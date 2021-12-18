Intermittent Wind and Solar

No Wind Friday

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
38 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

DECEMBER 17, 2021

By Paul Homewood

High pressure is settling in now for at least the next week, not only in the UK but also over much of NW Europe.

Hardly surprising then that wind power has disappeared to virtually nothing here, just 0.62 GW:

https://grid.iamkate.com/

We are now dangerously reliant on interconnectors, not least because wind power is also falling in countries like Germany and Denmark:

In Germany, demand is currently running at 70 GW, leaving a shortfall of 10 GW with generation at 60 GW.

Poland, France and Spain have little to spare, which means that the rest of Europe is largely dependent on Norway and Sweden, which together have a surplus of 13 GW.

Given that this surplus all comes from hydro and nuclear (Sweden), there will be no easy way to increase this when the demand for it inevitable arises.

Frank from NoVA
December 18, 2021 6:11 am

To griff et al, well done! /S

Vuk
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
December 18, 2021 6:58 am

Griffo has put all his money in solar, another big con of catastrophists.
However there is some serious solar science done as you are reading this
Parker solar probe flying into solar plasma
https://youtu.be/Ihcekc8C4AU
Like to know more, easy listening here
https://youtu.be/aQaCY7wlQEc

Adriaan
December 18, 2021 6:12 am

Let’s close the nuclear and coal powerplants!

Hans Erren
Reply to  Adriaan
December 18, 2021 6:30 am

That’s indeed the plan in Germany..

Vuk
Reply to  Hans Erren
December 18, 2021 6:43 am

also need to boycott and stop using Russian gas

WXcycles
Reply to  Vuk
December 18, 2021 8:03 am

Germany and the rest of the like-minded wimps are Putin’s biach …. for decades to come … at best.

Gawd help humanity, for the politicians won’t.

fretslider
December 18, 2021 6:15 am

“No Wind Friday”

No wind Saturday or Sunday, too.

I hear they’ve ramped up coal – quietly, of course.

Sara
Reply to  fretslider
December 18, 2021 7:42 am

What if that high pressure center just sits there for weeks – not days — like an old broody hen on a fresh clutch of eggs????

WXcycles
Reply to  Sara
December 18, 2021 8:07 am

Then solar panels kick in and save the day … er … the night ,,. er … hmm … better make a friendly phone call to Vald …

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  fretslider
December 18, 2021 8:01 am

shush now, don’t tell anybody!

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  fretslider
December 18, 2021 8:18 am

How about we send all our politicians a beautifully wrapped up lump of coal for Christmas?

Sage
December 18, 2021 6:18 am

Reliance on everyone else’s power generation is what you get when you californicate a country.

Tom Halla
December 18, 2021 6:23 am

The green blob needs to work on their wind dance.

Glen
December 18, 2021 6:31 am

Sorry about your luck!

Bruce Cobb
December 18, 2021 6:48 am

Sow the wind power, reap the lack of power.

Sara
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
December 18, 2021 7:44 am

I checked outside just now. It isn’t even moving here where I live!!

Who stole the wind????

Really, I would rather see the treetops here moving just about – about 50 feet up at the top – than standing there doing nothing.

PaulH
December 18, 2021 6:50 am

Well, the wind must be blowing somewhere! All they have to do is run some wires to the windmills in those windy areas. At least, that’s what the green blob says will work. 😉 Amiright?

Derg
Reply to  PaulH
December 18, 2021 7:01 am

Why can’t they hook a fan up and blow air into the windmills….perpetual motion 🤓

WXcycles
Reply to  PaulH
December 18, 2021 8:10 am

Mid north Atlantic basin?

John Bell
December 18, 2021 6:52 am

The WORLD needs a French Revolution, Leftist politicians need to GO, and get gone.

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  John Bell
December 18, 2021 8:21 am

I believe wind turbines only chop off the heads of birds.

Redge
December 18, 2021 6:57 am

Thank goodness we have reliable energy to back up unreliable windmills and solar.

If we didn’t have windmills and solar, we’d have a reliable, cheap grid

I 💘 Iamkate

mark from the midwest
December 18, 2021 7:01 am

Of course they had no wind, we had it all in Michigan the last few days, sustained winds of 35mph+ in many spots. In fact so much wind that most all the turbines in the state had to be shut down, I heard, from a quasi-reliable source, that Thursday’s total useful production was about 3 megawatts, add that to the fact that there was widespread mixed precipitation and any solar in the state probably produced close to zilch. Renewables, that’s the ticket.

griff
December 18, 2021 7:03 am

We have a large and growing interconnector capacity by design…

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  griff
December 18, 2021 7:12 am

Yeah, which makes it easier for the entire system collapse, gee you don’t get it as usual.

Ken Irwin
Reply to  griff
December 18, 2021 7:44 am

To paraphrase a religious quote,

Green energy judgement day is coming! And it’s coming right soon!

Griff I rather suspect that most of Europe is going to get a serious reality slap this winter.
Unfortunately idiots like you will just double down and claim its simply because we haven’t moved quickly enough to renewables.
You are the kind of zealot that will freeze to death – whilst claiming green energy is working.
It isn’t and it never will – trust me I’m an engineer.

Sara
Reply to  griff
December 18, 2021 7:46 am

So how does that work if the wind isn’t blowing, griff???

James Snook
Reply to  griff
December 18, 2021 7:46 am

The UK’s generating and distribution system used to be well designed but now it is a shambles, based on the ramblings of Green lunatics who are besotted with wind and solar.

ghalfrunt
Reply to  griff
December 18, 2021 8:05 am

DC Interconnection of local grids is the way forward. Not all demand peaks at the same time. Not all generation falls to zero at the same time.

Over Nov and Dec the French have been dipping into UK supplies (up to 2GW limit) since they seem to have maxed out their Nuclear supply. They have also been using up to 8GW of German supply. French National Grid status (templar.co.uk)

There are “plans” for an interconnector to north Africa from uk. this is to allow cheap solar to be used.
The Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project will be a new electricity generation facility entirely powered by solar and wind energy combined with a battery storage facility. Located in Morocco’s renewable energy rich region of Guelmim Oued Noun, it will cover an approximate area of 1,500km2 and will be connected exclusively to Great Britain via 3,800km HVDC sub-sea cables.
(sounds a bit ott to me)

Feasibility study underway for Elmed Mediterranean (Italy-Tunisia) electricity interconnector

0 Oct 2021 — In North Africa, Egypt is setting itself up to become a major regional power interconnector.

Ireneusz Palmowski
December 18, 2021 7:08 am

A powerful high will block zonal circulation in Europe for a long period due to very weak solar wind. Overnight temperatures in the UK, Scandinavia, Central Europe may reach very low values. Energy demand will increase significantly.
La Niña will play a part in this.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=europe&timespan=24hrs&anim=html5

Joel
December 18, 2021 7:08 am

You understand that the advocates of wind power will say this just means we need more wind turbines.

WXcycles
Reply to  Joel
December 18, 2021 8:14 am

Well if you don’t have enough electrons, clearly you need more wind turbines … like, duh!

saveenergy
December 18, 2021 7:14 am

Boris Johnson ‘to make UK the Saudi Arabia of wind power’ Prime Minister pledges offshore turbines will provide enough electricity to power every home in a decade !!

Wind is currently providing 2% & the annual average = 18.5%.

Don’t know who’s more dangerous Bonkers Boris … or the silly sods who believe him.

Sara
December 18, 2021 7:40 am

Oh, the irony!!!

This is when I sincerely wish I could install a wood-burning fireplace in my house.

Joseph Zorzin
December 18, 2021 7:59 am

“Given that this surplus all comes from hydro and nuclear (Sweden), there will be no easy way to increase this when the demand for it inevitable arises.”

The woody biomass potential is vast- most coming from America, of course, the wood basket of the world. It’s renewable, dependable base load and for free, you get plant food emissions. I see that currently it’s 6.1%, a respectable amount. And no need to uglify Britain with solar and wind.

Jtom
December 18, 2021 8:07 am

As I type this, coal is producing 41% more power in the UK than wind. Using Griff’s logic, coal is on track to completely replace wind power by Christmas. When will the dismantling of wind turbines begin?

Michael in Dublin
December 18, 2021 8:16 am

Perhaps this is due to a lack of hyperventilation by the Greens and the renewable mob?

Charlie
December 18, 2021 8:22 am

More or less the same deal on Saturday. UK has around 38GW nameplate capacity of wind and solar, 24.5GW and 13.5GW respectively, generating this pitiful contribution.

