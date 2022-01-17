Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Climate Alarmists Conceal Global Temperature Anomaly Measurement Declines Despite Increasing Atmospheric CO2

54 mins ago
Guest Blogger
14 Comments

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

NOAA published its global climate report for year end 2021 highlighting that its global temperature anomaly measurements showed 2021 being the sixth highest of its recorded measurements. NOAA’s global annual measurement for 2021 was 0.84 degrees C.

NOAA chose to emphasize that the annual 2021 temperature anomaly was in the top ten of its recorded years as follows:

“The year culminated as the sixth warmest year on record for the globe with a temperature that was 0.84°C (1.51°F) above the 20th century average. The years 2013–2021 all rank among the ten warmest years on record.” 

What NOAA failed to highlight was that the year-end 2021 global temperature anomaly measurement marked the continuing decline of its global temperature anomaly measurements that have now fallen for the last 6 years since peak year 2016 as shown in their graph below. These declining measurement outcomes make a complete mockery of recent climate alarmists scientifically unsupported politically contrived “climate emergency” propaganda claims.

The decline in NOAA’s global temperature anomaly measurements over the last 6 years since peak year 2016 is shown in more detail in the truncated NOAA graph below.

NOAA’s annual highest global temperature anomaly measurement is year-end 2016 which is now shown as 0.99 degrees C (second highest year is 2020 at 0.98 degrees C) compared to its year end 2021 annual anomaly measurement of 0.84 degrees C with a +/-0.15 degrees C confidence level. This year end 2021 global temperature anomaly measurement decline amounts to a 15% global temperature anomaly measurement collapse since peak year 2016.

Furthermore, the NOAA analysis clearly establishes that the monthly and annual global temperature anomaly measurement behaviors are strongly controlled by El Niño and La Nino events (red and blue highlighted portions of the NOAA graph respectively) which are naturally occurring climate phenomena and not driven by man made contributions to atmospheric CO2 levels.    

NOAA has exaggerated the importance of both monthly and annual temperature anomaly changes with as small a difference as +0.01 degrees C as a basis for climbing “hottest temperature ever” hype as was done for the July 2021temperature anomaly data even though the confidence level for this measurement is +/-0.19 degrees C as discussed in WUWT articles here and here. Additionally, and more significantly no other global temperature anomaly measurement systems including NASA GISS, UK Met Office, UAH and RSS support NOAA’s “hottest temperature ever” hyped July claims.

NOAA’s July 2021 global temperature anomaly update release originally claimed July’s global temperature anomaly as 0.93 degrees C then changed that in the August temperature anomaly update release to 0.92 degrees C but by the November temperature anomaly update had changed the July temperature anomaly once again back to 0.93 degrees C.          

NOAA makes extensive temperature anomaly measurement updates every month where large numbers of prior temperatures are changed again and again. For example, NOAA’s August 2021 temperature anomaly update compared to NOAA’s November 2021 temperature anomaly update shows that in the period between 1954 and 2021 over 250 monthly anomaly temperatures were increased always by +0.01 degrees C with about half of these upward adjustments made in the 1992 to 2021 period. 

Thus, more than 1/3rd of the monthly temperature anomaly measurements between 1992 and 2021 were adjusted upward by 0.01 degrees C just between NOAA’s August and November temperature anomaly update releases. These large numbers of constantly on-going upward adjustments result in increasing changes in reported data values with for example the highest annual global temperature anomaly measurement as reported originally for year-end 2016 increasing from 0.94 degrees C to 0.99 degrees C in the year-end 2021 report.

Additionally, these NOAA updated temperature anomaly measurement adjustments between August and November 2021 for years prior to 1954 were also adjusted but in this case always downward by -0.01 degrees C for more than 100 of the prior to 1954 monthly data values.

The justification for NOAA’s never ending upward and downward large number of adjustments that always lower the long past historical data and always increases more recent historical data is extremely perplexing and clearly suggests concerns that these changes are driven by climate alarmist politics (especially by the Biden and other Democratic Party Administrations) versus credible science.        

The global yearly annual temperature anomaly decline between year-end 2016 and year end 2021 has occurred despite continuing increases in global atmospheric CO2 levels as shown in the graph below showing CO2 atmospheric concentrations growing from 402 ppm to 417 ppm based on measurements from the Mauna Loa Observatory. Flawed and failed climate “models” would of course depict increasing global temperature anomaly outcomes from this data.

In addition to NOAA’s global temperature anomaly decline since year end 2016 all other global temperature anomaly measurement systems used by climate scientists worldwide all show declining global temperature anomaly measurements during the period from 2016 through 2021 as shown in the graphs below for surface global temperature anomaly measurement systems from NASA GISS and UK Met Office and for satellite global temperature anomaly measurement systems from UAH and RSS respectively.

