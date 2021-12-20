Climate Economics Opinion

Claim: Senator Joe Manchin Fundamentally Misunderstands Climate Economics

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Did Manchin’s concern about the Texas Blackouts just save the USA from Build Back Better? Washington based reporter Tim McDonnell wants you to understand why a deluge of government cash would have made everything better.

Joe Manchin has a fundamental misunderstanding of climate economics

By Tim McDonnell

Climate reporter

In a statement, Manchin said the bill would “risk the reliability of our electric grid,” and that reducing emissions “at a rate that is faster than technology or the markets allow will have catastrophic consequences for the American people like we have seen in both Texas and California in the last two years” (referring to blackouts in those states that were often misleadingly attributed to renewable energy).

But his argument is hollow for several reasons.

First, “the markets,” especially in the energy sector, have never existed in a government-free vacuum. The US currently subsidizes oil and gas production to the tune of about $20 billion per year, which gives those fuels an advantage over renewables that then need tax incentives. Although the US, as Manchin mentions in his statement, has a history of innovation in clean energy tech, it has surrendered its competitive advantage to China on emerging industries like the manufacturing of batteries and solar panels largely because of its unwillingness to sufficiently subsidize domestic production facilities.

Second, the bill directs much of its support toward the very technologies—utility-scale energy storage and improved grid transmission lines—that are needed to improve the “reliability of our electric grid” and to mitigate the risk of future blackouts as renewables become more widespread.

Finally, the most important flaw in Manchin’s reasoning is that it propagates a false choice about climate action: Either spend money on climate, or do nothing and save money. In reality, maintaining the status quo—in other words, plowing headlong into climate catastrophe—is by far the costlier option and more damaging to the US economy.

After Manchin’s announcement, Goldman Sachs lowered its GDP forecast for the US in 2022.

Read more: https://qz.com/2104166/why-joe-manchin-wont-vote-for-the-build-back-better-bill/

I think the fundamental problem is many of the people promoting these gigantic government schemes have never tried to run their own business.

There are many more ways for things to go wrong than right. Anyone who runs a business knows every expenditure needs careful consideration. If I upgrade my laptop, will I be able to pay my kid’s school fees? Do I really need the upgrade now? Will the upgrade improve my productivity enough to justify the cost?

People who have never attempted to run a business and deal with these kinds of issues mostly don’t have this consciousness of risk. There are some exceptions, but for most people who have worked for someone else all their lives, money comes in predictable packets at set intervals. The laptop upgrade comes as a matter of course due to company policy. Government money comes from banks or printing presses. There is never any problem paying school fees from predictable wage income streams, unless you (gulp) lose your job.

If income is predictable and safe, what downside can there be, to the government gambling trillions of dollars on technologies which do not exist?

Senator Joe Manchin ran multiple businesses before he committed to full time to politics. He gets it, in a way many of his colleagues very obviously do not.

I have no problem with the government spending a few billion every year on research. Fundamental research into communication network resilience which nobody imagined would have commercial value led to the USA dominating the internet age. All the spinoffs from the space race, too many to count. People who want to commit their lives to understanding the universe, there is plenty of evidence the benefit of giving them a little support outweighs the cost many times over.

But that is where the government expenditure should stop. If the technology which scientists discover is not self sustaining, in the sense that businesses clamouring for access can go off and make a pile of money without further government help, in most cases no amount of government cash or market distorting rules will create an economic benefit for taxpayers.

n.n
December 20, 2021 6:05 pm

He understands the [political] climate, state of science, and dynamic economics, better than most Asses.

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 6:19 pm

I gather that shares in unreliables and EVs have taken a massive tumble since his announcement. I have no idea why. Unreliables are so cheap, almost too cheap to meter, and nearly everyone is buying EVs.

DHR
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 6:58 pm

Sales of EVs in the US are about 2% of the total car market. Hardly “everyone.”

