UK MET Climate Forecast: Armed Criminals Roaming Feudal Britain

The UK Met struggles to get tomorrow’s weather right, and their “warmer than normal” winter seasonal forecasts are an open joke, but they can definitely tell us the form of government our children will experience by the end of the 21st century.

The Met Office warns of armed militias roaming a UK ravaged by climate change in doomsday report (but maybe they should get this week’s weather right first!)

The Government-funded UK Climate Resilience Progamme issued the report

Researchers considered what would happen in the event of climate change

The report predicts the collapse of law and order in the event of catastrophe

By GLENN OWEN FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

PUBLISHED: 09:02 AEDT, 16 January 2022 | UPDATED: 09:16 AEDT, 16 January 2022

It is a bleak forecast even by the Met Office’s standards – the complete collapse of society leaving armed militias and criminal gangs to roam the land unchallenged.

That is one of the doomsday scenarios set out in a report commissioned by the UK’s weather service to model the potential consequences of climate change.

The extraordinary report, called Shared Socio-economic Pathways and developed for the Government-funded UK Climate Resilience Programme, sets out supposedly ‘plausible futures’ as a result of global warming.

One of those scenarios described by the authors is a surge in ‘Right-wing populism’, resulting in the collapse of ‘political and governance systems’. After that ‘a tipping point is reached when the police and justice system (as known in the past) cease to exist’. Due to ‘past investments in military and defence… without an effective central government, different military groups (militias, criminal groups, etc) rise to de facto power’.

Under a different scenario in the report, a ‘rich elite’ imposes conscription. ‘Society is more divided than ever,’ the report suggests, ‘with the majority of the population having low incomes and poor health, contrasting with a rich ruling elite. Social unrest increases and the prison population skyrockets. To keep the general population in line, governments introduce military conscription by the end of the century.’

