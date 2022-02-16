Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Ireland, Sweden Show No January Warming Since 1988. Antarctic Sea Ice Extent Now More Than 40 Years Stable!

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 15. February 2022

Charts by Kirye
Text by Pierre

The January mean temperature data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA )are now available for Sweden and Ireland. Also below we look at Antarctic sea ice extent.

We begin by looking at the trends from 5 stations in Sweden, for which the JMA has enough data to allow adequate plotting. since 1988:

Data: JMA

All five stations show a cooling trend for the month of January, thus contradicting earlier claims that winters would be getting increasingly milder. Next month we’ll be looking at the February data, which means we will have the opportunity to look at the D-J-F winter trends.

Little temperature change in Ireland

What follows are the mean January temperature trends for Ireland since 1999 using the (unaltered) JMA data:

Data source: JMA

The six stations plotted going back to 1988 taken together show no significant warming taking place, with some stations in fact showing a modest cooling trend for January.

Antarctic sea ice extent

Finally, Klaus-Eckart Puls of the European Institute for Climate and Energy (EIKE) brought my attention to a plot of Antarctic sea ice extent, from Climate4you.

Chart: Climate4you

There’s been no sea ice extent trend change since 1978, when satellite measurement began.

Tom Halla
February 16, 2022 6:04 am

But we are all gonna die right soon now, just ask Greta.

2hotel9
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 16, 2022 6:18 am

And Accusatory Occasional-Cortex, don’t be leaving her out, will hurt her feelings!

Disputin
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 16, 2022 6:26 am

You’d better hurry up and ask her. After all, she is supposed to lead the way, isn’t she?

2hotel9
February 16, 2022 6:16 am

So, more inconvenient truths to be hidden and lied about.

Joseph Zorzin
February 16, 2022 6:22 am

No January warm up here in New England. It’s been a cold one so far. Yet, read the Bah-stin Globe and it’s all about the planet will soon be burning up.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 16, 2022 6:30 am

Our weekly 4-10 inches of global warming is due to hit this afternoon.

bdgwx
February 16, 2022 6:33 am

The timing of this article is laughably ironic considering that on Feb. 15th, 2022 Antarctic sea ice reached a new record low minimum beating out the previous record set on Mar. 1st, 2017. This occurred on the exact same day NTZ wrote “Antarctic Sea Ice Extent Now More Than 40 Years Stable!”
Source: NSIDC

David Guy-Johnson
Reply to  bdgwx
February 16, 2022 7:02 am

Are you really that dim?

