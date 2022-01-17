Climate Economics Opinion

European Union Fiddling Their Own Rules to Fund the Climate Revolution

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

EU rules designed to prevent out of control spending are in tatters, as top EU officials conspire to circumvent their own fiscal rules and breach debt limits, to fund the green energy transition.

EU budget offers debt loophole to battle climate change

Policymakers are trying to turn the economy green while keeping EU finances in check.

BY BJARKE SMITH-MEYER January 14, 2022 6:45 pm

The EU’s €1.2 trillion war chest — also known as its long-term budget — has emerged as a possible workaround on how to finance the expensive fight against climate change despite carrying heavy debt from the pandemic.

Failing to plug that green hole would see Europe fall short of its own green goals and risk damaging its credibility as a global force for climate action. The EU budget could be the solution to avoid that dilemma, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund.

Under normal circumstances, governments must cap their budget deficits to 3 percent of GDP and try to limit their debt to 60 percent under an EU fiscal framework called the Stability and Growth Pact, or SGP. Those rules have been on ice since March 2020 to ensure governments could battle the pandemic without fear of punishment from Brussels and enact stimulus programs that pushed debt levels up to uncomfortable heights.

Golden rule loses shine

The EU budget could neutralize that threat by providing capitals with a cash pot they can request money from by presenting spending plans with specific targets that Brussels can police. “It’s such an obvious candidate,” one of the EU officials said on the condition of anonymity, as no decisions have been made. “Carbon dioxide doesn’t care about borders.”

It might also be an attractive alternative to another approach — floated by some think tanks — that would introduce a “golden rule” that omits green investments from the SGP’s deficit cap. That pitch is losing traction amid fears that it would encourage greenwashing.

“Everything magically becomes green,” said Marco Buti, who heads the cabinet for Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, on Wednesday during an online debate on the deficit.

Read more: https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-budget-climate-change-greenhouse-gas-emissions-fossil-fuels/

Stagflation and hyper-inflationary pressures do not care about what is in the hearts of the bureaucrats who sign the cheques, it does not matter if bureaucrats believe they have the best of intentions, when they parachute too much money into the economy.

The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

The ongoing collapse of the Turkish Lira right on the border of the European Union, is a clear and present lesson on how easily ordinary people can lose confidence in a fiat currency. Those fiscal rules were created for a reason.

Spetzer86
January 17, 2022 10:09 am

Politicians and “free” pots of money….Yeah, what could go wrong with that?

1
Reply
markl
January 17, 2022 10:22 am

Anyone that believes the EU represents a Democratic government is naive. It’s a Marxist quango designed to capture and control peoples’ freedoms slowly and inexorably to the detriment of the successful. It could have been a positive influence on European unity but like all totalitarian governments it will eventually kill the goose that laid the golden egg.

3
Reply
Andy Pattullo
January 17, 2022 10:23 am

Wanting to lead the green revolution is like wanting to march in the Emperor’s parade wearing the same invisible garments as the boss. There is clearly an overriding and ill-conceived desire for exhibitionism that completely ignores the practical modesty most of us should seek.

1
Reply
fretslider
January 17, 2022 10:27 am

“ Everything magically becomes green,”

Indeed it does – only the magic doesn’t work

3
Reply
rhs
Reply to  fretslider
January 17, 2022 11:33 am

Spray paint it!
It can be any color you want as well!

0
Reply
Doonman
January 17, 2022 10:44 am

Oh Boy! Free money! I wonder where it comes from?

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Doonman
January 17, 2022 10:59 am

when I took introductory economics in the late ’60s- the textbook was by Heilbroner (“The Economic Problem”)- I think it was the most common textbook for that course- he tried to argue that it was OK to have endless budget deficits- even very large ones– it’s possible that might be true if the deficit was due to wise investments that would pay dividends- not just handouts to win votes

maybe it was only used in the far left states, lie here in Mass.

1
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
January 17, 2022 10:46 am

The “climate revolution” has always been only a creative accounting.

2
Reply
Vuk
January 17, 2022 10:52 am

There is no cure for stupid going mad
“Global heating linked to early birth and damage to babies’ health, scientists find
Scientists discovered increased heat was linked to fast weight gain in babies, which increases the risk of obesity in later life. Higher temperatures were also linked to premature birth, which can have lifelong health effects, and to increased hospital admissions of young children.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jan/15/global-heating-linked-early-birth-damage-babies-health

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
January 17, 2022 10:53 am

Only America can print vast amounts of money without immediate hyper inflation because the dollar is the international currency- so all that excess cash spreads around the world. Any other nation- not so lucky. It’s one advantage of being the alpha dog in the pack.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by Joseph Zorzin
1
Reply
Disputin
January 17, 2022 11:38 am

The EU fiddling its own rules? Surely not. The EU is a benign grouping of countries whose only purpose is to benefit its people, isn’t it?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

