Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for February, 2022: 0.00 deg. C

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
36 Comments

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

March 1st, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for February, 2022 was 0.00 deg. C, down a little from the January, 2022 value of +0.03 deg. C.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 still stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 14 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.50 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.65  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.13 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02
2021 06 -0.01  0.31 -0.32 -0.14  1.44  0.63 -0.76
2021 07  0.20  0.33  0.07  0.13  0.58  0.43  0.80
2021 08  0.17  0.27  0.08  0.07  0.33  0.83 -0.02
2021 09  0.25  0.18  0.33  0.09  0.67  0.02  0.37
2021 10  0.37  0.46  0.27  0.33  0.84  0.63  0.06
2021 11  0.08  0.11  0.06  0.14  0.50 -0.42 -0.29
2021 12  0.21  0.27  0.15  0.03  1.63  0.01 -0.06
2022 01  0.03  0.06  0.00 -0.24 -0.13  0.68  0.09
2022 02  0.00  0.01 -0.02 -0.24 -0.05 -0.31 -0.50

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for February, 2022 should be available within the next several days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

Krishna Gans
March 1, 2022 2:03 pm

La Niña still further in action

comment image

Gordon A. Dressler
March 1, 2022 2:12 pm

Perhaps, just perhaps, it is true: the next Little Ice Age cometh.

Jay Willis
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
March 1, 2022 2:21 pm

Luckily, while we carry on with wind and solar, we’ll leave a few 100 years worth of coal in the ground for our descendants. They will thank us greatly.

Scissor
Reply to  Jay Willis
March 1, 2022 2:51 pm

That’s one way to look at it.

Perhaps if we leave them nothing they’ll be happy.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Jay Willis
March 1, 2022 3:33 pm

And if we sequester all the CO2, at some future point they just can release it all to melt the approaching glaciers !!

Chris Hanley
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
March 1, 2022 2:25 pm

Idle speculation: perhaps without the supposed effect of human CO2 emissions it would be here already.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Chris Hanley
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Chris Hanley
March 1, 2022 3:58 pm

Not so idle:

— Look at the current solar minimums (historically deep solar minimum cycles repeated over years); that is, “quiet” Sun conditions

— Look at the sign change in the Milankovitch cycle of Earth’s obliquity and the current overlapping time phasing of several of Milankovitch’s cycles

— Finally, but perhaps most importantly, look at at the quasi-periodicity (about every 1500 years) of Dansgaard-Oeschger (D-O) events and the associated cooling intervals know as Heinrich events:
“Heinrich events only occur in the cold spells immediately preceding D-O warmings, leading some to suggest that D-O cycles may cause the events, or at least constrain their timing . . . The course of a D-O event sees a rapid warming, followed by a cool period lasting a few hundred years. This cold period sees an expansion of the polar front, with ice floating further south across the North Atlantic Ocean.”—source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dansgaard%E2%80%93Oeschger_event (my underlining emphasis added). By some accounts we are long overdue for the next Heinrich event based on paleoclimatology evidence.

Last edited 37 minutes ago by Gordon A. Dressler
John Garrett
March 1, 2022 2:23 pm

I have a funny feeling that Brandon won’t mention Dr. Spencer’s most recent measurement of the Temperature of the Global Lower Atmosphere this evening.

That fact would be “INCONVENIENT” (to put it mildly).

ResourceGuy
Reply to  John Garrett
March 1, 2022 2:27 pm

+100

StephenP
Reply to  John Garrett
March 1, 2022 2:35 pm

Any levelling or lowering of temperature will be credited to their policies, as long as we don’t blow ourselves up in the present shenanigans, which can probably also be attributed to their policies.

Dave Fair
Reply to  StephenP
March 1, 2022 3:20 pm

21st Century atmospheric CO2 concentrations went steadily up while atmospheric temperatures are essentially flat (it takes a double Super El Nino to get a wiggle). Most of the 43-year period of UAH6 measurements occurred during a rising portion of an approximate 70-year temperature cycle of ups and downs. The best the climate could do was a measly 0.13 C/decade; color me unimpressed.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Dave Fair
March 1, 2022 3:36 pm

0.13 C/ decade

and we’re presently a couple of decades below the 4 decade trend line.

