Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Confirmed – all 5 global temperature anomaly measurement systems reject NOAA’s July 2021 “hottest month ever” hype

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
27 Comments

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

In a prior article I had already concluded that none of the 5 major global temperature anomaly measurement systems (UAH, RSS, GISS, HadCRUT5 and NOAA) agreed that July 2021 was the “hottest month ever” as falsely hyped by AP climate alarmist writer Seth Borenstein and as erroneously promoted by climate alarmist “scientists” at NOAA.

This result was particularly significant and embarrassing for NOAA since its global temperature anomaly for July 2021 was reduced in value as a part of its August temperature update posting from their prior “hottest month ever” claim which meant that the July 2021 anomaly was tied with the year 2019 anomaly and clearly not the “hottest month ever” that was so overhyped and scientifically misrepresented by NOAA and the climate alarmist media.  

Some comments on the WUWT article noted that the HadCRUT5 measurement system had not yet updated its official data record for July 2021. At the time of prior article HadCRUT5 was two months behind the other 4 global monthly temperature anomaly systems which had already reported monthly anomaly data updates for both July and August 2021.

The HadCRUT5 monthly global temperature anomaly data records for years 2020 and 2021 are shown below. 

Each of the HadCRUT5 years 2020 and 2021 data start with January then February, March etc. The 2021 bold type values reflect the latest HadCRUT5 data for July and August 2021 just released today (9/30/2021).

2020 1.069, 1.113, 1.094, 1.063, 0.908, 0.825, 0.816, 0.801, 0.867, 0.811, 1.013, 0.693 Average 0.923

2021 0.701, 0.565, 0.726, 0.760, 0.706, 0.712, 0.793, 0.796

UK Met Office HadCRUT5 updated data for the months of July and August 2021 as expected confirm that the HadCRUT5 highest monthly July anomaly occurred in 2019 at 0.857 C confirming and establishing that NOAA’s prior flawed claim that July 2021 was the “hottest month ever” was nothing but climate alarmist propaganda that is unsupported by all 5 monthly global temperature anomaly system measurements including NOAA.

I eagerly await the climate alarmist media’s articles retracting the “hottest month ever” propaganda debacle.   

27 Comments
Richard Brown
October 1, 2021 10:06 am

Rather than admit they made a mistake, it’s more likely that the data will be ‘cleaned up’ and poof! as if by magic, they will be right…..

4
Reply
Joe Wagner
October 1, 2021 10:07 am

> I eagerly await the climate alarmist media’s articles retracting the “hottest month ever” propaganda debacle.

Yeah. I don’t think I’m going to hold my breath waiting for them to admit they’re wrong…

3
Reply
Ed Reid
October 1, 2021 10:08 am

Please do not hold your breath waiting for those retractions. If they appear, you might need a magnifying glass to find/read them.

3
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Ed Reid
October 1, 2021 10:43 am

Modern press.

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
October 1, 2021 10:12 am

BTW … NOAA did the same thing with exaggerated temperature claims when they said September 2020 was the hottest ever — and then altered the data without retraction … https://www.noaa.gov/news/earth-just-had-its-hottest-september-on-record

3
Reply
TheFinalNail
Reply to  John Shewchuk
October 1, 2021 10:25 am

You’re right. They should have retracted. 2020 is in a four-way tie with 2015, 2016 and 2019 for ‘the warmest September on record’. Another way of looking at it is that the 4 warmest Septembers globally (with 2021 yet to report) all occurred in the last few years. Cold comfort (pardon pun).

-2
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  TheFinalNail
October 1, 2021 10:39 am

If your error bars are reasonable, like +/-1 degree….it’s been a tie for a couple of centuries or so.

4
Reply
mark from the midwest
Reply to  TheFinalNail
October 1, 2021 11:11 am

It’s not so much if any or all of these are hottest on record, it’s the HYPE!!!!

The reality is that nothing has changed, that’s the scientifically meaningful take-away. If NOAA’s public face was honest they would note that we’re on the warm side of the last 30 years but the trend line is much ado about nothing. Instead they present this as if it’s a runaway train

0
Reply
Old England
Reply to  TheFinalNail
October 1, 2021 11:33 am

If you look at the actual temperatures as recorded at the time – rather than the ones which have been modified by climactivists who have Reduced the recorded temperatures of the early 20th Century on multiple occasions (each time lower than their previous reduction) – you will find that recent years’ “Record Temperatures” are nothing out of the ordinary and struggle to reach, let alone surpass temperatures recorded 80 and more years ago.

No wonder they don’t like talking about anything more than 30-40 years ago.

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
October 1, 2021 10:17 am

Maybe NOAA has a new data editor on staff (Bill Nye) …comment image

4
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  John Shewchuk
October 1, 2021 11:09 am

The Con Man Guy for Hire

0
Reply
John Tillman
October 1, 2021 10:21 am

How many stations does HadCRUT use in Antarctica? South Pole, plus research sites on the coasts? Its interior was unusually cold in July. Antarctic sea ice that month was the third or fourth highest in the dedicated satellite record. August was third highest, after 2013 and 2014.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Tillman
2
Reply
n.n
October 1, 2021 10:22 am

We really should separate climate, weather, and the irregular but recurring anomalies.

0
Reply
TheFinalNail
October 1, 2021 10:34 am

… the July 2021 anomaly was tied with the year 2019 anomaly and clearly not the “hottest month ever …

NCDC’s revision did indeed tie July 2021 with July 2019. Together they place 8 of the last 10 Julys inside the top 10 warmest on record globally.

And for those who claim that NCDC deliberatly manipulate figures towards warming – how come they reduced the latest value this time? Why would they do that?

Last edited 59 minutes ago by TheFinalNail
-2
Reply
davetherealist
Reply to  TheFinalNail
October 1, 2021 11:29 am

There are more people watching their misdeeds and independent review of their claims. They can no longer lie without being called to the carpet. Unfortunately they wont fix their BS claims unless they are forced into it. The error bars also are multiple times greater than the claimed warming, and in Science that is suppose to be disclosed and eliminates such fraudulent claims in the first place. NOAA needs to report the data and STFU about the rest.

0
Reply
John Phillips
October 1, 2021 10:57 am

So the results are in, and for the surface datasets the warmest July was 

NOAA 2019/2021 tied.
NASA 2019/2021 tied.
HADCRUT 2019 – (2021 came in a whole six hundredths of a degree cooler).

Alert the media immediately..

0
Reply
paul courtney
Reply to  John Phillips
October 1, 2021 11:23 am

Mr. Phillips: Alert them so they can retract the latest “hottest evah” headlines? At the rate we’re going, we’ll soon be making jokes like, “NOAA pretends it’s the hottest ever, and we pretend that heat makes us shiver and turn blue.” Russian humor, adjusted.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 1, 2021 11:02 am

They do have anti-satellite weapons in the political arsenal. All it takes is a phone call from ……Oakland (Sierra Club).

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
October 1, 2021 11:04 am

Just one more reason not to trust what comes out of NOAA. They have a climate change agenda.

0
Reply
mark from the midwest
October 1, 2021 11:04 am

Bernie Sanders, (yes the communist Bernie Sanders), has made a big deal about the NOAA number in his various communiques about the 3.5 trillion give-away to save the planet from runaway glow-bull over heating. I’ve already sent both my state senators information that this is just B.S., but we need to make sure that the only sensible Democrats in the Senate, (WV and AZ), also get the word in sufficient numbers that they continue to see through all they hype.

http://www.manchin.senate.gov/contact-joe
http://www.sinema.senate.gov/contact-krysten

And thank you for your support

1
Reply
Bellman
October 1, 2021 11:04 am

Glad that’s cleared up. Now, does this mean NOAA’s data set is considered less reliable than all the others?

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
October 1, 2021 11:11 am

Why I don’t wonder ? 😀

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
October 1, 2021 11:12 am

Well children, as your teacher I’m soooo happy to inform you that you all won the Egg & Spoon race at this year’s School Summer Fete
Please step forward to receive your Gold Stars

The Head tells me he is looking forward to welcoming all you bright young things into 2nd Grade when school re-opens next month.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 1, 2021 11:13 am

NOAA got a call to make it hottest month from the White House in support of the team effort in Congress. It was the same type phone call that DOE got to transfer the funds to Solyndra right before they failed.

0
Reply
Vuk
October 1, 2021 11:14 am

These pronouncements on ‘unprecedented’ weather events remind me of my grandfather who always had a ready made comment: ‘I never remember it this hot … cold … dry …. wet’ whatever occasion it was. If any of us youngsters complained about the ‘extreme’ weather, he would immediately sarcastically comment ‘ yuong generation is far too soft, this is nothing compared what we had in the years long gone by’.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 1, 2021 11:18 am

They “might” correct it some years after the key votes are done in DC.

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
October 1, 2021 11:24 am

The Climate Liar’s pants-fires are certainly the “hottest ever”.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

