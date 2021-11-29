Subtropical Bundaberg Sebago Potatoes. Source FB / Homestead Markets. Fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Maine Researchers Breeding a Global Warming Resistant Potato

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Researchers in Maine have expressed concern that if they experience a few degrees of global warming, they will no longer be able to grow potatoes. But given Maine potato varieties are a extensively grown in subtropical Bundaberg, my question is, what problem are the researchers actually trying to solve?

Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change

Nov 28, 2021 

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes.

Warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease, Gregory Porter, a professor of crop ecology and management, told the Bangor Daily News.

“The predictions for climate change are heavier rainfall events, and potatoes don’t tolerate flooding or wet conditions for long without having other quality problems,” Porter said. “If we want potatoes to be continued to be produced successfully in Maine, we need to be able to produce varieties that can be resistant to change.”

Around the world, research aimed at mitigating crop damage is underway. A NASA study published this month suggests climate change may affect the production of corn and wheat, reducing yields of both, as soon as 2030.

Read more: https://mcdowellnews.com/news/national/researchers-try-producing-potato-resistant-to-climate-change/article_b3aa39c7-a682-5152-9b94-fb44b0493a2d.html

Bundaberg, Australia (24 degrees south, average annual temperature 77F) is a major potato and root vegetable growing region, along with sugar cane, strawberries, pineapples and bananas and who knows what else. Bundaberg experiences lots of tropical rainfall and occasional flooding.

Subtropical Bundaberg actually grows MAINE potatoes. They are no different to the varieties farmers plant or have planted in Maine.

The Subtropical Bundaberg grown Sebago potatoes at the top of the picture were developed by the United States Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with Maine Agricultural Experiment Station in 1938.

What is the secret of Bundaberg’s success with potatoes developed in Maine? Very simple – Bundaberg farmers plant the potatoes in Fall, the plants mature over winter, and they harvest in Spring, before the Summer heat kills them. The closer to the tropics you get, the sooner you need to plant, if you want to grow temperate climate vegetables, until somewhere around 27 degrees from the equator you swing right through winter and start planting in Fall.

My point is the problems of how to grow crops like potatoes in warm climates have already been solved, by farmers who have been growing potatoes in warm climates for centuries. Suggestions that this is any kind of a challenge seem a little far fetched.

There is no remotely plausible level of global warming which Maine could experience in the next century which would come close to Maine matching Bundaberg’s climate. Any warming in Maine could be addressed by simply changing the planting time by a few days, a little drainage work, and maybe importing some Australian tropical potato farming knowhow.

Subscribe
23 Comments
Dodgy Geezer
November 29, 2021 6:15 am

I thought that it was illegal to think about MITIGATING climate change, and you could get cancelled for doing this?

Surely the CORRECT way to address Climate Change is to erect large screens over all potato fields? And then to put a special Climate Change Potato Tax on all small businesses selling chips?

Scissor
November 29, 2021 6:16 am

Might be good to grow one that survives cold.

Curious George
Reply to  Scissor
November 29, 2021 7:43 am

“a professor of crop ecology”
Enough said.

billtoo
November 29, 2021 6:21 am

this is part of the 97%, right?

Vuk
November 29, 2021 6:21 am

There are two strains; one is already cooked by time you dig it out of ground, the other is not good for cooking since it is resistant to temperature rise.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
M Courtney
November 29, 2021 6:22 am

It can’t hurt to increase our variety of crops. Indeed it shows that trying to control the weather through trace gas emission retardation is an expensive folly.

Whether this is profitable or not is less important to an academic researcher. They are doing the fundamental research that businesses can’t afford to do for want of better immediate returns.

This is avoiding market failures in the event of a black swan. This is why we pay our taxes. Proper science.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  M Courtney
November 29, 2021 6:47 am

I think we should be breeding human beings that can withstand any climate change, hotter or colder….

Danley Wolfe
November 29, 2021 6:29 am

Significant? Interesting?

Gregory Woods
November 29, 2021 6:44 am

reducing yields of both, as soon as 2030.

No me digas! Is that promise or a threat?

Mickey Reno
November 29, 2021 6:44 am

They’re solving a money problem. They need research grants to keep their damned public sector University administrators gainfully employed, with much better pension and health benefits than employees of private corporations receive. And the lefty bureaucratic state happily funds those research ideas under the rubric of saving the planet, er, I mean saving the potato.

Let’s call the whole thing off.

Latitude
November 29, 2021 6:49 am

Like how much of our winter produce comes from South Florida….please, these people are idiots

Doug Danhoff
November 29, 2021 6:51 am

Never let a crisis go to waste when you can procure research money from it .

Ron Long
November 29, 2021 6:52 am

“…the closer to the tropics you get, the sooner you need to plant,…” is way too much common sense for the lunatic fringe pushing CAGW.

Steve Case
November 29, 2021 6:55 am

 Any warming in Maine could be addressed by…
________________________________________

There isn’t a problem, please stop suggesting solutions to a non-problem.
The University of Maine researchers a dishing out a load of bullshit period.

Mr.
November 29, 2021 7:11 am

Well to be fair the research and development of drought, heat, cold & moisture resistant wheat has benefited humanity enormously.

More varieties is better when it comes to spuds, I say.

Oldseadog
November 29, 2021 7:14 am

Talk about going from the sublime to the ridiculous, this from the ridiculous to the gorblimey.

Sparko
November 29, 2021 7:17 am

Why dont they just use a variety that grows happily 100 miles south ?

Oldseadog
November 29, 2021 7:23 am

The Great British Chefs web site says there are 500 varieties of potato grown round the world. Wikipedia ( I know, I know ) says over 5000 exist although most not grown widely.
Do we need any more varieties?

ResourceGuy
November 29, 2021 7:24 am

Never count out the Ag sector at devising another subsidy angle.

ResourceGuy
November 29, 2021 7:29 am

Will it be a “Smart Green” potato that can adjust back the other way when natural ocean cooling cycles set in while running counter to agenda climate modelers and settled political science?

Jim
November 29, 2021 7:36 am

They went in the wrong direction. Soon they will become aware of their waste of time and effort. How will they react to the reality?

fretslider
November 29, 2021 7:36 am

Re-inventing the wheel is all the rage

Last edited 8 minutes ago by fretslider
2hotel9
November 29, 2021 7:45 am

The problem they are trying to solve is a lack of tax dollars being dumped into their bank accounts.

