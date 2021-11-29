Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #481



Quote of the Week: “Any fool can know. The point is to understand.” – Albert Einstein

Number of the Week: 4300 Years Ago

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Scope: After the UN Conference of Parties, COP 26, ended with a whimper, a number of diverse topics appeared. The common element they have is they raised issues with the central theme of the UN International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), that carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations are the primary cause of climate change and that human CO2 emissions are causing dangerous global warming.

In no particular order these issues include: one, a questioning of Willie Soon’s use of machine learning to feel confident enough in patterns observed to forecast a diminishing solar intensity; two, a paper by two researchers at the Institute for High Temperatures of the Russian Academy Science that on first review appears to support the work of van Wijngaarden and Happer on Earth’s thermal radiation of five most abundant greenhouse gases; and three, two papers appearing in AAAS Science Advances that question IPCC’s claims in its Summary for Policymakers of the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6, SPM, 2021) that there was no climate change for 2000 years, until after the industrial revolution and its use of fossil fuels.

These papers seem remarkable because since the mid-1990s, AAAS Science has had the editorial policy of not publishing anything that questions the “wisdom” of the IPCC. This policy followed by other journals as well has led to many highly questionable “bandwagon” studies that can be described as science fiction.

Also, TWTW will mention efforts of others questioning the IPCC process as well as the absurdity of the energy policies of the Biden administration. But first, a wide-ranging interview of physicist and philosopher Christopher Essex by Calvin Beisner will be presented.

Belief in the Ignorance of Experts: The blurb under the video of Christopher Essex by Calvin Beisner of the Cornwall Alliance For The Stewardship of Creation reads:

“’Just follow the science!’ That exhortation gets used to silence anyone who questions anything from COVID lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates to catastrophic manmade climate change to Darwinism to atheism. Challenge official public policy on lockdowns, masks, and vaccines, or on catastrophic global warming, and you’re a ‘science denier.’ Challenge Darwinism or atheism, and you’re a ‘science denier.’ But just what is science? How can it contribute to our understanding of our world—and how we get along with each other? Tonight’s wide-ranging discussion features Dr. Christopher Essex—no, not the country music singer/songwriter Christopher J. Essex, but Christopher Essex the professor of both physics and applied mathematics at the University of Western Ontario, Canada, co-author with Dr. Ross McKitrick of Taken By Storm: The Troubled Science, Policy, and Politics of Global Warming (one of my favorite books on climate change), and all-round creative and challenging thinker. The conversation will go far beyond climate change to the whole state of scientific activity today.”

The interview is wide-ranging with a number of succinct comments by Essex. Some of them are presented below in an effort to encourage readers to watch the entire interview, which is one hour and forty minutes. Comments by TWTW in brackets.

There is no such thing as average temperature of the earth. An average is a statistic, not a measurement. Temperature indicates a state (condition) which is not meaningful.

[NOAA’s Climate.gov., no longer reports a single temperature and states: “Earth’s temperature has risen by 0.14° F (0.08° C) per decade since 1880, and the rate of warming over the past 40 years is more than twice that: 0.32° F (0.18° C) per decade since 1981.” https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/climate-change-global-temperature. (updated Aug 12, 2021)]

The more Essex learns about thermodynamics of radiation the less he feels humanity knows.

When at St. Peters the most striking thing he observed were the Sierpiński triangles in the floor. These are fractals (never ending patterns), not Euclidean and deal with coping with the problems of infinity and considered modern mathematics. Here they were in a floor built five hundred years ago.

[Such patterns started appearing in the decorative geometry in Italy in the 12th & 13th centuries known as Cosmatesque and date back to the third century BC Greek geometer Apollonius of Perga.]

Essex is suspicious of probability and statistics.

[As Ross McKitrick has shown, using tools of descriptive statistics for inferential statistics is a giant leap, which advocates of dangerous CO2-caused global warming have misunderstood. Descriptive statistics explain the characteristics of a sample of a population. Where inferential statistics rely on probability theory to suggest underlying characteristics of the entire population. The IPCC’s greenhouse gas attribution process is based on a misunderstanding of the Gauss-Markov (GM) Theorem and the conditions needed for unbiased and efficient rules for calculation. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00382-021-05913-7 ]

The IPCC claims very small changes in temperature are significant. But these are tiny when compared to daily, seasonal, and annual changes.

The models do not build the effect of water vapor until later, but it is an integral part of the greenhouse effect. You cannot throw it in later and expect the model to predict. [this is done after falsely balancing CO2 with aerosols to meet surface temperatures]. Water vapor is the most powerful greenhouse gas. He designed a completely good atmospheric model with only water vapor, the other gases have minimal effect.

People doing modeling first recognized they were working with “cartoons” but lost track of that.

Making policy is a far deeper problem and working with computers to see into the future is a deeper problem than many realize, even experts. Numerics are a question of recipes.

Computers are not an oracle. Mathematics goes beyond computers.

[The weather-based mathematical modeling has not progressed for about 40 years and climate science has stagnated. The approach by van Wijngaarden and Happer uses different mathematics and databases and seems to meet the physical description of what is occurring in the atmosphere.]

With weather-based models there is a symmetry problem. What is conserved in the differential equations is not the same that is conserved in the discrete maps (graphs).

Along with Richard Lindzen, Essex believes the highly used Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity (ECS) concept does not matter. ECS does not exist in nature; it’s a value in models. As a result, we have computational overstabilization, trying to stabilize problems in the models, etc. As a result, long term dynamics is gone

A big problem is over interpreting the models and not understanding their limits. Anyone who has a tool must understand the limits of the tool.

[After a discussion on the closure problem in turbulence which goes back to the 19th century and that the influence of clouds completely overwhelms the effect of greenhouse gases (at least in the real atmosphere), Essex discusses the corruption of science and states that it has happened. For example, the claim that there is a consensus is a corruption. There is no one view.]

Scientists engage in a duality, they must be humble, not to fool themselves, yet they have the arrogance to tackle the mysteries of the universe. This requires humility.

A good definition of science is the belief in the ignorance of experts, [the quote from Richard Feynman]. We Need to see evidence and reasoning, see for yourself.

Highly educated people get caught up in herds, including scientists. Ordinary people often don’t.

You have to stop being afraid! The doom that will come to get you, is not the one you are expecting.

The above is a sample of what was discussed. TWTW readers may benefit from watching the entire interview. It reinforced the efforts by TWTW to question everything, including assumptions, physical evidence, reasoning process, and conclusions. Even though mathematics is the language of science, mathematics and logic are not sufficient for understanding. This was demonstrated when scientists attempted to apply Newtonian Mechanics to the behavior of matter and energy on the atomic and subatomic scale. An entirely new pattern of thinking was needed – Quantum Theory. See link under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

Role of the Sun: Last week’s TWTW discussed the paper by Soon and twenty-two co-authors: “How much has the Sun influenced Northern Hemisphere temperature trends? An ongoing debate” and Soon’s presentation at the Heartland Conference on his paper with two co-authors on “Results of hindcasting and forecasting solar activity cycles.”

Writing in Watts Up With That, Leif Svalgaard asserted that Soon was “arguing that there has not been any trend in solar activity in the past 300+ years.” “To my eye there is no difference between our reconstruction and theirs [based on Machine Learning], except that we have error bars, and they don’t. It is amazing how people’s bias can cause them to draw contrary conclusions from [almost] identical data.”

To TWTW, Svalgaard misinterprets Soon’s presentation and paper. He did not state that there was no pattern in solar activity. Soon stated that he was not sufficiently comfortable with the patterns observed to make forecasts. The Machine Learning technique gave him additional assurances that he was not deceiving himself, “you are the easiest person to fool.” Further, the technique uncovered a 5.5-year pattern, which was underreported. See links under Commentary: Is the Sun Rising?

*****************

Partial Verification? Advances in Fundamental Physics published a paper by Boris Michhailovich Smirnov and Dmitri Alexandrovich Zhilyaev of the Institute for High Temperatures of the Russian Academy Sciences titled “Greenhouse Effect in the Standard Atmosphere.”

On first review, the paper uses the same database, but a different approach than the work of van Wijngaarden and Happer and reaches roughly the same conclusions — limiting CO2 emissions is a relatively worthless exercise. Part of the abstract reads:

“…Radiative parameters of molecules are taken from the HITRAN database, and an altitude of cloud location is taken from the energetic balance of the Earth. Within the framework of this model, we calculate the parameters of the greenhouse effect…”

The issue here is the calculation of the role of the clouds. There is no generally accepted theory on cloud formation and their role in climate. The van Wijngaarden and Happer paper using the HITRAN database was based on clear skies calculations. Until there is such a cloud theory verified by other techniques and validated by physical evidence, it is difficult to draw any final conclusions concerning Russian paper. However, it makes several key points in the conclusions. [References not included here.]

“In this evaluation as well as previous evaluations, we have a contradiction with the results of climatological models in the analysis of the Earth’s greenhouse effect, according to which the increase in the global temperature differs by five times.”

“We show, so the large difference results from ignoring, in climatological models, the Kirchhoff law, according to which radiators are simultaneously the absorbers. In this case, we take the change in the radiative flux created by CO2 molecules as the change of the total radiative flux.”

“We proved early that atmospheric CO2 molecules are not the main radiator of the atmosphere. From these evaluations, it follows that water molecules in the atmosphere may be responsible for the observed heating of the Earth.”

See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

Surprising Papers: The editors of Science Advances have published several papers that appear to contradict the editorial policy of Science. Both journals are controlled by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), which has been highly politicized since the 1990s. These papers question the claims that carbon dioxide is the primary cause of global warming. The abstract of the paper about the intrusion of Atlantic waters into the Arctic Ocean between Greenland and Svalbard (the Fram Strait, a deep passage in the Greenland Sea) reads:

“The recent expansion of Atlantic waters into the Arctic Ocean represents undisputable evidence of the rapid changes occurring in this region. Understanding the past variability of this “Atlantification” is thus crucial in providing a longer perspective on the modern Arctic changes. Here, we reconstruct the history of Atlantification along the eastern Fram Strait during the past 800 years using precisely dated paleoceanographic records based on organic biomarkers and benthic foraminiferal data [found in sediments]. Our results show rapid changes in water mass properties that commenced in the early 20th century—several decades before the documented Atlantification by instrumental records. Comparison with regional records suggests a poleward expansion of subtropical waters since the end of the Little Ice Age in response to a rapid hydrographic reorganization in the North Atlantic. Understanding of this mechanism will require further investigations using climate model simulations.”

As Paul Homewood writes: “Of course, the idea that Arctic warming since the 19th [century] is largely a natural phenomenon has huge ramifications. Not least the fear that the ice will one day return.”

The second paper has to do with the collapse of the advanced rice based agricultural Liangzhu culture in the Yangtze River Delta, about 4300 years ago. The abstract reads:

The Liangzhu culture in the Yangtze River Delta (YRD) was among the world’s most advanced Neolithic cultures. Archeological evidence suggests that the Liangzhu ancient city was abandoned, and the culture collapsed at ~4300 years ago. Here, we present speleothem records from southeastern China in conjunction with other paleoclimatic and archeological data to show that the Liangzhu culture collapsed within a short and anomalously wet period between 4345 ± 32 and 4324 ± 30 years ago, supporting the hypothesis that the city was abandoned after large-scale flooding and inundation. We further show that the demise of Neolithic cultures in the YRD occurred within an extended period of aridity that started at ~4000 ± 45 years ago. We suggest that the major hydroclimatic changes between 4300 and 3000 years ago may have resulted from an increasing frequency of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation in the context of weakened Northern Hemisphere summer insolation.

The primary records are from speleothems (structures formed in a cave by the deposition of minerals from water, e.g., a stalactite or stalagmite.) No relationship to CO2 is discussed. This study may reinforce the Svensmark Hypothesis that changes in solar activity may change climate such as temperature and rainfall by shifting the Intertropical Convergence Zone. (NIPCC, 2008, p. 11-13] See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy – NIPCC, Challenging the Orthodoxy, and Changing Climate – Cultures & Civilizations.

Three Essays: CLINTEL, is an independent group of scholars from 26 countries which operates in the fields of climate change and climate policy with the main objective of generating knowledge and understanding.” It “operates in the fields of climate change and climate policy.” It was founded in 2019 by emeritus professor of geophysics Guus Berkhout and science journalist Marcel Crok. Its “main objective is to generate knowledge and understanding of the causes and effects of climate change as well as the effects of climate policy on welfare and wellbeing of society. It issued three short, understandable essays for the major groups attending the COP 26 conference:

Message to Heads of Government who attended COP26

Message to the Young People who attended COP26

Message to the climate scientists who attended COP26

See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

Load Balancing: The UK is further down the path of destruction of affordable, reliable electricity than the US. It passed legally binding foolish laws such as the 2008 Climate Change Act, thanks to “experts” such as economists who manipulated numbers to deceive the public and politicians. A classic example of the need to believe in the ignorance of experts. The promoters of offshore wind power are failing to deliver reliable wind power at the low-cost they promised. The wind promoters make the exaggerations of real estate promoters such as Donald Trump appear modest.

Andrew Montford discusses the problem of stabilizing power (balancing the load) in the UK with significant wind power.

“The cost of stabilising the grid and keeping the lights on has been rising alarmingly in recent years – it was £1200 million in 2019 and reached around £1792 million in 2020.”

Montford proposes a contest for those who comes the closest at guessing the cost of keeping the lights on in the UK in 2021 when the final bills arrive around February of next year. See links under Seeking a Common Ground, Questioning European Green and Energy Issues – Non-US.

Follow the Herd: Not to be outdone in ignorance, the “experts” in the Biden Administration appear to be following the herd in shutting down reliable energy in favor of false expectations and calling it leadership. Now, after asking OPEC to expand productions to keep prices down, which OPEC refused, the administration is releasing oil from the Strategic Oil Reserve.

Despite many in Washington, the US became a net exporter of oil in 2019. Independent oil producers broke the OPEC monopoly. Independent producers are not the lowest-cost producers, but they can prevent prices from spiraling upward. As this administration works to destroy the US economic strength in oil and gas production, the Secretary of Energy laughs when asked what is the administration doing to stop rising gasoline prices? Then she falsely claims OPEC controls the price of oil. If it does, the Biden Administration gave it the control.

Then we have others in Washington such as the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Director Eric Lander who, according to The Hill said:

“’Science and technology have done things once thought impossible: making solar energy the cheapest energy and dramatically lowering the cost of wind power and batteries,’ OSTP Director Eric Lander said in a statement. ‘Now we need to do the same with smart grid technologies, clean hydrogen, fusion power, and more — to make carbon-neutral energy the cheapest energy, so it’s always the easy choice — by driving the virtuous cycle of invention and deployment that brings down costs.’”

Where is the proof of concept? In the UK? Acting before the technology exists is living in fantasyland, or today’s Washington. See links under Washington’s Control of Energy and Change in US Administrations.

Number of the Week: 4300 Years Ago: About 4300 years ago climate change began the collapse of the Liangzhu culture in the Yangtze River Delta. This was among the most advanced cultures in the world at that time. Called the Neolithic Period, or New Stone Age, humans were no longer dependent on hunting, fishing, and gathering wild plants. Characteristics of the Neolithic Period included domestication of animals, agricultural practices, modification of stone tools, and pottery making. Climate change needs to be understood, not falsely attributed to human CO2 emissions.

Commentary: Is the Sun Rising?

Leif Svalgaard Responds to Willie Soon

By Leif Svalgaard, WUWT, Nov 23, 2021

Solar variations controversy

By Judith Curry, Climate Etc. Nov 21, 2021

Climategate Continued

Climategate: Never Forget (11th anniversary)

By Robert Bradley Jr. Master Resource, Nov 22, 2021

“Today, the Internet is the primary check on the excesses of the politicized UN/IPCC process. Cancel and ignore as they might, the blogosphere is driving the climate-science debate in real time against the Malthusian establishment.”

Greenhouse Effect in the Standard Atmosphere

By Boris Michailovich Smirnov and Dmitri Alexandrovich Zhilyaev, Institute for High Temperatures of Russian Academy Sciences, Izhorskaya, Moscow, Russia, Advances in Fundamental Physics, Oct 27, 2021 [H/t John McClaughry]

https://www.mdpi.com/2673-9321/1/2/14

Physicists: Climate Model Error Overestimates CO2 Impact On Global Temps By Factor Of 5

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Nov 22, 2021

See link immediately above.

Just What Does “Just follow the Science” Mean?

Interview of Christopher Essex by Calvin Beisner

Video

Two decades on the battlefield – more important now than ever

By Joe D’Aleo, CCM, AMS Fellow, ICECAP, Nov 22, 2021

http://icecap.us/index.php/go/joes-blog/two_decades_on_the_battlefield_more_important_now_than_ever/

Climate Change is much more than CO2 and CO2 is much more than Climate Change

COP26 Trilogy: Message of CLINTEL to Heads of Government, Young people and Scientists

By Clintel Group, Amsterdam, November 2021

“Threatening the living standards of new generations is the true climate emergency.”

The Arctic Ocean began warming decades earlier than previously thought, new research shows

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 27, 2021

Link to paper: Rapid Atlantification along the Fram Strait at the beginning of the 20th century

By Tommaso Tesi, et al. AAAS Science Advances, Nov 24, 2021

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abj2946

Climate Quiz

The Great Climate Change Debate is one of the “hottest” issues before the public and policy makers today. How much do you know about the subject? Or possibly, the real question is one attributed to American humorist Will Rogers: “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble, it’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” Find out your Climate IQ by taking our Climate Quiz: the answers may surprise you.

By Staff, CO2 Coalition, No date

Climate Alarmist Claim Fact Checks

By Joseph D’Aleo, CCM, ICECAP, Nov 22, 2021

http://icecap.us/index.php/go/political-climate/alarmist_claim_rebuttals_updated/

Defending the Orthodoxy

IPCC AR6: Atmospheric Rivers, Unspun Edition

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 24, 2021

[SEPP Comment: The IPCC writing is confused and obscure, but atmospheric rivers are projected to be more intense in the future!]

The Scientific Process

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Nov 26, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/11/the-scientific-process/ (Video)

“Climate change deniers are dangerous – they don’t deserve a place on our site”

From the Editors, The Conversation, Sep 16, 2019

https://theconversation.com/climate-change-deniers-are-dangerous-they-dont-deserve-a-place-on-our-site-123164

“We believe in the free flow of information”

[SEPP Comment: But not from dangerous climate change deniers who produce physical evidence the climate has been changing for hundreds of millions of years!]

Defending the Orthodoxy – Bandwagon Science

Climate warming forecasts may be too rosy: study

By Marlowe Hood, Paris (AFP), Nov 22, 2021

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Climate_warming_forecasts_may_be_too_rosy_study_999.html

“’The false precision to climate outcomes given during COP26 may lead countries to believe they are making good progress, when the opposite may be true,’ said first author Ida Sognnaes, a senior scientist at the CICERO climate research centre in Olso.

“At issue is the standard method used to connect the dots between a set of climate policies and the end-of-century temperature increases they might lead to.”

[SEPP Comment: We must exaggerate more!]

Hurricanes expected to linger over Northeast cities, causing greater damage

More storms like Hurricane Sandy could be in the East Coast’s future, potentially costing billions of dollars in damage and economic losses.

Press Release, American Geophysical Union, Nov 22, 2021 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/935727

Evolving Tropical Cyclone Tracks in the North Atlantic in a Warming Climate

By Andra J. Garner, Kopp and Horton, Earth’s Future, Nov 22, 2021

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021EF002326

[SEPP Comment: Wild speculation using the phony UN IPCC RCP8.5 scenario.]

Questioning the Orthodoxy

Rich Countries’ Climate Policies Are Colonialism in Green

At COP26, developed-world governments are working to keep the global south poor.

By Vijaya Ramachandran, Foreign Policy, Nov 3, 2021

“The Nordics and other rich countries are betting on achieving their climate ambitions without the need for harder-edged policies at home. It is simply too tempting for leaders of rich countries—including those who produce plenty of oil and gas—to impose restrictions on others. Pursuing climate ambitions on the backs of the poorest people in the world is not just hypocritical—it is immoral, unjust, and green colonialism at its worst.”

Václav Klaus’s answers to questions posed by the server iUhli.cz (iCoal)

Interview with the Czech ex-president

The Reference Frame, Nov 26, 2021

https://motls.blogspot.com/2021/11/vaclav-klauss-answers-to-questions.html#more

Booker On David King

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 24, 2021

“Like many another scientist who strays out of his field of expertise, he ends up speaking with no more authority than a man sounding off in the pub.”

Guest post: What are your favourite climate books?

By Rafe Champion, Jo Nova’s Blog, Nov 25, 2021

After Paris!

Guest post: How COP26 finally recognised the latest IPCC climate science

By Sonia Seneviratne, et al, Carbon Brief, Nov 26, 2021

Change in US Administrations

Biden Taps Strategic Oil Reserve 11 [10] Months After Suspension Of Oil And Gas Leases

By Tristan Justice, The Federalist, Nov 23, 2021

https://thefederalist.com/2021/11/23/biden-taps-strategic-oil-reserve-11-months-after-suspension-of-oil-and-gas-leases/

What you see is what you get

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 24, 2021

New White House office to develop climate change policies

By Zack Budryk, The Hill, Nov 24, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/582958-new-white-house-office-to-coordinate-climate-change-policies

Is Jennifer Granholm Even Qualified to Be U.S. Secretary of Energy?

By Daniel Turner, Real Clear Energy, Nov 23, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/11/23/is_jennifer_granholm_qualified_to_be_the_us_secretary_of_energy_804966.html

Biden’s climate power grab via trillions of dollars in annual federal procurement

By David Wojick, CFACT, Nov 26, 2021

https://www.cfact.org/2021/11/26/bidens-climate-power-grab-via-trillions-of-dollars-in-annual-federal-procurement/

Joe Biden’s War Against Alaska Benefits Russia

By Duggan Flanakin, Real Clear Energy, Nov 21, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/11/21/joe_bidens_war_against_alaska_benefits_russia_804480.html

“After ceding Afghanistan to China, will Joe cede Alaska’s energy riches to Russia?”

Joe Biden Addresses High Gas Prices: Americans Can Save Money If They Buy Electric Cars

By Charlie Spring, Breitbart, Nov 23, 2021

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/23/joe-biden-addresses-high-gas-prices-americans-can-save-money-if-they-buy-electric-cars/

U.S. to release oil from reserves in coordination with other countries to lower gas prices

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC, Nov 23, 2021

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/23/biden-says-us-will-tap-strategic-petroleum-reserve-as-gas-prices-hover-around-7-hear-high.html

Energy chief describes oil reserve release as ‘bridge’ before prices fall

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Nov 23, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/582893-energy-chief-describes-oil-reserve-release-as-bridge-before-prices

“She cited a projection from the Energy Information Agency that said prices were expected to fall next month to an average of $3.16 per gallon.

Problems in the Orthodoxy

African nations cling to fossil fuels despite climate call

By Stephane Barbier with AFP Africa bureaus

Abidjan (AFP) Nov 24, 2021

https://www.energy-daily.com/reports/African_nations_cling_to_fossil_fuels_despite_climate_call_999.html

Seeking a Common Ground

Needed: A rational and affordable climate policy

By John Constable, Net Zero Watch, Nov 23, 2021

Link to report: Energy Policy: Evidence to the House of Lords (14 September 2021)

By John Constable, GWPF, 2021

Building a Circular Economy Requires Bold Action From Industry, Environmental Groups, and U.S. Policymakers

By Katherine Lugar & Keefe Harrison , Ron Gonen, Real Clear Energy, Nov 23, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/11/23/building_a_circular_economy_requires_bold_action_from_industry_environmental_groups_and_us_policymakers_804817.html

Science, Policy, and Evidence

“Hot Talk, Cold Science” and The Dangers of Centralized Planning in the Name of Climate Change

By Kevin Mooney, Real Clear Energy, Nov 21, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/11/21/hot_talk_cold_science_and_the_dangers_of_centralized_planning_in_the_name_of_climate_change_804467.html

The Covid lab leak theory just got even stronger

By Matt Ridley, Rational Optimist, Nov 20, 2021

https://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/the-covid-lab-leak-theory-just-got-even-stronger/

UK PM Explains how Old Soviet Catchphrases Apply to his Green Revolution

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Nov 12, 2021

Model Issues

New Study: Modelers Got Aerosols All Wrong…CO2 Climate Sensitivity Likely Another 0.4°C Overstated!

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Nov 26, 2021

Link to paper: Improved estimates of preindustrial biomass burning reduce the magnitude of aerosol climate forcing in the Southern Hemisphere

By Pengfei Liu, et al. AAAS Science Advances, May 28, 2021

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abc1379

Measurement Issues — Surface

1920 or 2020? Kerang Australia Edition

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 24, 2021

Bad Weather Station Siting – Even on #Yellowstone

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Nov 21, 2021

Changing Weather

Wet Summers During La Niña Cycles

By Jennifer Marohasy, Her Blog, Nov 25, 2021

“There was no reason for Brisbane to have flooded, except they got the seasonal forecast so wrong along with the dam management. They weren’t thinking in terms of cycles – they never do.”

[SEPP Comment: After the essay, one commentator remarks that the late Bob Carter (NIPCC co-editor) was the prime geoscientists on a number of drilling programs off the costs of South America (mainly Peru) and the east coast of Australia. “From this research and contributory mapping, ENSO oscillations have been mapped as occurring for at least the previous 11,000 years.” These patterns are missing in weather models, and climate models.]

Were the Sumas Floods Caused by Global Warming? The Evidence Says No.

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, Nov 21, 2021

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2021/11/were-sumas-floods-caused-by-global.html

“Society can not effectively deal with environmental threats when it is provided with hyped or false information. And providing such false information, even in the hope of motivating people to ‘do the right thing,’ has substantial ethical problems.”

THREE Atmospheric Rivers Heading Our Way

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, Nov 23, 2021

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2021/11/three-atmospheric-rivers-heading-our-way.html

Quietest Period On Record For New England Hurricanes

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Nov 26, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/11/quietest-period-on-record-for-new-england-hurricanes/

BBC and Met Office at war over ‘deep freeze’ winter weather forecasts

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 23, 2021

[SEPP Comment: BBC uses DTN which claims “Simply put, DTN has the most comprehensive weather intelligence expertise in the world. With our global weather station network, we deliver the most hyper-local, accurate, and real-time weather intelligence available.” https://www.dtn.com/weather/]

Below Normal Extremes…2021 Northern Hemisphere Cyclone Activity Below Normal…US Tornadoes Below Normal

By Paul Dorian, Via No Tricks Zone, Nov 20, 2021

“One of the notable findings of the 2021 US tornado season is that it featured no EF-5 tornadoes which are the most powerful of all. In fact, it has now been more than 8 years since the last EF-5 tornado struck in the US which was in Moore County, Oklahoma during May of 2013. According to NOAA, there have been a total of 36 EF-5 tornadoes in the US since 1970 with 14 of those occurring in the 1970s.”

Black Tuesday 1967

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Nov 25, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/11/black-tuesday-1967/

Alaska Suffering Through Some Intense Cold And There Is No Relief Coming Anytime Soon

By Paul Dorian, WUWT, Nov 23, 2021

Changing Climate – Cultures & Civilizations

Collapse of ancient Liangzhu culture caused by climate change

Press Release, University of Innsbruck, Nov 24, 2021 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/935814

Link to paper: Collapse of the Liangzhu and other Neolithic cultures in the lower Yangtze region in response to climate change

By Haiwei Zhang, et al, AAAS Science Advances, Nov 24, 2021

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abi9275

Changing Seas

Catastrophic Sea Level Rise

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Nov 25, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/11/catastrophic-sea-level-rise/

Recent publication: Climate Change: Global Sea Level

By Rebecca Lindsey, NOAA, Climate.gov. Oct 7, 2021

https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/climate-change-global-sea-level

[SEPP Comment: NOAA uses the hockey-stick trick of combining tidal instrument data with satellite data without standardization showing both move in the same direction, to the same extent simultaneously. They do not. The late Tom Wysmuller recognized that the rate of rise of the satellite data is twice that of the tidal instrument data. He believed this was the result of an error in computer programs performing the calculations. NOAA and the University of Colorado’s Sea Level Research Group fail to do basic testing of its programs.]

Seas rise and shores expand

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 24, 2021

“Bookmark this page because if you pass on the information to your alarmist relatives, they will be as astonished as the scientists themselves. And they may accuse the latter of being deniers and report their findings to Youtube and Facebook to make sure they get banned from any further public discussion.”

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

If the South Pole Melted, A Note from Arthur

By Jennifer Marohasy, Her Blog, Nov 21, 2021

“It is estimated that this current [Antarctic Circumpolar Current] transports somewhere between 100 and 150 million cubic metres of heat-carrying sea water per second. Without the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, and its impact on planetary heat redistribution, the global climate would be very different.”

Illuminating discussion by Arthur Day

Shipwrecked By The Laughter Of The Gods

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Nov 25, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/11/shipwrecked-by-the-laughter-of-the-gods-2/

“Whoever undertakes to set himself up as a judge of Truth and Knowledge is shipwrecked by the laughter of the gods.” – Albert Einstein

Greenland Ice Sheet Melting No Faster Than Last Century

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 25, 2021

Late freeze-up for W. Hudson Bay polar bears at odds with ice conditions elsewhere

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Nov 24, 2021

Melting Arctic sea ice linked to ‘worsening fire hazards’ in western US

By Ayesha Tandon, Carbon Brief, Nov 25, 2021

Link to paper: Increasing large wildfires over the western United States linked to diminishing sea ice in the Arctic

By Yufei Zou, et al. Nature Communications, Oct 26, 2021

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-26232-9

“Our analysis (based on observations, climate model sensitivity experiments, and a multi-model ensemble of climate simulations) demonstrates and explains the Arctic-driven teleconnection through regional circulation changes with the poleward-shifted polar jet stream and enhanced fire-favorable surface weather conditions.”

[SEPP Comment: Will the fires decrease with increasing ice?]

Acidic Waters

Heron Island Photo Check

By Jennifer Marohasy, Her Blog, Nov 24, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Are the “bleached” coral really bleached or is it that the red spectrum does not reach below 4.5 meters, 15 feet?]

Agriculture Issues & Fear of Famine

Countries must brace for future food ‘shocks’: FAO

By AFP Staff Writers, Paris (AFP), Nov 23, 2021

https://www.seeddaily.com/reports/Countries_must_brace_for_future_food_shocks_FAO_999.html

Link to report: The State of Food and Agriculture (SOFA) 2021

By Staff, UN Food and Agriculture Organization, 2021

https://www.fao.org/3/CB4476EN/online/CB4476EN.html

[SEPP Comment; Despite COVID food supply was resilient. However, low-income countries cannot earn enough to afford healthy diets. Why is the UN suppressing prosperity in areas where it is needed the most?]

Lowering Standards

Help, what is happening with our universities?

By Prof. Dr. IR. Guus Berkhout, Via WUWT, Nov 26, 2021

“The interests of science and politics have become strongly intertwined. As a result, critical thinking and truth-finding have not been the starting point for years.”

Environment Agency Stokes Flood Fears

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 26, 2021

“It is quite irresponsible for the Met Office and Environmental Agency to put their names to this rubbish. Particularly when it is obviously intended for political purposes.”

We’re so sneaky

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 24, 2021

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2021/11/24/were-so-sneaky/

“Amazingly, one of these authors bills herself on Twitter as ‘Senior reporter and global fact-checking lead for BBC News, covering health and disinformation.’ But her ability to recognize a fact in order to check it is not evident from this prose.”

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

Are Extreme Weather Death Tolls Rising?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 23, 2021

“Is it true, or did you hear it on the BBC?”

How the BBC is crushing the climate debate

BBC News is equating criticism of the green agenda with conspiracy theories and science denial.

By Ben Pile, Spiked!, Nov 24, 2021 [H/t Paul Homewood]

“And the second came from reporters Rachel Schraer and Kayleen Devlin, who are both part of the BBC’s ‘Reality Check’ team of fact-checkers. They claimed to have exposed ‘the truth behind the new climate-change denial’. Both articles are travesties of journalism.”

Media Promotes Badly Flawed Science Spreading It Like Wildfire

By Jim Steele, A Walk on the Natural Side, Nov 22, 2021 [H/t WUWT]

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2021/11/media-promotes-badly-flawed-science.html

Bottom feeders

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 24, 2021

Oh No! A cold spell now will spawn Climate Change Illiteracy

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 20, 2021

“Friends don’t let friends worry about minor changes in an ever-changing climate.”

Sorry, Axios, No Data Supports the Claim That Climate Change Is Causing More Extreme Weather

By H. Sterling Burnett, Climate Realism, Nov 18, 2021

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

Charles’s Dirty Little Secret

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 20, 2021

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

The Deadliest Weather Event In 2020?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 26, 2021

Link to report Disaster Year in Review 2020: Global Trends and Perspectives

By Staff, Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters, May 2021

file:///C:/Users/Owner/Downloads/CredCrunch62.pdf

[SEPP Comment: Financed in part by the USAID!]

BOM Erasing Australia’s Past

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Nov 25, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/11/bom-erasing-the-past/

Now it’s heating

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 24, 2021

“And then ‘extreme heat’ even if the temperature doesn’t go up: ‘1bn people will suffer extreme heat at just 2C heating,’ say scientists. Soon we’ll have planetary incineration. And we still won’t have any significant warming. But we will have a scary vocabulary.”

Erasing The World’s Record Temperature

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Nov 25, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/11/erasing-the-worlds-record-temperature/

[SEPP Comment: More nonsense from Yale Climate Connections.]

Communicating Better to the Public – Protest

April 1st: The Day of Extinction Rebellion’s Great Civil Disobedience Uprising

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Nov 24, 2021

Expanding the Orthodoxy

DARWALL: Climate-Risk Disclosure – A Flimsy Excuse For A Green Power Grab

By Rupert Darwall, Daily Caller, Nov 22, 2021

https://dailycaller.com/2021/11/22/darwall-climate-risk-disclosure-flimsy-excuse-green-power-grab/

How China’s clean energy push could help the developing world give up fossil fuels

As a leader on renewable energy technologies, China should help belt-and-road and other developing nations achieve carbon goals, senior policymaker says

Countries like Bangladesh could gain from the green expertise of China, Germany, Britain and the US, researcher in Dhaka points out

By Echo Xie, South China Morning Post, Nov 21, 2021

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3156754/how-chinas-clean-energy-push-could-help-developing-world-give

SCMP: China Offers Renewables and Cheap Nuclear to Poor Countries

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Nov 21, 2021

See link immediately above.

Questioning European Green

Gross Energy Mismanagement: Energy Expert Warns Of Europe Power Blackouts, “Numerous Deaths”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Nov 23, 2021

In its rush to net-zero, the West is aligning itself with Chinese human rights abuses

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 23, 2021

“If history teaches anything, it is that we must put a higher value on freedom, or we will find that the final cost to us all becomes too high.”

Britons face £15,000 bill for heat pump upgrade – report exposes ‘significant’ hidden cost

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 22, 2021

Questioning Green Elsewhere

When The Costs Hit Home, Nobody Will Give Up Fossil Fuels

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Nov 19, 2021

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2021-11-19-when-the-costs-hit-home-nobody-will-give-up-fossil-fuels

Funding Issues

Could An Energy Crunch Lead To A Worldwide Financial Crisis?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 20, 2021

“All in all, who would want to invest billions now when there might be no business in a couple of decades time?”

House passes the largest expenditure on climate in US history

Daily Briefing, Carbon Brief, Nov 22, 2021

The Charity Industrial Complex

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 22, 2021

Subsidies and Mandates Forever

EU parliament greenlights farm subsidy plan

By AFP Staff Writers, Strasbourg, France (AFP), Nov 23, 2021

https://www.seeddaily.com/reports/EU_parliament_greenlights_farm_subsidy_plan_999.html

Energy Issues – Non-US

Losing balance? You bet

By Andrew Montford, Net Zero Watch, Nov 26, 2021

Not Enough Energy To Keep 8 Billion People Warm On A Cooling Planet

By Staff, Cold Climate Change, Nov 21, 2021

New German Coalition Caves In To Greens

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 25, 2021

“Given the increased electrification proposed, Germany will need at least 100 GW of reliable capacity. Gas, biomass and hydro together only provide 43 GW, less than half of that required.

“That means an awful lot of new gas plants will have to be built. There may be a lot of hot air and wishful thinking, but little evidence that this will happen.”

Energy Issues — US

IHS Markit: Banning Exports of US Crude Oil Would Likely Raise Gasoline Prices, Not Lower Them

By Staff, HIS Markit, Nov 16, 2021

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006339/en/IHS-Markit-Banning-Exports-of-US-Crude-Oil-Would-Likely-Raise-Gasoline-Prices-Not-Lower-Them

“’Removing the 3 million barrels per day of crude that the United States exports to Europe, Asia and elsewhere would deliver a shock to the world market. The lost barrels would have to be replaced from somewhere else. And it is not clear if all of that could or would be replaced in a tight market,’ said VP Burkhard.”

Washington’s Control of Energy

President Biden’s Latest Oil Directives Lead To Nowhere Very Fast

By Tilak Doshi, Forbes, Via WUWT, Nov 26, 2021

“Since its inception, the Biden administration has done just about everything to wage war on US oil and gas. President Biden signed an Executive Order in his second day in office to ‘protect public health and the environment and restoring science to tackle the climate crisis’, cancelling the $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline.”

Has Biden Brought An End To U.S. Energy Independence?

By Robert Rapier, Oil Price.com, Nov 22, 2021

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Has-Biden-Brought-An-End-To-US-Energy-Independence.html

Is The U.S. Shale Patch Refusing To Pump For Political Reasons?

By Irina Slav, Oil Price.com, Nov 17, 2021

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Is-The-US-Shale-Patch-Refusing-To-Pump-For-Political-Reasons.html

[SEPP Comment: By stopping pipeline construction, curtailing leasing, and insisting “green” ESG investing, the administration has created great distrust and disruption in the industry. Why believe anything it says?]

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Nov 26, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/583196-interior-says-it-should-consider-increasing-drilling-fees-for

“’These trivial changes are nearly meaningless in the midst of this climate emergency, and they break Biden’s campaign promise to stop new oil and gas leasing on public lands,’ said Randi Spivak, public lands director at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement.”

Nuclear Energy and Fears

Germany Opposes Nuclear Power for Everyone

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Nov 23, 2021

“’Germany will work towards an exclusion of nuclear power from the EU taxonomy for sustainable investments,’ the country’s environment minister Svenja Schulze has affirmed.”

[SEPP Comment: Sustainability: “the ability to be maintained at a certain rate or level.” What can be maintained at a certain rate or level with solar power which goes off every night or wildly erratic wind power?]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

World’s largest offshore wind farm ‘unprofitable’, government-funded report confirms

Press Release, Net Zero Watch, Nov 20, 2021

Link to article World’s largest offshore wind farm ‘unprofitable’ for Equinor, say government-funded researchers

New Norwegian study challenges Equinor’s profitability from the world largest offshore wind project under construction, located in the UK North Sea

By Ole Ketil Helgesen, Morten Aanestad and Mikael Holter, Upstream, Nov 24, 2021

https://www.upstreamonline.com/exclusive/worlds-largest-offshore-wind-farm-unprofitable-for-equinor-say-government-funded-researchers/2-1-1098012?mc_cid=9ceda914eb&mc_eid=UNIQID

Britons face record bill as wind farms perform poorly again

By Staff, Net Zero Watch, Nov 25, 2021

Dogger Bank wind farm: Big, New, and essentially worthless, with a value like minus £1 billion

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 25, 2021

“The wind might be free, but collecting it over vast kilometers of ocean is not so easy.”

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

‘Battery arms race’: how China has monopolised the electric vehicle industry

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 26, 2021

[SEPP Comment: The Guardian now recognizes that China dominates key industries for EVs? Will the Biden administration learn?]

Oh Mann!

The Tragedy of the Climate Wars

By Mike Hulme, Issues.org, Spring 2021 [H/t WUWT]

Review of Mr Mann’s new book: The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet

Other Scientific News

DART Mission Launched to Test “Armageddon” Asteroid Deflection Capability

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Nov 25, 2021

Hubble Witnesses Shock Wave of Colliding Gases in Running Man Nebula

By Staff, NASA, Nov 24, 2021 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/goddard/2021/hubble-witnesses-shock-wave-of-colliding-gases-in-running-man-nebula

Other News that May Be of Interest

My Latest Book, Viral: The Search for the Origin of Covid-19, Is Now Available

By Matt Ridley, Rational Optimist, Nov 23, 2021

https://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/viral-is-now-available/

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE

A Politically Incorrect Thanksgiving List

By Roy Cordato, Master Resource, Nov 24, 2021

Letter to a critic: Dear Idiot

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 24, 2021

“So much for that claim. And as with Glasgow, so with everywhere else. The general panic talking point is that we’ve seen 1.2°C of warming since ‘pre-industrial’ times which seems to mean the Crystal Palace Exhibition of the wonders of the steam age rather than before James Watt. Mind you, another 0.3 will apparently finish off the penguins, polar bears and urban civilization. But sometimes it’s hard to focus on the catastrophic impact of such temperature changes because they’re so tiny you can barely even measure them.”

New Olympic Rules means medals for men and people-who-used-to-be-men

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 26, 2021

“Why have separate sex medals if there are no separate sexes?”

“We’re following the science all the way to oblivion. Genes don’t matter. Hormones don’t count, and science is just a PR tool for tribal politics.”

Ridicule: Albatross Divorce Rates

By Rud Istvan, WUWT, Nov 25, 2021

The 30% solution

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 24, 2021

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2021/11/24/the-30-solution/

“So 30% it is, with 97% of scientists agreeing that 99.9% of them agree that we’re all going to die.”

Ridicule: Climate Change Threatens Cranberries

By Rud Istvan, WUWT, Nov 26, 2021

COP26 Prepared the World to Beat Climate Change

We can bemoan that there is still a gap between our ambitions and actions. Or we can work to close it.

By John F. Kerry, WSJ, Nov. 21, 2021

https://www.wsj.com/articles/cop26-prepared-the-world-to-beat-climate-change-global-warming-emissions-glasgow-11637526170?mod=opinion_lead_pos7

TWTW Summary: The US special presidential envoy for climate writes:

“In diplomacy and governing, there are few permanent victories, mostly hard-fought opportunities to make continued progress with continued attention. I often think of Benjamin Franklin’s comment to a young citizen after the delegates finished drafting the Constitution in Philadelphia, promising that they had created ‘a republic, if you can keep it.’ After COP26, something similar could be said for climate diplomacy: It was an important breakthrough, if we can follow through on it.

“A gap remains between the ambition the world demonstrated at the climate conference in Glasgow and the actions we need to take to avoid chaos by limiting the Earth’s temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The outcome of COP26 kept the ability to avoid that disaster within reach. At the climate conference, the world finally brought together the coalition we need to win this fight, not only almost 200 governments but the private sector, large organizations, tribal and indigenous communities, and young people. With continued cooperation across this alliance, we are entering the decisive decade of our climate battle prepared for the fight.

“The Glasgow Climate Pact sends a clear signal that the world intends to win it. After years of negotiations, we finally finished the backbone of the Paris Agreement. The implementation ‘rulebook’ attendees agreed to will guide global cooperation, ensuring transparent reporting and aligned emissions timing targets the market has needed and environmental advocates have long sought. The pact’s text also took unprecedented steps by recognizing the need to reduce global carbon-dioxide emissions at least 45% by 2030 so we can reach a net-zero, pollution-free world by midcentury. It included the first-ever calls from a climate agreement to phase down unabated coal and eliminate wasteful fossil-fuel subsidies.

“This climate agreement also called for a doubling of the funding commitment to help developing countries adapt to a warmer world, many of which have caused little of the problem but whose people stand to suffer some of its worst consequences.

“Perhaps most important, at COP26 we reached a newfound global consensus to take wide-reaching action to protect the Earth. Starting this year natural treasures and forests will be better protected. Waters and ecosystems will be healthier. Agriculture will be more resilient. The world will be less polluted and closer to environmental justice.

“At his global virtual summit in April, President Biden laid out ambitious new U.S. climate commitments and challenged others to follow suit by the time we met at Glasgow. As of the close of the conference, countries representing 65% of the world’s economic output are committed to specific actions to hold global temperatures’ rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Even nations that have traditionally been skeptics announced plans to deploy renewable energy and move away from fossil fuels. In the months leading up to COP26, India pledged to deploy 450 gigawatts of renewable energy. Other large economies, including Indonesia, South Africa and Mexico, are prepared to reduce coal or oil dependency providing they can get help with finance and technology. This summer, Saudi Arabia announced an enormous and potentially game-changing plan for a transition into the renewable energy market.

“The world saw enormous progress on cutting emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas up to 80 times as destructive as carbon dioxide—the single fastest step to slow global warming. In the runup to the conference, President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a global pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030, and more than 100 nations representing 70% of the world economy quickly signed on.

“Methane was at the core of a significant breakthrough between the U.S. and China at Glasgow. By next year, China agreed to develop a comprehensive and ambitious plan to reduce methane and make best efforts to accelerate the phase-down of coal. Our nations have no shortage of differences, but we must cooperate to solve our climate challenge.

“All elements of the COP26 coalition will have to work together to stave off global warming. No government can fully fund the trillions of dollars necessary to make the transition to clean energy.”

After stating that the private sector is needed, with appropriate subsides, he concludes:

“Add it up, and we have assembled both the team and tactics necessary to beat climate change. Now we all have a choice. We can bemoan that there still exists a gap between the world’s climate ambitions and its concrete commitments, or we can work ferociously to close them. It’s not too late to avoid the worst of a climate crisis. The International Energy Agency tells us that if every one of the Glasgow commitments are fully kept and implemented, it could hold global warming at 1.8 degrees by the end of the century. That’s not 1.5, but it’s progress—if we can keep it.”

