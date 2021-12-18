Digital Book Burning And The Degradation Of The Scientific Culture

.

Jim Steele



The video explores how digital media fact-checkers and a few scientists like Michael Mann have been engaging in attempts to suppress alternative scientific climate explanations using methods that suppress scientific debate

A transcript is available at:

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2021/12/digital-book-burning-and-degradation-of.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