Despite the usual climate alarmist grossly exaggerated hype by NOAA and NASA in their year 2021 annual reports trying to conceal the clearly obvious downward global temperature anomaly measurement trends while global atmospheric CO2 levels are continuing to climb the annual global temperature anomaly outcomes for year-end 2021 and the last six years do not support and in fact clearly dispute recent climate alarmist claims that we are in a “climate emergency” driven by man-made CO2 missions.

Actual global temperature anomaly measurements by NOAA, NASA, UK Met Office, UAH and RSS all show downward anomaly trends versus the upward climate “computer models” temperature anomaly trends with these speculative “model” trends unsupported by measured data. The failed debacle of the last COP26 climate alarmist confab seems clearly appropriate based upon these latest global temperature anomaly measurement results.

However, all these politically contrived climate alarmist driven COP cabals that commenced in the 1990s have a spectacular track record of failure as noted above.

Tom.1
January 17, 2022 6:07 am

The climate change propaganda machine is relentless. That said, six years is not a very long time to assess a change in the global climate.

John Tillman
Reply to  Tom.1
January 17, 2022 6:15 am

If CO2 be the control knob on climate, as claimed, then six years’ cooling while the supply of plant food in the air steadily increased (despite global economic crash for two of those years), then that length of time can’t be ignored.

Especially coming just a year after a 17-year pause in warming, again under climbing CO2, ended by Super El Nino of 2015-16, which peaked in February 2016.

But the 1988 CACA hypothesis was born falsified, due to 32 years of pronounced global cooling after WWII, during which CO2 steadily grew. Then came the 1977 PDO shift, followed by a slight warming trend for 20 years, ended by Super El Nino of 1997-98.

Tom.1
Reply to  John Tillman
January 17, 2022 6:37 am

If you look at the variability of global temperature anomalies, it is easy to see the short term trend means little. It is obvious that short term natural fluctuations are much greater than the expected gradual increase from greenhouse gas buildup. Saying that “CO2 is the control knob” is a statement that none of the climate modelers would agree with in a very short period of time (six years). The climate models predict somewhere between 2 deg C and 5 deg C rise in 100 years. That is only 0.02 to 0.05 deg per year. It should be obvious that natural year to year fluctuations can mask that in the short term.

Tom.1
Reply to  Tom.1
January 17, 2022 6:43 am

Being a skeptic and opposing the alarmist climate change juggernaut does not mean you have to take illogical and plainly wrongheaded positions.

John Tillman
Reply to  Tom.1
January 17, 2022 6:45 am

As noted, it’s not just the past six years of cooling. Average global T was flat for 17 years during the Pause. Earth cooled dramatically for 32 years after WWII, despite steadily rising CO2. The only slight warming cycle was from 1977-98.

The models claim a central figure of 3 degrees C warming not in 100 years, but by the end of this century, when CO2 is supposed to have doubled from AD 1850 level. Since one degree has already happened, that’s two degrees more in about 80 years.

But warming hasn’t been stready, despite rising CO2 since 1945. So it’s not the control knob. Natural variability still rules T.

Derg
Reply to  Tom.1
January 17, 2022 6:17 am

Lol…we are told that their model is solid 😉

Settled science indeed.

Carlo, Monte
January 17, 2022 6:08 am

Send in the Holy Trenders, they’re all needed PDQ.

Tom Halla
January 17, 2022 6:11 am

They look like they are about to go full Sir Cyril Burt, and just pull stats from their nether regions.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by Tom Halla
fretslider
January 17, 2022 6:23 am

HIDE THE DECLINE!!!

James Schrumpf
January 17, 2022 6:31 am

I’m as skeptical as they come, and I see a lot of very similar dips in that graph, always followed by an increase. I don’t see anything different about this one.

I think it’s wrong to focus on “average global” anything as a measure of climate. The NOAA USHCN network is advertised by them as “used to quantify national and regional-scale temperature changes in the contiguous United States (CONUS),” and “with sites selected according to their spatial coverage, record length, data completeness, and historical stability.” It shows, for example, that the June-July-August average temperatures have been flat or decreased in six of the 13 stations in Louisiana over the past 30 years.

Surely it has be significant that so many individual stations show the opposite of the “global average” trend.

Ron Long
January 17, 2022 6:32 am

Anyone with a scintilla of curiosity would wonder what the last chart, CO2 versus Climate agreements, means other than “Lets COP 27 and have a great time on an expense account!”.

Tony C
January 17, 2022 6:36 am

Interesting to see if the vast volcanic eruption last week, in the pacific, causes a deep la nina or a bit of warming….

John Tillman
Reply to  Tony C
January 17, 2022 6:49 am

It might cool parts of the Southern Hemisphere up to half a degree C. Compare with Pinatubo in the NH:

https://pubs.usgs.gov/pinatubo/self/#:~:text=Effects%20on%20climate%20were%20an,the%20Earth%20in%201992%2D93.

bob boder
January 17, 2022 6:50 am

And Arctic sea ice (admittedly a meaningless gauge) is still in the top 2 for this date in the last 18 years.

