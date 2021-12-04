Seal of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Climate Economics

New York Fed: Weather Disasters do NOT Threaten Bank Profits

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Michael Shellenberger highlighting a New York Fed report which trashes the idea that climate change is a threat to the US financial system.

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Real Threat To Banks Isn’t From Climate Change: It’s From Bankers – OpEd 

  Michael Shellenberger

By Michael Shellenberger

And upon taking office, President Joe Biden warned government agencies that climate change disasters threatened retirement funds, home prices, and the very stability of the financial system.

But a major new staff report from the New York Federal Reserve Bank throws cold water on the over-heated rhetoric coming from activist investors, bankers, and politicians. “How Bad Are Weather Disasters for Banks?” asks the title of the report by three economists. “Not very,” they answer in the first sentence of the abstract.

The reason is because “weather disasters over the last quarter century had insignificant or small effects on U.S. banks’ performance.” The study looked at FEMA-level disasters between 1995 and 2018, at county-level property damage estimates, and the impact on banking revenue.

In other words, disasters are actually good for banks, since they increase demand for loans. The larger a bank’s exposure to natural disasters, the larger its profits.

Read more: https://www.eurasiareview.com/04122021-the-real-threat-to-banks-isnt-from-climate-change-its-from-bankers-oped/

The Fed report is even more straightforward. The main report is well worth reading, it explicitly spells out they are dismissing the threat of climate change damaging the US banking system.

STAFF REPORTS
How Bad Are Weather Disasters for Banks? Number 990 
November 2021

JEL classification: G21, H84

Authors: Kristian S. Blickle, Sarah N. Hamerling, and Donald P. Morgan

Not very. We find that weather disasters over the last quarter century had insignificant or small effects on U.S. banks’ performance. This stability seems endogenous rather than a mere reflection of federal aid. Disasters increase loan demand, which offsets losses and actually boosts profits at larger banks. Local banks tend to avoid mortgage lending where floods are more common than official flood maps would predict, suggesting that local knowledge may also mitigate disaster impacts.Available only in PDF 

Source: https://www.newyorkfed.org/research/staff_reports/sr990

Obviously the authors of the report should be cancelled immediately, for going off script by telling the truth.

And a small FYI. We are on GETTR now @wattsupwiththat. We have not enabled automatic posting yet so it’s not as up to date as our twitter feed, but we are working with GETTR to get that resolved, with luck, in a couple of weeks.

When that is resolved, we will do a full post announcement.

M Courtney
December 4, 2021 2:20 pm

Fintech is part of the infrastructure that advanced societies use to adapt to climate change.
Also…
Fintech is part of the infrastructure that advanced societies use to adapt to the weather.

This report tells us is that adaptation is very cheap as we have to do it anyway. It’s already planned in.
Mitigation is another story.

0
Reply
Steve case
December 4, 2021 2:29 pm

I can’t wait to tune in tonight’s TV news to see this story get top billing!
Ha ha ha ha ha

1
Reply
AWG
December 4, 2021 2:33 pm

And upon taking office, President Joe Biden warned government agencies that climate change disasters threatened retirement funds, home prices, and the very stability of the financial system.

Is “climate change disaster” defined, or is it yet another marketing term that is basically sounds without any real correlation to similar sounds that are understood in a structured language?

More to the point; “climate change disaster” could also refer to Green Policies that also also use trigger words that conjure up feelings of pristine fields and meadows being stomped upon by Capitalist Godzilla.

In which case “climate change disasters” are socio-economic disasters that come as a grim consequence to neo-Marxist policies specifically designed to harm human flourishing. When understood in this sense, of course these “climate change disasters” not only threaten but inevitably destabilize the financial system – by intent and design.

0
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  AWG
December 4, 2021 3:30 pm

Joe Biden is ruining the country on purpose and in a coordinated way (It is no coincidence that Gavin Newscum introduce the universal basic income when the inflation starts kicking i,so that in a few years will be > 300 dollas inflation adjusted )
So Biden does now some preventiv PR to blame his deliberate sabotage on Climate and Covid (Never let a crisis end,even when it does not exist )
and hitting 2 birds with one stone as the blame on Covid and Climate will be used to justify further destruction and tyranny.

0
Reply
Doug D
December 4, 2021 2:35 pm

But climate change Does create a great increase in ingrown toe nails . Will the fun never end ?

0
Reply
Tom Halla
December 4, 2021 2:38 pm

From what I have read, insurance companies are not at financial risk with purported climate change disasters, either. Most of the policies are short term enough they can adjust rates if anything does in fact happen.
De facto, insurance companies are in finance.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 4, 2021 3:26 pm

Insurance companies will benefit hugely from Climate Change alarmism. They are already ramping up rates because Climate Change. Costs don’t go up because there are no more disasters or damage than there used to be, but sheeple believe the alarmist narrative, so they believe the insurance companies.

This is why they actively fund alarmist ‘research’. It’s all good for profits!

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
0
Reply
ResourceGuy
December 4, 2021 2:52 pm

Okay, but the climate sand people will be back and in greater numbers.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  ResourceGuy
December 4, 2021 3:29 pm

I don’t want any sand people, let alone climate ones! Are these like the terracotta army?

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
0
Reply
%d bloggers like this: