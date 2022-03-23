Climate Politics Opinion Sea ice

President Trump Still Causing Heads to Explode on Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
26 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

President Trump was asked a question about climate change on Fox News. His answer has driven liberals nuts.

Huff Post has accused Trump of ignorance;

Trump Still Can’t Wrap Head Around Climate Change: ‘You Have A Thing Called Weather’

“And you go up and you go down,” the former president explained on Fox Business when asked if human activity has anything to do with climate change.

By Mary Papenfuss
Mar. 21, 2022, 09:06 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump clearly hasn’t been studying up on climate change since his stint in the Oval Office. The observation he offered in a Fox Business interview Monday is that “you have a thing called weather.”

Trump pushed his “weather” theory when host Stuart Varney asked him if thought “human activity” — such as the burning of fossil fuels — is responsible for climate change.

“In my opinion, you have a thing called weather,” Trump responded. “And you go up and you go down.”

He added: “If you look into the 1920s, they were talking about global freezing. OK? In other words, the globe was going to freeze. And then they go global warming, and then they couldn’t use that because the temperatures were actually quite cool, and it’s many different things … the climate’s always been changing.” 

There were no claims of “global freezing” in the 1920s, as Trump claims, though some scientists hypothesized, in largely discredited findings, that world temperatures declined from 1945 to 1972. In any case, any natural trend toward another ice age was interrupted by the “massive influence” of the burgeoning burning of fossil fuels, scientists have noted. 

Read more: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-weather-climate-change-denial-fox-business_n_6238f3c3e4b0f1e82c4d58b0

One thing notably missing from the Huff Post tirade is any basic research into what Trump actually said. Because there is evidence of an unusual temperature excursion in the 1920s.

The following is from The Washington Post, 1922;

President Trump might have gotten the direction of the 1920s arctic temperature excursion wrong, but Trump’s claim is spot on, about there being evidence of climate shifts which occurred well before we could have had a significant influence.

I’m hoping the Huff Post reporter is just an incompetent researcher, and overlooked evidence of a substantial 1920s arctic temperature excursion. Because it would be truly sad if Huff Post reporter Mary Papenfuss discovered evidence of arctic warming and glacier retreat in the early 1920s, and chose to not to reveal it to readers, for fear of providing readers with evidence that President Trump has a point.

Tom Halla
March 23, 2022 6:07 pm

Donald Trump can be so shallow he is in danger of beading up, but his bullshit detector is quite effective. Forgetting which direction claims of climate change were going in the 1920’s is typical for Trump, but knowing the dispute over claims of imminent disaster are by no means new is the point.

3
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 23, 2022 7:09 pm

Gee Tom, what leaders in this world do you admire for depth of thought? Trump is a good business man which means that despite not a lot of reading and study of issues, no one is going to pull the wool over his eyes. The very best one can hope for is a Trumpian leader for all countries. They at least seek to do the best for their citizens and country. They are hard to like, but they can be relied on.

I guess I’m a bit too testy here, you did recognize his most important strength. Cheers Gary

2
Reply
n.n
March 23, 2022 6:09 pm

Climate changes. Liberals diverge. That’s what they do.

2
Reply
Iain Russell
March 23, 2022 6:11 pm

I love the last sentence@

4
Reply
Megs
March 23, 2022 6:25 pm

I’m sure we could get an intelligent response from Joe Biden on the subject of climate change.

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Megs
March 23, 2022 6:40 pm

It shouldn’t be any more difficult than defining what a “woman” is.

1
Reply
Megs
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
March 23, 2022 6:46 pm

There’s at least one of your female judges who claims she can’t. Best person for the job?

0
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Megs
March 23, 2022 7:12 pm

Heh.

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
March 23, 2022 6:26 pm

“… some scientists hypothesized, in largely discredited findings, that world temperatures declined from 1945 to 1972 …”. The claims of global cooling, and the imminence of a new glaciation era, are largely discredited??? Are she rewriting history?

2
Reply
Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
March 23, 2022 6:47 pm

hockey stick science always “hides the decline…”

1
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
March 23, 2022 7:06 pm

Here Ms Papenfuss was getting as confused as Mr Trump. In fact global temperatures did decline from 1945 to 1972. But what they are both fumbling for is the warnings in the 1970’s of imminent global cooling (in the future). These were sparse, and mostly not from scientists, but there were some.

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 23, 2022 7:27 pm

James Hansen wasn’t a scientist in the 1970s?

