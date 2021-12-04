Aussie Labor Promises a Rerun of the Climate Election (They Lost)

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Labor, imposing harsh carbon emissions reduction targets on electricity providers will reduce costs for ordinary consumers.

Labor’s climate plan goes hard on heavy polluters Phillip Coorey

Dec 3, 2021 – 6.06pm More than 200 of the nation’s heaviest polluters will be required to collectively lower their emissions over the next three decades under Labor’s climate policy to help achieve an economy-wide cut of 43 per cent by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050. … The policy, according to the associated modelling by Reputex, will lower power prices, increase jobs and drive the uptake of renewable energy. A centrepiece of the policy is a revamped safeguards mechanism that will apply to the 215 entities that currently emit more than 100,000 tonnes of CO2 a year. These entities, which include power stations, large foundries and mines, will be required to reduce aggregate emissions by 5 million tonnes a year to collectively achieve net zero emissions by 2050. … The BCA has led calls for such a mechanism and applauded Labor’s plan as “sensible and workable”. “It will be important for Labor to work closely with business on the detail, including measures to ensure export exposed jobs aren’t unfairly put at risk by a tightening of the emissions baseline. Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar was supportive but wanted assurance that the safeguards mechanism would not drive up power prices. The Reputex modelling forecast the average annual retail bill would be $275 lower by 2025 and $378 lower by 2030. … Read more: https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/battlelines-drawn-as-labor-aims-high-on-climate-change-20211202-p59eds

The last federal “climate election” was in 2019. Labor declared a “climate emergency” and promised to impose a harsh climate regime on big industry, but they lost after industrial labor regions rebelled and supported the right wing Coalition government.

Pollsters of course predicted a big win for Labor.

Since Labor lost on a platform of strong climate action, the federal Coalition government has embraced strong climate action by promising Net Zero 2050. Both main parties have embraced vaccine mandates, Labor in Victoria, Queensland and West Australia, and the Coalition state government in South Australia, NSW, Tasmania, South Australia.

Both major Aussie parties racing neck and neck, mimicking each other’s policies, has created a policy vacuum which minor parties like One Nation have swooped in to fill, by promising an end to vaccine mandates and costly climate targets.

Climate action and Covid lockdowns are both highly polarising issues in Australia. While there is no doubt a lot of frightened people in Australia support draconian Covid and climate measures, there have also been massive anti-lockdown protests in Australia’s major cities, which have been largely ignored by mainstream media.

So its anyone’s guess which way the next federal election will go. Whichever major party wins, there is a real chance minor parties which reject all this nonsense will hold the balance of power.