Derg
Reply to  DHR
December 20, 2021 7:07 pm

I think the sarcasm tag was missing.

Smart Rock
Reply to  DHR
December 20, 2021 7:12 pm

Does ZZW have to tell everyone when he’s being sarcastic and making fun of green nonsense?

Tom Halla
December 20, 2021 6:20 pm

As utility scale backup exists in service nowhere, McDonell is proposing pure vaporware.
Failure to notice that Texas allowed too much wind on the net, and failed to charge weather dependent suppliers for the required backup, nearly led to a total crash of the grid, and did cause rolling blackouts.
Subsidies are inherently socialist, and thus lead to market distortions, where conventional suppliers had difficulty competing with subsidized wind.
That was not the only problems in Texas, as the freeze was like 1913, which was not really all that long ago.

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 6:22 pm

The US currently subsidizes oil and gas production to the tune of about $20 billion per year, which gives those fuels an advantage over renewables that then need tax incentives.

Would any of the Usual Suspects please explain to me how oil and gas production is subsidised in the USA? I thought that they had to pay huge fees for the rights to extract oil and gas. I must have been mistaken.

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 6:32 pm

Just a standard lie
At base when you get enough info to break it down you find that the climate insane pile up an enormous number of supposed environmental costs that weren’t paid for hence subsidy

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 6:29 pm

like we have seen in both Texas and California in the last two years” (referring to blackouts in those states that were often misleadingly attributed to renewable energy).

So unreliables don’t cause blackouts…

utility-scale energy storage and improved grid transmission lines—that are needed to improve the “reliability of our electric grid” and to mitigate the risk of future blackouts as renewables become more widespread.

… and energy storage (aka batteries) are needed to mitigate the risk of future blackouts caused by unreliables!

You’ve actually got diametrically opposite arguments in adjacent paragraphs!

This is the new economics: Economic Scientology!

And the corker:

After Manchin’s announcement, Goldman Sachs lowered its GDP forecast for the US in 2022.

So NOT printing trillions of made up dollars to flood the USA with unreliables, and the batteries to back up the same unreliables that are so reliable that they don’t casue blackouts, will cause the production of unreliables to be less, so GDP will ‘lower’ (read not be artificially inflated by huge injections of made-up dollars). Duh!

tim maguire
December 20, 2021 6:34 pm

“Climate economics”? Yeah, sorry, that’s not a thing.

“…largely because of its unwillingness to sufficiently subsidize” That, however, is a thing.

Steve Cushman
December 20, 2021 6:46 pm

Tim McDonnell doesn’t know a watt from a T word for female genitalia about the reasons for the Texas blackout. The most expensive utility power source is grid scale battery storage. Also, grid scale battery storage can only supply power for hours not days. Texas is a closed supply & demand market to avoid FERC control. Therefore increasing transmission capacity won’t help much. Replacing the wind turbine blades with heated blades will eliminated turbine unavailability due to freezing rain. However, this wouldn’t have eliminated rolling blackouts. The natural gas supply issues can be fixed by heat tracing gas pressure regulating and flow control devices. Plus the state should pay gas gathering & transmission compressor operators that use electric motors as prime movers to install natural gas fired or diesel standby generators to keep the compressors running during utility power losses. ERCOT should pay peaking & base load natural gas power generators to use costly uninterruptable natural gas supply contracts so that these power generation assets don’t go offline during a wide area freeze that spikes natural gas demand above supply.

John Garrett
December 20, 2021 6:57 pm

The reporter’s biography states that his previous employers were National Public Radio (“NPR”) and Mother Jones.

In other words, as far as economics are concerned, he doesn’t know his arse from a hole in the ground.

pigs_in_space
December 20, 2021 7:01 pm

“After Manchin’s announcement, Goldman Sachs lowered its GDP forecast for the US in 2022.”

Ah, so the giant monster vampire squid realised it couldn’t pump and dump on yet more government money printing!

How sad!

