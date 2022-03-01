Senior German Green Robert Habeck. By Sandro Halank, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, CC BY-SA 4.0, Link
Climate Politics

German Green Party Embraces Coal, LNG and Nuclear

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
46 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; Bye bye German green revolution – “There are no taboos on deliberations”, according to senior Green Party member Robert Habeck.

Nuclear, coal, LNG: ‘no taboos’ in Germany’s energy about-face

By Christoph SteitzRiham Alkousaa and Maria Sheahan

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) – Germany signalled a U-turn in key energy policies on Sunday, floating the possibility of extending the life-spans of coal and even nuclear plants to cut dependency on Russian gas, part of a broad political rethink following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a landmark speech on Sunday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz spelled out a more radical path to ensure Germany will be able to meet rising energy supply and diversify away from Russian gas, which accounts for half of Germany’s energy needs.

“We must change course to overcome our dependence on imports from individual energy suppliers,” he said.

Germany is also weighing whether to extend the life-span of its remaining nuclear power plants as a way to secure the country’s energy supply, the country’s economy minister Robert Habeck, a member of the Greens, said.

Habeck also said letting coal-fired power plants to run longer than planned was an option, throwing into doubt Germany’s ambitious exit from coal, which is planned for 2030.

“There are no taboos on deliberations,” Habeck said, adding that it was Germany’s goal to ultimately choose which country will supply its energy.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/germany-step-up-plans-cut-dependence-russia-gas-2022-02-27/

Germany needs an immediate solution to real energy problems caused by the Ukraine crisis, problems which cannot be solved by costly fake solutions like wind and solar.

Let us hope Green Party member Robert Habeck’s lead will inspire other Western politicians, to prioritise energy security over virtue signalling.

46 Comments
Janice Moore
March 1, 2022 10:06 am

Good for them.

In my experience, Germans are, in general, an intelligent, shrewd, people.

They have sensitive (sometimes too much so) hearts, but their left hemispheres control.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Janice Moore
March 1, 2022 10:25 am

Instead of using brain earlier they need a war to realize, “green energy transition” is BS.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
Enginer01
Reply to  Krishna Gans
March 1, 2022 11:09 am

It actually took a hot war to bring some sense to “Greens.” May be the ONLY positive thing to come out of the West’s ignoring Russia’s concern with being surrounded by NATO.

Janice Moore
Reply to  Krishna Gans
March 1, 2022 11:14 am

Good point, KG. Unfortunately, Germans are also easily led.

Ron Long
Reply to  Janice Moore
March 1, 2022 11:25 am

Janice, Germans might be intelligent (actually their peak of the bell curve for IQ is above the average), but their ship just sank. That’s right, the Felicity, loaded with Porsches and Mercedes, on fire for almost 2 weeks from an EV battery fire, being towed by salvage to shore, rolled over and sank.

Tom Halla
March 1, 2022 10:06 am

The German Greens actually finally realized that schiesse did not work?

jeffery p
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 1, 2022 10:38 am

Here in America, politicians and political parties have mastered the art of appearing to say one thing while meaning something else entirely. I recall Obama giving speeches with very centrist, reasonable rhetoric and then proposing programs that were the opposite.

alastair gray
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 1, 2022 10:54 am

How can you have any respect for duplicitous green morons who when the chips are down do not even have the courage of their own convictions. The treacherous swines should be put in a pillory and pelted mercilessly with rotten sauerkrauts. And in view of the damage they have done to their poorer compatriots There are sure as hell a lot of very sauer Krauts around jobless and freezing in the dark.

Barry Anthony
March 1, 2022 10:07 am

At the rate that Germany is installing wind and solar capacity, there won’t be a need for other sources of electricity by the end of the decade. The dominance of renewables is inevitable.

jeffery p
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 1, 2022 10:30 am

And yet…

commieBob
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 1, 2022 10:34 am

… inevitable.

You keep using that word … link

atticman
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 1, 2022 10:37 am

That’s totally irrelevant when they’ve got the next few winters to get through. Common sense seems to be prevailing at last. And as for your claimed inevitability of renewables, Barry, thheir unreliability dooms us all without fossil-fuel back-up.

ihfan
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 1, 2022 10:37 am

At the rate that Germany is installing wind and solar capacity, there won’t be a need for other sources of electricity by the end of the decade.

At the rate Russia is threatening Germany’s energy supply, there won’t be time left to install those unreliable renewables.

Funny how priorities change when peoples’ comforts are threatened.

Derg
Reply to  ihfan
March 1, 2022 11:19 am

It wouldn’t matter if Germany was covered in windmills they need fossil fuels for prosperity.

Intermittent energy is not reliable

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 1, 2022 10:42 am

Many experts fear blackouts in the near future because of to much wind- and solar”power”.
You may imagine, why 😀

The “dominance” of “renewables” unfortunately only shows, when the demand is down. In so far there is no reliability in “renwables”, what, btw., they aren’t.

Last edited 37 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
HotScot
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 1, 2022 11:06 am

Other than backup fossil fuel power plants for when the wind doesn’t blow.

Is duplication of effort and resources your idea of good energy policy?

Did you buy a backup petrol car for when your EV falls over?

Janice Moore
Reply to  HotScot
March 1, 2022 11:17 am

Dear Hot Scot,

Ever since you mentioned that you have a gravely ill loved one, I have been praying for you. And will be… .

Take care.

Your ally for truth,

Janice

Mr.
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 1, 2022 11:08 am

Is that you Baghdad Bob?

Derg
Reply to  Mr.
March 1, 2022 11:20 am

I was wondering if it’s Simon.

Bob
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 1, 2022 11:24 am

The only thing wind and solar will dominate is the land fill.

commieBob
March 1, 2022 10:14 am

There is this article in the Atlantic. Trigger warning: the title of the article contains the word l*b*r*l.

As the article points out, the swift and united response to Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine shows that western civilization is far from dead.

I’m guessing that any neo-Marxist who tries to capitalize on the crisis will be slapped down smartly.

Janice Moore
Reply to  commieBob
March 1, 2022 10:25 am

Aside: lol, Bob, for awhile, I read “l*b*r*l as 2 bracketing lines and, “what word is _b_r_????” 😆

jeffery p
Reply to  commieBob
March 1, 2022 11:27 am

Bob, it’s that other kind of “liberal,” the kind of liberal who people who say they are liberal really aren’t anymore.

Hope that helps.

ResourceGuy
March 1, 2022 10:14 am

The Germans might be good a waking up and steering policy when the need is obvious, but I’m not so sure about Sleepy and Boris and the kid up in Canada.

Never mind they’re all too late anyway.

Russia holds drills with nuclear subs, land-based missiles – ABC News (go.com)

commieBob
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 1, 2022 10:28 am

Trudeau’s deputy PM and ‘minister of everything’ is Chrystia Freeland who has deep Ukrainian roots. She speaks Ukrainian and Russian, has lived in both places, and is persona non grata in Russia. I would be very surprised if the Canadian government doesn’t respond properly.

re. Sleepy … America has recently raised Chinese hackles by sailing a warship through the straits of Taiwan. If China thought it could take advantage of the distraction in Europe, it has been put on notice.

bonbon
Reply to  commieBob
March 1, 2022 10:52 am

Dare you look up Freeland’s granpa Michael Chomiak and his newspaper Krakivski Visti (News of Krakow). The Junta put in by Obama and Biden in 2014, Kiev, are exactly that ‘tradition’ .

Retired_Engineer_Jim
March 1, 2022 10:14 am

“… Ultimately choose which country will supply” their energy. Why not supply it themselves? Why would only one country supply their energy? I hope that there are some translation issues here.

Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
March 1, 2022 10:15 am

“There are no taboos on deliberations”, according to senior Green Party member Robert Habeck.

Don’t worry; he doesn’t mean it.

bonbon
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
March 1, 2022 10:37 am

‘fraid he does – see the other taboo broken above. The Greens before elections were well known to be the war-party.

ResourceGuy
March 1, 2022 10:17 am

Nothing to fear, Jennifer is here.

Nations Agree to Release 60M Barrels of Oil Amid Russian War | Business News | US News

Granholm stressed the need to invest in renewable energy as a way to reduce dependence on Russian oil and natural gas.

……………….Germans need to blow harder now.