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Mr.
March 23, 2022 7:31 pm

He was.

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 23, 2022 7:27 pm

Alarmists always try to downplay the cooling of the 1970’s and the buzz it generated.

0
Reply
Richard Thornton
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 23, 2022 7:36 pm

Global cooling warnings were not sparse. The cover of Time Magazine used to be the same as if every web site available today had the same headline. This is a straight up lie. Retract please.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
March 23, 2022 7:26 pm

Wrong comment reply 🙂

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Nick Stokes
March 23, 2022 6:53 pm

“might have gotten the direction of the 1920s arctic temperature excursion wrong, but Trump’s claim is spot on, about there being evidence of climate shifts which occurred well before we could have had a significant influence.”

Any sloppiness (or worse) with facts will be excused where Trump is concerned. His claim wasn’t that there was a “temperature excursion”. His claim was that “If you look into the 1920s, they were talking about global freezing. OK? In other words, the globe was going to freeze.” So who was talking about “global freezing” here? How were his actual words “spot on”?

Last edited 46 minutes ago by Nick Stokes
-5
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 23, 2022 7:10 pm

Were the words President Trump used to express his assertion the POINT?

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Janice Moore
March 23, 2022 7:18 pm

That is the usual form of the excuse. Don’t take him literally. But then no-one can keep track of what is the POINT. Eric says that his mistake was just that there was warming rather than cooling. But what then is the point? They were talking about warming in the 1020’s (says the amended Trump) and they are talking about warming now. Where did that POINT go?

0
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 23, 2022 7:34 pm

Seriously?

(head shake)

Weather. It goes up and down.

Therefore:

–> “climate change”

–> is

–> well

–> within

–> the bounds

–> of

–> natural variation.

And you knew that. 🤨

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 23, 2022 7:33 pm

It looks pretty cold around 1918 in the U.S. As cold as in the late 1970’s when we got the “Ice Age Cometh?” magazine cover.

comment image

1
Reply
Gary Pearse
March 23, 2022 6:56 pm

I cant find the NYT (they buried it deep) story of scientists in the last decade or two of 19th century worrying about the oncoming ice age. But I found this:

https://petticoatsandpistols.com/2010/02/18/the-little-ice-age-of-the-1880s/

“In Brown County, Nebraska, this winter is one of the most severe ever. The snow the natural grazing, and at times it was so deep cattle could barely move. Thousands of head starved to death. Of the 3000 cattle on the Cook Ranch, only 800 survived…

Ironically, the winter of 1881-82 was unseasonably warm… but it ushered in a period of record breaking cold. For the next six years, winter temperatures (Dec. to Feb.) recorded in the Twin Cities area averaged from 0 F to 9 F.”

Wow, now that is real climate change!

1
Reply
Brandon Galt
March 23, 2022 7:19 pm

Oh please…are you going to rely on news articles from a time when they didn’t even have computers? All of the computer models and temperature reconstructions show that the authors of those articles had no idea what was really going on during those times. Science!

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Brandon Galt
March 23, 2022 7:31 pm

a time when they didn’t even have computers?

How did we ever evolve to the standards of life we enjoy now by only using our eyes and other senses?

1
Reply
Janice Moore
March 23, 2022 7:22 pm

PERFECT photo choice, Mr. Worrall. 😀

*************************
*************************
****TRUMP! 2024!****
*************************
*************************

Trump. Best for America.
Best for the world.

(except not the subsidized/mandated electric vehicle, solar, wind, et al. part of the world, bwah, ha, ha, ha, haaaa!)

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
March 23, 2022 7:23 pm

From the article: Trump: ““In my opinion, you have a thing called weather,” Trump responded. “And you go up and you go down.”

Trump is describing the cyclical nature of the climate. The climate warms for a few decades and then it cools for a few decades and then the pattern repeats.

Trump: “He added: “If you look into the 1920s, they were talking about global freezing. OK? In other words, the globe was going to freeze. And then they go global warming, and then they couldn’t use that because the temperatures were actually quite cool, and it’s many different things … the climate’s always been changing.”

Well, the 1920’s were cool. I rather think Trump was referring to the 1970’s when referring to scientists talking about global freezing.

As you can see from the U.S. chart below, it was cool in the 1910’s/1920’s and it was just as cold back then as it was during the late 1970’s when climate scientists were speculating that Earth might be entering a new Ice Age.

comment image

0
Reply
