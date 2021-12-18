Ridiculae

Study: 3% Contrarians Derailing the 97% Climate Consensus

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
36 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Russell Cook; According to a new study, the credibility of the alleged 97% climate consensus is so fragile, the 3% who dissent are completely disrupting climate action. And Naomi Oreskes is really important.

Who are the 3 Per Cent? The Connections Among Climate Change Contrarians

Published online by Cambridge University Press:  16 December 2021
Laura D. Young and Erin B. Fitz

Despite 97 per cent of scientists agreeing on anthropogenic global warming, the remaining 3 per cent play a critical role in keeping the debate about climate consensus alive. Analysis of climate change contrarians from multi-signatory documents reveals 3 per cent of signees to be climate experts, while the remaining 97 per cent do not meet expert criteria and are also involved with organizations and industries who make up the climate change countermovement. The data also reveal most contrarians to be aged sixty-five or older. As a result, we explore other factors (for example, collective memories and ideological views) that may have also contributed to expert and non-expert views.

Read more: https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-political-science/article/who-are-the-3-per-cent-the-connections-among-climate-change-contrarians/A4664E239F0774A37C20FE03689B34DD

One eye catching feature of the study is the number of mentions of Naomi Oreskes. She is given absolute prominence in the presented history of climate science narrative – 17 mentions in the study. Other high profile researchers such as Michael Mann and the Hockey Stick controversy don’t rate a single mention. A significant part of the study is dedicated to claiming people who criticise Oreskes are wrong. (h/t Russell)

So what motivates the 3% to oppose the 97% climate consensus? The authors appear to suggest contrarians are ignorant and biased.

A total of 81 per cent of the climate change contrarians received their highest level of college degree (that is, Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD, or level of degree relative to institution, location, and/or area of study) in 1985 or prior.Footnote 5 The most common time when contrarians received their degrees was the 1970s.Footnote 6 This suggests individuals receiving their degrees within the last thirty years are less likely to reject the climate change consensus. This pattern could be for several reasons, for example: new modeling or other scientific revelations not known at the time climate change contrarians received their degree; changes in how certain areas (for example, meteorology) approach research; or, as we suggest later, the impact of conservatism/neoliberalism on views of science and/or government

Discussion

What motivates experts and non-experts alike to pursue a position on climate change contrary to scientific consensus? The role of conservative politics, conservative think tanks, and industry efforts that make up the CCCM is well documented; however, our findings reveal other similarities among contrarians worthy of consideration.

Neoliberalism emerged as a driving force to oppose government oversight and regulation, largely related to backlash from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal policies and subsequent expansion of the federal government. While tenets of neoliberalism (that is, a laissez-faire approach to the market with a heavy emphasis on deregulation and free trade) would become central to CCCM objectives, the ideology pervaded academic circles far earlier (McCright and Dunlap Reference McCright and Dunlap2011a; Oreskes and Conway Reference Oreskes and Conway2010). In fact, while the ideology is most notably associated with the creation of the Chicago School of economics, it was not unique to just Chicago. Neoliberalism was transnational in nature, permeating into other academic and political circles with the help of several institutions established solely to push this ideology (Mirowski and Plehwe Reference Mirowski and Plehwe2009). As a result, by the 1950s, there was “an all-out assault on virtually every aspect of Keynesian economics” led, most notably, by Milton Friedman (Yergin and Stanislaw Reference Yergin, Stanislaw, Yergin and Stanislaw1998, para. 8). By the 1960s and 1970s, neoliberalism was a prominent theory within economics and other disciplines. As a result, much like collective memories pertinent to older contrarians’ formative years, it is reasonable to believe that neoliberal ideology would have impacted contrarians’ attitudes toward science and government prior to the emergence of the CCCM.

Read more: Same link as above

The funniest part of the study is the authors are both political scientists, who feel justified criticising people they claim are non experts for attempting to contribute to the climate debate, without having the self awareness to look in the mirror and question the credibility and depth of their own knowledge.

36 Comments
E. Schaffer
December 18, 2021 10:09 am

How dare I pointing out the mistakes in climate sensitivity estimates?

https://greenhousedefect.com/the-holy-grail-of-ecs/a-total-synthesis-the-ecs-estimate

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  E. Schaffer
December 18, 2021 10:15 am

Plus… The odds are that the authors don’t have the slightest idea what the so-called consensus is. Most of the disagreement is within the alleged 97%.

Paul Milenkovic
Reply to  David Middleton
December 18, 2021 10:17 am

Indeed.

Are “luke warmers” included in the 97%?

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Paul Milenkovic
December 18, 2021 10:41 am

I’m pretty sure that we are.

Curious George
Reply to  David Middleton
December 18, 2021 11:18 am

Always remember that 97% means in absolute terms 83 climatologists.

Russell Cook
Reply to  David Middleton
December 18, 2021 10:49 am

And, the way the whole study starts out is an example of the study authors’ comprehension problems. If the objective of the study was to expose who the fossil fuel-funded AGW contrarians were, namely a 100% population that breaks down to only 3% climate experts and 97% non-experts — according to the study’s Abstract text …….. then why wasn’t title of the study, “Who are the 97% among Climate Change Contrarians?” The next question, of course, is if the study authors don’t have any issue with the 3% of contrarians who are climate experts, then they would advocate putting those experts up against the best AGW experts to see what comes out of the pure science debate, wouldn’t they?

No, instead what this study really looks like is a CYA effort designed to shore up Oreskes’ original utterly faulty 928-to-0 100% consensus conclusion. The study can cite Anderegg, Zimmerman, etc ’til the cows come home, but the authors probably couldn’t prove anybody on our side participated in those Anderegg, Zimmerman, etc polling efforts if their reputations depended on it. If they were genuine researchers, they’d try to find out who the 3% minority was in those other faulty consensus studies.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Russell Cook
December 18, 2021 11:20 am

The best source for “consensus” numbers is the 2016 survey of the American Meteorological Society.

Only 67% of “scientists” characterized climate change as real and largely anthropogenic.

Even with a relatively low Transient Climate Response of 1-1.5 K per doubling, we are responsible for > 50% of the warming since “The Ice Age Cometh”…

Only 38% of “scientists” characterized climate change as having been dangerous (primarily or exclusively harmful impacts) over the past 50 years.

Only 50% of “scientists” characterized climate change as being dangerous (primarily or exclusively harmful impacts) over the next 50 years.

Only 18% of “scientists” thought that there was any point in destroying our economy in order to prevent the weather from changing. Fully 41% of “scientists” indicated that climate change might as well be “ignored.”

Mike Sexton
Reply to  E. Schaffer
December 18, 2021 10:33 am

You bad boy, fifty lashes for you

fretslider
December 18, 2021 10:20 am

Has Oreskes thought of running for office?

She is better suited to politics than science

Are Mann, Oreskes etc cardinals in this new religion?

Mr.
Reply to  fretslider
December 18, 2021 10:29 am

Not cardinals –
dogma enforcers.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Mr.
December 18, 2021 11:03 am

Inquisitors

Russell Cook
Reply to  fretslider
December 18, 2021 11:03 am

If that first question was posed straight to her, my guess is that she would honestly say she could be more effective behind the scenes in politics rather than out in front. And as I detailed back in 2017, one House Rep said she was already behind those political scenes. Since she’s subsequently been a go-to source for no less than NY Rep Ocasio-Cortez, it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Oreskes’ political manipulations are perhaps on the huge side that nobody otherwise is aware of.

Last edited 24 minutes ago by Russell Cook
Vuk
December 18, 2021 10:20 am

Who are the 3 Per Cent?
You can find your answer in the table below

IQ score ranges as % of population
130 Very gifted 2.1%
121-130 Gifted 6.4%
111-120 Above average intelligence 15.7%
90-110 Average intelligence 51.6%
80-89 Below average intelligence 15.7%

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
Climate believer
December 18, 2021 10:20 am

“…without having the self awareness to look in the mirror and question the credibility and depth of their own knowledge.”

as a true scientist would… this guy new a thing or two…

“Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.”

Feynman of course.

Joseph Zorzin
December 18, 2021 10:22 am

“the 3% who dissent are completely disrupting climate action.”

absurd- you can’t find any mention of climate skepticism in the MSM- and it’s seldom mentioned by politicians, even conservative politicians- I think the fear of the 3% is because the “green machine” isn’t getting everything it wants and has to blame somebody, but not the public which doesn’t care to pay for it

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
December 18, 2021 10:24 am

“This suggests individuals receiving their degrees within the last thirty years are less likely to reject the climate change consensus. This pattern could be for several reasons…”

Maybe it’s because older people are wiser!

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 18, 2021 10:32 am

Based on my kids experiences at college, it is because the last 30 years has been nonstop indoctrination based on the IPCC cabal.

Paul S.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 18, 2021 10:38 am

Indeed!

Tom Halla
December 18, 2021 10:26 am

Pointing out that the mole on the Emperor’s ass looks like a melanoma is rude.

Rud Istvan
December 18, 2021 10:28 am

The authors here make several big mistakes.

  1. They start from the long since discredited 97% consensus myth.
  2. They claim Naomi Oreskes is an expert. Her PhD is history of science, so by their own definition she is not.
  3. They analyze the 3% and find them all old and obsolete and not expert climatologists. Well, I am old, not obsolete, and have published one and a half books on the topic.
  4. They ignore that the climate experts and their ‘consensus have been repeatedly and abjectly wrong: Viner 2000 ‘children won’t know snow’; Wadhams 2012 ‘Arctic summer ice free by 2015’; NASA every year ‘sea level rise accelerating’. Nope, nope, and nope.
  5. They think the problem is consensus communications, rather than the failures of what the consensus has communicated. As Lincoln said, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” Unwise to keep trying to do so.
markl
December 18, 2021 10:30 am

Typical propaganda move. Discredit and silence objections with personal attacks.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  markl
December 18, 2021 11:02 am

Its all they got. Old lawyer saying. If the facts are on your side, pound the facts. If the law is on your side, pound the law. If neither are on your side, pound the table. This is table pounding.

DMacKenzie
December 18, 2021 10:32 am

Yet another analysis by supposed expert authors who, for a very basic start, can’t calculate the radiative temperature of the planet from the SB equation, nor what altitude is that equivalent temperature, nor what the surface temperature would be based on that altitude and lapse rate, and have completely no idea what is a reasonable approximation of clear sky emissivity might be….yet consider us “cautioneers” to be ignorant.

Art Slartibartfast
December 18, 2021 10:32 am

As a climate realist I do not fit the profile. Got my MSc. in the nineties. You do not have to be a wine connoiseur to taste that the Chateaux Margot left open for two days has gone sour. Likewise you do not need to be a climate scientist to see the way climate modelling is done is deeply, deeply flawed.

Garboard
December 18, 2021 10:33 am

As Koonin points out in Unsettled,, it’s not so much that the science is bad as that what gets thrown around in the popular press is

dodgy geezer
December 18, 2021 10:37 am

So…. most contrarians are 65 or older? Another way of saying that would be that most conformists are young and gullible…

Rolf H Carlsson
December 18, 2021 10:50 am

A Swedish libertarian blogger, Henrik Jönson, today made his weekly posting about the double moral standards of Swedish leftist Government and their affiliates, triggered by a revealing story about a newly appointed member of the Socialist Government. A picture of this person from her youth shows when she makes a Hitler Sig Heil-sign, taking part in a gathering accompanied by fascist music.
Suddenly, the Socialist prerogative of blaming some of the opposition parties for supporting extreme right wing ideas was severly compromised. And an avalanche of excuses was launched by other Government members and socialist journalists to defend the new minister by claiming that she was no longer sympathizing with such ideas. Henrik Jönson repeatedly stated that he believded her but it was rather the obvious double moral that he targeted. Had it been an opposition representative the reaction had resulted in a campaign to force that person to resign. The best of Mr Jönson’s posting: he quoted Lenin saying that it is not the ideas expressed that we are concerned about, it is who he is expressing them! Those are our targets!

Vuk
Reply to  Rolf H Carlsson
December 18, 2021 11:11 am

to paraphrase Vladimir Ilich said : To win the war against capitalists we have to make it a civil war.

Philip
December 18, 2021 10:54 am

The problem for the 97% is they don’t address or debate the 3% to prove them wrong, mostly they ignore and name call, when that doesn’t work they threaten them. Normal people want to see the evidence so they do. When 3% beats 97% its not hard to see who is believed.

David Dibbell
December 18, 2021 10:59 am

What motivates experts and non-experts alike to pursue a position on climate change contrary to scientific consensus?”

Maybe because there is honest disagreement with the consensus claims on technical grounds. And maybe because the consequences of the error are too damaging to the human condition to keep quiet about.

Gregory Woods
December 18, 2021 10:59 am

The funniest part of the study is the authors are both political scientists

Question: What is a ‘political scientist’? Maybe they form a part of that academic area know as ‘social scientist’ or just those folks know for their ‘science’ envy…

Ed Zuiderwijk
December 18, 2021 11:02 am

When I found myself on the job market aged 50 I had a great deal of interviews. One recurring theme was on my PhD: when did I complete it. As it was in 1979 that was considered ok. Why?
Because we don’t really trust the quality behind it for anything after the late 1980s.

The notion about prior to 1985 thus perfectly confirms what clearly the real world already knew but the sillies who wrote the piece now discovered and completely misinterpret.

Rob_Dawg
December 18, 2021 11:18 am

The data also reveal most contrarians to be aged sixty-five or older.

Age and Guile Beat Youth and Innocence ~ P.J. O’Rourke

Tom
December 18, 2021 11:22 am

As with so many things, people of all political stripes take sides on an issue based on what they think their political adversary’s position is. Thinking not required.

Ted
December 18, 2021 11:23 am

The real problem is that those demanding action never admit what the 97% agreement is in Orestes’ paper. She specifically defined the consensus as humans having some affect in addition to natural variation, not as agreeing that human action is the primary cause of warming.

MarkW
December 18, 2021 11:25 am

3 per cent of signees to be climate experts

That’s funny considering how few of the so called climate “scientists” have scientific or even technical degrees.

