Ipsos Mori Poll: UK People Reject Expensive Climate Action

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; According to Ipsos Mori, 83% of the British people want drastic climate action, but support “drops off rapidly” when people are asked to make personal sacrifices.

Climate change: UK public more worried than ever about global warming, but still doesn’t want to pay to fix it

Ipso Mori survey finds that people have become noticeably more concerned in the past year after a string of extreme weather events

By Tom Bawden
Science & Environment CorrespondentJanuary 2, 2022 3:06 pm(Updated 3:22 pm)

The UK public is considerably more concerned by climate change than it was even a year ago, following a string of wildfires, storms and other extreme events around the world this year, a new survey shows.

The survey also finds that while people are in favour of drastic measures to help the country become net zero by 2050 in theory – when they realise the cost and potential inconvenience it could give them personally support drops off rapidly.

But a followup question asking them to consider making personal sacrifices, such as not being able to take a flight or missing out on a favourite food because it was wrapped in single-use plastic, found only one measure had majority support – charging more for environmentally-damaging products and services.

Professor Lorraine Whitmarsh, of Bath University and a director of CAST, added: “This provides further evidence that the UK public want urgent action on climate change, but may not yet be fully aware of the implications for individuals of doing so.”

Read more: https://inews.co.uk/news/environment/climate-change-uk-public-more-worried-global-warming-pay-fix-1361102

The survey was conducted by Ipsos Mori & C.A.S.T. last October.

I believe the core reason why support drops off when personal sacrifices are demand is not lack of awareness. The problem is people in Britain have been bombarded with falsehoods about the cost of climate action.

How many dodgy claims have you seen or heard, about how cheap wind and solar energy is, compared to fossil fuel? About how embracing 100% renewables will reduce your energy bill?

In addition, meaningless coercive rituals like sorting trash into different bins may have created an impression in people’s minds that they are already doing their bit.

When the true cost of renewables begins to bite, and Britain has only had a taste of this so far, British politicians are going to have a lot of explaining to do.

Brad-DXT
January 2, 2022 10:11 pm

Of course people want clean energy at no cost. Who doesn’t? The problem is that they are told a myriad of stories about how it can be done that have no basis in reality.

Pat from kerbob
January 2, 2022 10:32 pm

Everybody reacts badly to being lied to

Climate believer
January 2, 2022 11:06 pm

These polls are about as useful as a chocolat teapot.

Brian Andrews
Reply to  Climate believer
January 2, 2022 11:17 pm

Why? Maybe because they didn’t give the result you wanted?

John V. Wright
January 2, 2022 11:12 pm

Eric, I live in Britain and fly the flag for WUWT and true climate science. The sad fact is that the poll reflects the level of information, propaganda and awareness of climate science among the population.
The reason is simple – the BBC. It is still the main source of news and current affairs for most people and it saturates the airwaves with a constant diet of lies and scaremongering about human-caused climate change.
As readers of this excellent website know, the BBC held a ‘secret seminar’ in 2006 inviting a list of Marxist, eco-loony organisations to advise it on what was then called Global Warming. At that seminar, the BBC decided that it would not report on the issue in a balanced manner – an astonishing decision for a major broadcasting organisation that once prided itself on its impartiality.
As a result, the British public has never heard of Richard Lindzen, Willie Soon, Roy Happer etc.. When I explain that some of the world’s leading physicists say that AGW is at best a misreading of the science and at worst a globalist hoax they blink uncomprehendingly. They are told every day that science has proved without doubt that CO2 is the control knob for climate change. Even in its fictional output, its dramas, and its documentaries this line is pushed – relentlessly.
The simple fact is: the BBC is an institutionally socialist organisation which controls the news agenda in Britain. Its output is virtually data-free, of course – it is all about BELIEF and its views are imparted solemnly by its charlatan stars who are listened to and respected by viewers and listeners. Even my (intelligent) friends buy into and will not enter into conversation with me, particularly those where actual data is concerned. One of them actually said to me “It’s not worth debating this issue with you John because you know too much”.
The BBC has corruptly presented false information about what it now calls climate change (we all know why) and deliberately prevented balancing scientific discussion from being aired. It is a globalist, left-wing, controlling organisation and it uses its dominant ‘trusted’ position as the nation’s broadcaster to spread lies and misinformation about global warming into every age group and social strata in British society. That is what this poll reflects.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  John V. Wright
January 2, 2022 11:16 pm

I get what an up hill struggle it is John, I lived in the UK for a while, and experienced first hand the utter dominance of the BBC. Having said that, in the age of the internet it is hard to hide things completely. When the pain becomes unendurable, people will start looking for answers.

Phillip Bratby
Reply to  John V. Wright
January 2, 2022 11:25 pm

Whenever a BBC “climate change” reporter (liar) retires (for example Harrabin, who initiated the ‘secret seminar’), several more are recruited to carry on with the lies and propaganda. Rowlatt is the latest liar to join the likes of Shukman and MacGrath. Fortunately the number of people who listen to, or watch the BBC is dwindling, but it still has a lot of influence over the politicians and bureaucrats.