Sal Minella
Reply to  StephenP
March 1, 2022 3:57 pm

Biden with the nuclear football – what could go wrong?

BobM
Reply to  John Garrett
March 1, 2022 2:48 pm

I doubt Brandon even knows what the “Temperature of the Global Lower Atmosphere” is.

Scissor
Reply to  BobM
March 1, 2022 2:52 pm

Depends.

Sal Minella
Reply to  BobM
March 1, 2022 3:58 pm

Actually, no one does.

ResourceGuy
March 1, 2022 2:26 pm

Add cycles to the list of things officially forgotten. (Along with Russian aggression)

NOAA SST-NorthAtlantic GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979 With37monthRunningAverage.gif (880×481) (climate4you.com)

Scissor
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 1, 2022 2:57 pm

I don’t feel quite as bad about Russian aggression into Ukraine after watching Oliver Stone’s Ukraine On Fire, which was made in 2016. Basically, it’s been a tug of war there for like forever.

Derg
Reply to  Scissor
March 1, 2022 3:04 pm

Bingo.

Dave Fair
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 1, 2022 3:22 pm

Like I said, above.

Bellman
March 1, 2022 2:49 pm

Equal 16th warmest February in the UAH data, or equal 28th coldest if you prefer.

Monckton pause now starts in October 2014, 7 years and 5 months old.

Derg
Reply to  Bellman
March 1, 2022 3:05 pm

CO2 goes up and up and the world thrives while Temperature is flat 🤔

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Bellman
March 1, 2022 3:46 pm

The answer to the old riddle about whether a glass is half full or half empty depends on that what was happening before it reached the half mark. If the glass was being filled, then it is half full; if the glass was being emptied, then the glass is half empty.

Because the temperature was previously increasing before the current hiatus, then probably the “Equal 16th warmest February” is the appropriate metric. It indicates that the warming is ranked well down the scale. No more “warmest evah!”

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Bellman
March 1, 2022 3:47 pm

The Holy Trender has weighed in.

/yawn/

Bellman
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
March 1, 2022 3:56 pm

Only trend mentioned here is by Dr Roy Spencer. “The linear warming trend since January, 1979 still stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).”

Bellman
Reply to  Bellman
March 1, 2022 3:58 pm

Waiting for one of the Gorman’s to ask Spencer why he’s predicting there will be 13°C of warming over the next 1000 years.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Bellman
March 1, 2022 4:04 pm

You are in no position to make demands.

paigowpete
March 1, 2022 2:55 pm

Dean Wormer comes to mind . . .

Wormer.PNG
bwegher
March 1, 2022 3:08 pm

Todays average global temperature is about the same as the beginning of the satellite record. For example, 1980 has about the same temperature when plotted with the 1990 to 2020 average. That’s 42 years of data.
Plenty of other indicators of global climate, such as global rainfall show the same, no significant change. Other indicators, such as polar bear numbers, show the same.
Good quality surface stations such as the south pole station, shows no change since records began in 1958.
Actual sea level records show no change in trends for a century.
1880s photos of sea shore monuments, shipping piers, etc. show no significant increase compared to photos taken today.
Agriculture planting season and harvest times in temperate regions show no significant climate change since records began.

Bellman
Reply to  bwegher
March 1, 2022 3:37 pm

The average anomaly in 1980 was -0.18°C. The average anomaly over the last 12 months was +0.11°C. The warmest month by anomaly in 1980 was -0.05°C, this is the same as the coldest month in the last 7 years.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Bellman
March 1, 2022 3:48 pm

Check it out, bellcurveman can look up numbers from a table.

Bellman
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
March 1, 2022 3:55 pm

Which is more than many here can do.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Bellman
March 1, 2022 4:05 pm

Evidence?

Devils Tower
March 1, 2022 3:23 pm

Know it is off topic, just read a report that the felicity ace sank while being towed. Hope another thread is started.

Ireneusz Palmowski
March 1, 2022 3:37 pm

Putin is aiming to encircle Kiev to destroy it by bombarding it with rockets district by district. A city of four million people will be turned into rubble for no reason. The number of casualties will be enormous and the failure of Western world policy will be enormous.

2hotel9
March 1, 2022 4:28 pm

Wow. It is like, dude, when you apply actual, real world, data they are lying.

