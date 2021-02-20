Renewable energy

The Texas Energy Disaster

Andy May
By Andy May

I live in Texas and write about climate science and energy, so I get a lot of questions about the recent problems. My wife and I are OK, we have a natural gas powered generator and did not lose power like most people did earlier this week. We also had a broken pipe, but it was outside the house, and I was eventually able to cap it, with the help of a neighbor, after the normal (for me) three trips to the hardware store and two failed attempts.

As usual these days, discussions of natural events quickly devolve into useless political arguments about who or what is to blame. Little thought is put into the technical or scientific issues, instead everything is viewed through the prism of Democrat or Republican political agendas. Ideology trumps common sense. Thus, we have Democrats blaming natural gas shortages and coal downtime and Republicans blaming the wind power collapse. What really happened?

The Chronology

Texas is a big place; it is 862 miles (1,387 km) wide and 23% larger in area than France. The weather varies a lot from Northwest Texas where the wind turbines are to Austin, San Antonio, and Houston where some of the worse problems were. So, let’s look at the data, in Figure 1 we see electricity generation from February 7 through Thursday February 18.

Figure 1. EIA plot of ERCOT hourly generation data from Feb. 7 through Feb. 17.

Monday night, February 8, West Texas was right at freezing, with spotty freezing rain and sleet and 100% humidity. See Figure 2.

Figure 2. Weather Underground historical weather for Midland, Texas.

Figure 2 shows some of the critical weather statistics for Midland, Texas, near the West Texas wind turbine country. What isn’t shown is the humidity. The sudden drop in temperature began Tuesday, Feb 8, and humidity quickly rose to 100%. No measurable precipitation occurred between February 8 and February 13, but condensation froze onto the wind turbine blades. The condensation generally concentrated on the leading edge of the blades, which direct the wind around the blade and produce the spin and the power. The ice on the blades, especially the ice on the leading edge, caused the blades to stop spinning.

As Elliot Hough, an engineer, put it:

“the turbine blades and more importantly, the leading edge that directs airflow around the blade to create lift, will cover with ice and eventually lose all lift. In the case of a turbine blade, that means the turbine stops turning. In the case of an airplane, the airplane falls to the ground. If air is well below freezing point, there is little to no moisture in the air and blades won’t freeze over. Such are the conditions much further north in North Dakota where temps can be sub-zero F and turbines don’t ice over.” Elliot Hough on Linkedin

When these conditions occur on airplanes about to take off, the wings are de-iced with a chemical that melts the ice and stays on the wings long enough for the plane to reach an altitude where the humidity is low enough that no ice will form. But wind turbines are on the ground and if the humidity stays very high, as it did in West Texas for three days, and the temperatures continue to drop, they fail.

As the wind turbines froze, natural gas combined cycle backup generators kicked in. These were all over the state. Natural gas generation is normally a very good backup. It is flexible and can increase or decrease its generation on demand, nearly instantly, unlike coal or nuclear. These latter two sources have lots of fuel on site and are normally safe from disruption, but they are slow to change their output. Thus, they are considered “base load” sources of power. Natural gas is very flexible, but since its fuel is delivered by pipeline, on demand, it is vulnerable to supply disruptions. The Texas weather was bad enough that even some nuclear and coal generation was affected on February 15th, the coldest day.

As Figure 1 shows, natural gas ramped up to make up the loss of wind, in fact it increased 450%, as shown in Figure 3 from the Wall Street Journal on Feb. 17.

Figure 3. Change in power output from January 18 to February 17 in Texas. From the Wall Street Journal Feb. 17.

So, the sequence of events was, wind turbines iced up from February 8 to 10 and their power output dropped 93%. Natural gas ramped up quickly to cover the shortfall, increasing an incredible 450%, but the pipelines feeding them fuel iced up, especially the valves on the pipelines and put the natural gas generators out of commission.

If the Texas grid generation mix had more coal and nuclear this problem with cold weather would have been much less. But coal and nuclear plants have been decommissioned to make room for more wind power. To make matters worse, some coal and nuclear plants had cold weather problems themselves.

Conclusions

The proximate cause for the Texas grid collapse was the very cold weather from February 9 to 17. The initial problem was that wind was producing over 25% of Texas’ power and it is intermittent. Knowing it was intermittent, ERCOT ramped up natural gas generation as an instantaneous backup for the wind, but they forgot that natural gas is supply-on-demand, and the pipelines are vulnerable to disasters, especially cold weather. Disaster power sources are coal and nuclear, they have fuel on site for days or weeks and do not require a pipeline or a backup.

Policy implications

Texas has encouraged the building of wind turbines. They do this, in concert with the U.S. government, through direct subsidies and by paying for wind generation, rather than paying for electricity purchased. This guarantee of revenue means generating companies do not have to consider market demand, they can build wind turbines endlessly with no risk. They can even pay others to take their power and then be reimbursed by the government with our tax dollars! Since 2006, federal and Texas subsidies to wind power, have totaled $80 billion, this foolishness is explained well on the stopthesethings website.

The wind power excess capacity has distorted the generation mix in Texas to a dangerous and unbalanced level. Natural gas, coal and nuclear generating companies have too little revenue to increase or fortify their plants, since wind can generate as much as it wants and is guaranteed revenue for the electricity it generates.

The subsidies and mandates must be stopped and our baseload (aka emergency) capacity increased and fortified. Coal and nuclear power generation must increase. It should be clear to everyone now that, while natural gas is a perfect minute-by-minute grid stabilizer, since it is an on-demand electricity generator, it is vulnerable to weather disruptions. Texas’ current emergency baseload capacity is too small and too vulnerable.

Politics has thoroughly corrupted climate science as I explain in my new book: Politics and Climate Science: A History. The thoroughly corrupt field of climate science politics is now corrupting the fields of engineering involved in power generation. This is dangerous, engineers must make engineering decisions, not politicians. Reliable electricity is essential to our prosperity and well-being, our various governments should not be purposely destabilizing our electrical grid with dumb renewable policies, they should be strengthening the grid to make Texas more resilient.

ResourceGuy
February 20, 2021 2:12 pm

It’s sad how quick reaction message management by so many media outlets closed minds on this topic at the expense of truth and data facts.

G Mawer
Reply to  ResourceGuy
February 20, 2021 3:40 pm

To me the fact that the Texas grid was stand alone, to skirt fed regulation was the big problem. Despite all the failures importing some power would have been life saving, in my opinion.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  G Mawer
February 20, 2021 4:11 pm

There was no place else they could get power, even if they were interconnected. Oklahoma and Kansas were begging people to lower demand. So was Missouri and Arkansas.

Where in Pete’s name do you think TX could have imported power from?

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  G Mawer
February 20, 2021 4:33 pm

Except that in this case the surrounding generating capacity was having it’s own troubles. “No room at the inn”, as it were.

Larry in Texas
Reply to  G Mawer
February 20, 2021 4:36 pm

The stand-alone grid is not the real problem. None of the other surrounding states would have been able to do more to provide additional power; they are just as strapped for power as we were for this time of year. What ERCOT normally does, and what they are responsible for doing in instances of power deficit (i.e., demand exceeding net generation) is to enable power interchanges between it and similar grid management agencies such as Southwest Power Plan/Central Grid. This balances the Texas grid and prevents the whole grid from falling apart. The real problem remains all of the closed coal plants AND the fact that Texas’s deregulatory structure does not properly provide for reserve generation capacity. Which in my opinion can only be met by fossil-fuel generation companies, by the way.

1
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Larry in Texas
February 20, 2021 4:51 pm

Coal fired power generators and no unreliable interference is how an electricity grid should be designed, nuclear as well and if practical even hydro.

Destabilising wind and solar intermittent energy sources, even with back up, is expensive and not cost effective and as Warren Buffett has commented not worth investing in without subsidies/tax concessions for profit.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  ResourceGuy
February 20, 2021 4:10 pm

Resource,

Yep, all I heard on CNN was how the natural gas generation had failed, that wind/solar was not at fault at all!

Dennis
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 20, 2021 4:52 pm

Obviously with wind and solar out of action there can be no fault.

Nick Schroeder
February 20, 2021 2:15 pm

I was working at Tolk in 2011 when the temp dropped to -3 F and the pipes in my Clovis apartment froze.
Unit 1 was down for maintenance and it was a struggle to keep unit 2 on line.
Several gas plant were down or curtailed due to interruptible contracts.

100% reliability is expensive.
If that’s what rate payers, know-it-all MSM and government meddlers want, open up those check books.

Or do what hospitals do and install back up.
Go down to Home Depot or Harbor Freight, pick out a portable generator, get it set up and take care of it for when you might need it every nine years.
Or just hunker down for a couple of days.

Hatter Eggburn
February 20, 2021 2:16 pm

Good succinct analysis, thanks Andy!

