All 5 Global Temperature Measurement Systems Reject NOAA’s July 2021 “hottest month ever” Alarmist Hype

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

In a clear discrediting of NOAA’s and the media’s recent overhyped and flawed global temperature claim that “July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded” (with this hype promoted by NOAA climate alarmist “scientists”) updated data from all major global temperature anomaly measurement systems (including NOAA as discussed below) proves that NOAA’s claim was exaggerated, deceptive and distorted.

The 4 major global temperature measurement systems including satellite systems UAH and RSS and surface measurement systems GISS and HadCRUT revealed that NOAA was an isolated outlier in making their exaggerated claim that was so ridiculously overhyped by the climate alarmist media as clearly demonstrated by the headline and picture shown in the above article by the AP’s decades long biased climate alarmist activist Seth Borenstein.

The combined land and sea global surface temperature monthly anomaly data are available for each of the 5 major global temperature measurement systems at HadCRUT5, UAH6.LT, GISSlo, RSS TLT V4 and NOAAlo as discussed (with links) in the information provided below. 

The UAH, RSS, GISS and HadCRUT global temperature monthly anomaly measurement systems showed that the highest July occurred in years 1998, 2020, 2019 and 2019 respectively and not year 2021 as claimed by NOAA.

Furthermore, NOAA’s “July hottest month ever” claim was both exaggerated and deceptive because it was based on a trivial and miniscule 0.01 degrees C above the prior July NOAA peak monthly anomaly measurements which occurred in years 2020, 2019 and 2016.

The NOAA July 2021 global monthly temperature anomaly measurement 95% confidence level (accuracy range) is +/- 0.19 C which is nearly 20 times greater than the miniscule 0.01 degrees C temperature anomaly difference between July 2021 and July 2020, 2019, and 2016 meaning that the difference between these July temperature anomaly measurements is scientifically insignificant and unnoteworthy.

Further adding to NOAA’s and the media’s deception that the July 2021 global temperature anomaly “hottest month ever” hype is the fact that this week (9/14/21) NOAA reduced its July 2021 temperature anomaly value by 0.01 degrees C as a part of its August 2021 global temperature anomaly system update meaning that July 2021 is not the “hottest month ever” but tied with July year 2019 with years 2020 and 2016 July anomalies just 0.01 degrees C lower.

Where are the climate alarmist media headlines announcing NOAA’s embarrassing reduction in its prior reported July 2021 temperature anomaly “hottest month ever” hype and acknowledging this change in the public press?  Don’t hold your breath waiting for the NOAA and media alarmist correction announcement.           

The highest peak global monthly temperature anomaly for all 5 temperature measurement systems including the UAH, RSS, GISS, HadCRUT and NOAA measurement systems occurred over 5 years ago in year 2016 during the months of February and March.     


More significantly the media’s ignorant and misguided “July hottest month” exaggeration and deception deliberately tried to grossly distort the global monthly temperature measurement anomaly record by concealing the fact that global monthly temperature anomaly declines have been underway since peak year 2016 as clearly reflected in all 5 global temperature anomaly measurement systems data records as shown below in the UAH, RSS, HadCRUT, GISS and NOAA data records respectively.

The graph below shows the HadCRUT4 data. HadCRUT5 data has about 14% higher values. The February 2016 peak anomaly for HadCRUT5 data is 1.22 C

versus about 1.1 C for HadCRUT4.

Of course, there will be no news article blaring headlines or climate science ignorant (yet incredibly arrogant) TV broadcasters in the biased climate alarmist media acknowledging the erroneously flawed hype of the “July 2021 hottest month ever” scam that was nothing but politically motivated climate “science” alarmist propaganda consistent with the usual alarmism and media shenanigans built upon climate hype dishonesty through use of exaggeration, deception and distortion.  

The declining global monthly temperature anomaly data trends for all 5 major temperature measurement systems over the last 5+ years as shown above clearly establish that there is no climate emergency.

Additionally, the U.S. and EU who have been driving the UN IPCC climate alarmism political campaign for over 30 years have now completely lost the ability to control global energy and emissions outcomes through the IPCC’s flawed climate model contrived schemes.

In 1990 the year of the first UN IPCC climate report the world’s developed nations led by the U.S. and EU were accountable for nearly 58% of all global energy use and 55% of all global emissions. But that dominance in global energy use and emissions by the developed nations changed dramatically and completely   disappeared over the next 15-year period.   

The world’s developing nations led by China and India took command of total global energy use in 2007 (controlling more than 50% of all global energy use) after dominating total global emissions in 2003 (controlling more than 50% of global emissions).

In year 2020 the developing nations controlled 61% of all global energy use and 2/3rds of all global emissions with these nations clearly on a path to further increase these commanding percentages in the future. The developing nations have no interest in crippling their economies by kowtowing to the western nation’s flawed model driven climate alarmism political propaganda campaign with the developing nations having announced to the world that they are fully committed to increased use of coal and other fossil fuels.

In year 2020 the developing nations consumed 82% of all global coal use with China alone consuming 54% of the world’s coal. China was the only nation in the world that increased both energy use and emissions in pandemic year 2020.

The U.S. and EU have not contributed to the increasing level of global emissions over the last 15 years. In fact, these nations reduced emissions during this time period by many billions of metric tons. Yet global emissions have continued to dramatically climb ever higher by many more billions of tons driven exclusively by the increased use and unstoppable growth of fossil fuel energy by the world’s developing nations.

Assertions by U.S. and EU politicians that massively costly, horrendously onerous and bureaucratically driven reductions of emissions will “fight climate change” along with bizarre claims of supporting a “net zero” future are ludicrous, disingenuous and represent nothing less than completely fraudulent proposed schemes. 

It’s time for the developed nations to stop their scientifically incompetent, globally irrelevant, real world inept and purely politically driven flawed climate model alarmist propaganda campaign.       

Weekly_rise
September 15, 2021 6:02 am

The highest peak global monthly temperature anomaly for all 5 temperature measurement systems including the UAH, RSS, GISS, HadCRUT and NOAA measurement systems occurred over 5 years ago in year 2016 during the months of February and March.

  
NOAA reported that July 2021 was the hottest month ever because July is the hottest month of the year and it was the hottest July on record, not because the anomaly for July was the highest anomaly ever recorded.

patrick healy
Reply to  Weekly_rise
September 15, 2021 6:18 am

WHAT? Are you whitewashing?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Weekly_rise
September 15, 2021 6:22 am

You can’t read, why ever.

E. Schaffer
Reply to  Weekly_rise
September 15, 2021 6:26 am

The confusion is strong in you.

Just looking up the UAH record, we have a couple of Julys warmer than this years.

1998 +0.38
2010 +0.20
2016 +0.26
2019 +0.25
2020 +0.30
2021 +0.20

Weekly_rise
Reply to  E. Schaffer
September 15, 2021 6:27 am

I think it is obvious that the NOAA is referring to their own temperature index, here, not to UAH.

R Taylor
Reply to  Weekly_rise
September 15, 2021 6:30 am

NOAA’s index might be worth looking at if NOAA had no preconceived idea of what it should be.

B Clarke
Reply to  Weekly_rise
September 15, 2021 6:34 am

Then not only does its own temperature reading not confirm what others are saying, its allowing the media to hype up a none event, your efforts would be better spent talking to noaa and the media, let me know how you get on.

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Weekly_rise
September 15, 2021 8:08 am

UAH6 is the only Temperature data set that matches SST data closely.

LINK

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Sunsettommy
Weekly_rise
Reply to  Sunsettommy
September 15, 2021 8:16 am

I’m not sure what you’re trying to show – you need to place everything on the same baseline to compare, like this.I would hope that HadCRUT is consistent with HadSST since HadSST is the SST component of HadCRUT.

Last edited 48 seconds ago by Weekly_rise
John Phillips
Reply to  Weekly_rise
September 15, 2021 6:37 am

Yep. Larry hasn’t grasped even the basics of the topic he is writing about.

MarkW
Reply to  John Phillips
September 15, 2021 6:46 am

The irony is strong in this one.

John Phillips
Reply to  MarkW
September 15, 2021 7:04 am

Larry is also reporting HADCRUT for July 2021 before it has been released.

“New versions were published in December 2020: HadCRUT5, CRUTEM5 and HadSST4 (see papers). These are the recommended versions because of the improvements in data and processing methods over the previous versions.
They are updated every couple of months and currently have data up to June 2021

https://crudata.uea.ac.uk/cru/data/temperature/

People less kind than myself could be forgiven for concluding Larry is a bit clueless.

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  John Phillips
September 15, 2021 8:11 am

That is a very slow process they run on, all other sets have already published, why so slow John?

John Phillips
Reply to  Sunsettommy
September 15, 2021 8:18 am

Why did Larry say they had reported, when they haven’t?

Seems a more relevant question, in the context. 😉

MarkW
Reply to  Weekly_rise
September 15, 2021 6:46 am

It really is amazing how alarmists actually believe they understand the science.

As the article pointed out, only NOAA came to the conclusion that July was the hottest, the other 4 didn’t. Are you in the habit of only choosing the data set that shows what you want to see?

Beyond that, the claimed “record” was so far below the confidence level as to be completely meaningless. Only clueless trolls would try to tout a 0.01C increase as meaningful.

Last edited 1 hour ago by MarkW
John Hedinger
Reply to  MarkW
September 15, 2021 7:05 am

And, it was only a temporary “conclusion” that they then corrected downward.

John Phillips
Reply to  MarkW
September 15, 2021 7:06 am

Only clueless trolls would try to tout a 0.01C increase as meaningful.”

In the NASA data July 2021 is only 0.02C cooler than July 2019. Must both be the warmest month on record, by that logic. 😉

HotScot
Reply to  MarkW
September 15, 2021 7:07 am

0.01ºC

ROTFLMAO……..

That’s a second to second temperature variable, not a global average, quite apart from being impossible to physically measure.

Weekly_rise
Reply to  MarkW
September 15, 2021 7:15 am

I’m just pointing out an error in the article. Do you agree or disagree with the comment above? You’re taking an adversarial tone, but I don’t think I’ve said anything controversial.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Weekly_rise
September 15, 2021 8:11 am

… this week (9/14/21) NOAA reduced its July 2021 temperature anomaly value by 0.01 degrees C as a part of its August 2021 global temperature anomaly system update …

Do you have a reading comprehension problem, or is your short-term memory failing?

Tom
Reply to  Weekly_rise
September 15, 2021 8:12 am

That was a simple statement of fact which garnered 11 minuses (so far); thanks clapping monkeys.

Patrick B
September 15, 2021 6:19 am

Does anyone know how the confidence level is calculated? What sources of error are left out?

0.19 for NOAA’s measurements seems very small to me for a world wide measurement.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Patrick B
September 15, 2021 6:59 am

It is way too small, and ignores any and all instrumentation uncertainties.

Very likely it is just the standard deviation of the average of the average for July, multiplied by 2.

Captain Climate
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
September 15, 2021 7:51 am

Exactly. It’s just the standard deviation of the “sample average.” They completely ignore uncertainty. These are PhDs mind you, making a mistake that would get you flunked in High School Chemistry.

Jim Whelan
Reply to  Patrick B
September 15, 2021 7:08 am

Confidence level is usually something like the RMS deviation from the final average of all the individual measurements that went into the final average.

Graemethecat
Reply to  Patrick B
September 15, 2021 7:34 am

Only in Climate “Science” are meteorological temperatures reported to 2 decimal places.

In any case the very concept of a global temperature is absurd, as is that of a global climate.

Captain Climate
Reply to  Patrick B
September 15, 2021 7:50 am

NOAA assumes all errors are random and cancel, without evidence, like all of the other climate frauds, which is the only way to get down to ±0.19C. It’s utterly absurd to have a temperature record from the 1800s with glass thermometers and then pretend you can torture this data and end up with an averages that let you distinguish between 5th hottest and 6th hottest years which are statistically indistinguishable. It’s all fraud.

Tom Halla
September 15, 2021 6:20 am

NOAA is trustworthy—in the sense one can be assured they are playing politics with their reporting.

SxyxS
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 15, 2021 7:11 am

They have one clear objective = promote the AGW by any means,as the Allah of globalcommunism can never have enough believers.

I have predicted a bunch of new ultimate never seen before all time records already at the beginning of July though i believe in the ice age scare.
The secret of my prophecy?

The summer was supercold in many parts of the world including massive snowfalls in superhot regions.
To counterbalance reality they were forced to come up with some really scary nonsense following the 2nd commandment of communism “The bigger the gap between reality and official reality the bigger the lie must become”
As communism is nothing without fear reality needs some serious adjustments from time to time to maintain the illusion of the perfect utopia.(a reality check for reality itself)
Wether these adjustments are called Holdomor,Nazino affair(what lovely names they give their own attrocities)Lysenkoism(special scare and subjugation tactics against experts)or the destruction of the four olds in China,
is irrelevant.Relevant is the impact,be it mentally or physically.

And from now on its only getting worse and worse the closer we get to (agenda)as some radical changes will come and people won’t accept them without the necessary AGW, Covid,Terrorism- fear.

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 15, 2021 7:35 am

The NOAA shows that in America, it wasn’t even close with 26 Julys hotter than the July of this year,

LINK

fretslider
September 15, 2021 6:20 am

claim was exaggerated, deceptive and distorted

Just what the narrative driven media demand. Unbridled alarm.

“July was the world’s hottest month ever recorded, a US federal scientific and regulatory agency has reported.

The data shows that the combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 0.93C (1.68F) above the 20th Century average of 15.8C (60.4F).

It is the highest temperature since record-keeping began 142 years ago. The previous record, set in July 2016, was equalled in 2019 and 2020.

Experts believe this is due to the long-term impact of climate change.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-58208792

“July was world’s hottest month ever recorded, US scientists confirm

Confirmation of the record July heat follows the release of a landmark Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on Monday “

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/13/july-worlds-hottest-month-ever-recorded-us-scientists

So, who are these US scientists? In the end it doesn’t matter, what matters is that this fake fact followed the release of the, er, landmark Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report. Timing is everything – ask a comedian or a musician.

No media outlet will publish a correction to this, so July was still the hottest month evah.

John Phillips
Reply to  fretslider
September 15, 2021 7:24 am

No media outlet will publish a correction to this, so July was still the hottest month evah.”

What would a correction say? July 2021 is an insignificant 0.02C below July 2019 in the NASA data, HADCRUT – contrary to Larry’s ramblings – is not out yet, and the satellites measure a different quantity.

So what needs correcting?

fretslider
Reply to  John Phillips
September 15, 2021 7:43 am

What would a correction say

How about the truth?

All 5 Global Temperature Measurement Systems Reject NOAA’s July 2021 “hottest month ever” Claims
NOAA could publicly admit it…

But they won’t, because it’s about the narrative, not science, not fact.

Last edited 34 minutes ago by fretslider
fretslider
Reply to  fretslider
September 15, 2021 8:06 am

-1

Definitely over the target.

And now it’s back to 0

That’s what I call confidence.

Last edited 7 minutes ago by fretslider
ResourceGuy
September 15, 2021 6:23 am

Win one for the grifter. Biden is trying to get over the finish line with Bernie’s $3.5 T spending bonanza with borrowed money before SS and Medicare trust funds are exhausted. Climate spending is part of the trillions in the grab bag. No wonder the EU is starting to look for more security independence. I would too.

Ronald Stein
September 15, 2021 6:32 am

Hamlin obviously doesn’t understand the difference between absolute temperatures and temperature anomalies.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Ronald Stein
September 15, 2021 6:40 am

Have you ever seen a relevant absolute temperature published somewhere ?
Or isn’t it fact, that only anomalies are published and base for all publications and comparisions ?

From NOAA:

July 2021 by the numbers

Around the globe: the combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees F (0.93 of a degree C) above the 20th-century average of 60.4 degrees F (15.8 degrees C), making it the hottest July since records began 142 years ago. It was 0.02 of a degree F (0.01 of a degree C) higher than the previous record set in July 2016, which was then tied in 2019 and 2020.

https://www.noaa.gov/news/its-official-july-2021-was-earths-hottest-month-on-record

Do you see any absolute temperature your unbased critics refer to ?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
Torbjörn
Reply to  Krishna Gans
September 15, 2021 7:34 am

NOAA changes their anamoly almost every year. The anamoly for 2010 went from 0.62C (1.12F) to 0.72C (1.30F) in only ten years.
They don’t care about science and logic

mkelly
Reply to  Ronald Stein
September 15, 2021 6:58 am

Ron I need some help with this comment.

When you said “absolute temperatures” were you talking kelvin temperatures? If so should you not have said absolute temperature anomalies?

And if we are comparing anomalies as changes from an agreed number isn’t a larger anomaly higher in that number than a lower anomaly?

Can you be specific in what is incorrect?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Ronald Stein
September 15, 2021 7:05 am

a so called “Global Temperature”, that’s not measured but calculated, can’t be a absolute one, never ever.
Seems your understanding of the subject is expandable.

John Phillips
Reply to  Ronald Stein
September 15, 2021 7:28 am

Hamlin obviously doesn’t understand the difference between absolute temperatures and temperature anomalies.

And he hasn’t spotted that the Hadley July data is not published yet (check the graph above)

Apart from those glaring errors minor issues – great article!

Jo Ho
September 15, 2021 6:37 am

How do these people measure ‘global’ temperatures, from the Arctic to Antarctica and Ecuador to Brunei and all (c. 200) countries North, South, East and West of the Equator??
For me this summer (in the UK) rates as being one of the worst I can remember for a long time (and my daily (analogue) temperature and pluvio readings will surely substantiate that). That said this has not stopped the grass from getting more lush and greener for our horses nor a great crop of courgettes and (greenhouse grown) tomatoes this year! Oh well, ‘𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒖𝒅 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑎 𝑠𝑖𝑙𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔’.

Bellman
September 15, 2021 6:47 am

Agree it would have been better to say that in NOAA’s data set July 2021 was statistically tied for hottest month, but I’m not sure how 5 data sets reject this. GISSTEMP was 0.02 below 2019, another statistical tie. UAH and RSS are measuring atmospheric temperatures which behave differently under different ENSO conditions, and HadCRUT hasn’t released their data for July yet.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Bellman
September 15, 2021 7:00 am

ENSO conditions are the same for all measurements

John Phillips
Reply to  Krishna Gans
September 15, 2021 7:18 am

Actually, no. The satellites measure (indirectly) the temperature of the lower troposphere, HADCRUT and GISTEMP are surface based (2m) stations and sea surface temperatures. It is well known that the troposphere reacts more strongly to ENSO perturbations than the surface. Here’s the 1998 El Nino in the UAH and NASA data

WUWT ENSO.JPG
fretslider
Reply to  Bellman
September 15, 2021 7:40 am

“I’m not sure how 5 data sets reject this. “

Surely that’s “I’m not sure how 1 iffy data set trumps 5 other data sets”

Last edited 37 minutes ago by fretslider
John Phillips
Reply to  fretslider
September 15, 2021 8:00 am

As weekly_rise pointed out in the first comment, NOAA announced that July 2021 was the warmest month in their data.

Monthly temperatures are communicated as anomalies, that is, the result of subtracting the average for that month over a common baseline period from the measured and averaged value. This enables us to compare January temperatures with July temperatures at a location or Hawaii temperature trends with Alaska trends (say), even though the actual numerical values are very different.

NOAA announced that the July 2021 temperature was the warmest measured average value on the record (sometimes called the absolute value) – not the largest anomaly. (So Larry’s pointing out larger February and March anomalies in the past makes no sense, February is unlikely to be warmer than July).

NOAA is a surface dataset so the satellite datasets are not really comparable. HADCRUT’s July 2021 data has not been released and in the NASA data July 2021 is effectively a tie – joint warmest with July 2019.

So Bellman is right, the ‘five datasets’ do not actually reject the NOAA claim.

Last edited 16 minutes ago by John Phillips
fretslider
Reply to  John Phillips
September 15, 2021 8:13 am

Christ, you hate being wrong, don’t you. It happens to us all at some point.

Dust yourself down and chin up.

John Phillips
Reply to  fretslider
September 15, 2021 8:15 am

I’m not wrong.

Bellman
Reply to  fretslider
September 15, 2021 8:15 am

My point was that there are only 3 other data sets being used. HadCRUT is mentioned, but hasn’t been updated to July yet.

Aden
September 15, 2021 6:49 am

Where is the graph of natural change or the graph of anthropogenic change?

Actual = natural + anthropogenic.
Oh I get it, you want to claim all change is anthropogenic, and if you release the natural change people will ask why its has flat lined.

HotScot
Reply to  Aden
September 15, 2021 7:21 am

I can get even more ludicrous than NOAA.

Assuming atmospheric CO2 is the problem; judging by mankind’s contribution to the atmosphere and temperature variations since 1850, for mankind to raise global temperature by 2ºC would take some 20,000+ years, at a rate of ~0.0001°C per year.

Blame Mother Nature, it’s all her fault!

Bellman
September 15, 2021 6:51 am

It is a curious coincidence with NOAA’s data set that so many recent July’s have all had almost identical temperatures.

1  2019    0.92
2  2021    0.92
3  2016    0.91
4  2020    0.91
5  2017    0.90
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Bellman
September 15, 2021 7:01 am

“0.92” is not a temperature.

Bellman
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
September 15, 2021 8:18 am

Sorry, I should have said temperature anomaly. But as this is comparing the same calendar month, the relative differences will be the same.

DMacKenzie
September 15, 2021 6:54 am

Well, if the average has gone up a degree in a century, it sounds remarkably like someone just read the trendline as being .01 degrees higher this July than last July.….A couple of 10 year smoothings and fourier reconstruvtions can even confirm that, yes, that is how averages and trendlines work….

Carlo, Monte
September 15, 2021 7:02 am

The Klimate Kooks will be all over this one, already see two pontificating.

Jim Whelan
September 15, 2021 7:06 am

The choice of photo in “the OCR” (Orange County Register??) signals the entire article is mean to be propaganda. Why not just use an artist’s conception of hell, that probably has more relevance to the global warming scam.

Steve Case
September 15, 2021 7:14 am

NOAA and NASA change hundreds of their monthly entries all the way back to 1880 every month. This month NASA made 217 changes to their Land Ocean Temperature Index

Rah
September 15, 2021 7:38 am

No matter what it was a lie. All one needs to do is plot the USHCN temperature data, as Tony Heller has to see that.

Captain Climate
September 15, 2021 7:38 am

Here is the lunatic that wrote that press release. Send him a note and CC your senator.
john.jones-bateman
john.jones-bateman@noaa.gov

Sunsettommy
Editor
September 15, 2021 7:41 am

It is called propaganda when they use single weather events or a month long temperature data to push their climate misinformation agenda.

Warmist/alarmists used to say 30 years is the minimum time frame now it is down to a single day weather event as part of the climate emergency propaganda drive.

They lie and distort the reality because they have a climate emergency ideology to sell.

Gregory Woods
September 15, 2021 7:57 am

It’s time for the developed nations to stop their scientifically incompetent, globally irrelevant, real world inept and purely politically driven flawed climate model alarmist propaganda campaign. 

I’m not holding my breath…

John
September 15, 2021 8:01 am

Wrong number?
“<i> The UAH, RSS, GISS and HadCRUT global temperature monthly anomaly measurement systems showed that the highest July occurred in years 1998, 2020, 2019 and 2019 respectively and not year 2021 as claimed by NOAA.</i>”

Should the 2nd ‘2019’ be 2016?

Joao Martins
September 15, 2021 8:16 am

Facts not obeying to models???

Urgent to dismiss those facts and appoint new ones!

