Government idiocy

California Plans to Replace Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant with Solar Panels

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
55 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In the wake of last year’s fossil fuel embarrassment, California has announced plans to double down on their renewable energy fantasy.

California doubles down on renewables and storage in new emissions target

Joshua S Hill 15 February 2022

California, the world’s fifth largest economy, is aiming to deploy another 25.5GW of renewable energy capacity and 15GW of new storage and demand response resources by 2032 over the next decade as it tightens its emissions targets again.

This equates to an upgraded Renewables Portfolio Standard (RPS) of 73% by 2032, with 86% of all generation to be green house gas emissions free.

“I support the CPUC’s adoption of a lower carbon emission standard than it has approved in the past, which is particularly important when you consider the urgent need to quickly decarbonise California’s economy along with uncertainties in the accounting of carbon emissions in the CPUC’s modelling tools,” said Mark Specht, a senior energy analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“The additional capacity of zero-emitting resources previously ordered should be sufficient to ensure grid reliability and replace retiring fossil-fuelled generation and the Diablo Canyon power plant.”

Read more: https://reneweconomy.com.au/california-doubles-down-renewables-and-storage-in-new-emissions-target/

California’s effort to increase reliance on renewables comes in the wake of a major green energy failure, which saw California turn to natural gas to keep the lights on.

California, again, leans on natural gas to shore up energy supplies

By Scott Disavino and Nichola Groom
November 5, 20218:08 AM GMT+10

Nov 4 (Reuters) – California on Thursday said it would increase the amount of natural gas stored at a Los Angeles-area facility that suffered a devastating leak six years ago, its latest loosening of environmental rules to shore up energy supplies.

In a 4-0 vote, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved a plan to boost the capacity of SoCalGas’ Aliso Canyon underground storage facility to 41 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas, it said in a statement.

That is about 20% more than allowed previously, but less than the 68.6 bcf the CPUC considered in a rival proposal.

After years of restricting the growth of fossil fuel infrastructure, California has increasingly looked to natural gas for power generation this year after drought and wildfires left it with few other options to keep the lights on.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/california-looks-natural-gas-keep-lights-this-winter-2021-11-04/

I’m looking forward to reporting about what happens on the day they switch over from Diablo Canyon Nuclear plant to solar panels. I’m guessing sometime around dusk on the big day they’ll start making frantic calls, inquiring about why their EVs all stopped charging, and posting their panic on social media.

Cell towers and remote site backup social media servers should all carry on working for a while. Cell towers usually have enough backup power to continue operating for a couple of days after the power dies. So we’ll have a few days to learn by California’s example, before it all goes dark.

55 Comments
Rob_Dawg
February 16, 2022 10:03 am

Newsflash. Solar panels and battery storage are not emissions free. They are emission displacing.

James
February 16, 2022 10:04 am

Diablo Canyon produces around 18,900 GWh rain or shine, annually, on 1600 acres. Tall order to replace that with solar panels and dreams.

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  James
February 16, 2022 11:38 am

A rainbow-emitting unicorn hovering over a 1600-acre solar panel facility, is capable of focusing the rays of the sun such that the facility can produce 20,000 GWh of electricity per year.

The featured art for the story PROVES my assertion!

Curious George(@moudryj)
February 16, 2022 10:04 am

Is the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) criminally responsible?

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Curious George
February 16, 2022 12:40 pm

They’re certainly politically responsible.

mst
February 16, 2022 10:06 am

Well, that’ll be the end of the remaining desert tortoises.

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  mst
February 16, 2022 10:30 am

Compromise

Rud Istvan
February 16, 2022 10:11 am

Note CPUC is still making the same storage error I called them out on in 2014 in essay California Dreaming in ebook Blowing Smoke. They specify storage in GW, when the storage intermittancy coverage must be GWh. There should be, but obviously isn’t, a basic grid literacy test for CPUC commissioners.

California is an excellent crash test dummy for ‘climate change’ and ruinables. The others who have volunteered for crash test dummy include UK and Germany.
Here’s to hoping we get to analyze one soon. Last year’s Texas ERCOT wasn’t quite good enough; a mere fender bender.

william Johnston
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 16, 2022 10:20 am

Specifying storage in GW is the same flimflam as describing windmill production using plate numbers rather than annual output numbers.

Bryan A
Reply to  william Johnston
February 16, 2022 10:37 am

Yep, capacity factor needs to be accounted for

Drake
Reply to  william Johnston
February 16, 2022 11:25 am

Annual output, not dispatchable output, which is essentially 0.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 16, 2022 10:33 am

As a UK citizen and resident I hate being part of the Crash Test Dummies. Unfortunatly all UK political parties are dead set on crash testing the country

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
February 16, 2022 10:35 am

Look at the good news. At least there won’t be any gas explosions. 😉

Peta of Newark
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
February 16, 2022 12:32 pm

No gas explosions but plenty Hydrogen detonations
😀
what a relief…

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Peta of Newark
February 16, 2022 12:39 pm

I love not having to type the punchline. 😉

John Garrett
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 16, 2022 10:44 am

I am stocking up on popcorn and buying long-dated popcorn futures.

This oughta be fun.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  John Garrett
February 16, 2022 12:42 pm

But how will you pop that corn when the grid fails?

John Garrett
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
February 16, 2022 1:01 pm

LOL.

Damn good question. Fire, I guess.

bigoilbob
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 16, 2022 11:01 am

They specify storage in GW, when the storage intermittancy coverage must be GWh. “

Both capacity and deliverability are relevant parameters. But I agree that they shouldn’t be confused. Would you please link us to where it was?

Separately, I’m not worried about Aliso Canyon capacity or deliverability increase. Gavin went thru CalGem years ago and increased their tech HP greatly. I haven’t kept up with the hardening of AC, but the CalGem rep over it has over 30 years private sector relevant experience and is among the best in the biz.

Drake
Reply to  bigoilbob
February 16, 2022 11:27 am

So BOB, who is going to pat to decommission all the wind and solar?

bigoilbob
Reply to  Drake
February 16, 2022 11:38 am

Wut? Unlike extractive energy sources, most wind and solar sites will not be “decommissioned” until a better form of energy comes along. Since the sites are, by definition, the best, the equipment will be updated – renewed if you will – until then. The operators will pay for that, including disposal/recycling of old stuff.

OTOH, uneconomic extractive sites are always trash cans, and need asset retirement plans. Those plans are underbonded just in the CONUS by 11-12 figures USD. They will be 1. left to fester, 2. 0.5 ass cleaned up, 3. done properly, 4. some combo, mostly on our dime.

Last edited 1 hour ago by bigoilbob
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  bigoilbob
February 16, 2022 12:43 pm

Actually, the disposal / recycling will be paid for by the rate payers, as always.

bigoilbob
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
February 16, 2022 12:48 pm

As with every cost of energy, except for those communized upon the rest of us, regardless of how much used (most fossil fuel asset retirement obligations, for example), agree. That is as it should be, right?

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  bigoilbob
February 16, 2022 11:42 am

“The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has actually with one voice accepted strategies to include greater than 25.5 GW of renewables as well as 15GW of storage in the state by 2032 at an expense of US$ 49 billion.”

The link goes to a story in List Solar – dated 2/14/2022.

https://list.solar/news/cpuc-authorizes/#:~:text=CPUC%20authorizes%20plans%20to%20add%2018.8%20GW%20of,2032%20at%20an%20expense%20of%20US%24%2049%20billion.

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 16, 2022 12:00 pm

CPUC is still citing the planned storage build as a 15GW increase.

