Can Australian Green Hydrogen Replace Russian Gas?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
13 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT


By Paul Homewood

This is a story that has got our old friend, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, excited lately:

https://www.ft.com/content/0d14e8e9-63a1-400b-81af-e705d6eaaba9

According to AEP:

“Look at the deal just reached between Andy Fortescue and EON to ship green hydrogen (as ammonia) from his 200 GW planned solar and wind zone in Australia to Germany. Simply amazing. This is where the world is going”

The first thing to point out is that there is no deal to ship anything. It is simply a commitment to a research and study partnership. In particular, there is no obligation at all for Fortescue to spend a penny beyond this research. [Fortescue Future Industries, FFI, is, by the way the company. Andy Forrest is its Chairman – “Andy Fortescue” does not exist!]

But is green hydrogen really the breakthrough AEP thinks?

The first thing to note is that hydrogen does not grow on trees! FFI plan to use wind and solar power in Australia to produce hydrogen via electrolysis, an expensive process which also wastes some of the energy input.

The hydrogen is then combined with nitrogen in another expensive process to produce ammonia, which is more energy dense, and thus cheaper to ship. The ammonia then has to be cracked in another expensive process to split the hydrogen out again.

It therefore goes without saying that in energy terms hydrogen is much more expensive than the electricity used in the first place.

Solar power, of course, will be relatively cheap in the deserts of Australia. The IEA carried out a detailed study on hydrogen a couple of years ago, and reckoned that green hydrogen there would cost around $2.20 per kg:

Hydrogen Costs From Hybrid Solar Pv And Onshore Wind Systems In The Long Term

https://www.iea.org/reports/the-future-of-hydrogen

That translates to $72.60/MWh, say £55/MWh. But on top of that we need to add all of the other costs.

The current, extremely high wholesale price of gas is about 270p/therm, or £92/MWh. Even now,  green hydrogen is unlikely to offer any significant savings, once all of the other costs are added in.

But there is no reason why natural gas costs should stay as high as they are now. Historically, market prices, which have reflected the “real” costs of extraction, have been around £14/MWh.

Allowed to function freely, markets will quickly correct the current imbalance of supply and demand, and prices will fall accordingly. It clearly makes no sense at all to spend literally hundreds of millions developing a green hydrogen alternative.

Indeed if we go down this route, we are locking in the current unaffordably high prices of gas for the long term.

So why are FFI and E.ON getting into bed on this one? The answer is simple – subsidy hunting.

There is no question from a technical point of view that green hydrogen can be produced and shipped in bulk in this way. But neither FFI or E.ON, nor for that matter their bankers, are going to invest big money just in the hope that the Ukraine crisis goes on forever.

There is only one way this project will get off the ground. They will be wholly dependent on subsidies from the EU or German government. This is most likely to be in the form of Contracts for Difference, already being mooted for hydrogen production in the UK.

Such a scheme would offer a guaranteed price to FFI and E.ON, with the cost passed on to consumers.

Finally, let’s put the production numbers into perspective.

The deal talks about 5 million tonnes of hydrogen a year. That equates to 165 TWh. In comparison, the UK consumes 855 TWh a year. Europe as a whole uses close to 6000 TWh annually.

Clearly this FFI project will make no more than a dent in the overall gas market.

Finally, one last number. The FT talk of a 200 GW wind and solar zone in Australia to make this happen.

Currently the global capacity of solar power is only 707 GW, and in Australia it is a tiny 17 GW.

It seems like we will need an awful lot of solar panels, simply to replace a tiny amount of gas!

tmatsi
April 7, 2022 6:11 pm

Even it is feasible (doubtful) it might take a while to martial the capital, the approvals and install the manufacturing infrastructure in Australia. There is also a small matter of availability of ships to transfer the Ammonia and the equipment to recover the Hydrogen at the other end.

LdB
Reply to  tmatsi
April 7, 2022 6:15 pm

Also the small matter of importing all the materials for all that construction to happen. So next we need a green steel plant and green concrete plant built before we can build all the green hydrogen plants infrastructure.

Last edited 1 hour ago by LdB
gbaikie
Reply to  LdB
April 7, 2022 6:41 pm

“Australia alumina production in 2020 was 21.2 million tonnes. Australia maintained its position as the second largest producer of alumina and the world’s largest exporter, with 18 Mt exported in 2020. Australian primary aluminium metal production was 1.59 million tonnes in 2020, the world’s sixth largest producer.”

Australia make a aluminum with the solar electrical power, rather exporting nearly all their alumina.
Of course all the alumina wouldn’t be exported if they had cheap electrical power.
And don’t have cheap electrical power because of their silly “alternative energy” programs.

David Wojick
April 7, 2022 6:13 pm

Hydrogen is the vague miracle that is supposed to make renewables reliable, the vaguer the better.

Scissor
Reply to  David Wojick
April 7, 2022 6:30 pm

As a chemist, I know that hydrogen is colorless. Chlorine is somewhat green, however.

niceguy
Reply to  David Wojick
April 7, 2022 7:43 pm

And allegedly far right French “RN” (Rassemblement National) is promoting that intermediate hydrogen scam! (intermediate: conceived as a better alternative for electrochemical storage notably for cars).

[Far right? Give me a break. They hate Macron because he is too “libéral” which means in France: Reagan-like.]

Stephen Mueller
April 7, 2022 6:35 pm

Shipping Ammonia on ships might be a problem if a ship sinks or is damaged.

Scissor
Reply to  Stephen Mueller
April 7, 2022 6:57 pm

Ammonia is already shipped all over the world.

Walter Sobchak
Reply to  Stephen Mueller
April 7, 2022 7:17 pm

You would be able to use the water the ship sinks in to scrub your kitchen floor.

Tom Halla
April 7, 2022 6:46 pm

The last energy crisis in the US was solved simply by voting Jimmy Carter out, and lifting price controls.
This is a political issue.

Alan M
April 7, 2022 7:15 pm

Yeah sure, can’t even get “Twiggy’s” name right

Walter Sobchak
April 7, 2022 7:21 pm

“The ammonia then has to be cracked in another expensive process to split the hydrogen out again.”

Why bother? The ammonia will burn, and can be used as a fuel.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ammonia#Other

niceguy
April 7, 2022 7:39 pm

Why replace something that works for us?
I feel fine morally buying from Russia. Like 100%.
But then say I’m rooting against Russia (I really have no skin in that particular game but imagine).

Then I will buy the cheapest there is, even from Russia.
It isn’t like Russia is selling fine wine, so fine I’m the only one in the world capable of tasting it and no other person is willing to pay a comparable amount of money for it.
For most of what Russia sells, everybody in the world can appreciate (oil/gas). It doesn’t make a diff if I don’t buy it.
So either way, I want to buy Russian.

