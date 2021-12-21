Intermittent Wind and Solar

Power When You Need It? Not With Wind

15 mins ago
Guest Blogger
2 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

If this is the standard of research into the reliability of wind power, then heaven help us all:

Nobody is seriously saying that the wind will stop blowing completely around the UK, as they imply. This is just a red herring.

The real issue is that there are long periods, days and even weeks, when wind power is generating at extremely low levels.

It can also be extremely variable on an hour to hour basis, as the summary of the last 48 hours shows below:

https://www.bmreports.com/bmrs/?q=eds/main

Using the data from GB National Grid Status, so far this year, wind power has been producing at less than 2 GW for 22% of the time. 2 GW works out at about a capacity factor of 10%, which I am sure most normal people would regard as pretty worthless.

It has even been running at below 1 GW for 9% of the year. Average output is over 5 GW.

It is true that low winds tend to be more common in summer, when demand is low. But they can still occur in winter. Between 27th Feb and 4th March, wind power never reached 2.5 GW for 112 hours straight. During this period it was below 2 GW for 99 hours, and averaged just 1.1 GW overall.

http://gridwatch.templar.co.uk/

It does not matter how much wind capacity you have. Nought percent of anything is still nothing.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
December 21, 2021 6:04 am

We in Texas discovered what happens with still air and freezing rain.

0
Reply
richard
December 21, 2021 6:11 am

What is, Germany, going to do without coal- https://app.electricitymap.org/zone/DE

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Intermittent Wind and Solar

No Wind Friday

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Germany’s New Government Plans To Use 10% Of Country’s Land Area For Wind Turbines

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Coal Intermittent Wind and Solar

Weather Lulls: Germany Forced To Burn 20% More Coal, The Very Energy Source That’s To Be Phased Out

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar Oil and Gas

African Energy Chamber: Fossil Fuels, Please

1 month ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Intermittent Wind and Solar

Power When You Need It? Not With Wind

15 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Energy and Environmental Review: December 20, 2021

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Atmospheric physics

Air bubbles in Antarctic ice point to cause of oxygen decline

8 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics Opinion

Claim: Senator Joe Manchin Fundamentally Misunderstands Climate Economics

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: