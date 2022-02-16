Climate News

Study: Strong Association Between Solar Variation and Century Scale Climate Shifts

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

An international team of scientists, including Dr. Willie Soon, has produced a solar model which does a skilful job of reproducing past climate shifts such as the Little Ice Age and Medieval Warm Period.

The abstract of the study;

Role of the Radiation Factor in Global Climatic Events of the Late Holocene

V. M. Fedorov 📧, D. M. Frolov 📧 Faculty of Geography, Moscow State University, Moscow, 119991 Russia
V. M. N. Velasco Herrera 📧 Instituto de Geofisica, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, Mexico, 04510 México
W. W.-H. Soon 📧 Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Division of Solar, Stellar, and Planetary Sciences, Cambridge, 02138 USA d Institute of Earth Physics and Space Science, Sopron, 9400 Hungary
R. G. Cionco 📧 Universidad Tecnológica Nacional, Grupo de Estudios Ambientales, Buenos Aires, 2900 Argentina

Received April 30, 2021; revised July 16, 2021; accepted July 19, 2021

Abstract—On the basis of calculations of insolation and insolation characteristics, taking into account changes in solar activity, the causes of global climatic events in the late Holocene have been determined. The main reasons for the Little Ice Age (LIA) are the long and deep minimum of summer insolation and insolation seasonality (IS) in the Northern Hemisphere. The values of the minimums are fixed in the range of approximately 1400–1750. The depth of the minimum over the past 5000 years, taking into account the change in solar activity, is about 8.0 W/m2 for summer insolation and about 13.3 W/m2 for IS in the Northern Hemisphere. The medieval climatic optimum is associated with the winter maximum of insolation contrast (IC) in the Northern Hemisphere, reflecting an increase in the meridional heat transfer in the winter half of the year from the equatorial region to the polar regions, as well as with a maximum of interhemispheric heat transfer. The increase in winter IC at maximum (1118) relative to 3000 BC is 28.4 W/m2. The difference between the hemispheric radiative heat transfer at the maximums (881, 940, and 976) increases by 5.0 W/m2 relative to 3000 BC. Thus, global events of the late Holocene are associated with extremes of insolation characteristics (incoming radiation, IC, and IS of the Earth), but the temporal structure of the extrema themselves is determined by variations in solar activity. It follows from the above that, when reconstructing and predicting global climatic events, it is important to take into account not only variations in the incoming radiation, but also the associated changes in insolation characteristics (IC and IS of the Earth), reflecting the mechanisms of heat transfer. The IC regulates the meridional transfer of radiation heat; its cause is a change in the tilt of the axis and precession. The IS of the Earth determines the intensity of interhemispheric heat transfer. The noted characteristics of insolation, reflecting not only variations in the arrival of solar radiation, but also variations in the mechanisms of heat transfer, are not taken into account in the general astronomical theory of climate. Taking these indicators into account will help obtain more complete information about climate changes in past eras and will allow the more accurate forecasting of the future climate.

Read more: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1134/S0001433821100030

It will be fascinating to see how this new paper is received.

In a normal field of science, a model which works would generate a lot of excitement. But as Willis recently pointed out, there seems to be a shocking level of complacency amongst many climate scientists when it comes to model quality.

Stephen Wilde
February 16, 2022 2:09 pm

Well, what a surprise !!!

Reply
Dr. Bob
February 16, 2022 2:12 pm

“I see nothing. I hear nothing, I know nothing.”
The climate modelers creed. With emphasis on the last trait.

Reply
Willem Post
Reply to  Dr. Bob
February 16, 2022 2:26 pm

If they came, saw and conquered, they likely would lose study grants, for failure to spout the GW line, no matter the contrary evidence.

Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Willem Post
February 16, 2022 3:13 pm

Good. They all need to starve, and their parents need to be punished, too.