Mark Pawelek
March 1, 2022 10:28 am

If this is actually true it must split the Greens. Many of them are absolutely fanatical on this issue & can’t be reasoned with. Imagine US Republicans declaring themselves for a socialist economy? No, you can’t. Some issues define us. Nor can I imagine a pro-nuclear power German Green Party.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Mark Pawelek
March 1, 2022 10:44 am

I have read s.th. about molten salt reactors.

bonbon
Reply to  Krishna Gans
March 1, 2022 10:55 am

The key is the second taboo broken at exactly the same time, comment above.

Paul Johnson
March 1, 2022 10:30 am

When Climate Hype clashes with Reality, Reality wins…eventually.

Rud Istvan
March 1, 2022 10:31 am

Talk is cheap. Green talk is especially cheap. Let’s see what the Germans actually do now after so many years of Energiewende.

Mr.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 1, 2022 11:14 am

Is “Energiewende” German for “Treason”?

Bruce Cobb
March 1, 2022 10:34 am

Greta was right: they really CAN shove their “climate crisis” up their arse!

bonbon
March 1, 2022 10:35 am

Love to hear Berlin comment on this :
Poland resumes Baltic Pipeline to Norway, scrapped in 2019, after NordStream2 stop.
This after Poland campaigned against NS2.

Looks like another taboo was also simultaneously broken by Berlin – $112 billion extra for military buildup.

Military spending, and austerity imposed on citizens was the hallmark of Banker Hjalmar Schacht’s 1930’s German economics. When we hear EU say to expect high prices because sanctions – that’s austerity.

jeffery p
March 1, 2022 10:35 am

Tonight Brandon addresses the nation (actually, the world) in his first State of the Union address. Don’t expect a similar change in policy. All signals over the weekend indicate a doubling down on green and carbon-neutral policies that do not and will not work.

Pat Frank
March 1, 2022 10:38 am

I’ll become optimistic when I hear Green Party member Robert Habeck say,

We were wrong about CO₂ and climate. The campaign against fossil fuels was a disaster. We have caused thousands upon thousands of early deaths and the ruination of lives. I am so sorry that I have decided to resign. The Green Party will disband in shame.

When that happens. When their crime is not swept under the rug. Not before.

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Pat Frank
March 1, 2022 10:42 am

Baby steps. The climb-down has begun.

Janice Moore
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
March 1, 2022 11:01 am

Yes. “Renewables” hustlers won’t do the noble thing Dr. Frank rightly proposes. They* will, however, do what Money dictates. Money says, “Get off a burning ship.”

Cui bono.

*”They” being the hustlers — the fanatics will continue to shriek, but, those pitiful folks are and always have been mere tools.

Brad-DXT
March 1, 2022 10:47 am

They realize that relying heavily on something that only is worthwhile in niche applications (windmills and solar) and outside sources for baseload energy.
It’s unbelievable that it took this long.
Or maybe their payoffs have dried up.

Tom.1
March 1, 2022 10:55 am

Thanks Vlad.

griff
March 1, 2022 11:21 am

‘Renewable energy is freedom energy’ | Germany speeds all-green target to 2035 to ease Russia grip | Recharge (rechargenews.com)

Germany aims to turbocharge its push for renewables with plans to source almost all its power from green sources by 2035 – up to 15 years earlier than previously envisaged – in a move designed to both lessen reliance on Russian gas and help meet climate goals with what one minister called “Freedom Energy”.

A draft of a so-called ‘Easter Package’ of legislation sets at mid next decade the target to get “nearly all” power from renewables. The current goal set under Germany’s EEG renewables law only stipulates this should be achieved by 2050.
The draft said the 2035 goal would bring Germany into line with other nations such as the US and UK, which are already looking to decarbonise electricity by then.

Under the draft proposal, which is still under discussion internally, the German government wants 80% of power to come from renewables as soon as 2030, helped by onshore wind additions that hit 10GW a year from 2027 onwards and solar installations of 20GW from 2028.

The newly-installed German coalition government said when it took office last year that it aimed to sweep away obstacles to onshore wind growth, including cumbersome permitting rules that have hobbled the sector there for years.
New offshore wind additions are due to reach 6GW in 2029, 9GW in 2030 and then continue at 4GW annually from 2031.’

Derg
March 1, 2022 11:25 am

“ Germany needs an immediate solution to real energy problems caused by the Ukraine crisis, ”

Hahaha they had a crisis before Ukraine. Only dolts believe in fossil free.

