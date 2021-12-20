Claim: Senator Joe Manchin Fundamentally Misunderstands Climate Economics

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Did Manchin’s concern about the Texas Blackouts just save the USA from Build Back Better? Washington based reporter Tim McDonnell wants you to understand why a deluge of government cash would have made everything better.

I think the fundamental problem is many of the people promoting these gigantic government schemes have never tried to run their own business.

There are many more ways for things to go wrong than right. Anyone who runs a business knows every expenditure needs careful consideration. If I upgrade my laptop, will I be able to pay my kid’s school fees? Do I really need the upgrade now? Will the upgrade improve my productivity enough to justify the cost?

People who have never attempted to run a business and deal with these kinds of issues mostly don’t have this consciousness of risk. There are some exceptions, but for most people who have worked for someone else all their lives, money comes in predictable packets at set intervals. The laptop upgrade comes as a matter of course due to company policy. Government money comes from banks or printing presses. There is never any problem paying school fees from predictable wage income streams, unless you (gulp) lose your job.

If income is predictable and safe, what downside can there be, to the government gambling trillions of dollars on technologies which do not exist?

Senator Joe Manchin ran multiple businesses before he committed to full time to politics. He gets it, in a way many of his colleagues very obviously do not.

I have no problem with the government spending a few billion every year on research. Fundamental research into communication network resilience which nobody imagined would have commercial value led to the USA dominating the internet age. All the spinoffs from the space race, too many to count. People who want to commit their lives to understanding the universe, there is plenty of evidence the benefit of giving them a little support outweighs the cost many times over.

But that is where the government expenditure should stop. If the technology which scientists discover is not self sustaining, in the sense that businesses clamouring for access can go off and make a pile of money without further government help, in most cases no amount of government cash or market distorting rules will create an economic benefit for taxpayers.

