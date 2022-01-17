Climate Propaganda Coal

SCMP: China to go 70% Renewable in Three Years

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The South China Morning Post article actually says coal is expanding, but you have to read halfway down to get to that bit.

Climate change: Renewable energy to meet over 70 per cent of China’s additional power needs in next three years, says IEA

Even as state subsidies are being phased out, the rapid growth of onshore wind and solar farm installations is expected to continue

Renewable energy expansion is the mainstay of China’s strategy to gradually decarbonise its coal-dominated electricity supply

Renewable energy will meet over 70 per cent of China’s additional electricity demand in the next three years as coal’s role in powering the world’s second largest economy continues to decline, according to the International Energy Agency’s latest projection.

Additional demand refers to any increase from today’s level.

Even as state subsidies are being phased out, the rapid growth of onshore wind and solar farm installations is expected to continue, with their combined generating capacity surging 75 per cent to 930 gigawatts by 2024 from 530GW in 2020, it projected.

Renewable energy expansion is the mainstay of China’s strategy to gradually decarbonise its coal-dominated electricity supply, as it aims for peak coal consumption by 2025 and peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 to help fight global warming and climate change.

“Renewable energy sources are set to meet over 70 per cent of additional demand during 2022-2024, while coal meets 25 per cent of the increment.

Read more: https://www.scmp.com/business/article/3163644/climate-change-renewable-energy-meet-over-70-cent-chinas-additional-power

I call BS. I have no doubt Xi Jinping’s administration told the IEA this is the plan, but Xi Jinping almost crashed the Chinese economy late last year by trying to switch off coal, a follow on from Xi’s catastrophic gas conversion directives, which caused millions to suffer through winter in 2018 without home heating. So I can’t help feeling Xi’s contact with reality is a little tenuous, when it comes to energy planning.

Scissor
January 17, 2022 2:03 pm

Playing games with numbers.

The drunk said he was only going to consume half of his last cocktail.

gringojay
Reply to  Scissor
January 17, 2022 2:11 pm

Game on!

John Bell
Reply to  gringojay
January 17, 2022 2:28 pm

Just what are those?

Derg
Reply to  John Bell
January 17, 2022 2:44 pm

4th Covid booster shot. You stick it between your cheeks for perfect protection.

gringojay
Reply to  John Bell
January 17, 2022 3:00 pm

CoVid test strip casings.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  John Bell
January 17, 2022 3:29 pm

Money makers for big pharma.

George Daddis
Reply to  Scissor
January 17, 2022 3:16 pm

I’m not going to drink any more.

Of course I won’t drink any less either.

Zig Zag Wanderer
January 17, 2022 2:08 pm

Just classify coal as renewable. Job done.

Next?

David LeBlanc
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
January 17, 2022 2:15 pm

Yes, coal is very renewable. Just go dig some more.

Same applies to oil and gas.

David Dibbell
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
January 17, 2022 3:05 pm

Yes. Peat + time + pressure -> coal. Burn the coal for heat and power. Plants do better. Re-peat.

Scissor
Reply to  David Dibbell
January 17, 2022 3:13 pm

Safe and effective.

ResourceGuy
January 17, 2022 2:11 pm

It’s IEA’s green propaganda division again.

H B
January 17, 2022 2:16 pm

Absolute Chinese comie party bull dust. Do they really believe that is why the world is turning against them? they are deluded

nicholas tesdorf
January 17, 2022 2:16 pm

Chinese coal is definitely renewable. All you have to do is import more or dig it out of Chinese ground. 70% renewable is easy to achieve.

Pauleta
January 17, 2022 2:17 pm

Laugh of the day, thanks.

Joseph Borsa
January 17, 2022 2:19 pm

Anyone in the market for a good used bridge? Compatible with flying pigs.

John
January 17, 2022 2:32 pm

The headline is inaccurate and misleading. The key is in the wording. Additional power needs not total power needs to come 70% from “renewables”. China is still increasing coal generation unlike the US and Eurozone. The baseline year will also matter since China’s economy is slowing and the need for additional power beyond what they already have under construction may be moot. It’s a game of words and politics. Gives the Chinese a free pass for the next few years.

Rud Istvan
January 17, 2022 2:38 pm

Commented previously on IEA. Did a deep dive for 2012 book Gaia’s Limits. Their historical/current data, graphs, and occasional special studies (two important ones are the 2008 decline survey of the 700 largest oil fields producing >80% of the worlds oil, and the Brazil deepwater subsalt basin analysis) are generally solid.

Their conclusions from them and future extrapolations are, to put it kindly, quite dubious. In fact often the exact opposite of what their data tables and graphs actually say, but in line with EU fantasies as here. IEA is based in Paris.

Kevin McNeill
January 17, 2022 2:45 pm

Read the article carefully, the renewables will supply 70% not of the total needs of China but of the additional needs. The current needs will be met by the usual suspects but additional needs will be supported by renewables for the next three years. what happens after that period is up in the air. Don’t hold your hand over your ass, you might never tell time again. ( a Navyism related to the flying pig)

Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
January 17, 2022 2:53 pm

“So I can’t help feeling Xi’s contact with reality is a little tenuous, when it comes to energy planning.”. All the western leaders’ contact with reality is a lot more tenuous than Xi Jinping’s. At least China is aiming for peak coal at a future date, IOW they are still actively expanding coal usage. Some of their statements are for western consumption anyway.

I wonder really seriously about our leaders, and how they can spend such vast amounts of our money on the obviously totally mistaken idea that unreliable energy can be relied on. In the past, we didn’t expect our leaders to be geniuses, but we did expect them to have common sense and to make sure they had competent advisers. We also expected the media to keep them up to the mark. Now we have sunk into a socialist swamp in which the politicians are wilfully ignorant, the media are reporting only what they are paid to report, and all possible ways out of the morass are actively blocked.

Stop the world, I want to get off, was made in 1966. The situation is a lot worse now.

Rud Istvan
January 17, 2022 2:53 pm

SCMP citing IEA. I did some quick research and found a recent very enlightening article at Time.com.
In 2020 China was 50% of that years world growth in renewable nameplate capacity.
In 2020 China built 300% more coal capacity than the rest of the world combined.
In 2021 China announced construction of an additional 43 new USC coal generating stations, each well over 1GW.

Apparently IEA also thinks pigs can fly.

Anti_griff
January 17, 2022 2:58 pm

Just saw a CSX coal train today headed for the local utility….maybe 80 to a 100 cars…2 engines in front and another maybe 2/3 back.

James F. Evans
January 17, 2022 3:14 pm

I got a bridge in Brooklyn… for you.

Gordon A. Dressler
January 17, 2022 3:27 pm

From the above article’s quoted text:

“Renewable energy will meet over 70 per cent of China’s additional electricity demand in the next three years”

Hmmm . . . just wondering if Las Vegas is taking bets on this, and what the odds might be?

