Ipsos Mori Poll: UK People Reject Expensive Climate Action

h/t JoNova; According to Ipsos Mori, 83% of the British people want drastic climate action, but support “drops off rapidly” when people are asked to make personal sacrifices.

Climate change: UK public more worried than ever about global warming, but still doesn’t want to pay to fix it

Ipso Mori survey finds that people have become noticeably more concerned in the past year after a string of extreme weather events

By Tom Bawden

January 2, 2022

The UK public is considerably more concerned by climate change than it was even a year ago, following a string of wildfires, storms and other extreme events around the world this year, a new survey shows.

The survey also finds that while people are in favour of drastic measures to help the country become net zero by 2050 in theory – when they realise the cost and potential inconvenience it could give them personally support drops off rapidly.

But a followup question asking them to consider making personal sacrifices, such as not being able to take a flight or missing out on a favourite food because it was wrapped in single-use plastic, found only one measure had majority support – charging more for environmentally-damaging products and services.

Professor Lorraine Whitmarsh, of Bath University and a director of CAST, added: “This provides further evidence that the UK public want urgent action on climate change, but may not yet be fully aware of the implications for individuals of doing so.”