Reply
Rud Istvan
February 16, 2022 2:23 pm

I used the link to read the abstract. Rest is paywalled. But from the abstract, I am doubtful this ‘skill’ isn’t mostly contrived. There are four reasons:

  1. The insolation differences over solar cycles are quite small at all frequencies.
  2. If solar cycles affected climate, we would see that reflected (even slightly) in some roughly 22 year cyclicality in temperature, rainfall, and such. We don’t. There was warming from about 1925-1945, slight cooling from about 1950 to 1975, a comparable warming from about 1975 to 2000, and mostly a pause since.
  3. We don’t have ‘good’ data for either solar or temps for the MWP and beginning of the LIA. How can that even be modeled as claimed?
  4. Relies on hemispheres and seasons over much longer time periods than solar cycles. That makes no basic physical sense based on what I know about climate across hemispheres and seasons, especially given point 2.
Reply
Willem De Lange
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 16, 2022 2:45 pm

A copy is available on ResearchGate

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Willem De Lange
February 16, 2022 3:16 pm

I don’t use it out of principle. About half the papers posted there are unlawful copyright violations, and I am a licensed lawyer in good standing.

Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 16, 2022 3:17 pm

All climate variations claimed over the past few hundreds of years are just noise.

Resurrect me when something of note happens in a few thousand years time.

Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 16, 2022 3:41 pm

To 2.
These cyclical changes aren’t detectable global but local, there seem to be a lot of paper describing local changes.

Reply
Leif Svalgaard
February 16, 2022 2:34 pm

The Milankovitch mechanism is hardly in doubt [and not by me], but the rest of the paper is invalidated by using outdated [twenty year old] reconstructions of intrinsic solar activity variation.

Reply
Barry Moore
February 16, 2022 2:45 pm

How can the sun POSSIBLY influence the temperature? Thats a right wing conspiracy.

Reply
Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Barry Moore
February 16, 2022 3:55 pm

Yeah, I know. IF the sun were of any influence it would be colder at night than during the day.

Reply
Derek Wood
February 16, 2022 2:50 pm

Who remembers “It’s the sun. Stupid!”? I mean, I’m not a climate scientist(happily), but I can read, I can think. I understand what .04% means, in any metric. Just drop it, it’s all about to fall apart anyway! I give it less than 12 months, then reality returns, along with sanity, and real democracy.

Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Derek Wood
February 16, 2022 4:02 pm

Beware of the fallacy of the single cause: “when it is assumed that there is a single, simple cause of an outcome when in reality it may have been caused by a number of only jointly sufficient causes” (Wiki).
“The climate system is a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible” is possibly the truest statement the IPCC has ever delivered.

Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
February 16, 2022 2:59 pm

Hi Leif.

Regards.
Bob

Reply
2hotel9
February 16, 2022 3:11 pm

DUH!!!!! What f**king moron does not know the big, flaming ball of hydrogen is the primary driver of climactic change effecting all the bodies orbiting it?

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  2hotel9
February 16, 2022 3:27 pm

With respect, that view is way too simplified. For about the past 2.5 million years, the Earth has undergone periodic ice ages. Speculation is this resulted from closure of the Panama Isthmus due to plate tectonics. For for about the first half of the time, the periodicy was on the order of 45k years. For the second half itbis on the order of 110 years (Eemian highstand was about 120kya, and the Holocene highstand was about 8kya, for example).

NONE of that has anything to do with the Sun or its 22 year from min to max to min sunspot cycles. See my comment reasoning above. And Leif’s.

Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 16, 2022 4:12 pm

That is correct, as far as it goes, and neither does human activity, so the point stands. Climate does what it does, as it always has, and we can’t stop it nor are we causing it. The vast amount of manhours and capital pissed away on this is appalling. Both could be far better spent on something useful

Reply
Phil Salmon
February 16, 2022 3:25 pm

Von Neumann’s elephant

https://aapt.scitation.org/doi/pdf/10.1119/1.3254017

Reply
Nick Schroeder
February 16, 2022 3:52 pm

Angels dancing on the head of a pin.

Reply
