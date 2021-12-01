Donald Trump and UKIP's Nigel Farage, source Breitbart. Then UKIP leader Nigel Farage was the only British leader to wholeheartedly support the Trump campaign. Farage travelled to the USA and spoke on Trump's behalf during the election campaign.
Climate Politics Opinion wind power

President Trump: Boris Johnson is Making a Big Mistake Backing Wind Power

45 mins ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; During a GB News interview with Nigel Farage, President Trump has warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson his renewable policies are leading Britain into an economic disaster.

Donald Trump tells Boris Johnson he is making a ‘big mistake’ by backing wind power

Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former US president says the energy source is only backed by environmentalists who ‘hate the world’

By Christopher Hope, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT 30 November 2021 • 9:16pm

Boris Johnson is “making a big mistake” by trying to turn the UK into the Saudi Arabia of wind, Donald Trump has said.

The former US president said that wind farms were “horrible”, “ridiculous”, “kill all the birds” and “start to rust” after a couple of years. They were only backed by environmentalists “who hate the world”, he said.

Mr Trump also took aim at a wind farm sited just off the coast of Aberdeen where he owns the Trump International Golf Links, describing it as a “shame” and the windmills as “monsters” in an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson, the Prime Minister, has made increasing reliance on wind energy a cornerstone of his energy policy, telling the United Nations last year that he wanted to make the UK into the “Saudi Arabia of wind”, mimicking Riyadh’s dominance in the global oil market.

However, in his interview, Mr Trump said Mr Johnson was “wrong”, adding: “He’s making a big mistake.” 

Read more: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/11/30/donald-trump-tells-boris-johnson-making-big-mistake-backing/

I would love to provide a GB News link to the interview but I couldn’t find the link – if anyone finds it please post in comments.

As for President Trump’s criticism of Boris Johnson’s energy policies, I completely agree with what I read in the Telegraph.

The utter inadequacy of renewables, especially in a country as far North as Britain, should be obvious to anyone who can do a little math. Trump is a businessman – he understands economics and cashflow, so he can do the math.

Even if you believe a little government money or market distorting preference rules are required to kickstart the British green energy economy, ask yourself, what is the taxpayer exit strategy? What is the date at which the government money must end, otherwise renewable energy should be considered a failure?

If you can’t give a definite answer to this question, you are effectively admitting renewables are economically unviable, and cannot survive without open ended government support.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Aksurveyor
December 1, 2021 10:03 am

Only when they have 100% renewables and have destroyed the country will the taxpayer backed subsidies end..
Since no one will have any money left to pay for the boondoggle.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Aksurveyor
4
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Aksurveyor
December 1, 2021 10:09 am

When cars were invented they didn’t need to get rid of the horses or subsidize cars
for a successful transition.

I wonder why it’s now the case 🙂

4
Reply
Stephen Wilde
December 1, 2021 10:10 am

Much as I find Trump’s personality unpalatable he does come up with an accurate diagnosis on the major issues.

6
Reply
Dave Yaussy
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
December 1, 2021 10:14 am

Agree. I’m no fan of Trump, and some of his antipathy to wind turbines is rooted in his belief they spoil the view from his golf course, but the overall analysis attributed to him is pretty accurate.

0
Reply
Cheshire Red
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
December 1, 2021 10:17 am

He’s a pragmatist, not an ideologue.

In the private sector results matter so he only deploys business profitable tactics that work, whereas Greens aren’t interested in those requirements so don’t worry themselves with such niceties.

Trump has been proven correct on economic policy, jobs, (especially for the poorer communities) energy, fracking, southern border controls, Iran, Russia, China, North Korea and the Middle East.

In short he’s outclassed Biden’s efforts across the board. Best POTUS in decades.

5
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
December 1, 2021 10:27 am

Personally, if given the choice between a president I’d like to have drinks with, or a president who can get things done, I’ll pick the one who can get things done every time.

1
Reply
Steve Case
December 1, 2021 10:12 am

The bottom line in all of this nonsense is the notion that CO2 is a problem and a warmer world with more rain, longer growing seasons, more arable land plus CO2 fortified agricultural production constitutes a problem.

The two biggest scares, sea level rise and extreme weather, aren’t happening at any faster rate that would be a cause for alarm. Certainly not the draconian trillions of dollars the democrats and the green Bolsheviks have in mind.

6
Reply
Ben Vorlich
December 1, 2021 10:12 am

Farrage on GB News is here

https://www.gbnews.uk/farage-the-trump-interview

1
Reply
Tom Halla
December 1, 2021 10:12 am

“Hating the world” is a fair characterization of all too many greens. They back wind and solar because they will not sustain industrial society, not out of a belief they can.

0
Reply
Mike Lowe
December 1, 2021 10:12 am

But will Boris take more notice of Trump than he does of Carrie, when Carrie has sex on her side? Unlikely, Boris being Boris!

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
December 1, 2021 10:21 am

That wind is uneconomic is self evident; else it would not need subsidies everywhere. But it will take a winter grid crash with multiple casualties (much worse than Texas last February) to maybe bring BoJo to whatever senses he has.

1
Reply
Walter Horsting
December 1, 2021 10:28 am

I love how the UK only gets 23% of its RE nameplate to generate energy…

0
Reply
markl
December 1, 2021 10:33 am

Personality isn’t one of Trump’s assets. Making decisions that benefit the people he is charged with leading is. Being the leader of a country isn’t a personality contest.

1
Reply
Simon
December 1, 2021 10:34 am

I’d say Boris is probably pretty happy not to have Trumps endorsement, given Trumps track record of opening his mouth about things he is clueless about. Covid anyone?

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Simon
-2
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Simon
December 1, 2021 10:42 am

Fauci (domain expert), consensus, corporations, mandates, and planned parent/hood in several Democrat districts.

Last edited 58 seconds ago by n.n
0
Reply
Mr.
December 1, 2021 10:38 am

Eric, I’m sure you’re familiar with the “Yes Minister” tv series from the ’70s.

Well, all this renewables bs is just another “Yes Minister” episode set in today’s real world. 🙁

0
Reply
Richard S Courtney
December 1, 2021 10:38 am

Eric Worral,

You say,

The utter inadequacy of renewables, especially in a country as far North as Britain, should be obvious to anyone who can do a little math. 

YES! Britain is being covered in wind powered and solar powered subsidy farms.

If wind power were economic then oil tankers would be sailing ships
and
some people want to switch their lights on – not off – when the Sun goes down.

Importantly, in Britain energy is most needed in winter when wind turbines become unsafe to operate because of icing and solar panels are shielded from sunlight by a coating of snow.

Richard

0
Reply
n.n
December 1, 2021 10:39 am

Intermittents, lowered expectations, and a Green/Blue blight. Profit.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Agriculture Alarmism Opinion

Maine Researchers Breeding a Global Warming Resistant Potato

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Energy Fail

Complete Madness In The Biden Administration: Energy Policy

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Opinion

The Wire Criticises the “Deep Adaptation” Climate Doomsday Narrative

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Public ClimateBall

4 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Politics Opinion wind power

President Trump: Boris Johnson is Making a Big Mistake Backing Wind Power

45 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Cold wave

Deep freeze in Arctic Europe sends power prices soaring

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA

Are Water Plumes Spraying from Europa? NASA’s Europa Clipper is on the Case

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

Climate Council: La Niña Boosted Rainfall for Australia is Bad

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: