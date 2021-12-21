Climate Politics

Russia Is Right, There Is No Connection Between Climate, National Security, and the United Nations’ Mission

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From ClimateREALISM

By H. Sterling Burnett -December 16, 2021

Russia recently vetoed the U.N. Security Council Resolution aimed at labeling climate change a threat to international peace and security. They were right to block the United Nations’ efforts to expand its mission.

As described in an Associated Press (AP) story, titled “Russia vetoes UN resolution linking climate change, security,” the resolution would have made fighting climate change central to the U.N.s’ core and delegated mission to maintain international peace and security, develop friendly relations among nations, achieve international cooperation. Russia was joined in torpedoing this effort by India, which also voted no, and China, which, although abstaining spoke, out against the resolution.

“Spearheaded by Ireland and Niger, the proposal called for ‘incorporating information on the security implications of climate change’ into the council’s strategies for managing conflicts and into peacekeeping operations and political missions, at least sometimes,” writes the AP. “The measure also asked the U.N. secretary-general to make climate-related security risks ‘a central component’ of conflict prevention efforts and to report on how to address those risks in specific hotspots.”

Russia, India, and China were right to reject the climate/conflict resolution. There is no evidence climate change is causing or exacerbating armed global conflicts, nor, as shown on Climate Realism, herehere, and here, for example, is it not causing mass migration which, in some regions has resulted in or from conflict. Also, as explored herehere, and here, for example, there is no evidence climate change is hampering military preparedness in the United States or elsewhere in the world.

According to the AP’s report, China’s, India’s, and Russia’s U.N. envoys expressed concern that “adding climate change to the Security Council’s purview would only deepen global divisions.”

The AP reports, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the proposed resolution would turn “‘a scientific and economic issue into a politicized question,’ divert the council’s attention from … ‘genuine’ sources of conflict in various places and give the council a pretext to intervene in virtually any country on the planet. ‘This approach would be a ticking time bomb,’” said Nebenzia.

China’s Ambassador Zhang Jun agreed, saying, “What the Security Council needs to do is not a political show.”

China’s and Russia’s geo-political moves are often objectionable. But their action to prevent the U.N. from treating global warming as an international security issue and a threat to peace, was justified. There are many sources of conflict within and between nations. There is no evidence climate change one of them. The U.N. has more than enough on its plate in its attempts to reduce conflict and secure peace around the world without going off on an unjustified tangent and adding climate change as a central concern.

H. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D. is managing editor of Environment & Climate News and a research fellow for environment and energy policy at The Heartland Institute. Burnett worked at the National Center for Policy Analysis for 18 years, most recently as a senior fellow in charge of NCPA’s environmental policy program. He has held various positions in professional and public policy organizations, including serving as a member of the Environment and Natural Resources Task Force in the Texas Comptroller’s e-Texas commission.

Tom Halla
December 21, 2021 2:07 pm

The Chinese and the Russians did not join with the climate change religion.

Willem Post
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 21, 2021 2:52 pm

And India

Doug Danhoff
December 21, 2021 2:09 pm

One of the very few positives about a totalitarian system is that most humbug ideas that don’t show a profit to the state are not allowed, and of course there is less need for the dominate reasons a democracy allows it , the increased control over the people. This is not necessary since it already is present in Russia.

otsar
Reply to  Doug Danhoff
December 21, 2021 2:17 pm

I beg to differ. There is a solid money harvesting connection.

otsar
Reply to  otsar
December 21, 2021 2:21 pm

Sorry. I meant to attach to the top.

Thomas Gasloli
December 21, 2021 2:40 pm

“What the Security Council needs to do is not a political show”

Seriously! Everything the UN does is a political show.
Seriously! When can we stop pretending the UN is anything other than useless political theatre and that the majority of its members are corrupt, thug governments.

chickenhawk
December 21, 2021 2:43 pm

a closely related factoid
do a search for republicans and putin
perhaps a portion of the demo platform
is connecting those two together

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  chickenhawk
December 21, 2021 2:57 pm

Quiet, folks. I think it’s trying to communicate….

chickenhawk
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 21, 2021 3:08 pm

crazy, innit?

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  chickenhawk
December 21, 2021 3:20 pm

Nah, it’s just a bot, sorry.

chickenhawk
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 21, 2021 3:32 pm

not sure if you’re serious
but I’ll restate for the record
if you did indeed do the search I did,
you would see the extensive results confirming what I said.

If you didn’t do the search, perhaps it seem foreign to you.

perhaps my shorthand is too cryptic.

Let’s write the headline, shall we?

“”Deniers join the ranks of other leading R’s in praising Putin””

just saying, everything has a political edge these days.

MarkW
Reply to  chickenhawk
December 21, 2021 3:46 pm

Praising Putin for killing this idiocy in the UN does not mean Republicans praise Putin for everything he does.
No matter how much you want to believe it.

Ron Long
December 21, 2021 2:50 pm

Climate is not an international security threat? How come the Russian Communists can figure this out and the CNN Communists cannot? What? CNN Communists are more corrupt than the Russian variety?

gringojay
Reply to  Ron Long
December 21, 2021 3:25 pm

Let’s be precise on WUWT – Russia is not communist.

Devils Tower
Reply to  Ron Long
December 21, 2021 3:32 pm

In the US it is all about:

1. Source of gov funding for: NASA, NOAA, and on and on..

2. Green subsidies: running a business on the taxpayers dime. A lot easier than having a real business.

3. Politics, use it to go after your enemies with lies.

4. Politics/economics, use it to punish and marginalize those who don’t vote for you.

5. Control, control, control…. anyway possible. Keep the powers to be in charge.

6. Keep the acidemia gravy train rolling.

