. Journalism in Canada is now Propaganda. Has been for some time. Most Canadians think that the Freedom Truckers were just a small group of racist nazis who were a threat to (ironically) freedom.
I don’t know if there is a way out of this, other than flight.

dodgy geezer
April 18, 2022 7:27 am

Nationalised Journalism? Will there be a government department tasked with employing them?

Oldseadog
April 18, 2022 7:33 am

Hang on a minute.

It says the money can be given to local media organisations including “digital news web sites.”
Does that include WUWT? It is certainly a digital news web site.
And it says the tax credit of $25,000 per journalist can be used for up to 1,500 journalists.
So is everyone who posts here a journalist? After all, over here a charity I am involved with uses volunteers who provide their services free but their activities are still governed by employment law.

Anthony, Charles, you need to look into this.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Oldseadog
April 18, 2022 7:40 am

You don’t call yourself the “Oldseadog” for nothin’. You deliver the goods! 😉

Nicholas McGinley
April 18, 2022 7:35 am

This is as dangerous as anything we have seen.

Steve Oregon
April 18, 2022 7:38 am

Commies never quit. They only seek more.

Jeff Labute
April 18, 2022 7:46 am

Trudeau is a slime-ball. He has always harassed independent media especially Rebel News.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Jeff Labute
Don Jindra
April 18, 2022 7:52 am

There is no chance that independent media will be silenced in the USA. This is stupid paranoid hyperbole.

Frank from NoVA
April 18, 2022 7:53 am

Nothing really surprising or new about government censorship. Back in 1934, the FCC, one of St. FDR’s shiny new toys, reduced the term of a radio license from 3 years to 6 months. Editorial content at the networks quickly fell into line with the administration’s.

