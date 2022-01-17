Screenshot from the movie Braveheart, fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Ridiculae

UK MET Climate Forecast: Armed Criminals Roaming Feudal Britain

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The UK Met struggles to get tomorrow’s weather right, and their “warmer than normal” winter seasonal forecasts are an open joke, but they can definitely tell us the form of government our children will experience by the end of the 21st century.

The Met Office warns of armed militias roaming a UK ravaged by climate change in doomsday report (but maybe they should get this week’s weather right first!)

  • The Government-funded UK Climate Resilience Progamme issued the report 
  • Researchers considered what would happen in the event of climate change 
  • The report predicts the collapse of law and order in the event of catastrophe 

By GLENN OWEN FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

PUBLISHED: 09:02 AEDT, 16 January 2022 | UPDATED: 09:16 AEDT, 16 January 2022

It is a bleak forecast even by the Met Office’s standards – the complete collapse of society leaving armed militias and criminal gangs to roam the land unchallenged.

That is one of the doomsday scenarios set out in a report commissioned by the UK’s weather service to model the potential consequences of climate change.

The extraordinary report, called Shared Socio-economic Pathways and developed for the Government-funded UK Climate Resilience Programme, sets out supposedly ‘plausible futures’ as a result of global warming.

One of those scenarios described by the authors is a surge in ‘Right-wing populism’, resulting in the collapse of ‘political and governance systems’. After that ‘a tipping point is reached when the police and justice system (as known in the past) cease to exist’. Due to ‘past investments in military and defence… without an effective central government, different military groups (militias, criminal groups, etc) rise to de facto power’.

Under a different scenario in the report, a ‘rich elite’ imposes conscription. ‘Society is more divided than ever,’ the report suggests, ‘with the majority of the population having low incomes and poor health, contrasting with a rich ruling elite. Social unrest increases and the prison population skyrockets. To keep the general population in line, governments introduce military conscription by the end of the century.’

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406521/Met-Office-predicts-collapse-society-following-climate-disaster.html

My first thought was, both scenarios sound like life in today’s London. But maybe the people who write such reports have never venture outside of their safe spaces.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
January 17, 2022 6:08 pm

Or the population gets tired of freezing in the dark, and stages an uprising. The current British political system looks broken from the reporting I have read in Texas, and some sort of irregular political change seems credible.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 17, 2022 6:15 pm

The police try, but they’re kindof overstretched, so people have to take care of their own problems. 20 years ago it was funny, one time walking from Southwark to Waterloo through a dark alley, three East European guys got up, clocked how big I was, then sat down again. But now I’m too old for that kind of entertainment.

Last edited 58 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
1
Reply
Rick C
Reply to  Eric Worrall
January 17, 2022 6:37 pm

Wrong Mel Gibson movie I think. When the energy system collapses more Mad Max than Braveheart.

3
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Rick C
January 17, 2022 6:44 pm

That was my first idea, but Braveheart has more of a British connection, and there’s a bit of a secondary message in the Braveheart image.

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
John Tillman
January 17, 2022 6:19 pm

Should England return to a heptarchy (with two of seven kingdoms Islamic), and Scotland, Wales and Cornwall return to separate kingdom, principality and duchy, it won’t be because of climate change.

3
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 17, 2022 6:24 pm

Defund the climate police!!

2
Reply
Devils Tower
January 17, 2022 6:25 pm

Was not long ago after so many missed forecaste, on one of their particular bad nights I called up the local tv weather dud and told him to go look out a window. Think his response was, I do not have one…

Tell the social forcasters to go for a ride on the subway….

2
Reply
Andre Lauzon
January 17, 2022 6:25 pm

Indignation of the common people has always, and will always be, the motor of history. The accumulation of bigots in power today does not bode well for their future

1
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
January 17, 2022 6:25 pm

Where’s Mel ‘Braveheart’ Gibson when we need him?

0
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Richard (the cynical one)
January 17, 2022 6:34 pm

He he 🙂 – I wonder how William Wallace would have responded to a bunch of politicians telling him he is now under lockdown?

Last edited 45 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
2
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
January 17, 2022 6:28 pm

The political left routinely assign their own faults to others. So, for example, “the majority of the population having low incomes and poor health, contrasting with a rich ruling elite” is a direct description of life under socialism.

What on earth is the Met doing, indulging in this garbage. They would do better to explain how rising food production, lower excess winter deaths, and lower winter heating costs could possibly create any problems at all in Britain.

1
Reply
BCBill
January 17, 2022 6:43 pm

If governments continue policies which make energy grotesquely less affordable and continue wasting billions of the publics money on vaccines and tests for segments of the population who are only slightly at risk, well then only a military owned and operated by Pfizer would be able to maintain order. That is, initially they would promise to maintain order, then they would promise to stop the disorder from spreading so quickly, then they would promise that the disorder wouldn’t be as bad as long as they were given complete control. The important thing is that the super rich would be in complete control again, as is the natural order.

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
January 17, 2022 6:45 pm

Armed Criminals roaming the streets certainly sounds like parts of modern London but there are areas of Liverpool which are even worse. It has been like that for a few years now. The UK MET Office would be more productive if it concentrated on accurate forecasts instead of ‘Climate Change’ propaganda for the evening news.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
January 17, 2022 6:58 pm

From what I saw Belfast puts any other UK city to shame in terms of potential for violence, tooled up paramilitary teenage wannabes getting wasted on whatever they can get their hands on. Wild night scene, young people partying like mad, living for the moment because of all the tension. But you’ve really got to watch your step if you want to make it to the morning.

Last edited 21 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Chris Hanley
January 17, 2022 7:05 pm

The UK population are suffering from an energy-cost crisis similar to the EU caused by its own government.
Net-Zero-Watch reports today that: “rather than address the fundamental problem with UK energy supply, which has been distorted and damaged by vast subsidies to intermittent green generators (£10 billion a year at present), the government seems prepared to bail out energy companies and force banks to lend them billions”.
The UK government’s problems are self-inflicted by it interfering in the market and in an attempted fix causing even greater problems; it’s as if the UK is being run by a company of Mr Beans.

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Michael E. Mann Ridiculae

Climate Scientist Michael Mann Denies He is a Sex Symbol

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Ridiculae

Climate Council: Global Warming Now Causes MORE Rainfall

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Polar Bears Ridiculae

The Conversation: Climate Change Turned Polar Bears into Opportunists

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Opinion Ridiculae

Discover Magazine Declares Victory Over Climate Deniers

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Ridiculae

UK MET Climate Forecast: Armed Criminals Roaming Feudal Britain

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Coal

SCMP: China to go 70% Renewable in Three Years

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Opinion

European Union Fiddling Their Own Rules to Fund the Climate Revolution

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Climate Alarmists Conceal Global Temperature Anomaly Measurement Declines Despite Increasing Atmospheric CO2

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: