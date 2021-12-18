“No Wind Friday”

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

DECEMBER 17, 2021

By Paul Homewood

High pressure is settling in now for at least the next week, not only in the UK but also over much of NW Europe.

Hardly surprising then that wind power has disappeared to virtually nothing here, just 0.62 GW:

We are now dangerously reliant on interconnectors, not least because wind power is also falling in countries like Germany and Denmark:

In Germany, demand is currently running at 70 GW, leaving a shortfall of 10 GW with generation at 60 GW.

Poland, France and Spain have little to spare, which means that the rest of Europe is largely dependent on Norway and Sweden, which together have a surplus of 13 GW.

Given that this surplus all comes from hydro and nuclear (Sweden), there will be no easy way to increase this when the demand for it inevitable arises.

