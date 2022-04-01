Climate Politics

Ross McKitrick: The 2030 emissions plan: Canada’s gift to Putin

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

From the Financial Post

The sad reality is that the federal government does not care what its climate plans will cost people

You might have thought the Russo-Ukrainian War would have convinced the Trudeau government to hit pause on its climate-change plans. Europeans are suddenly desperate to find other sources of energy so they can scale back imports from Russia. We can’t help them, unfortunately, because of our long embrace of the don’t-build-anything-anywhere school of economic development. But the United States can, using its liquified natural gas (LNG) export infrastructure. That means the U.S. must import more to make up for what it diverts out of its domestic market. Where will they look? To us, among other places. That’s what we used to call an opportunity.

Not anymore. Instead, Ottawa has just released a 271-page Emission Reduction Plan (ERP) that calls on our oil and gas sector to cut emissions by 31 per cent below 2005 levels in the next eight years, which is 42 per cent below current levels. It also wants the sector to get to “net-zero” by 2050. Given the current technological limits of carbon capture and other buzzwords, that means either ceasing operations altogether or using production methods that will price producers out of the world market — thus leaving a clear field for Russia, among others, to expand its dominance in world energy markets in the years ahead. Global emissions won’t decline mind you; people will just get their energy from dictators while democracies such as Canada exit the market.

https://financialpost.com/opinion/ross-mckitrick-the-2030-emissions-plan-canadas-gift-to-putin

Read the rest here.

HT/Cam_S

4.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stephen Wilde
April 1, 2022 10:26 pm

Our leaders are insane.

10
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
April 1, 2022 11:17 pm

We’re, the majority of the population anyway, culpable by not understanding what the end result of their policies will be. Only a very small minority have been aware of the problem

1
Reply
StephenP
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
April 2, 2022 12:47 am

Just imagine, if the Keystone pipeline was operational and fracking and oil drilling had continued as before, not only would we have been able to tell Mr P to take a running jump, but would be in better economic shape.
Best of all it would be likely to have reduced CO2 emmisions, partly through reduced need to transport fuels halfway around the world, but especially if SMRs were not hamstrung by objections and bureaucracy at every stage of development.

0
Reply
b.nice
Reply to  StephenP
April 2, 2022 12:52 am

“if the Keystone pipeline was operational and fracking and oil drilling had continued as before”

If those things had happened, and Germany hadn’t shut down most of their internal energy production….

… Putin wouldn’t have been a position to occupy Ukraine anyway.

0
Reply
Elle Webber
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
April 1, 2022 11:43 pm

Or evil.

1
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
April 2, 2022 12:11 am

Name calling isn’t the way to win arguments, but as things progress regarding the climate change juggernaut it seems to be more and more reasonable as time goes by.

Yes our heads of state are insane, and a collective “What have I done?” Colonel Nicholson (Alec Guinness) moment isn’t likely to occur any time soon.

1
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
April 1, 2022 10:32 pm

Heaven forfend that Canada might possibly get 2°C warmer by 2100. What a bummer that would be. Better to lock up the oil and engender worldwide economic collapse and total war instead.

Our pathetic “leaders” are barking mad.

7
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
April 2, 2022 12:22 am

Canada getting 2°C warmer by 2100 would have quite an impact on Canadians: greater food production, lower heating costs, fewer excess winter deaths, better living conditions. The Canadian government is certainly either ignorant or evil[*], with its current policies.

The strange thing is that if you look around the rest of the world, you see all the same benefits in all the higher latitudes, especially as the warming is predicted to be greater in winter than in summer and greater at night than by day, and there is also predicted to be little or no warming at the lower latitudes.

All western governments have to do is to conduct one single cost-benefit analysis. They do them for everything else, why not for climate. (Rhetorical question so no ‘?’). The answer as we all know is that none of the climate measures being taken by western governments are for the purpose of improving Earth’s climate. Their sole purpose is concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few. As Vijay Jayaraj has so eloquently and clearly pointed out on WUWT, the wealth transfer is already well underway, with poorer people around the world having their lives made more and more difficult while the ultra-wealthy have an ever-increasing stream of government money (ie, other people’s money) flowing into their coffers.

[*] The evidence strongly suggests evil, not ignorant.

0
Reply
Steve Case
April 2, 2022 12:53 am

If you follow the [Read the rest here] link above, it says:

 the 2017 U.S. National Climate Assessment reported (pp. 190-91) that heat wave magnitudes were considerably higher in the 1930s, while over the past century high temperatures experienced a net decline in almost all regions east of the Rocky Mountains.
_____________________________________________________________

Here’s what that looks like:

comment image

Most of the states shown in blue have declining summer Maximum temperatures going back to the 19th century.

Source:
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cag/statewide/time-series
Data as it was in 2016

0
Reply
HotScot
April 2, 2022 12:59 am

There’s only one sure fired guaranteed response from sceptics left available to us.

The ‘Told You So’ ploy.

Works every time.

Not too long now…………

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Ridiculae

Democrat Committee to Investigate Gasoline Price Rises

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Gas Rationing? Germany Paying a Horrible Price for Decades of Green Energy Insanity

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

SMH: “Disruptive action on climate only preaches to the converted”

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

WP: Ukraine War Helps with “Communicating the Need for [Climate] Sacrifice”

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

Ross McKitrick: The 2030 emissions plan: Canada’s gift to Putin

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

Climate Change Weekly #430: SEC Abandons Mission, Goes Woke on Climate Change

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Op-Ed: The Rich Are Taking the Poor to the Cleaners on ‘Green’ Energy in Countries That Can Least Afford It

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

“[CO2] Emissions are at an All Time High”: UN Admits they are Losing

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: