Former British PM Tony Blair.
Tony Blair Institute: New 1.2GW Offshore Wind Farm Every 10 Weeks to Hit Net Zero

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Tony Blair Institute has calculated that a wind farm equal to the largest offshore wind farm ever built must be completed every 10 weeks, to hit Net Zero by 2050.

UK ‘must build equivalent of worlds biggest wind farm every 10 weeks for next 20 years’ to hit net zero targets

Under existing framework, 90 per cent of all electricity generation in Britain will be on a government-backed contract, stifling competition, warns Tony Blair Institute

Harry Cockburn Environment Correspondent

The UK must build the equivalent of a 1.2-gigawatt offshorewind farm – the largest ever built – every 10 weeks for the next 20 years in order to hit its legally binding net-zero targets, a report from the Tony Blair Institute claims.

The report highlights how the current energy crisis, which has resulted in numerous small energy providers going bust, has exposed “profound problems of design and regulation in the retail and wholesale energy markets”, and says without major adaptation, the energy market is heading towards a greater level of centralisation and higher costs for consumers.

It warns that without an overhaul, up to 90 per cent of all electricity generation in the UK will be on a government-backed contract.

As a result of prolonged government support, the report’s authors warn that by 2035 energy providers will have “limited incentives” to respond to supply and demand.

Instead, the report urges a new effort to adapt to deliver a flexible, affordable system.

Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/uk-must-build-equivalent-of-worlds-biggest-wind-farm-every-10-weeks-for-next-20-years-to-hit-net-zero-targets-b1967122.html

According to the Dogger Bank Wind Farm website, their 1.2GW wind farm cost £3 billion (USD $4 billion). So 52 weeks in a year, 52 ÷ 10 x £3 billion = £15.6 billion per year.

Having said that, the cost would likely rise over time, the Dogger Bank wind farm is a over 100km offshore. If you need to go 100km+ offshore for a good wind farm site, how long will the extension cord stretch, after a a few years of building an equivalent new site every 10 weeks?

Of course, you won’t truly get to net zero unless someone also builds battery backup for all that wind power, in case of another prolonged wind drought. But let’s leave them in their happy place, it would be a shame to spoil their moment with some basic economics.

Iain Russell
December 4, 2021 10:07 am

‘Basic economics’?! Basic facts!

fatherup
December 4, 2021 10:09 am

As soon as you see the name Tony Blair you know there will be something iffy going on

Tom Halla
Reply to  fatherup
December 4, 2021 10:18 am

The problem is that Boris Johnson is making Blair look good.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 4, 2021 11:34 am

One uses his fingers to comb his hair, the other uses a balloon.

SxyxS
Reply to  fatherup
December 4, 2021 11:34 am

I didn’t even knew that the Brits use to name Institutes after war criminals and mass murderers.
I thought this is just in marxist countr… oh wait Britain is on the way to become one.

Oldseadog
December 4, 2021 10:25 am

Never trust a Scotsman who hides his roots. ( I don’t mean his hair. ) I remember him telling Dutch children to “Come and see us in England.”

Rick W Kargaard
December 4, 2021 10:35 am

I find it amazing that no one studies or discusses the climate downsides to wind and solar generation. All that energy produced must be removed from the atmosphere and has to have some effect. Even the other severe environmental impacts are not usually given serious consideration.

Redge
Reply to  Rick W Kargaard
December 4, 2021 11:11 am

A point I’ve made for several years now after reading a Polish paper describing changed wind patterns down to wind mills sucking the energy out of the air

If a change in wind patterns due to deforestation can cause the snows of Kilimanjaro to melt, what else can it do?

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Rick W Kargaard
December 4, 2021 11:29 am

You are correct in that the 1st Law of Thermodynamics – conservation of energy must apply here, but….
The energy taken out of the entire SW solar and wind energy budget by PV farms and wind turbine farms are a minuscule fraction of that total blowing in the wind and hitting the Earth via insolation. Photo-autotrophs (photosynthesis via plants, algae, phytoplankton, etc) take far more out of the insolation budget than Man could ever do with solar farms and that is also a tiny fraction of total insolation warming the Earth. Conversion of sunlight to energy rich organic molecules by photo-autotrophs , while enormous in the global total, is so tiny climate modolers long ago realized it could be ignored for all the other sources of error and uncertainty.

SxyxS
Reply to  Rick W Kargaard
December 4, 2021 11:42 am

Rick,you are using the co2 Argument.
Neither does 0.01 %of co2 impact the climate nor does the absorption of 0.01% of windmillsenergy impact wind pattern.
I guess an average hill combined or even an average sized Forrest does absorb more wind than a 1000 windmills as the surface of even the biggest blades is fairly small.

HotScot
December 4, 2021 10:41 am

This is good news.

Clearly, the Blair Institute is pointing out to the Blairites the absurdity of NetZero.

I never thought I would hear anything sensible emerging from anything associated with Blair, but I may be wrong on this occasion.

markl
December 4, 2021 10:50 am

What the hell is “net zero” really other than some ephemeral goal that can’t, by definition, be met to satisfy a small group of people?

Doug D
Reply to  markl
December 4, 2021 11:56 am

It sounds sooo scientific to the unwashed

dk_
December 4, 2021 10:51 am

…£15.6 billion per year.

And (per USGS) every 6MW capacity expends 1 million tons of fossil fuels over a 25 year life span, most in construction. I’m sure that was a land-based wind farm cost, so for maritime wind farm construction and maintenance, distribution, and delivery, multiply (conservatively low) by 5. ((1200MW/6)*5)*5.2 == commit to burning 5.2 quadrillion tons of fossil fuel per year for the next 60 years (at which point, if you haven’t been replacing the oldest ones for 25 years, you will have zero generation capacity and about a century of waste disposal ahead of you — and even more atmospheric CO2. “Yah cahn’t get thayah from heyah.”

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  dk_
December 4, 2021 11:38 am

If it can’t be done, it won’t. As simple as that. This net-zero charade and the climate scam in general is the most massive fraud on public trust ever attempted. The outcome will increasingly become evermore catastrophic the longer this charade of intellectual dishonesty continues.

fretslider
December 4, 2021 10:59 am

Net zero really means net zero human activity

They should be upfront about it

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  fretslider
December 4, 2021 11:32 am

net-zero really means g e n o c i d e of you and me and our children, through starvation and resulting wars that will be ignited from the social pressures these policies are producing and will ramp up considerably in the coming decades if this climate scam Marxism is allowed to contunue. The Elites push this because they don’t consider this as affecting them or their family… until it does.

4E Douglas
December 4, 2021 11:03 am

“Net Zero “= No power.
Here in Oregon Commissar
Kate is demanding offshore power 2035. Ok. We tried wave power back in the 2000’s
I believe the prototypes are on the bottom near Coos Bay .

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  4E Douglas
December 4, 2021 11:43 am

The Left may demand and get the resources allocated today to make this Net-zero happen tomorrow. And if it does, then when tomorrow comes and we are at or near net-zero, we’ll be too poor to replace the failing aging wind energy systems as they break, as they certainly will. It will be a death spiral into a hole the population cannot dig its way out of because it took 100 years of intensive fossil fuel to build our society to this point.
Nuclear power is the only hope for our society in the long term. That the Left rejects nuclear power out of hand is the clearest signal of what the real intention is.

M Courtney
December 4, 2021 11:04 am

Remember the Law of Diminishing Returns.

The first windfarm will be put in the best place for windspeeds, wind reliability, ease of maintenance and proximity to where the electricity is needed.
The second will be a little worse placed.
More compromises by the third.

They say they want 5 a year for 30 years. How useless will the fiftieth windfarm be?
And we’re less than halfway there…

Ron Long
December 4, 2021 11:07 am

Another Reality Check. Not only is the construction impossible, but, as Eric mentioned, the whole issue of battery storage is not included. The offshore wind farms need inspection and maintainence, and this would almost certainly be by boat or helicopter, burning more fossil fuels. It gets worse from there, considering raw materials, construction utilization of fossil fuels, and the tremendous chopping up of our flying friends.

MarkW
December 4, 2021 11:11 am

But they mean well. Shouldn’t that be enough? /sarc

Last edited 58 minutes ago by MarkW
Redge
December 4, 2021 11:13 am

Of course, their calculations won’t include 100% backup from reliables for when the wind doesn’t blow

(don’t do it Griff, you’ll just be subjected to the GuffawOmeter)

MarkW
December 4, 2021 11:16 am

How can this possibly be true? Hasn’t griff been assuring us that the UK is already getting more than 40% of it’s electricity from renewables.

Joel O'Bryan
December 4, 2021 11:20 am

Q: then what recharges the battery energy storage system (BESS)?
A: Another equally-sized array of wind farms.

Q: How big (capacity in GW-hrs) must the BESS be to endure a week of little or no wind?
A: The typical BESS design discharges from 90% to 10% in around 3-4 hours. So 7×24/4= 42 BESS systems at future UK grid demand when everything is electrified, from transport to home heat pumps, on top of current demand. That BESS answer puts net-zero in fantasy land.

Doonman
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
December 4, 2021 11:44 am

Yes, people assume BESS will be recharged at night when consumer electrical demand is low. But the fact of the matter is that is nonsense. All battery storage requires its own nameplate charging system in order to operate reliably.

n.n
December 4, 2021 11:21 am

Rather than “net zero” emission, they should strive for net positive effect. Don’t be green, leave Green to its niches, go green, emit.

Last edited 52 minutes ago by n.n
Eric Harpham
December 4, 2021 11:45 am

If you take the price of the Victoria, Australia back up battery and upgrade it for 10 windless days in the UK (Not unknown) the cost of a back up battery for the UK would be £3,000,000,000,000 (£3 trillion, $4trillion) currently equivalent to 1 1/4 years GDP. With no estimates as to the land area used or tonnage of materials necessary. Is anybody keen on doing a “back of the envelope” calculation for those?.

Doug D
December 4, 2021 11:52 am

None of the signers are serious about meeting these goals …Oh the fanatics are, but not the money people, or the energy sector . Unlike the crockpot activists they understand that achieving or even trying to achieve this goal would destroy the economy and the country. The political sector signs on so they can tell the voters they tried but we’re stopped by ( fill in the blank)

Carlo, Monte
December 4, 2021 11:57 am

Go Green, Go Broke

