Stacking Up Volcanoes

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
As readers of my posts know, I’ve held for many years that there are a variety of emergent phenomena that regulate the earth’s temperature. See my posts The Thermostat Hypothesis and Emergent Climate Phenomena for an overview of my hypothesis.
One of the predictions derivable from my hypothesis is that the earth should be relatively insensitive to small changes in forcing. According to my hypothesis, if the total energy entering the system changes in such a manner that the global temperatures start to drop, inter alia the system responds through changes in the time and strength of the daily emergence of the tropical cumulus field and the associated thunderstorms. This allows more sunlight to enter the system and decreases the thunderstorm-caused surface heat losses, balancing out the energy lost elsewhere and maintaining the temperature.
In this regard, I got to thinking about the Berkeley Earth Land Temperature dataset. It is the longest observational global temperature dataset, stretching back to 1750. This gives me the opportunity to test my hypothesis against the volcanic eruptions that have occurred since 1750.
Now, the general belief is that volcanic eruptions cool the globe … but me, I don’t believe much of anything until I run the numbers myself. And I’ve run the numbers on the eruptions a number of times. I list my previous posts on the subject in the endnotes. But I’ve never looked at the Berkeley Earth record, so let me do that. Remember, if my hypothesis is correct, the volcanic eruptions should not cause a noticeable drop in the temperature.
Let me start with the Berkeley Earth land temperatures. Here is that dataset, along with a Gaussian average to show the underlying variations.
Figure 1. Berkeley Earth global average land temperature (gray lines) and 10-month full width at half maximum (FWHM) Gaussian average (black line). Vertical lines show the 24 largest eruptions, those with a Volcanic Eruptive Index (VEI) of 5 or above. Heavy dark lines show the six largest eruptions, those with a VEI of 6 or 7.
Now, to get the average response to an eruption, what we need to do is to “stack” the eruptions. This means that for each eruption, we look at say the three years before and the three years after the eruption. We stack up this data and average it to find out the average change from before the eruptions to after the eruptions. Figure 2 shows that result for the 24 largest eruptions since 1750. I’ve used the Gaussian average shown in Figure 1 to reduce the amount of noise in the data.
Figure 2. Stacked 24 largest eruptions since 1750. The black and yellow line shows the average of all 24 eruptions. All values are 10-month FWHM Gaussian averages.
As you can see, the prediction from my hypothesis is completely verified. On average there is no global temperature response to the 24 largest eruptions.
But wait, I hear you thinking, maybe it’s only the biggest ones that cause such a response. So I looked at the six largest eruptions shown in Figure 1 above, those with a volcanic explosivity index (VEI) of 6 or larger. Figure 3 shows that result.
Figure 3. Stacked 6 largest eruptions since 1750. The black and yellow line shows the average of all 6 eruptions. The blue line shows the only VEI 7 eruption in the group, Tambora in 1815.
Once again, the prediction from my hypothesis is confirmed. Even the largest six eruptions since 1750 do not result in any measurable global cooling.
The largest eruption, the VEI 7 eruption of Tambora in 1815 (blue line) is widely believed to be responsible for something called a “year without a summer” … but there is little sign of that in the Berkeley Earth dataset. It was just as cold thirty months or so before the Tambora eruption as it was after the eruption. I discussed this in a post called Missing the Missing Summer.
Conclusions?
Well, I’d say that this is very strong evidence that the global temperature is not at the mercy of changes in forcing as is generally believed. Volcanic eruptions clearly and measurably reduce the incoming sunlight due to volcanic aerosols both reflecting and absorbing solar energy.
However, this does not cause a corresponding reduction in global average temperature. Instead, the climate system responds to reductions in forcing from eruptions by increasing the amount of energy entering the system, as well as by reducing the heat loss from the surface, in order to stabilize and maintain the surface temperature within a fairly narrow range (e.g. ± 0.3°C over the 20th century).
It’s a foggy morning here on the California coast. Two days ago it was blazing hot both here and in the California Central Valley, 108°F (42°C) in Sacramento. When that happens, the hot air rises, drawing the “marine layer” of cool air in off of the Pacific and causing today’s cool foggy weather at our house … the system responds to moderate the changes.
Best of sunshine, fog, weather, and climate to everyone,
w.
NOTE 1: When you comment quote the exact words you are referring to, so we can all understand your precise subject.
NOTE 2: Data Sources. The Berkeley Earth data is here. The volcanic eruption data is from the Smithsonian. Enjoy.
NOTE 3: Some of my previous posts on volcanoes:
Volcanoes: Active, Inactive, and Retroactive 2013-05-22
Anthony put up a post titled “Why the new Otto et al climate sensitivity paper is important – it’s a sea change for some IPCC authors” The paper in question is “Energy budget constraints on climate response” (free registration required), supplementary online information (SOI) here, by Otto et alia, sixteen…
The Eruption Over the IPCC AR5 2013-09-22
In the leaked version of the upcoming United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UN IPCC) Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) Chapter 1, we find the following claims regarding volcanoes. The forcing from stratospheric volcanic aerosols can have a large impact on the climate for some years after volcanic eruptions. Several…
Overshoot and Undershoot 2010-11-29
Today I thought I’d discuss my research into what is put forward as one of the key pieces of evidence that GCMs (global climate models) are able to accurately reproduce the climate. This is the claim that the GCMs are able to reproduce the effects of volcanoes on the climate.…
Eruptions and Ocean Heat Content 2014-04-06
I was out trolling for science the other day at the AGW Observer site. It’s a great place, they list lots and lots of science including the good, the bad, and the ugly, like for example all the references from the UN IPCC AR5. The beauty part is that the…
Prediction is hard, especially of the future. 2010-12-29
[UPDATE]: I have added a discussion of the size of the model error at the end of this post. Over at Judith Curry’s climate blog, the NASA climate scientist Dr. Andrew Lacis has been providing some comments. He was asked: Please provide 5- 10 recent ‘proof points’ which you would…
Volcanoes Erupt Again 2014-02-24
I see that Susan Solomon and her climate police have rounded up the usual suspects, which in this case are volcanic eruptions, in their desperation to explain the so-called “pause” in global warming that’s stretching towards two decades now. Their problem is that for a long while the climate alarmists…
Volcanic Disruptions 2012-03-16
The claim is often made that volcanoes support the theory that forcing rules temperature. The aerosols from the eruptions are injected into the stratosphere. This reflects additional sunlight, and cuts the amount of sunshine that strikes the surface. As a result of this reduction in forcing, the biggest volcanic eruptions…
Dronning Maud Meets the Little Ice Age 2012-04-13
I have to learn to keep my blood pressure down … this new paper, “Abrupt onset of the Little Ice Age triggered by volcanism and sustained by sea-ice/ocean feedbacks“, hereinafter M2012, has me shaking my head. It has gotten favorable reports in the scientific blogs … I don’t see it at…
New Data, Old Claims About Volcanoes 2012-07-30
Richard Muller and the good folks over at the Berkeley Earth Surface Temperature (BEST) project have released their temperature analysis back to 1750, and are making their usual unsupportable claims. I don’t mean his risible statements that the temperature changes are due to CO2 because the curves look alike—that joke has…
Volcanic Corroboration 2012-09-10
Back in 2010, I wrote a post called “Prediction is hard, especially of the future“. It turned out to be the first of a series of posts that I ended up writing on the inability of climate models to successfully replicate the effects of volcanoes. It was an investigation occasioned…
Volcanoes and Drought In Asia 2014-08-09
There’s a recent study in AGU Atmospheres entitled “Proxy evidence for China’s monsoon precipitation response to volcanic aerosols over the past seven centuries”, by Zhou et al, paywalled here. The study was highlighted by Anthony here. It makes the claim that volcanic eruptions cause droughts in China. Is this possible?…
OK.
But maybe it’s the volcanoes that are under the Gulf stream winds that have an impact?
The volcanoes on the equator will not spread the dust so far.
For the same SO2 output it is indeed true that high latitude eruptions have a disproportionate effect.
https://phys.org/news/2017-11-high-latitude-volcanic-eruptions-global-impact.html
However tropical eruptions can affect the ENSO:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171003111101.htm
I did expect a notable cooling effect, but by that database, there was no clear effect.
You may have a typo I think April 1815 was the date
https://www.britannica.com/place/Mount-Tambora
michael
Thanks. I was wondering about that. The “year without a Summer” was in fact 1816. I remember this because of the curious fact that the last Frost Fair on the frozen Thames was held in 1814. A year before Tambora. Two years before the YWAS. It’s all a bit odd.
I’ve read that it is the amount of aerosols entering the stratosphere that makes the biggest difference.
Now the size of the eruption may be related to the amount of aerosols entering the stratosphere, but I doubt it’s a perfect relationship.
Doesn’t the height of the stratosphere increase as you get closer to the equator?
Also, the geology of the individual volcano will influence what it tosses into the air.
There may also be a hemispherical affect, such that northern hemisphere volcanoes impact norther hemisphere temperatures more than southern hemisphere temperatures
Surely, among the 24 most powerful volcanoes there must be a reasonable number that ejected SO2 into the stratosphere … but if they had an effect, it would surely have shown up in the averages. Heck, even the average of the six biggest ones doesn’t show any effect on global temperatures.
w.
“Surely” is not a scientific statement.
Science means finding all the possible confounding factors and proving that none of them matter.
You could look up estimates of SO2 releases from volcanic eruptions.
It is not all volcanos that is where the mistake is. In order for volcanos to have a climatic effect they have to be major explosive eruptions with tons of SO2.
Those are the ones that have had and will have a climatic impact and correlate to very low prolonged solar minimum periods of time.
You seem to be missing the two VEI 6 eruptions in Iceland in 1783-84. A “volcanic winter” is blamed on SO2 from Laki and Grímsvötn.
It appears that these are your other instances:
The 1808 ice core event: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1808/1809_mystery_eruption
Krakatoa, Indonesia, 1883.
Santa Maria, Guatemala, 1902.
Novarupta, AK, 1912.
Pinatubo, PI, 1991.
Clusters of VEI 5s can add large amounts of SO2 to the air in a short time.
Where the eruptions occur also affects their effects on temperature and other weather phenomena.
I’ve already said that BEST isn’t fit for purpose, but there does seem to be a pronounced cooling around the time of the Icelandic eruptions.
http://volcano.oregonstate.edu/laki-iceland-1783
It is estimated that 80 Mt of sulfuric acid aerosol was released by the eruption (4 times more than El Chichon and 80 times more than Mount St. Helens).
http://volcano.oregonstate.edu/oldroot/education/gases/pics/gas2.jpg
The climatic effects of the Laki eruption are impressive. In the eastern United States, the winter average temperature was 4.8 degrees C below the 225 year average. The estimate for the temperature decrease of the entire Northern Hemisphere is about 1 degree C. The top graph shows change in acidity in micro equivalents H+ per kg in the Greenland icecap. The bottom graph represents the winter temperature records in the eastern United States. From Sigurdsson (1982).
The Laki eruption illustrates that low energy, large volume, long duration basaltic eruptions can have climatic impacts greater than large volume explosive silica-rich eruptions. The sulfur contents of basaltic magmas are 10-100 times higher than silica-rich magmas (Palais and Sigurdsson, 1989)
Thanks, Felix. I’ve used the eruptions in the Smithsonian Eruption Database. It does not list any VEI 5 or above eruptions during that time. It lists Grimsvötn, but only as a VEI 4.
w.
Dunno how the SED calculates these things, but Laki was indubitably a VEI 6. Its 14 cubic kilometers of lava alone was in the ranges of Novarupta and Pinatubo’s total products, possibly larger.
As a basalt flow eruption, it also released a lot of SO2, which is the meteorologically active ingredient. With simultaneous Grimsvoten, they pumped out huge amounts of gas, so are a critical test of your hypothesis.
I don’t know how on Earth the SED could have missed the most important and famous eruption of the 18th century. It’s also at high latitude.
https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/vhp/gas_climate.html
“The large 1783-1784 Laki fissure eruption in Iceland released a staggering amount more sulfur dioxide than Pinatubo (approximately 120-million ton vs. 20). Although the two eruptions were significantly different in length and style, the added atmospheric SO2 caused regional cooling of Europe and North America by similar amounts for similar periods of time.”
Farmers in North America took note of the effects of Pinatubo.
One last comment which is volcanos definitely impact the climate and the thermostat climatic hypothesis does not exist.
Ok, Willis.
You are absolutely right in general terms but it is not just a matter of the tropical response above water surfaces as described in your thunderstorm hypothesis.
As I have told you multiple times in multiple threads the only way to keep the gases of the atmosphere suspended off the surface indefinitely is to maintain hydrostatic equilibrium within the atmosphere whatever destabilising influences such as volcanic activity (or changes in greenhouse gases) throw at it.