If that is an example of them taking guidance from “the best in the biz”, then the biz must be graft. It sure is not the business of grid engineering.

bigoilbob
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 16, 2022 12:17 pm

“the best in the biz””

This was a reference to the tech expertise of a current friend and former coworker, w.r.t. Aliso Canyon operations.

bigoilbob
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 16, 2022 12:25 pm

“CPUC is still citing the planned storage build as a 15GW increase.”

They are – correctly – referencing deliverability from a storage facility. If and when they comment on how long that deliverability can be kept up, they will be discussing storage capacity.

Get it? Yet?

I only aksed for a reference to where the 2 terms were confused by the business folks. I am not saying that they weren’t, especially with critiquers here confusing industry quotes with MSM mistakes about them.

Last edited 54 minutes ago by bigoilbob
bigoilbob
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 16, 2022 12:21 pm

Please keep up with what I actually discussed. I expanded on capacity v deliverability and commented on current Also Canyon operations. Nada else. Rant to others…

Observer
Reply to  bigoilbob
February 16, 2022 1:07 pm

And you’re ignoring the most salient point: for exactly how long can this “15GW” be delivered?

There’s a big difference between delivering 15GW for an hour… and delivering it for a month.

bigoilbob
Reply to  Observer
February 16, 2022 1:11 pm

And you’re ignoring the most salient point: for exactly how long can this “15GW” be delivered?”

I’m not ignoring it. It’s indeed important, relative to the duty served. I’m only saying that there was no conflation of the terms in the reference. And AGAIN, I’m also saying that any such conflation is a mistake. Unfortunately common in the MSM. Not so much in the tech community…

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 16, 2022 1:16 pm

“The others who have volunteered for crash test dummy include UK and Germany.”

And Massachusetts- right up there with the craziest of them. Lots of people in a small area- where to put all the solar and wind? Covering every building and parking lot wouldn’t come close according the state’s energy czar who got fired last fall. But by law the state must be 100% net free by ’50. No new ICE cars after ’35.

Anti-griff
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 16, 2022 1:18 pm

You can check into Hotel Callyfornia, but you can’t ever check out.

James Snook
February 16, 2022 10:16 am

“which is particularly important when you consider the urgent need to quickly decarbonise California’s economy”

Unbelievable stupidity from Herr Sprecht

Rob_Dawg
February 16, 2022 10:33 am

The good news is that when the last sane person leaves California they won’t have to turn out the lights.

Joao Martins
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
February 16, 2022 12:29 pm

Better said: they will not have lights to turn out.

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Joao Martins
February 16, 2022 12:41 pm

I love not having to type the punchline. 😉

Bryan A
February 16, 2022 10:34 am

Diablo Canyon NPP is rated at +/- 2200MW (2-1100MW units), has a capacity factor tor of >90% and covers 12 acres.
Topaz Solar Farm is rated at 550MW, has a capacity factor of 26.6% and covers…
19 square kilometers
7.3 square miles
4700 acres
To equal capacity factor production just of nameplate, Solar would need 3.4 times Nameplate…
64.6 square kilometers
24.8 square miles
15980 acres
To replace Diablo Canyon’s 2200MW with Solar would require 4 times that…
258 square kilometers or
99.2 square miles of panels on
63920 acres of land
In contrast, the City of San Francisco covers 46.9 square miles so a solar farm built to replace Diablo Canyon NPP by capacity factor will require an area greater than twice what the City of San Francisco covers

Philip
Reply to  Bryan A
February 16, 2022 10:52 am

That should probably be 5 to 6 times name plate, solar averages about 20%.
Then you will need lots and lots of lithium batteries to store it all, while shutting down the best emissions free energy available. Look Ma. no brains!!

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Philip
February 16, 2022 12:46 pm

Yes, and you need lots of acres for the storage batteries.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
February 16, 2022 1:21 pm

and will the climatistas all volunteer to have those storage batteries put in THEIR neighborhoods?

