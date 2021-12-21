extreme weather Weather

How Pressure Systems Control The Climate Part 1 – Decline In Extreme Weather

26 mins ago
Guest Blogger
No Comments

.

Jim Steele

The most destructive storms are convective storms like hurricanes , tornadoes, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. This video examines where the greatest convective energy is located and why scientists are finding a decrease in extreme weather, evidence that contradicts the climate crisis narratives.

A transcript of video is available at

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2021/12/how-pressure-systems-control-climate.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

4.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Drought extreme weather flooding Weather

California’s Wild Weather, Wet or Dry, is Nothing New

1 week ago
Anthony Watts
Weather

CBC Understands the Difference Between Weather and Climate, Other Canadian News Outlets Don’t

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Weather

Alaska Suffering Through Some Intense Cold And There Is No Relief Coming Anytime Soon

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Emissions extreme weather

Dr Roger Pielke, Jr -What does IPCC AR6 say on Scenarios and Extreme Weather?

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

extreme weather Weather

How Pressure Systems Control The Climate Part 1 – Decline In Extreme Weather

26 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Power When You Need It? Not With Wind

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Energy and Environmental Review: December 20, 2021

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Atmospheric physics

Air bubbles in Antarctic ice point to cause of oxygen decline

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: