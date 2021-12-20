Climate Economics

Climate Economics

Salon: Climate Change and Capitalism Causing Supply Chain Disruptions

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to History graduate Matthew Rosa, climate change and capitalism are behind the supply chain disruption the USA is currently experiencing.

Climate change is driving supply chain shortages — and your supermarkets are not prepared

The problem with our supply chains can be explained by climate change — and America is in no way ready for it

By MATTHEW ROZSA

PUBLISHED DECEMBER 19, 2021 10:00AM (EST)

Before the days of antiseptic supermarkets, with their fluorescent lights and linoleum floors, food was sold in very different types of markets, most of which would not pass muster to a modern health inspector. Take Medieval Europe: Even the sturdiest contemporary carnivore might have felt a bit queasy at the sight of animals being slaughtered, which would happen not far from where the cuts of meat were ultimately sold (if they were cut up at all). Farmers would wheel in their produce from plots of land within walking distance of their homes, or at most a short horse ride away. By contrast, citizens of the early 21st century are used to their food coming to them in the same way as their cars, their clothes and their household appliances — through sprawling international supply chains.

Unfortunately, just like a chain is only as strong as its weakest leak, a supply chain can become inefficient or fall apart if there is even a slight hiccup. This is especially so when the supply chains overlap in so many ways that it’s more of a “supply labyrinth” or “supply knot” than a supply chain.

When it comes to food-based supply chains, climate change is another major culprit, albeit one that is very difficult to quantify. Unlike other economic sectors, where there can disruptions from the demand end as well as the supply end, people never decide they have had enough of food. (They may, of course, alter their dietary preferences.) When there are supply chain issues, it is usually because some unwanted outside variable has made it more difficult for those who produce food to do their job. Climate change causes many of those unwanted outside variables: Warming temperatures harmed American corn yields in 2010 and 2012, as well as $220 million in losses for Michigan cherries in 2012. As weather continues to warm, crops that depend on precise temperatures at specific times will be thrown off kilter or possibly wiped out. While moderate warming and carbon dioxide increases will help some plants grow faster, even they will ultimately be harmed by the droughts and floods that will harm so many other crops.

“A major drought in California or freezing temperatures in Florida can throw a wrench into this market,” Dr. Ariel Ortiz-Bobea, an associate professor of applied economics at Cornell University, told Salon in August. “Those events can drastically reduce the supply of oranges from those regions. While oranges can be produced in other areas (e.g. Brazil), acquiring them is much more expensive especially if the supply chains are not already established and prepared to larger volumes.”

In addition to climate change, there is also the built-in structural problem of capitalism itself: Concentration of power, and the fact that supply chain disruptions also exist because the global economic system is built around what individual powerful corporations have decided will maximize their profits. A system that prioritizes profitability over everything else will make choices about who gets what first based on how they can make the most money, not on who needs it most or what will be most efficient. That means that supply chain disruptions, though not ideal, are also not viewed as a company’s absolute worst case scenario.

Read more: https://www.salon.com/2021/12/19/climate-change-is-driving-supply-chain-shortages–and-your-supermarkets-are-not-prepared/

Climate change has nothing to do with the USA’s supply chain problems. The problem is very obviously that something has gone very wrong with the offloading and land transport of goods. The hint is that there are goods waiting to be offloaded and shipped. If climate change was disrupting production, there would be nothing to ship and offload.

As for the problems caused by Capitalism, I prefer those problems to the problems faced by say people in Venezuela.

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 2:04 pm

Climate change is driving supply chain shortages — and your supermarkets are not prepared

Is there anything that the Magic Molecule ™ can’t do?

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 2:09 pm

It can’t provide Common Sense….

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 2:12 pm

it’s the Great Satan

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 2:12 pm

A system that prioritizes profitability over everything else will make choices about who gets what first based on how they can make the most money, not on who needs it most or what will be most efficient. That means that supply chain disruptions, though not ideal, are also not viewed as a company’s absolute worst case scenario.

So basically the Free Market economy is all wrong. We must not do what makes a profit, we should let some nebulous ‘authorities’ tell us what we must do, and where and when we must do it. Gotcha!

OR….

We could let the Free Market work. If someone isn’t getting their soy latte on time, I’m sure that some enterprising entrepreneurs will work out how to make a buck or two out of them.

commieBob
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 2:19 pm

Yep. The Free Market is the worst system there is … except for all the others that have been tried.

MarkW
Reply to  commieBob
December 20, 2021 2:37 pm

The sad thing is that these guys are convinced that the US is a laissez faire free market economy.

MarkW
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 2:36 pm

Once again, the socialists who have never actually studied anything about the market and how it works, are convinced that if only they were in charge, they could make the world super efficient.

Even a quick glance at any socialist/communist state would show how delusional that self deceit is.

In a free market, most efficient IS most profitable.

Kenji
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 2:52 pm

This History major is right … climate change … the irrational, hysteric, reaction to climate change … is causing the backlog at CA ports. The CA Air Quality Board has demanded that “old” diesel trucks cannot drive in CA. Hence … the number of “approved” trucks has been dramatically reduced. Hence … supply chain problems “caused” by climate change. The irrational, hysterical, reaction to climate change by California’s supermajority leftist Democrat government … has caused the supply chain problems

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Kenji
December 20, 2021 2:54 pm

Don’t forget that while *more* shipping containers may be unloading today they are causing a backup of unloaded containers that can’t get into the ports to be reloaded onto ships and returned to ports of origin. Thus the supply chains will continue to be a problem for a *long* time!

John Shewchuk
December 20, 2021 2:19 pm

Sorry Salon … it’s not climate change or capitalism, but you may want to investigate what else Prince Philip wished for upon his death … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AyJRW2yL_0

Curious George
Reply to  John Shewchuk
December 20, 2021 3:00 pm

What is the difference between Salon and Facebook?

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Curious George
December 20, 2021 3:08 pm

Don’t know — as I don’t use either.

markl
December 20, 2021 2:20 pm

How did we ever get by in the past when there was bad weather? Were we just too stupid to understand the catastrophic affects of weather and how it affects life on earth? Or is it that now we are smart and know the difference between nature and man’s intervention? If it hadn’t of been for Capitalism would we all be secure and well fed now? It’s obvious man is ruining life as we know it when you realize our suffering lasts so much longer now with the extension of lifespans.

Joseph Zorzin
December 20, 2021 2:21 pm

climate change and capitalism are behind the supply chain disruption the USA is currently experiencing

Showing extremely lazy and ignorant “journalism”.

A system that prioritizes profitability over everything else will make choices about who gets what first based on how they can make the most money, not on who needs it most or what will be most efficient.

Oh, how terrible to try to make the most money- just like teachers’ unions but that’s a wonderful thing to Dems. Or who needs it the most? I need a yacht, but I don’t seem to be getting one. Then he complains about “what will be the most efficient”. Efficiency is a very wonderful thing- anyone who doesn’t understand that has never run a business. Oh, that’s right, he’s a history graduate- whatever that means.

The problem is very obviously that something has gone very wrong with the offloading and land transport of goods.

Something has gone wrong? Try stupid port managers and the teamsters union. I’ve seen reports that other ports, especially in Asia, are far more efficient and loading and unloading containers.

MarkW
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 20, 2021 2:38 pm

Showing extremely lazy and ignorant “journalism”.

It’s not journalism, and hasn’t been for decades. It’s pure unadulterated propaganda.

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 2:25 pm

https://www.salon.com/2021/08/05/climate-change-disrupts-supply-chains/
From the linked article, which relies heavily on Piltdown Mann’s Crazy Conjectures ™, we get this:

Azhar concluded, “Our current capitalist system is, quite simply put, unsustainable; it leads to what ecological economists have called a ‘metabolic rift’ between humans and Nature. We can’t really be solving the crisis without moving towards a new economic system that restores the balance.”

This idiot is trying to claim that we need to ‘restore the balance’ with nature.

What he and his ilk never seem to get is that pretty much everything we have done since discovering agriculture has been to get away from Nature. Why? Because it’s not pleasant at all. We try everything we can to protect ourselves from nature, and to make our lives easier and more comfortable. Try sitting out the next thunderstorm without any shelter, for example.

Sorry Azhar, but Nature isn’t going to provide you with that soy latte. Capitalism is.

Thomas
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 20, 2021 3:11 pm

In Biological Thermodynamics, a living system that is at equilibrium with its environment is dead. The hypothesized “metabolic rift” is easily overcome by employing modern technology.

Tom Halla
December 20, 2021 2:30 pm

It is totally precious for an apparent socialist to blame “capitalism” for bad resource allocation. While this gives Salon the excuse to ignore California rules on heavy trucks, both a requirement that only fairly new trucks be used, and the notorious anti-independent contractor law restricting owner operators. They also get to ignore the longshoreman’s union rules essentially barring overtime.

MarkW
December 20, 2021 2:34 pm

The supply chain disruptions are almost completely caused by efforts to fight the non-existent the so called climate change.
Most recently, the banning of trucks with engines more than (if I remember right) 10 years old in California, which immediately cut in half the number of trucks that can service California ports.

Ted
December 20, 2021 2:34 pm

In a way, he’s correct. The effects of climate change and capitalism were supposed to drive people to abandon support for free markets and usher in fealty to the left. But at the start of 2020, even the Dems base was starting to notice that people were doing better than expected. So the big governments shut down the economy. It was only supposed to be enough to win some elections so they could spread US tax dollars at will. It caused the supply chain crisis, but just because the left pointed a loaded gun at the system doesn’t mean they should be blamed that it went off.

Doonman
December 20, 2021 2:35 pm

Matthew Rozsa is a staff writer for Salon. He holds an MA in History from Rutgers University-Newark and is ABD in his PhD program in History at Lehigh University.

Matthew Rozsa hasn’t learned much history for all his education. When he states:

A system that prioritizes profitability over everything else will make choices about who gets what first based on how they can make the most money, not on who needs it most or what will be most efficient.

Of course, instead of futures contracts which capitalism uses to distribute food commodities worldwide, it is Marxist central planners who decide who needs what commodities the most and what will be most efficient. So far in this world, as shown by a hundred years of observation, the Marxist central planners are batting .000.

Teddy Lee
Reply to  Doonman
December 20, 2021 3:11 pm

Matthew, it’s been wasted time and a vast amount of money to get you to this low state of intellectual garbage.

Rud Istvan
December 20, 2021 2:48 pm

This is why Salon isn’t on my reading list. Onion and Babylon Bee are; they both make more sense than this drivel.

Brad
December 20, 2021 2:49 pm

I’d grade it “DDD” – DUMBNESS DEFIES DEFINITION.

Steve Clough
December 20, 2021 2:49 pm

Dear Mr Rosa,
You sir are a moron!

Pauleta
December 20, 2021 2:50 pm

All forms of C are bad. The ones that write to Salon and worserer

Tim Gorman
December 20, 2021 2:51 pm

Warming temperatures harmed American corn yields in 2010 and 2012″

Sorry, it was DROUGHT that caused the significant drop in harvest in 2012. And that affected the corn belt for only one year!

See attached graph. If warming temps due to climate change were the problem the corn harvest would not have recovered to continue producing record yields after 2012.

US_Corn_Yld_Trend.png
4 Eyes
December 20, 2021 2:54 pm

Utterly moronic. I didn’t think humans could be this stupid. Tell me that this was all made up. Please.