To maintain hydrostatic equilibrium requires energy and that energy is derived from conduction plus convection and not radiative gases at all.
It is implicit in your rather limited thunderstorm hypothesis that convective changes neutralise radiative imbalances and that is a long accepted basic scientific principle.
Convection is a result of uneven surface heating plus consequent density differentials in the horizontal plane around a sphere lit by a point source of irradiation such as a sun.
The truth is that the only scenario that fits your observations and your thunderstorm hypothesis is that the surface temperature enhancement above the purely radiative S-B expectation is due to conduction and convection and NOT radiative capability within the atmosphere.
Please read this carefully:
https://tallbloke.wordpress.com/2017/06/15/stephen-wilde-how-conduction-and-convection-cause-a-greenhouse-effect-arising-from-atmospheric-mass/
and explain to me how you think (if that be the case) my proposition is not simply a more comprehensive explanation of your observations than anything else you or anyone else has yet come up with.
What does Figure 2 look like without the Gaussian averages?
Incomprehensible … a pile of spaghetti.
w.
You are now not far of agreeing with me that a little bit more CO2 cannot cause any warming?
I’ve said for years that the global temperature is not affected by small changes in forcing from ANY source …
w.
It is a pretense to use Berkeley Earth or any other surface temperature record before, say, the end of WWI with any level of confidence for anything — no less testing a hypothesis about a self-regulating Earth climate system (which, I think, is correct in many, but not all, ways).
If BEST is to be believed, it is quite possible that the last 100 years of the Little Ice Age was warmer than temperatures since 2000. With that much uncertainty, looking for tiny changes due to volcanic activity in the 18th and 19th Centuries, or even the early 20th Century, is hard to support.
BEST is not fit for any purpose, but to show how corrupt is “climate science”.
“BEST is not fit for any purpose”….sorta like believing the gas mileage on the manf’s sticker
You said ‘tiny changes’. I thin you have proven Willis correct. We are told that volcanoes can create a year without summer, but in fact they can only produce ‘tiny changes’.
Clouds are still king or queen if you like.
Willis you often mention that cloudy nights in deserts are warmer than cloudless nights. How many clouds does a desert ever get if it hardly ever rains? I realize that the air is rarely ever close to being saturated, but does a desert get the same amount of clouds as a non desert?
Not raining much and not having many clouds are not the same thing.
It can be cloudy every day, yet never rain, and still be a desert.
Many deserts are dry most of the year yet still have seasonal rains.
The Atacama Desert, driest place on Earth, is often cloudy, or just off shore, thanks to the cold Humboldt Current.
Where I live is dry, but not a desert. The difference in night time T is notable between cloudless and cloudy nights.
This doesn’t answer your question, but we see a lot of Virga
We are on the east slope of the Cascade Range in central Washington State. We get about 9 inches of precipitation annually; there is less to our south and east.
I’m wast of you, around Pullman.
West. Didn’t edit in time.
“Because of atmospheric circulation patterns, eruptions in the tropics can have an effect on the climate in both hemispheres while eruptions at mid or high latitudes only have impact the hemisphere they are within.”
https://scied.ucar.edu/shortcontent/how-volcanoes-influence-climate
The only thing that this study demonstrates is that volcanic sulfate effect on temperature cannot be found in BEST, not that it doesn’t have an effect on temperature. And as Salvatore has pointed above, VEI is not the way to go, as there is no relation between VEI and sulfate.
“While the 1963 Agung (Indonesia) and 1982 El Chichón (Mexico) eruptions, both VEI 5, had measurable climatic impacts, the 1980 Mount St. Helens (Washington, USA) eruption, also VEI 5, did not (Lipman and Mullineaux, 1981; Robock, 1981), because it injected very little sulfur into the stratosphere, and did not create a sulfate aerosol cloud. Without explicit information about sulfate, the VEI is an imperfect proxy for climate effect.”
An imperfect proxy on an imperfect dataset. Difficult to draw any conclusion. And then the effect on temperature of volcanic stratospheric sulfate is a well studied phenomenon, well measured after El Chichón and Pinatubo.
True, as I note above, Laki in 1783 released massive amounts of SO2 and flood basalt, but relatively little tephra (although still a lot), so it’s rated only a VEI 6, based upon volume of ejecta. It also lasted for six months.