Observer
Reply to  Bryan A
February 16, 2022 1:09 pm

It’ll be fine, everyone knows 100% efficient solar panels are just round the corner, which means you could mount a small one on the roof of your Tesla and never have to pay for electricity again!

markl
February 16, 2022 10:43 am

Press like this is why the average consumer thinks wind and solar can provide enough energy to run our country. At some point a proof of concept to include reliability and cost must be run or we’ll keep going down this renewable energy rabbit hole. We may make this come true some day but not in our lifetime with known technologies and financial resources.

fretslider
February 16, 2022 10:50 am

It’s clear to me that the elites really hate Joe Public. We in the UK could have a reliable source of relatively cheap gas, but no we’re going to pay through the nose

On this basis California has some catching up to do!!!

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
Vuk
February 16, 2022 11:08 am

AS an outsider I’m inclined to conclude that California is aiming to (re) join Mexico and it is making a genuine effort to level down economically.

Phil Salmon
February 16, 2022 11:20 am

Gonna just love to see how replacing nuclear with solar works out for California.

David Dibbell
February 16, 2022 11:23 am

“…15GW of new storage and demand response resources…” Demand response. How? By a mandatory smart meter shutting down your EV charger? Your AC? Your water heater? Your heating system? Your clothes dryer? Your electric oven?

Ron Long
February 16, 2022 11:33 am

In a somewhat related story China has gone full speed ahead with coal-fired electric generating plants, which carbon production more than offsets whatever Net Zero the delusional Virtue Signalers in Kalifornia can come up with. That’s right, Kalifornia economy in the toilet for nothing.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  Ron Long
February 16, 2022 12:49 pm

Plenty related – somebody has got to make all them solar panels and it takes energy to do so..
There are a few figures I recall…
One number for energy consumed in making solar panels was 250kWh per square metre. Which didn’t seem a lot but I’d guess that that’s just for fabricating the actual cells

There were two other numbers and I took a screenshot, subsequently misplaced, but they were related..

  1. For a residential or ‘large building’ roof mounted array, the all-up energy requirement ran to just over 1.3MWh per square metre
  2. For a ground-mounted array, because of the extra metalwork and concrete footings, the all-up energy input was reckoned to be a shade over 1.7MWh per square metre installed

And for context/perspective, under a standard sun of 1000W/sqm and in North Western European conditions, expect 200Watts/sqm electrical output
Averaged over 24/7/365 the general figure (weather dependant) is taken to be be 10% of nameplate – thus 1 sqm of installed solar panel will generate 175kWh per year

In SoCal the sun is bigger and brighter, so expect 25% of nameplate averaged over the year or about 450kWh of electrical output every 12 months

Mac
February 16, 2022 11:47 am

Diablo Cyn is on the coast. Have the idiots considered coastal weather; often low clouds and or fog?

1
Rafe Champion
February 16, 2022 11:51 am

Check performance of the system on windless nights! South Australia is right up there with the world-class crash dummies.

https://newcatallaxy.wpcomstaging.com/2021/09/05/wind-power-fails-in-sa-vic/

BillJ
February 16, 2022 12:23 pm

“So we’ll have a few days to learn by California’s example, before it all goes dark.”

And then LA will start to run out of water. Pumps are needed to get water over the mountains and right now they are powered by electricity from Diablo Canyon.

John Hultquist
February 16, 2022 12:35 pm

 This song seems appropriate:

Late Great Golden State by Mike Stinson; covered by many, including Dwight Yoakam.
Stinson’s version is a U tube video: watch?v=Ow9FV3xjkew

Retired_Engineer_Jim
February 16, 2022 12:50 pm

Eric,

They will not switch over from nuclear to solar in a day. First, the powerplant needs to be shut down – 1 to 2 years? Then it needs to be demolished – another 1 – 2 years? Then the site needs to be prepared – 1 year? Then the miracle energy thingees need to be installed (panels and batteries) – another year? Then, maybe they’ll hook it to the grid and turn it on without any testing.

ResourceGuy
February 16, 2022 1:08 pm

Forced labor to the rescue.

