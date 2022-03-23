President Trump Still Causing Heads to Explode on Climate Change

Essay by Eric Worrall
President Trump was asked a question about climate change on Fox News. His answer has driven liberals nuts.
Huff Post has accused Trump of ignorance;
Trump Still Can’t Wrap Head Around Climate Change: ‘You Have A Thing Called Weather’
“And you go up and you go down,” the former president explained on Fox Business when asked if human activity has anything to do with climate change.
By Mary Papenfuss
Mar. 21, 2022, 09:06 PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump clearly hasn’t been studying up on climate change since his stint in the Oval Office. The observation he offered in a Fox Business interview Monday is that “you have a thing called weather.”
Trump pushed his “weather” theory when host Stuart Varney asked him if thought “human activity” — such as the burning of fossil fuels — is responsible for climate change.
“In my opinion, you have a thing called weather,” Trump responded. “And you go up and you go down.”
He added: “If you look into the 1920s, they were talking about global freezing. OK? In other words, the globe was going to freeze. And then they go global warming, and then they couldn’t use that because the temperatures were actually quite cool, and it’s many different things … the climate’s always been changing.”
…
There were no claims of “global freezing” in the 1920s, as Trump claims, though some scientists hypothesized, in largely discredited findings, that world temperatures declined from 1945 to 1972. In any case, any natural trend toward another ice age was interrupted by the “massive influence” of the burgeoning burning of fossil fuels, scientists have noted.
…Read more: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-weather-climate-change-denial-fox-business_n_6238f3c3e4b0f1e82c4d58b0
One thing notably missing from the Huff Post tirade is any basic research into what Trump actually said. Because there is evidence of an unusual temperature excursion in the 1920s.
The following is from The Washington Post, 1922;
President Trump might have gotten the direction of the 1920s arctic temperature excursion wrong, but Trump’s claim is spot on, about there being evidence of climate shifts which occurred well before we could have had a significant influence.
I’m hoping the Huff Post reporter is just an incompetent researcher, and overlooked evidence of a substantial 1920s arctic temperature excursion. Because it would be truly sad if Huff Post reporter Mary Papenfuss discovered evidence of arctic warming and glacier retreat in the early 1920s, and chose to not to reveal it to readers, for fear of providing readers with evidence that President Trump has a point.