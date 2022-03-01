Announcements

Contest Winners to be Announced Friday

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
11 Comments

After some delays due to me getting COVID, and finally moving out of California, sorting through boxes, and other assorted delays, I’m please to announce that Winners of the ifrst ever WUWT Essay contest will be announced on Friday.

We had quite a number of great submissions from the professional and the general public, and choosing a winner is challenging. But unfortunately, we had none from the student category. We’ll try the contest again for students when summer break starts.

Watch this space.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
commieBob
March 1, 2022 7:02 am

Moving out of California? Is there a story here that I’ve missed?

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  commieBob
March 1, 2022 7:13 am

All the smart/productive people are leaving CA.

3
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  commieBob
March 1, 2022 7:30 am

As but one tiny example of what you may have missed in the idiocy going on in California:

The California solar mandate is a building code that requires newly constructed homes to have a solar photovoltaic (PV) system as an electricity source. This code, which went into effect on January 1, 2020, applies to both single-family homes and multi-family homes that are up to three stories high.

The solar panel system needs to be large enough to meet the annual electricity usage of the building; builders use an estimate for each property that’s based on the building’s floor space and the climate zone in which it’s located. For a two or three story building, this means that the required solar panel area exceeds that available on the rooftop of such structures, and that means an addition area of those buildings’ lot size must be committed to site/supplement the required solar array system.

It is estimated that meeting this requirement for just a one-story single family house will add $8,400 to the sales price.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gordon A. Dressler
1
Reply
Old Retired Guy
March 1, 2022 7:09 am

Congrats on both recovery and the move.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
March 1, 2022 7:12 am

“we had none from the student category”

They’re all brainwashed. What teachers at any level would dare challenge “the 97% consensus”? NONE

4
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
March 1, 2022 8:40 am

They have been “Taught” (using words lightly here Joe) that Climate Change started sometime around their inception and it is the direct result of greedy adults using fossil fuel to create luxurious lifestyles.

They are also unaware that the elimination of fossil fuel will completely destroy the quality of their life. But the devil is in the details which will not be found on college campuses but will get you cancelled on social media sites.

0
Reply
David Dibbell
March 1, 2022 7:20 am

Thank you Anthony Watts, and best wishes for a full recovery from Covid and for a successful move. And thanks also to CtM and all the others for making WUWT a go-to spot for climate sense.

1
Reply
littlepeaks
Reply to  David Dibbell
March 1, 2022 7:58 am

I’m also happy you recovered from COVID Anthony. My wife had COVID over Christmas, and I think I got it the next week. Even though my wife was 79 at the time and has a myriad of health conditions, she had a very mild case, and became asymptomatic the day after she tested positive. She took cough drops for her condition. I think I had it the next week (also a very mild case), but didn’t get tested, since I had to quarantine anyway because of my wife. I took my favorite medicine, Benadryl, to deal with the symptoms.

1
Reply
u.k.(us)
March 1, 2022 8:03 am

I can barely write a one line comment.
Now you want an essay detailing all the things I’ve learned from your website during the last 15 years??.
Give me 10 years, and I might be able to compile it into an 8 book series, 500 pages per book 🙂

2
Reply
John Bell
March 1, 2022 8:10 am

I would just put some old scrap solar panels on the roof to look good, but not connect the wires.

0
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Editor
March 1, 2022 8:26 am

Anthony ==> You moved out of California?!? I still have a weather tab set to follow rainfall in Chico.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Announcements

Essay Contest Results Delayed a Bit-And Open Thread

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Announcements

Public Comment Period for the 5th US National Climate Assessment is Open

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Announcements

Request to readers: Alert us to the best climate change videos and podcasts

3 months ago
Anthony Watts
Announcements

Open Submissions: WUWT Climate Change Essay Contest

4 months ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Announcements

Contest Winners to be Announced Friday

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Humor Satire

Tuesday Tittering

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Commentary IPCC AR6 Opinion

IPCC WGII AR6, More Insanity: Small Islands

3 hours ago
Kip Hansen
IPCC AR6

Pielke Jr. on IPCC AR6 WG2 Release

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: