Solar

Leif Svalgaard Responds to Willie Soon

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

In a talk featured in our Monday Weekly Climate and News Roundup at the 14th International Conference on Climate Change Willie Soon [at time 26:49] took me, (Svalgaard) to task for arguing that there has not been any trend in solar activity the past 300+ years.

He showed their new reconstruction of solar activity as support for his criticism:

Here is the video cued up.

I also show the reconstruction by me and Ken Schatten [2016, https://svalgaard.leif.org/research/Reconstruction-of-Group-Number-1610-2015.pdf ]. To my eye there is no difference between our reconstruction and theirs [based on Machine Learning], except that we have error bars and they don’t. It is amazing how people’s bias can cause them to draw contrary conclusions from [almost] identical data.

4.2 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vuk
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
November 23, 2021 3:08 am

Of course Russians knew about it, but Putin likes to keep his icebreakers busy and earning dosh.
Mother nature will have its revenge on disrespectful.

1
Reply
griff
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
November 23, 2021 3:12 am

Well, they are there because for years it hasn’t iced up this much, this early…

so this is a freak weather event, right? Not a change in the climate/decline of sea ice…

-6
Reply
Andy Wilkins
Reply to  griff
November 23, 2021 3:22 am

But Griff, your thermageddonist crowd said the northern polar ice should have all disappeared by now. They were hopelessly wrong, so why do you still believe such charlatans?

4
Reply
Rah
Reply to  Andy Wilkins
November 23, 2021 3:44 am

What is freakish is that the Bozos said that the opposite would happen and this would never happen again because of atmospheric CO2 levels. And you and so many others still believe them even though we are 20 years or more past the time when they said it would be ice free!

4
Reply
Ron Long
November 23, 2021 2:36 am

Willie Soon, et al, appear to correlate low sun-spot events with earth global cooling, like the Maunder and Dalton Minimums, with the Maunder closely correlated with the “Little Ice Age”. Leif Svalgaard, et al, appear to argue the counting of sun-spots is complicated and without established protocol and therefore somewhat compromised as regards cause-and-effect issues. However, the Little Ice Age has been documented, at least to my satisfaction, to be a world-wide event and was clearly associated with solar sun-spot minimums. Since association is not causation, we are left to argue other potential “control-knobs”, like the carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere. Show me where carbon dioxide atmospheric content does not trail temperature. Exxon Research, in the 1970’s, discovered world-wide seismic profiles that matched, clearly indicating some world-wide control of ocean water depth, ie, there is a cyclic control on net earth temperature. If not the sun, what?

6
Reply
griff
Reply to  Ron Long
November 23, 2021 3:13 am

so we have low solar activity and have had for 38 years, which according to you and many scientists would normally produce cooling -and yet temps continue to rise.

Because of the additional climate driver which is human CO2.

There is no (reputable) evidence CO2 trails temp rises

-11
Reply
Andy Wilkins
Reply to  griff
November 23, 2021 3:23 am

There is no (reputable) evidence CO2 trails temp rises

Do you do stand up Griff?

6
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Andy Wilkins
November 23, 2021 3:57 am

Do you do stand up Griff?

No. Only sit up and beg for approval from its handlers.

4
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  griff
November 23, 2021 3:53 am

Between Super Los Niños of 1997-98 and 2015-16, Earth’s temperature trend was flat. Since February 2016 the planet has cooled. Where is this warming of which you speak?

2
Reply
Stephen Wilde
November 23, 2021 2:50 am

There is little trend across 300 years but there is a cyclic trend within that same 300 years.
If one goes back 400 years then the trend would be upwards.

0
Reply
Vuk
November 23, 2021 3:14 am

The sun’s effect on climate change is a long distance runner, .The effect of current reduction in solar activity may be more accurately appraised in 30 to 50 years time, but for moment it is anyone’s guess.

0
Reply
Jay Willis
November 23, 2021 3:23 am

I like Svalgaards analysis and data series better. The silly coloured picture adds no benefit and is the pictorial equivalent of jargon. Any fule can see the 11 and 120 year cycles by eyeing up the graph, Fourier analysis can represent that.

I’m now a little wary of the buzzword “machine learning” which can be used to sprinkle fairy dust on what is reasonably simple and obvious, and makes it difficult to argue with or replicate.

1
Reply
MJB
Reply to  Jay Willis
November 23, 2021 3:57 am

I agree with your sentiments on machine learning. I’ve worked with Bayesian networks for a couple decades, and the last decade or so it seems you have to include “machine learning” or “AI” into your titles to get noticed and/or funded. Even the software providers have had to modify their jargon to remain competitive – if product X claims to use machine learning then product Y better too, even though neither one changed their processing or display. Certainly there have been some advancements in techniques, but I’m not sure machine learning is always the right label.

0
Reply
Rah
November 23, 2021 3:52 am

It appears to me that what we have here is an excellent example of how science is supposed to work. The question is well defined and each of you, and others, are seeking the answer(s). Sooner or later observational, or other data will determine what is correct and thus who’s interpretation has been correct.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Solar

Studying the Role of the Sun on Climate

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Arctic Oceans Solar

How the Sun Controls Arctic Ice and Temperatures part 3

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Solar

Solar Update September, 2021

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
IPCC Solar

Challenging UN, Study Finds Sun—not CO2—May Be Behind Global Warming

3 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Solar

Leif Svalgaard Responds to Willie Soon

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
hurricanes

Claim: Hurricanes Expected to Linger Over Northeast Cities, Causing Greater Damage

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Geoengineering Opinion

Scientists Notice: Nightmare Sulfur Injection Geoengineering Plan Might Cause Problems

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Ocean acidification

Fundamentals of Ocean pH

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: