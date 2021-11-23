Leif Svalgaard Responds to Willie Soon

In a talk featured in our Monday Weekly Climate and News Roundup at the 14th International Conference on Climate Change Willie Soon [at time 26:49] took me, (Svalgaard) to task for arguing that there has not been any trend in solar activity the past 300+ years.

He showed their new reconstruction of solar activity as support for his criticism:

Here is the video cued up.

I also show the reconstruction by me and Ken Schatten [2016, https://svalgaard.leif.org/research/Reconstruction-of-Group-Number-1610-2015.pdf ]. To my eye there is no difference between our reconstruction and theirs [based on Machine Learning], except that we have error bars and they don’t. It is amazing how people’s bias can cause them to draw contrary conclusions from [almost] identical data.

4.2 5 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...