Now Texans are receiving monthly electricity bills in the tens of thousands of dollars instead of the usual sum in the hundreds.

https://www.rt.com/usa/516115-texas-power-bills-storm/

Tom Halla
February 20, 2021 2:23 pm

I made a comment on this on Facebook, and the wind-power enthusiast certainly have sensitive toes. ERCOT failing to make the subsidy miners who invest in wind pay for backup is the failure.

Larry in Texas
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 20, 2021 4:41 pm

Bingo. But the backup is going to still have to come from the fossil fuel generation companies. Which means nowadays, with coal plants being out of favor, that somebody is going to have to develop a bunch of new gas and nuclear generator reserve plants. I’m not in favor of ignoring coal, by the way; it would probably be a lot cheaper to resurrect those closed coal plants. But the politics of the situation, especially with the current occupant of the White House in Washington, D.C., will likely prohibit that option.

Bruce Cobb
February 20, 2021 2:24 pm

Finally. There’s been lots of heat on the subject, but not a lot of light.

Brian Bishop
February 20, 2021 2:26 pm

I don’t disagree that more baseload would have averted much of the problem and that it has been crowed out by wind, in part because the free market guys and the greens are united on the idea of no capacity market in texas.

but that doesn’t mean more baseload is the only approach. If you look at the graph you presented it wasn’t just a question of replacing wind or making up for plants that tripped off. Demand increased 50%. I expect that this was in no small part because of the phenomenon adverted to by “planning engineer” at Judith Curry’s site.

There are probably a hell of a lot of heat pumps in Texas that through used resistance backup as the week grew colder resulting in that massive ramp. This incredibly stupid policy is being subsidized in the northeast. Heat Pumps are really cool technology and can be cost effective and efficient in many circumstances. But when out door temps hit the teens all but the most expensive new units cannot keep the house at 70. But they can quite well keep the house at 55.

If folks who chose heat pumps because they can also air condition and thus have a degree of cost efficiency understood the problems they pose at low temperatures and, when the grid was threatened and prices were rising (not on Feb. 15th when it all went to thell) but . . ) on Feb11th or 12th tfolks should have been directed to turn off resistance backup and/or prophylactic orderly rather than seconds from grid failure rolling blackouts should have been started earlier.

Of course if that had saved the situation, there would still have been much opprobrium for grid managers because no one would bother to understand that they had saved billions in damages.

This isn’t just a war between fossil and renewable fuel, I think that taditionalists (energy wise) are stuck on the idea of the grid as the answer to all. so it should be ready for one week like this every decade. I don’t’ see why that kind of investment is necessarily sensible. people should be ready, as you, with backup plans for a rough week. That is what we do in the NE. It’s par for the course to be without power for a week at a time and its happended to us as often as 3 times. That’s not a lack of prepardedness, that’s just reality.

The real miracle is that they ran straight out for a week without losing it. In 2011, 1 day of temperature drop lead to rolling blackouts.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Brian Bishop
February 20, 2021 2:58 pm

My significant other has a lovely 3BR 3B ‘cabin’ in the mountains of north Georgia. She bought it while under construction. The builder planned to install a heat pump. We looked at the data, and decided to install a propane furnace and a regular AC. Modified the builder’s cabin plans to suit. Was a VERY good decision given now years of hindsight. It gets real cold high up in North Georgia mountains in winter. Below freezing, heat pumps do not cut it. The only heat produced is from the electrical pump itself heating up because it never shuts off.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 20, 2021 4:16 pm

After all the kids left home and they saved up some money my parents updated their insulation, had vynil siding installed, and put in a heat pump. Within two years they replaced the heat pump with traditional furnace/ac. This was in SE Kansas. I’ll never have a heat pump!

Larry in Texas
Reply to  Brian Bishop
February 20, 2021 4:53 pm

I worked as the attorney for a local municipal water utility here in Texas for over 26 years. This utility is the chief wholesale supplier of water for at least 20 surrounding cities as well as having their own retail customers. You’d be surprised at what you can do to create a reserve capacity and stand ready to serve in a real crisis if you set your mind to it, and the wholesale and retail rates are not necessarily the highest in either Texas or the United States. Now, it is true that water shortages can occur much more often here in Texas than most locations in the United States, and electric outages due to demand/supply deficits seem to occur less often. But power outages don’t just occur down here in an unusual winter, you know. And water treatment operations do depend a lot upon electricity, especially in the drinking water purification process (e.g. ozone disinfection process, which uses a LOT of power). Creating a reserve generation capacity really does make a lot of sense, trust me.

P.S. My son, who lives in Austin, lost power to his town home at 2:00 A.M. last Monday morning and didn’t get power back until some time Wednesday afternoon. Some folks, probably in the millions for all we know, lost power in Texas for four days straight. I would not exactly call that a “rolling blackout.” It was definitely worse than 2011 for sure.

Sid Abma
February 20, 2021 2:28 pm

Texas has to become Energy Wise. America has more Btu’s in the ground in it’s coal than what is available in our natural gas and oil combined.
Clean Coal ~ Coal must be used for our electricity production. Our natural gas is to be used for building space heating and by our industries to process and produce all those products we use every day. Our oil is to be used for transportation purposes.
Doing this gives America 24/7/365 reliable power.

MarkW
Reply to  Sid Abma
February 20, 2021 3:10 pm

Clean coal. A solution that doesn’t work, for a problem that doesn’t exist.
There is not and never has been a need to sequester CO2, no matter how much money that would put into your pocket.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  MarkW
February 20, 2021 3:23 pm

See essay Clean Coal in ebook Blowing Smoke. Means different things to different people. The essay exposes a lot of follies.

Scissor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 20, 2021 3:46 pm

Joe wanted to send Hunter to Texas to help out, he being an expert on crack(ed) pipes.

Peter W
Reply to  MarkW
February 20, 2021 3:38 pm

Quite the contrary, MarkW. If you study the Milankovitch Cycles, you will realize that earth is heading for the next big ice age. As it cools, we will lose both land area capable of raising crops, and growing seasons for much of our planet will be shortened. All of this will hurt food production. Increasing CO2 by burning coal is the best way to build up the CO2 in our atmosphere to what it once was before all that carbon got buried, and the sooner the better. The plant life will need time to adapt to the higher CO2 levels in order to use it effectively.

Larry in Texas
Reply to  Peter W
February 20, 2021 4:59 pm

We may be headed for a cooling trend in temperatures here in North America, but I would hardly characterize what may be coming as “the next big ice age.” And I do believe we need more coal-based electrical generation plants, too.

Ronald Stein
February 20, 2021 2:36 pm

It’s not just Texas. Nor’easters would be disastrous to a Green America.  Most of the country cannot survive and flourish with intermittent electricity. https://www.cfact.org/2021/02/08/noreasters-would-be-disastrous-to-a-green-america/
Summary: Most of the nation needs more than intermittent electricity from wind and solar, they need continuous and uninterruptible electricity from natural gas, nuclear, and coal to support the health and economy in their state to survive extreme weather conditions year-round. California, with its temperate climate conditions year-round, can survive dysfunctional energy policies that have resulted in the least reliable electrical power systems in the nation.

Peter W
Reply to  Ronald Stein
February 20, 2021 3:40 pm

You assume that California will remain temperate. See my comments under the previous post.

Chas Wynn
February 20, 2021 2:42 pm

Interconnected control areas have agreed codes to which all participants must abide. This is to protect the integrity of the individual control area and thereby support the integrity of the control area(s) to which interconnections are maintained. Such code includes minimum operating reserves that must be maintained; in the North East it used to be an amount equal to the size of the largest generator on the grid of each control area. As Texas eschews interconnections and operating reserve requirement appears to be at the discretion of the generation companies, the Texas grid seems to be vulnerable to large scale disturbances.
As the article describes, there is no profit for the energy market generation participants in providing operating reserve, so, without some incentive, operation reserves are limited. A capacity market, which might address this issue, does not exist inTexas. To avoid a repeat of this disturbance, the operating reserve shortfall needs to be addressed either by market or regulatory means.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Chas Wynn
February 20, 2021 4:20 pm

Operating reserve is not left to the discretion of the generating companies. ERCOT *still* has the ability to force generating companies to have reserve levels in order to compete in the TX market. ERCOT sets the rules, not the generating companies. The ERCOT Board of Directors just has to look away from being such wind/solar advocates and look to their assigned responsibility of providing a *reliable* electric grid.

ALLAN MACRAE
February 20, 2021 2:44 pm

Hi Andy,
I lived in Houston for almost one year and have friends there – it is frustrating to see what happened in the recent cold snap, especially since IT WAS FORESEEABLE AND FORESEEN.

I say the deaths and costly damage were ~all avoidable and unnecessary – CAUSED BY IDIOT GREEN ENERGY POLICIES THAT DO NOTHING BUT HARM.

FORESEEN:
In 2002: TOLD YOU SO 19 YEARS AGO.

In 2013: This open letter was written in 2013, after Britain invested in too much wind power, but before Texans “blew their brains out”. SSDD.

“WIND POWER – IT DOESN’T JUST BLOW, IT SUCKS!”
﻿
Details at:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/02/19/assigning-blame-for-the-blackouts-in-texas/#comment-3188614

_____________________________

I nailed the current global cold Winter forecast in August 2020 below. The hard part is forecasting where the polar vortex is going next – but those who forecast a warm winter were delusional.

Regarding the warmist loons who claimed “Global Warming caused this extreme cold” – their lies are not even credible enough to be specious.

Details at:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/02/19/assigning-blame-for-the-blackouts-in-texas/#comment-3188643
_____________________________

A few comments from the frozen North that may prove helpful:

As soon as your power fails, you have to drain all your pipes and put anti-freeze in your toilets.

You are wise to have a backup electrical generator – I predict huge sales – Natural Gas and Propane dual-fueled looks good to me.

Given the direction of the climate (I say global cooling starting circa 2018-2019) and continued leftist destruction of the electric grid, these generator should become standard fare in all homes and businesses.

A further fallback is a wood-burning stove – my dad installed one after the big power failure in Quebec and Ontario in Jan1998 and hosted the entire community – cooking and sleeping in their rec room.

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
February 20, 2021 4:10 pm

Edit:
As soon as your power fails, you have to drain all your pipes and put anti-freeze in your toilets and drain traps.

Leonard
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
February 20, 2021 4:42 pm

Allan, I think you summarized the problem.
But it seems to me that many Texans in leadership position in government and energy drank the renewable cool-aid. The result, the people suffered for the greed and virtue signaling trying to please the leftists and the global warming nuts and socialists/communists caused the problems. Seems too many are blaming the tools they use rather than the people and policies responsible.

Rud Istvan
February 20, 2021 2:46 pm

Andy, nice post. I am going to buy your new book as an ebook (ran out of real book storage space long ago).

Since Planning Engineer and I used the ERCOT grid for the actual extra wind transmission cost in redoing the EIA wind LCOE for Judith, we dug rather deep into ERCOT. As commented here before this week to previous topical posts, the ERCOT grid reserve is sized for summer peak load from afternoon AC. As you point out, that is all natgas fired. So the natgas ‘reserve capacity’ (some storage in depleted fields, but a lot of just more production thru pipelines) was sized for summer, not winter. They never planned for a winter peak when both heating AND electricity demanded natgas. So the natgas reserve was inherently undersized.

Unforgivable, since a similar rolling blackout event happened Super Bowl week 2011. The aftermath report recommended winterizing generation and expanding gas reserve capacity. Neither was done.

If you have a wind penetration as high as ERCOT (>20%), you have to have sufficient backup for all contingencies. Because of the summer peak assumption, they just undersized it for winter—catastrophically.

Andy May
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 20, 2021 2:55 pm

Exactly my thinking, thanks Rud.

goldminor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 20, 2021 4:07 pm

Did population growth in Texas over the last decade add to the current problems?

David Hoopman
February 20, 2021 3:06 pm

At last! A clear explanation. Thank you for slicing through the spin and propaganda.

Waza
February 20, 2021 3:08 pm

Andy
Thanks for the great technical article.
Together with Planning Engineers article, I have learnt a lot about what is happening in Texas.

Just remember we are now in a Climate War.
We must attack when the opportunity arises.

Aggressively and shamelessly going after the individuals responsible for the poor planning that lead to the power outage in Texas is totally fair in this Climate War.

We need to know expose and blame individuals by name.
Even if any show trial doesn’t prosecute anyone, it will expose the failures to the public.

Waza
Reply to  Waza
February 20, 2021 3:50 pm

Here in Australia, every government employee has a position description.
The PD highlights:-
A. Allowable spending
B. Staff they are responsible for.
C. What clauses of legislation they are responsible for.

Every FU can be linked to an actual employee or group of employees.
You must go hard to expose them, as government cover up mechanisms are very fine tuned.

Waza
February 20, 2021 3:26 pm

Andy
A series of linked questions.
1. Are the independent electricity areas in Texas that did not suffer blackouts? ( say municipalities with own power network)
2. Are these areas controlled by ERCOT or PUC?

Thanks in advance

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Waza
February 20, 2021 4:17 pm

Not Andy, but can give a simple answer.
Look at ERCOT overlaid on TX. ERCOT covers about 90%. The other 10% ‘fringe’ is hooked up to large regional grids that did not fail, although they had minor rolling blackouts. For example, El Paso is on the SWEPCO grid, not ERCOT. SWEPCO has the newishTurk supercritical coal station in Arkansas, the only one in US. El Paso did not go down.

Michael in Dublin
February 20, 2021 3:29 pm

Is there no way the citizens of Texas with huge energy bills can sue the US federal government to cover these costs?

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
February 20, 2021 4:19 pm

Lawyer here. NOPE. Multiple reasons why.

Stevek
February 20, 2021 3:32 pm

I’m in College Station Texas and we never lost power on our block because I’m told we are on the same circuit as a fire station and they were not cutting the power to essential services. Plenty of others even in same subdivision lost power multiple times due to the rolling blackouts.

The utilities were asking people not to use gas. If they could have I imagine they would have tried to cut off residential gas supply.

It is always a good idea to have a fireplace and a few weeks supply of wood around.

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Stevek
February 20, 2021 4:42 pm

They would not have tried to cut off residential gas. Residential has the highest priority. When supplies got tight, the power plants were throttled, residences, not.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
February 20, 2021 4:47 pm

This kind of priority just shows poor engineering judgement. Supplying gas won’t help if the electricity is out. Every furnace that I know of need electricity to ignite and control the furnace. You can have all the gas you want but if you don’t have electricity it is useless.

Jan
February 20, 2021 3:48 pm

this was the best analysis i have come across

Scott
February 20, 2021 4:06 pm

Hi Andy,

Nice analysis. just wondering if there is a comparable weather evet prior to wind farms that might provide a handy baseline. If similar events have happened in the past, it shows it is not unusual, 2nd if you survived then without the grid going down it helps highlight the blight of wind spinners.

Loydo
February 20, 2021 4:13 pm

“Engineers must make engineering decisions”, true, but they need to be guided by all the science. You may disagree, but that includes the risks and costs of unabated CO2 emissions. That it’s difficult and costly and inconvenient doesn’t change the scientific consensus and that is solely what political decisions must be based upon.

On the outer Barcoo
Reply to  Loydo
February 20, 2021 4:35 pm

: … but that includes the risks and costs of unabated CO2 emissions.” It is egregious to dismiss the rewards of rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere, such as: increased agricultural yields and the demonstrable greening of the planet.

Curious George
Reply to  Loydo
February 20, 2021 4:37 pm

Science is all about consensus. So is engineering. 🙂

Gary Ashe
February 20, 2021 4:22 pm

Reminds me of the old joke.

Dad what did socialists use before candles.

Electricity son.

Bill Rocks
February 20, 2021 4:24 pm

Excellent information and discussion. Many thanks.

Larry in Texas
February 20, 2021 4:27 pm

“Texas has encouraged the building of wind turbines. They do this, in concert with the U.S. government, through direct subsidies and by paying for wind generation, rather than paying for electricity purchased. This guarantee of revenue means generating companies do not have to consider market demand, they can build wind turbines endlessly with no risk. They can even pay others to take their power and then be reimbursed by the government with our tax dollars!”

While this is true, Texas has also disincentivized the construction of excess reserve electrical capacity; generators are only paid for the actual electricity they generate. Rates for generation services do not include (nor are they allowed to include) cost coverage to build additional capacity that will not be immediately used. This is what results when you do not permit a rate structure that requires a reserve capacity in the event of extreme or unusual spikes in electrical demand. The situation we now have, as David Middleton sagely pointed out yesterday, was known as far back as 2011, when wind power was much less of the generation mix than it is right now. Yet Texas (and the Federal government) has encouraged the building of wind turbine plants at heavy subsidy and has closed coal plants (at least a dozen around Texas, or so I understand). The chickens of this ridiculous policy have now come home to roost. This wind power fantasy must end, and now.

john
February 20, 2021 4:45 pm

I want to know how many of the Chinese Government owned Goldwind Wind Farms in Texas failed….

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., commonly known as Goldwind, is a Chinese state-owned multinational wind turbine manufacturer headquartered in Beijing, China. Wikipedia

john
Reply to  john
February 20, 2021 4:48 pm

https://www.goldwindamericas.com/rattlesnake-stirs-texas

john
Reply to  john
February 20, 2021 4:51 pm

https://www.goldwindamericas.com/news-pr

Tom Abbott
February 20, 2021 4:59 pm

From the article: “and I was eventually able to cap it [broken water pipe], with the help of a neighbor, after the normal (for me) three trips to the hardware store and two failed attempts.”

That sounds like me! Plumbing is the worst! 🙂

